‘Ensure No One Organ Of Govt Encroaches Into Another’: Eran, Harsha Raise Concerns About Army At Parliament

Former UNP Parliamentarians Dr Harsha De Silva and Eran Wickremaratne have written to the Secretary General of Parliament about the increased number of armed forces personnel were present in addition to Police personnel at the Parliamentary complex on a visit there late last week.

The letter reveals that Parliamentary officials had emphasized that security in Parliament should be as usual. However the perimeter of the complex was being guarded by the military, according to the letter.

The two opposition MPs questioned what had made the security changes necessary when the whole country was under curfew.

“What was the threat assessment? Was there a terrorist threat? We have not received any indication of a threat that necessitated a change of usual security arrangements,” the letter queried.

“Sri Lanka has had a long tradition of safeguarding freedoms and protecting all three organs of government. We must ensure that no ONE organ of government is permitted to encroach into the preserve of any other organ of government,” the MPs told the Secretary General of Parliament in their letter. It was the responsibility of all citizens and especially public officials to safeguard the separation of powers between the three organs of Government, the letter added.

We publish below the letter in full: