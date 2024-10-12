Ensure Freedom Of Expression: Jaffna University Teachers’ Association

The University of Jaffna Teachers’ Association, in a statement condemning the recent smear campaign against fifteen academics of the University, has demanded the administration of the University to ensure freedom of expression within the University of Jaffna.

On the 17th of October 2024, fifteen academics of the University of Jaffna put out a statement on the Presidential Elections 2024. The statement urged the Tamils and other minority communities to evaluate in a holistic manner the challenges facing the country and their communities following the economic crisis that started in 2022 and vote in the elections in an appropriate manner without isolating themselves from mainstream politics.

The signatories of the statement underlined that voting or not voting in the presidential elections on the basis of Tamil nationalist aspirations may not be very helpful, while urging the people to reject the government at the time.

The following day, anonymous posters attacking and branding the signatories as traitors to the Tamil cause were put up within the premises of the University of Jaffna. The posters also carried personal attacks and character assassination.

On the 2nd of October 2024, at a Special General Meeting of the University of Jaffna Teachers’ Association, it was decided to issue a statement condemning the smear campaign against the fifteen academics and demanding the administration of the University of Jaffna to investigate this matter.

Read the full statement below:

Ensuring Freedom of Expression within the University of Jaffna

Statement Issued by the University of Jaffna Teachers’ Association

Universities function as sites that nourish exchange of ideas. Freedom of speech is an integral part of academic freedom. Those who are part of a university of community are generally mature enough to debate and discuss ideas.

Recently anonymous posters were put up within the premises of the University of Jaffna attacking fifteen academics of the University who had signed a statement. This and other similar incidents that took place within the University of Jaffna should be understood as attempts to stifle freedom of expression within the University.

Those who engage in such cowardly acts bring disrepute to not just themselves but also the University of Jaffna. While condemning this vicious poster campaign, the University of Jaffna Teachers’ Association emphasizes that the administration of the University of Jaffna must identify those who engaged in this smear campaign and take appropriate action against them.