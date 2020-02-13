“Forget The Past & Look To The Future”

By Ameer Ali –
Right from the beginning of the presidential campaign and throughout his administration so far, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s (PGR) constant theme and answer to his critics has been, “forget the past and look to the future”. The implication of this thematic answer is very clear. Objectively speaking, no leader in his/her right mind would wish a past to be forgotten had that past been one of glorious achievements, peace and prosperity. Similarly, no leader would like to remember and cherish a past in which his/her own record of achievements was one mixed with untold misery, death and destruction. PGR’s position falls into the second. One may argue that the final judgement on the past depends on how one views and interprets it. After all, history is what a historian chooses to write.
It is not clear how much of the past that PGR wants to be erased from memory. Is it only the war related military past or even the financial corruption and nepotism that was rampant during his brother’s regime? If the latter is included then why shouldn’t we also forget Yahapalana’s bond scam and move on with the future?
Yet, in PGR’s case, the fact that he was the Defence Secretary and therefore the chief architect and conductor of a no-holds-bar civil war, in which he no doubt achieved a pyrrhic victory, makes him directly responsible and he cannot run away by asking the victims of that war to forget about it. The deadliest manner in which innocents were treated after surrendering to the forces under PGR’s command, should obviously be pricking his conscience. He is personally not a corrupt and venal man, but a devout Buddhist. Wasn’t Buddhism that transformed that merciless conqueror Asoka to repent and become a sublime ruler? PGR may justify his action in the name of patriotic duty towards his country. But as a devout Buddhist shouldn’t he admit and regret for his errors of judgement, and therefore ask for forgiveness rather than appealing to forget? The way he conducted that war brought untold misery, death and destruction to hundreds of thousands of not only Tamils, but also Sinhalese and Muslims, who were the unfortunate collateral. He therefore owes an apology to the nation as a whole before asking the people to look to the future. Forget they will not, but forgive they may. If Angela Merkel and other Western leaders could apologise to the Jewish people for the Holocaust, if former President Obama could apologise to the Japanese for bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and if Prime Minister Kevin Rudd could say sorry to the original owners of Australia for crimes committed by his White ancestors, why couldn’t PGR as a committed Buddhist say sorry to Sri Lankans? Such an apology would be the first step towards reconciliation. PGR should rise to the level of a statesman and take that first step. Reconciliation will become a lot easier after that.
Even then, reconciliation is not a one way traffic. The Tamil and Muslim leadership are also equally culpable for not doing enough to prevent the civil war in the first place. There is no just war anywhere in history, and all wars a march of folly. This is not the place to dig into the course of the civil war, but two episodes are worth mentioning. Firstly, had the Tamil leaders of that time condemned unreservedly from inside the parliament and in public, the assassination of Alfred Durayappah by the then budding leader Prabakaran in 1975, and had those leaders steadfastly refused to tolerate the acts of violence committed by podiyankal (the boys), the country would have avoided a civil war and its consequences. Secondly, Muslim leadership that was caught in the middle, missed a golden opportunity and failed to play the role of an honest broker with all the support they had internationally among Muslim countries. Instead, that leadership was only concerned about maximising its own gains from a troubled environment. Thus, both leadership also owe an apology to the nation.
Let us turn to the future now. Behind all the thought bubbles bursting out of PGR, there is one common denominator, an ambitious dream with Machiavellian traits. His military background, his determination to redirect the country’s future development along technocratic and technological trajectory, and his dependence for support on a powerful cabal of Buddhist supremacists, are leading him to design a model of governance mixed with chauvinistic and Machiavellian tendencies. His idea of political exclusion with economic inclusion brings out this mixture clearly. The reason given for this stance was that the majority (which actually means the minority supremacists) was not willing for power sharing with minorities. This stance was repeated by his caretaker Prime Minister when he said that Tamil leaders were demanding something which the Singhalese (once again it is the supremacists) were not willing to concede. The question is not what Tamils were demanding but whether there were some elements of justice and fairness in at least some of those demands. If there were, then, it is the responsibility of the rulers to convince their supporters of the reasonableness of those demands rather than politicising them to remain in power. It is the failure to do this that had bedevilled this nation all along. The President needs to rise to the level of a statesman to do this, at least in the interest of the future that he is dreaming about and asking for peoples support.
‘Prosperity with splendour’, ‘pupil- centred education’, ‘market oriented university courses’, ‘meritocratic appointments for public service’, and ‘tax stimulus for economic development’, are some of his other thought bubbles, which may look attractive if viewed individually, but collectively they lack a coordinated structural plan. It appears that PGR is trying to rule by edicts rather than with a methodically structured and coherent plan.
There are three fundamentals which will act as constraints to realise PGR’s dream. Firstly, the absence of a solution to the national question of reconciliation. Secondly, the international and regional geopolitical quagmire into which Sri Lanka is pushed, and thirdly, the open economy. These three are interconnected and each impinges on the operation of the other two. They have become, in a sense, an impossible trinity to deal with. The two hurried visits to India, one by PGR and the other by his caretaker Prime Minister, and the demands set out by the Indian government with financial assistance, the delayed visit to China by PGR in consequence, the ongoing dialogue over US initiated Millennium Challenge Corporation and US’ pressure on SOFA, and finally IMF’s future conditionality, are macro constraints that will have their effect on realising PGR’s micro thought bubbles.
The future of this country cannot be built singlehandedly by the majority Sinhalese alone. It needs the cooperation of all communities. Sooner the supremacists who are backing PGR realise this fact easier will be the task of achieving prosperity with splendour. Given the nepotistic and corrupt political culture of this country, people may be willing to give the benefit of doubt to PGR, and tolerate his iron fist approach to prevail, but already nepotism and corruption seem to be entering through the backdoor. Chinks are starting to appear on the walls PGR erected. If forgetting the past is not possible, future is becoming blurry to look forward.
JD / February 13, 2020
The future of this country must be built single handedly by the majority Sinhalese alone. Majority have no where else to show allegiance or to say this is ours. Minorities must remember, it is not only now international or foreign influence the Sinhala people and their peaceful living. In the past, there had been numerous Indian incursions, some times Chinese incursions and Malays had been brought by British becuase they were merciless killers.
Bond scam is over I think. I heard one politician has bought some lands, hugh amount acreage with his bond scam money. Both involved are from Puttalama area. They were holding it in case they have to pay back.
It is very clear large majority of career politicians, even the ones who had to back down last time, and children and relatives of many are ready to come to politics. Because it is very Lucrative employment for uneducated. They would sell the country to any one who will respectfully ask to sell everything in the country to them.
Before the Colonial invasions, Sri Lanka, Myanmar were all self-sufficient agricultural countries. We had sustainable technology to process and store rice. I have not heard Sri Lanka importing cloths even the past. Now, everything has to come from overseas. So, young women have to middle east and they come in coffins 500/year, they are highly seduced and pollutes, their children and families are ruined because Sri lankans area defeated nation. Family architecture is gone. It is a long story.
If muslims and can not be a part of the majority just leave. You settle in Sri lanka because you saw something better in Sri lanka. If the progeny does not like it just go back. It is not the International politics that must run lay man’s life.
Muslim women wants to wear full body cover which is the desert garment. Why they are so scared if a outside man sees them. Are they very ugly or what is their mental aberration.
ajith / February 13, 2020
What is the delay in releasing all prisoners immediately?
What is the delay in withdrawing all corruption cases in the courts?
What is the delay in releasing all those sentenced to death immediately?
Do we need a police, military, navy and Air Force?
Do ween a law and judiciary system?
A corrupted murderer should not tell to forget!
Roman Leslie / February 13, 2020
Me. Ali, Obama and Merkel did not apologize for crimes they committed so no luck
JD / February 13, 2020
Ameer Ali: I understand that the TITLE LINE may not be from you. Yet, why you minorities FORGET THE PAST AND LOOK TO THE FUTURE and live with the majority culture ? Why you minorities ask only the majority to change instead who don’t you change. IS IT BECAUSE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY DEMAND ?
lal / February 14, 2020
Mr AA has “forgotten” the 250+ murders committed by his Muslim “brothers” in April 2019. Mr AA should look at the primitive aspects of his own community eg female genital mutilation, child marriage, “imprisonment” of females prior to lecturing the Sinhalese. Sinhalese treat Muslims better in Sri Lanka than Muslims treat non Muslims in Muslim countries.
JD / February 13, 2020
With respect to bond scam (let us replace the word corruption with the bond scam which had been carried out by the both previous govts. Ranil did only because he was desperate for election money), I don’t think they get that money back. You know the reason. Bond scams by one govt with the help of IMPORT everything from overseas winning phrase (THEY CLOSED EVERY MANUFACTURING PLACE, THOSE DESTROYED THEY ABABDONED), they let the rupEe exchange rate goes to 130. The next Ranuil govt continued and made the rupee rate to 183. Now if it comes to 180, that made news in the NATIONAL RADIO.
lankan / February 13, 2020
future without minorities? what will it look like? dark or bright?
Amarasiri / February 13, 2020
Dr. Ameer Ali,
RE: Forget The Past & Look To The Future
“It is not clear how much of the past that PGR wants to be erased from memory. Is it only the war related military past or even the financial corruption and nepotism that was rampant during his brother’s regime? If the latter is included then why shouldn’t we also forget Yahapalana’s bond scam and move on with the future? “
Thanks for your article. PGR has no option but to forget the past,, there is a lot of water under the bridge, and move on. However, the past is past of the Tribe, and he cannot fully dissociate from the corrupt Tribal past. He has many tribal members and supporters he has to appease.
So, he will probably meet half-way, probably half-a-loaf. Isn’t that what Ranil W and Srisena did with their Yahapalanaya drama?
JD / February 13, 2020
Dr. Ameer Ali: There is a bed example of Identity politics, minority right politics which is not found in the human right preaching, with so – called democracy – western countries. Read the following by one foreign journalist;
Burma or Myanmar has not known civil peace since the days of foreign domination, first British and then Japanese. It has become easier to destabilise since the SLORC junta agreed to share power with the National League for Democracy (NLD), and together are trying to resolve the country’s many conflicts in a peaceful way.
This is similar to two major parties, in Sri lanka, or in short the parliament which is very incompetent and addicted to corruptions. I here. stolen wealth that is stashed bank accounts here and there may add up to Rs 200 billion, just an estimate. With divisive politics, these problems will not be solved.
In practicality, you like treacherous people should not be allowed in Sri lanka. Because, you do not feel any allegiance to any country except to your holy book. There are many who write only for money.
Unreal / February 14, 2020
Save for one, the article is neutral and factual.
punchinilame / February 14, 2020
Forgetting the past is not a thinkable suggestion/proposal to those affected with
life & death. A Statesman making a suggestion on these lines can be given partial
thought – never from a well-known crook of standing!
anonymous / February 14, 2020
Well said.
Maharage, / February 14, 2020
Gothapaya has an irresistible urge to forget the past. .Why. why, ;why???
………BECAUSE
Gothapaya’s and Mara’s Past was GORY and REPLETE with:
…..murdering critics, journalists, innocent citizens from Tamil and other ethnic groups
—Unprecedented corruption,
…..Mega commissions of over $16 billion from China alone
…;;MIG Deals, Secret arms procurement deals,
…..Bond scams when summed up to outstrip Ranl’s
Adrian / February 14, 2020
Maharage, GR is also forgetting what the Tamils did to the Sinhalese for thirty years to 2009.
/
anonymous / February 14, 2020
Have you forgotten, you do not know or it’s just your ignorance of the atrocities, torture, arson, looting carried out by the so called ‘Patriotic Sorry Lankan Sinhalese’ from the south before the Tamils began the freedom struggle?????. VP had to watch his beloved uncle who was his guardian then, burned in a barrel of ‘Tar’, alive, as a 14 year old kid in a southern coastal town.
I have witnessed my self, some of the crimes committed with fear and tears in my eyes as a16 year old.
So, don’t talk rubbish or try to reason for the sake of saving the murderous, corrupt ‘Jarapassas’.
Suwapath Weva!
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 14, 2020
when in the early 1970”s when I was a student for my international – British marketing I was taught that the basics precepts of marketing were and went as follows.?
forget the past, live in the present and plan for the future.?
we the minorities ever since the unfortunate polls of 1956 have and are still the hapless victims of racial discrimination in many a format.?
many a government has come and gone till do date, they promise the earth, the moon and the sky to hoodwink the would-be powerless voters but after every election since the late fifties, it just gets blown away by the wind.?
even now on a national basis, the present much-tainted kallathoni of a war criminal president says the following –
I am the president for all the citizens of the country irrespective of caste creed or race.?
whilst he’s on racist circles he loudly and proudly makes tasteless comments that he being the 7th Yakko president he has to dance and gyrate to the 6.9 million sitting on their brains yak voters who by there illiteracy brought him to soil the royal bog.?
he, his rajapuka kith and kin along with their Klu Klux comrades have been solely responsible for the plunging of this sweet wonderful once upon a time the most idyllic isle down the pallan from where retrieval of recovery is only a pipe dream.?
even the UNP, who have ruled a few times are guilty of not honoring their promises to bring to an end this 72-year young ethnic curse.?
=
the TNA along with their fellow contemporary Tamil parties have helplessly been parties in watching in frustration this island being driven from pillar to post into an abyss of economic moral and racial ruination.?
Mano / February 14, 2020
Ameer Sir,
If you are fair and just in your views, you would not have started your argument with the killing of Alfred Duraiyappah for blaming the Tamil Leaders which they fully deserve for hundreds of various other reasons as well.
Had you started your time frame with the passing of Citizenship Act of 1948 by DS , I wouldn’t mind falling at your feet and kiss them in reverence.
But alas, you too have proved yourself a poor mortal having biased views.
However, I thank you from the bottom of my bleeding heart for your article.
K.A. Sumanasekera / February 14, 2020
Can our Catholic brothers and sisters both local and overseas FORGET what the Muslim Terrorists did to 800 of their fellow Catholics last Easter?.
It is a No Brainer as they say Down under.
PGR will never forget that LTTE Suicide Bomb which nearly got him .
It Mr Pirahaparan succeeded their would be no PGR today to rescue the nation again.
But he may like to forget the other Suicide Jackets which took out the left Eye Ball of the ex madam President and one Lung of that one and only Field Marshall.
Because those two readily cooperated with Dr Rani and UNP Ministers specially Mangala Samare and Ranjan Ramanayaka to not only destroy our prosperous post Nanthikadal Economy .
But also helped Dr Rani’s Wreckers Ball to destroy the good name of the Sinhala Buddhist great majority in the country.
–
Native Vedda / February 14, 2020
Gota
–
“Forget The Past & Look To The Future”
–
Will you be able to convince the Chinese to forget the past, forget and forgive all debts this island owes them? We also “Look To The Future” for more loans from China.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / February 14, 2020
Dear Native,
No sweat .. Mate.. All Prez Nandasena has to do ,is ask,
–
Knowing Nande , he wouldn’t ., because he would want to have a go at it by himself and rescue the Nation from the Demolition Dr Rani and his crooked UNP inflicted.
–
Remember Prez Nadasena not only rescued the Nation once .
But also restored some respect to the Wreckage from the damage which your Tamil Terrorists lead by Mr Pirahaparan caused.
/
Adrian / February 14, 2020
Lead by Mr Pirahaparan…. and funded by Tamil civilians and businesses from home and abroad.
/
Native Vedda / February 14, 2020
KASmaalam K.A. Sumanasekera
–
“Remember Prez Nadasena not only rescued the Nation once .”
–
Ran away to USA from dodging JVP wrath, and VP’s madness then came back when Hindians persuaded him to return, wrecked the island, …………… an he now wants Hindia to rescue this island.
–
As self proclaimed strongman why did he postponed his begging trip to China, scared s**t of of the little bugs, in fact he should have gone there with his
Rana-viruses to rescue millions of Chinese people from Coronavirus?
Coward.
–
Whats wrong with your smart ass patriotic leaders?
Here Gota claims to be a protector of Sinhala/Buddhists and this as the only Sinhala/Buddhist country while in India he is a devotee of Siridi Saibaba seeking personal protection from the Muslim saint and a fakir.
–
Mahinda the great liberator on the other hand a devout Sinhala/Buddhist travelling in various parts of India mostly on personal pilgrimage from Sultanate of New Delhi, Kasi Viswanath Benares (where he was initiated into Hindutva in an elaborate ritual), ……….. to Thirupathi, ………..
–
As a relative he begged or perhaps demanded Modi to provide him with manythings, capacity building in government services, training functionaries, building houses, ……………
–
Rajapaksas remind me the story of a woman who promised to display her two genitals to naive young adults (KASmalam, soma, Hela, Thondamany, …Eagle Blind Eye, ..HLD M, …. Adrian aged 13 3/4…. ) for a charge, one from the back and the other from the front.
/
Anonymous / February 14, 2020
Not only the past what he is doing as President now is bad enough!!! no way is Sri Lanka giving these thugs and crooks a 2/3 majority…
/
Adrian / February 14, 2020
Yes, let’s bring back Ranil and Sirisena, their Good Governance (Yahapalanaya) went well didn’t it?
/
Native Vedda / February 14, 2020
Adrian aged 13 3/4
–
“Yes, let’s bring back Ranil and Sirisena, their Good Governance (Yahapalanaya) went well didn’t it?”
–
“Known devil is better than unknown angel”, Mahinda appealed to the people of Vanni in 2015,
/
Tara / February 14, 2020
The past is a strong indicator of how the future is going to be. Leopards never change their spots, and old habits die hard. You have to be very naive to even think this lot with their ugly history, is suddenly going to turn over a new leaf, and not resort to their old ugly habits this time….in fact after the next elections, never before in Sri Lankan history, the two brothers who are now leading the country, will be even more empowered, and turn this country into a dictatorship, with the family in power for a long time. They have already started picking on and harassing journalists, appointed murderers and thugs in top positions, especially in the armed forces, and soon we will be seeing nepotism in large numbers. Chichi’s mother in law has also been given a lucrative posting, as well as some other in -laws. Unqualified and inexperienced uncles and aunties.
All indications are that the future is going to look the same as the past, or even worse.
Eagle Eye / February 14, 2020
Tara,
“the two brothers who are now leading the country, will be even more empowered, and turn this country into a dictatorship, with the family in power for a long time.”
—
That is exactly what Native Sinhalayo want because they are fed up with the rotten democracy British imposed on us that gave ‘Wal Booru Nidahasa’ to ‘Para’ Demalu to play hell and even to demand a separate State forgetting the fact that these BPs are descendants of slaves brought from Hindusthan by colonial parasites.
/
C. B. Goonatilake / February 14, 2020
There is an excellent book by Vamik Volkan, a world renowned specialist on group psychology of the masses caught on the opposing sides of conflicts, titled – “Blind Trust: Large Groups and Their Leaders in Times of Crisis and Terror”. The book is essential reading for anyone wishing to understand the Sri Lankan conflict and the mindsets of the masses. Highly recommended.
/
Amarasiri / February 14, 2020
Dr.Amir Ali,
Re : Forget the past, focus on the future.
The past since independence had many albatrosses. Now PGR is the inheritor of those albatrosses, and by appeasing to the saffron clad monks, who hijacked Buddhism, and an insult to the Buddha, Gota R is taking in more albatrosses.
Can he discard those accumulated albatrosses, without being discarded by the tribe?
The Rime of the Para-politician.
Albatross Around One’s Neck Meaning
The idiom albatross around one’s neck refers to a heavy burden someone carries, especially a burden that torments someone incessantly. This idiom comes from the 19th-century poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner.
/
Sumith DeSilva / February 14, 2020
Apologize for what? Ending the war? Saving about 11 lives every day that passes by since?
/
Sumith DeSilva / February 14, 2020
Forget Obama’s apology. He lovers apology tours because he hates America
/
soma / February 14, 2020
” It needs the cooperation of all communities.”
Theoretically speaking the capitalist economic structure does not make it imperative. Individual greed runs the machine regardless of the fact that people belong to various ethnicities and religions who dislike one another. It is sufficient that everyone is equal before the law. Demand of political power based on race or religion must be ignored.
–
Soma
soma / February 14, 2020
Sinhalese should forget the immeasurable terror they were subjected to by LTTE and Wahabis and forgive those who supported them materially while keeping their ears to the ground.
And move forward as Gotabhaya suggests.
–
Soma
Native Vedda / February 14, 2020
somass
–
“Sinhalese should forget the immeasurable terror they were subjected to by LTTE and Wahabis and forgive those who supported them materially while keeping their ears to the ground.”
–
When will the Sinhalese stop forgiving the larger crimes perpetrated by the Sinhala/Buddhists, Sinhala/Buddhist fascists, …. such as the several organised riots, war crimes, crime against humanity, human rights violations, …. arson, burglary, rape, …………… land grab, cremating members of Saffron brigades inside hindu temples,………. nepotism, …
/
Jay Chambers / February 14, 2020
Anything that even remotely resembles civilization in Lanka was built by Kaffir Buddhist Sinhalese. If anyone can take any credit for inspiration for the Sinhalese it would be the North Indian kings and kingdoms and to a lesser extent the South Indian invaders. The writer of the article, a fanatic Moslem Taqqia deception expert and his ilk have no claim to civilization in Lanka. Sinhalese would be insane to think that these Moslems, who wholeheartedly support ISIS and terrorism, who never condemn terrorism in the name of Allah, will ever build one piece of a monument that can hold value as part of a civilization. Instead they build ugly mosques and scream five times every day to Allah.
I implore the Sinhalese, do not be deceived by these barbarians. Your ancestors did fine, and whenever they followed weak Buddhism, instead of the heroic version of ancient Sinhalese kings, the enemy captures the country. Never again should the Moslems be trusted after Easter Sunday. The devil of Easter Sunday manifests again, as Taqqia deception here, as commercial exploitation, as poisoning of food and rape of Sinhalese and other Kaffir women, who are then converted to Islam. All this while Moslems engage in a reproduction Jihad, making dozens of children per family while Sinhalese families decline. Fight back, produce more children and fight the devil head on and do not let weak Buddhism deter you from your duty to the land and people.
Siva Sankaran Sharma / February 14, 2020
Stupid Sinhalese racist posting under a White name , there is nothing remotely connecting the Sinhalese to North Indian kings or kingdoms. Most Sinhalese are descended from low caste South Indian Dravidian immigrants and converted Buddhist indigenous peasant boorish Dravidian Yakkas who spoke some form or Tamil . The elite Naga largely remained Hindu and became the ancestors of the Sri Lankan Tamils. There may be a small amount of NE Indian ancestry amongst some Sinhalese but the vast majority of the Sinhalese are descended from largely low caste South Indian Tamils and the indigenous peasant Dravidian Yakka. . All your kings are from South Indian dynasties and kingdoms. Starting with the Pandians and ending with the Naickers of Madurai. Even your Mahavamsa comic book admits to this and speaks nothing about North Indian kings or kingdoms. Everything is about Tamils and South India. Tell me which North Indian dynasty is connected to the Sinhalese? None. Everything about the Sinhalese reeks of the Tamils and this includes their DNA . Other than one initial migration from somewhere in NE India all migrations to the island from India is from the Southern Tamil country. None of the ancient kings in the island ever called themselves Sinhalese or Aryan as they were neither. They were all from local Dravidian Tamil/Naga or Dravidian Tamil South Indian dynasties either Hindu or Buddhist. It is these kings who built all these ancient monuments and agricultural systems, with imported Tamil labour and craftsmen from Southern India. The king who converted to Buddhism was a Tamil Naga , so was your so called Sinhalese hero Dutugemmunu. He was converted Buddhist Tamil Naga, His father had Tamil titles and names. There were no Sinhalese 2300 years ago. The Sinhalese language and people only came into existence from around 7AD.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demala-Gattara
/
Siva Sankaran Sharma / February 14, 2020
The so called Sinhalese rulers and elite have always been inviting outside interference to settle their power struggles in favour of one party or another. First their close Tamil relatives across the sea. Then later the Dutch and British and now the Chinese Pakistanis and many others . They are the biggest traitors but parading as patriots. It was the Tamils who fought these invaders and suffered the consequences the most and are still suffering . The Sinhalese elite and ruling classes from the time of the Portuguese to the British connive with these colonial rulers for benefits.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demala-Gattara
/
chiv / February 14, 2020
Most positive news comes from least expected quarters. Cambodia allowed a luxury cruise to deck, when ten other countries had refused entry , due to Corona apprehension. Where as China is hiding facts and there by letting thousands of its own affected citizens to die, with no help. Today I read an article written by a survivor in Wuhan China, who had contaminated in the very early stages of pandemic (when govt was in denial) and the ordeal he had gone through in getting the necessary help. He was fortunate because he and his family had recognized the seriousness, when govt was willfully down playing. He survived because he got antiviral medications which helped in preventing life threatening complications like Pneumonia. Lanka has no future what so ever. MR was recently in India pleading for grace in loan payment. He even had speech prepared for this reason. “Without the help of India we could not have won the war, we have close friendship with China, but with India we have relationship????”. If confronted, he will deny doing so, just like in past. Soon he will be doing the same with other loaners too. Lanka needs debt to service debt.
kali / February 14, 2020
Ameer Ali
Forget The Past & Look To The Future
*** Initially as I some times I react to head lines I was going to say “Gothas Tentacles have reached the parts of the World ( Australia) other tentacles dont each” . But having caught a glimpse I must say you have hit the nail on the Head. We can Never FORGIVE Or FORGET. Under the CRIMINAL Sri Lnka is paying a Heavy Price . India is the only country ( together with the Taliban) which is engaging with the GOS for personal reasons to bring it under ger total control as witout Indias Financial help Sri Lanka under Gotha will grind to a halt . For Sinhala Lanka the worst is yet to come.
Eagle Eye / February 14, 2020
Ameer Ali,
“The future of this country cannot be built singlehandedly by the majority Sinhalese alone.”
—
That is your assumption. May not be true.
Sinhalayo are a race that have done wonders in the past when there were no ‘Para’ Demala and ‘Para’ Muslim minorities.
—
Sinhalayo could have thrived after British left if ‘Para’ Demalu brought from Hindusthan were not in this country. It was British BPs who persuaded ‘Para’ Demalu to demand equal status for Demala language and separate State so as to ignite conflict between Native Sinhalayo they hated as their enemy and ‘Para’ Demalu who licked the a@s of British. Things went exactly the way they expected because stupid ‘Kalu Sudda’ Sinhala politicians did not figure out how to deal with Demalu. First thing they should have done was to deport racist bigot Chelvanayakam who was a ‘Kallathoni’ in Sinhale.
/
kali / February 14, 2020
Eagle eye
You are right. Sinkalaya have done wonders in the past. Yes they have dipped theirs into animals ( Lion) and have produced half progenies like yourself with animal instinct. Got it
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 14, 2020
eager-less?
today being commercial money being fleeced from the suckers a day known to one and all as valentines day.
=
did not your 33-year-old thothakara meenachi demand chocolates and will 85 roses.?
one for each year of your unregistered birth.?
how did you two celebrate the great day.?
=
hopefully, not an afternoon of dirty fun along with a few of the uncouth unsavory doings which you are well-known for.?
=
poor meenachi,she’s fir enough to be nothing but your great granddaughter.?
=
cheers, R. J.
Stan / February 14, 2020
It is very easy for criminals to forget the past and look to the future, but it does not work that way with the victims and the relatives of victims. If Hitler had been captured alive before he could commit suicide he would also have said the same thing PGR is saying now.
Raj-UK / February 14, 2020
Food for thought by Dr Ali.
A few years ago, I was in Berlin & one of the tourist attractions was the concentration camp of the 1940s in Sachsenhausen. Although the camp was destroyed by the fleeing Nazis, part of the crematorium & some buildings remained & have been preserved as a memorial to thousands of Jews, intellectuals who opposed the Nazi regime, Russian soldiers & even gypsies who were tortured & murdered there. Upon arriving at the site, I met a group of German school children on a field trip & a friendly teacher in the group explained to me that it was a shameful period in German history but they don’t want to erase it from memory because the generations to come should know what happened so that it would never be repeated. This was the time Syrian refugees were welcomed by the majority of German people & I could understand why.
In SL, GR wants us to forget the past but despite his rosy picture for SL under his governance, we see thugs & alleged criminals being appointed to high positions, nepotism continues blatantly, & as for corruption, only time will reveal (if at all) the scale, so I can only assume with confidence that the good old days are here again. The cronies will make hay while the (eternal) sun shines upon them, the Sinhala Buddhist ‘patriots’ will live in denial waiting for that elusive bright future & the rest of us can accept the inevitable, a divided nation hocked to the hilt & a dictatorial regime with a lot of hype, not much different from the Nazis of Germany’s past.
/
Pandi Kutti / February 14, 2020
Amir Ali here is our great esteemed Chingkalla ruler. the messiah and saviour of the Chingkalla Buddhists, not forgetting the past and looking for the future with his fellow Chingkalla racists. A picture is worth a thousand words. See the happiness and joy in his face , when he is in the company of fellow Chingkalla racists and extremists.
http://www.dailymirror.lk/caption_story/Proposals-for-a-new-Constitution/110-183052
Always felicitating , entertaining and seen in the company of Chingkalla racists and extremist Buddhist monks , preaching against Thamizh people and Thamizh Muslims. This is going to be our future , China , Porikistan, Russia and Chingkalla Buddhist Fascism.
