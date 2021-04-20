Evenhandedness Is Needed To Prevent Radicalisation

By Jehan Perera –
The government was elected on a platform that stressed national security and unity. The elections took place in the aftermath of the Easter suicide bomb attacks of 2019 that caused the highest numbers of casualties in Christian churches. As the bombers were all Muslim, the Muslim population in the country came under public suspicion which was spontaneous and widespread. There was also equally widespread fear and anxiety about follow on attacks that could target Christians in particular and also the population in general. The cause of the attacks and the master minds behind them were a mystery then as they are now.
Due to the timely intervention of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, in whose diocese the two most serious attacks took place, there was no retaliation against the Muslim population by those who had lost their kith and kin. However, in the weeks that followed, there were mob attacks against the Muslim community in parts of the country that were distant from the bomb attacks. These attacks were not spontaneous but organised and intended to loot Muslim property and cause fear in them. The government, which was under political siege for having failed to prevent the suicide bomb attacks, failed once again to adequately protect the Muslim community.
It is in this context that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith’s statement on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Easter bombings takes on significance. About two months ago he gave a deadline by which he asked the government to identify who was behind the Easter attacks and the cause for them. The Cardinal has consistently spoken up on the issue of the Easter bombing, first to ask for restraint on the part of the victims, then to ask the government to identify the perpetrators and prior to the elections to take the position that the people needed a government that could protect them. Now he has said that “Our brethren were attacked not by religious extremism, but by a group that exploited it to use the attackers as pawns in order to strengthen their political power.”
Muslim Outreach
Two years after the Easter bombings in which they were branded as supporters of religious extremism, the Muslim community seeks in many different ways to overcome the suspicion that once engulfed them and which they fear can do so again. The use of the black Islamic dress that was an increasing trend among Muslim women has been much reduced. Muslim organisations are making energetic efforts to network with other religious organisations, join inter-religious groups and to liaise with civil society. They make available to them the Islamic teachings on peace and coexistence. This weekend I was invited to the opening of a community centre in the Kurunegala District by a Muslim organization.
On the walls of the community centre there were panels put up with sayings from the different religions on a number of important matters, such as how to treat others, and the role of spiritual values in everyday life. The foremost place at the opening ceremony was given to Buddhist monks who had come to attend the ceremony along with government officials and police officers. The monks who spoke said that the Muslim community living in the village had good relations with the Sinhalese living in the neighbouring villages, and this had continued for generations. Another monk said that after the Easter bombings they had heard there were violent gangs heading in the direction of the Muslim village, they had come there to ensure no harm would befall those people.
In this context, the announcement that the government will ban 11 Muslim organisations sends a negative message to the country at large about the Muslim community. It creates an impression that Muslims organisations are under suspicion and possibly even close to performing acts of violence which necessitates them being banned. Of the 11 banned organisations, two are foreign ones, the Islamic State and Al Qaeda which have been reported internationally as engaging in violence. However, the other nine are Sri Lankan organisations which do not have a track record of violence or illegality. Four of them have the name “Thowheed” in them, which in the Arabic language means “faith.”
Different Treatment
The ban on these Thowheed organisations may be due to the fact that the leader of the suicide squad, Zahran, was part of an organisation that had the name “Thowheed” in it. The ban on them may also be due to the fact that the Commission of Inquiry into the Easter bombings recommended such action against them. However, the Commission also recommended that other non-Muslim organisations be banned which has not happened. This suggests that the Muslim organisations are being treated differently. The danger is that when it treats organisations differently, the government may be generating resentment in the Muslim community, especially the youth. If the words of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith are correct, the problem lies not in Muslim extremism but in partisan power politics.
Sri Lanka has experienced Sinhalese youth insurrections twice and even the Tamil militant movement was started by youth, who were once called “the boys.” Perhaps in anticipation of such a radicalization phenomenon, the government has recently passed an add-on called the “De-radicalisation from holding violent extremist religious ideology” to the Prevention of Terrorism Act. This will permit people who fall into its ambit to be send to rehabilitation centres for up to two years without trial. This may provide the government with an opportunity to release up to 250 Muslim citizens currently under detention on suspicion of being involved in the Easter bombings and send them for rehabilitation. On the other hand, this regulation may be used in the future in regard to other persons and other groups. The better way to prevent radicalization is to make people feel that the law is even-handed to all, and also to encourage engagement between communities.
During the discussion that took place at the opening of the community centre in Kurunegala, it was noted that the younger generation had fewer inter-community linkages than those of older generations. This may be due to the changing nature of society and the economy where people spend less time with other people and more time with machines or doing narrow and specialized jobs. In multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies in which there is conflictual relations, the tendency on the part of those from different communities will be to live in their own silos rather than interact with those of other communities. Living in peace in plural societies requires purposeful and energetic interaction which is organised. Where there has been ethnic and religious strife the world over, the better answer has been to provide people with encouragement and incentives to mix together, which is what the Muslim organization in Kurunegala was trying to do.
Cicero / April 20, 2021
For the type of racist politics that is practised in SL there must be an enemy. Once it has been proclaimed that the war was won by certain “war heroes”, Tamils have ceased to be an enemy. The new enemy is the Muslim. He will be pummelled until he loses his breath. That is happening but once that is completed, one has to think of a new round. The resurgence of the LTTE will be dawn of another story to keep the myth alive. Sinhala-Bhuddist hegemony cannot thrive without an enemy. This politics will of course lead to the impoverishment of the Sinhala peasant and the thriving of the corrupt sinhala politician. So SL goes around and around, like a dog chasing its tail.
Dinuk / April 20, 2021
Right on JP, even handedness is needed, and so you need to recognize the GEOPOLITICS in the Easter Crime and protest outside your funders – the US and Saudi embassies in Colombo – for all their hideous Wahabi-Salafi ISIS project atrocities all over the world crafted by the CIA and SOF to divide, distract, colonize and loot Asia , Africa and the Indian Ocean region.
Who needs to create “Cascades of Inter-religious violence” using the ISIS narrative and engineer a “Clash of Civilizations” between Asia’s 2 great religious tradition – Buddhism and Islam, to destroy the rise of Asia?! The crashing and morally bankrupt Euro-American empire which stoops to weaponizing other peoples religious values and ethical systems.
China and Russia which are communist do not mess with other peoples religions and value systems and knowledge systems. This is where I draw the line on the US deepstate crimes against Humanity.
Once again we see JP talking about Muslim bombers and Christian victims only in Sri Lanka although it was China’s Shangri La that was hit with 2 suicide bombers reflecting the US-Saudi-Isreal nexus. Hope people will protest outside US embassy and Saudi embassy in Colombo on the 21st.
Dinuk / April 20, 2021
Dr. JP: The Muslim community needs to speak out against their corrupt political leaders and their foreign dirty Money politics which is spreading the Wahabi-Salafi Saudi funded US trained ISIS project slush funds to all Muslim politicians across the UNP-SLFP-PP- SLMC etc- M.L.M Hizbullah, Rishard Bathudeen, Hakeem, Kabir Hashim all take the money and weaponize Islam from within. destroying Islam for the love of power and money. All these corrupt politicians went on Haj Jaunts to Saudi when Sri Lanka was in Crisis.
Meanwhile USAID and its funded local NGOs love to talk about Muslim women’s rights after US-Saudi has invaded and destroyed whole Muslim countries.
Enough of this ethno-religious-gender divide and rule Identity Politics and fake Human rights NGO industry.
JP finally, please read the book ” The United States of War” by David Vine, and understand that the US and its Saudi partners are the biggest Rogue state in the world. Now they are trying to do to Myanmar what they did in Syria and Venezuela – engineer regime change and next it will be Sri Lanka’s turn. That project is already ongoing Using the Muslims and NGOs as Cat’s Paw and ScapeGoat! Wake UP JP!
Naman / April 20, 2021
It is sad to see the Cardinal M.R. has made to retract the statement he had made 24 hours before. Truths can not be spoken in certain countries[Russia/China/ North Korea/ Myanmar & SL]. It is extremely UNLIKELY that any Terrorist Organisation could have been formed after 2009 as the Military Intelligence was very solid. Event like Easter Bombing[EB] and defacing of Buddha’s statues could have been only carried out by a group that had the FULL backing of some group working for the security forces.
The choice of Churches in the west and East of SL was to minimise HARM to the Buddhists and to maximise it on Tamil and Sinhala Christians. Sacrificing few hundreds of its citizens +few Tourists, for the Political Masterminds’ BENEFITS shows their EVIL SOULS.
INCENTIVES for tolerance between races and religious groups has to start from the Nurseries and Kindergatens. History lessons should NOT stress on wars between Indian & SL Kings. Buddhist and other religious Dignitaries should lead the efforts to bring peace and harmony in the country.
chiv / April 20, 2021
Jehan, appreciate your intentions but pity that you could not wait few days for politician Ranjith to flip flop so that you could have avoided mentioning him. Apparently soon after Ranjith made his theatrics Ape Man Ganasara accused Ranjith of being “double agent” and warned him, so Ranjith like any politician , made U turn stating people mistook him “what he said was international political terrorism and not domestic . In the mean time SJB is threatening to expose the master minds behind Easter soon. Now we need to wait for their turn to see where it will end.
Ajith / April 20, 2021
“As the bombers were all Muslim, the Muslim population in the country came under public suspicion which was spontaneous and widespread.”
Jegan,
You are right and wrong. It is true that it is natural for public to think that Muslim population is supported the Easter bombing. It remind me that Tamils and LTTE suspected Muslim population when Muslims were used by Sri Lankan politicians and military to bring language based standardisation using a Muslim Minister and in the military actions against Tamils. Similarly, Muslims may have been used in the Easter Bombing which targeted mostly Tamil Christians and western hotels. The fact is Muslims were used for political opportunism by rulers.
