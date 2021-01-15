Four Years Prison Term For Contempt Of Court Violates The International Covenant On Civil And Political Rights

By Basil Fernando –
On 12 January 2021, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka found S. V. R. P. P. A. R. L. S. Alphonsu, known also as Ranjan Ramanayake, as guilty of having committed the offence of contempt of court and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment. The accused is presently a Member of Parliament, formerly a deputy minister, and is also a well-known actor.
The reason for the charge and the conviction was an interview that was broadcast in 2017 with some words to the effect that the “‘Majority in Sri Lanka are corrupted judges, corrupted lawyers. They work for money’”.
At this stage, we do not wish to go into the merits of the judgement. However, on the basis of the norms and standards established by the ICCPR and its Optional Protocol, the sentence of 4 years imprisonment for contempt of the court is a gross violation of the established legal rules based in the common law tradition and under international law.
On 31st March 2005, the United Nations Human Rights Committee expressed its view on communication made to it by a Sri Lankan citizen Anthony Michael Emmanuel Fernando (Tony Fernando) (Anthony Fernando v. Sri Lanka, Communication No. 1189/2003, U.N. Doc. CCPR/C/83/D/1189/2003 (2005)) who was found guilty for contempt of court and was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 1 year. After the matter was inquired into by the UN Human Rights Committee, it was held that whatever be the merits of the case, the sentence of one year for contempt of court is a violation of the ICCPR and of the Optional Protocol, to which Sri Lanka is a signatory.
The UN Human Rights Committee said in its verdict the following:
“The penalty imposed was a one year term of “Rigorous Imprisonment”. No reasoned explanation has been provided by the court or the State party as to why such a severe and summary penalty was warranted, in the exercise of a court’s power to maintain orderly proceedings. Article 9, paragraph 1, of the Covenant forbids any “arbitrary” deprivation of liberty. The imposition of a draconian penalty without adequate explanation and without independent procedural safeguards falls within that prohibition. The fact that an act constituting a violation of article 9, paragraph 1 is committed by the judicial branch of government cannot prevent the engagement of the responsibility of the State party as a whole. The Committee concludes that the author’s detention was arbitrary, in violation of article 9, paragraph 1.”
The Committee went on to hold that in terms of Article 5, Paragraph 4 of the optional protocol to the ICCPR that the “State party has violated articles 9, paragraph 1, of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”
Thus, the UN Human Rights Committee expressed the view
1. The judicial branch has violated the ICCPR Article 9, Paragraph 1 and arbitrarily deprived the liberty of an individual.
2. That besides the judicial branch the state party Sri Lanka is responsible for this violation.
In July 2008, UN human Rights Committee expressed its view on another application which was filed by Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Sumanaweera Banda (S.B. Dissanayake) (Communication No. 1373/2005) who complained that by imposition of two years rigorous imprisonment for contempt of court by the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, his rights guaranteed under the ICCPR have been violated by Sri Lanka as a state party. The UN Human Rights Committee found that the author’s detention was arbitrary and in violation of Article 9, Paragraph 1.
In both of these cases, the UN Human Rights Committee expressed its official view that disproportionate punishment for contempt of court amounts to arbitrary detention for which the court and the state party are both responsible.
In both Fernando and Dissanayake’s cases, the UNHRC also stated that where any disproportionate punishment is ordered the court is under obligation to give the reasons as to why such excessive punishment was thought necessary. In the case of Ranjan Ramanayake the Supreme Court has not provided the reasons for why it thought that such a long sentence was thought of as necessary.
The most recent case on contempt of court in India was against a prominent advocate Prashant Bhushan, who made a public statement that criticised sitting Chief Justice of India in a tweet, and criticised 4 other Chief Justices in another. Though the court punished him for contempt, it was mere token fine of Rs 1. The Supreme Court had also revived in this case an earlier interview of Mr. Bhushan in 2009 in which he accused 8 out of the then 16 former Chief Justices of being corrupt.
Another well-known case is the contempt of court charge against Arundhati Roy, a prominent international writer and an Indian citizen, after which she was sentenced for 1 day.
The case and the sentence against Ranjan Ramanayake poses many questions regarding the law relating to contempt of court in Sri Lanka. Over a long period of time, there have been various expressions of dissatisfaction about not having a statute relating to the contempt of court in Sri Lanka. At one stage, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka even provided a draft for such a law, but it was gradually pushed under the carpet.
Thus, per the extremely serious criticism made by the UN Human Rights Committee itself, Sri Lanka’s practice in contempt of court cases, particularly on the imposition of long sentences, amounts to arbitrary detention, which is a violation of the ICCPR as well as the Sri Lankan constitution itself. This deserves to be taken up for serious debate by the Sri Lankan and international public.
Latest comments
hanchopancha / January 15, 2021
It is beyond the imagination of a rational mind to figure out the rationality of three learned gentlemen to pass such a harsh sentence to an MP who has spoken out the truth against an oppressive system in the interest of his constituency. It is a sad irony and a paradox that murderers, rapists, extortionists etc., can escape the Net depending on how close their political connections are. When political expediency takes priority over legitimacy it sets out a very dangerous precedence.
/
leelagemalli / January 15, 2021
Dear Friends,
.
Please watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtZozpIFFQ8
–
Srilankens judges are so clean. The best exmpale is SARATH N SILVA
.
Srialnken politicians are the most clean politicians – best exmaples are from Medamulana FAMILY
.
Srilanken politicians are not murderers – best examples are from Medamualan Family
:
We should all WORSHIP DA RAJAAKSHES to have been such a great FATHER.
:
His monuments were built by STATE FUNDS, but it was later paid off – and the crime investgaitons was stopped to the very same manner they worked on Pillayan s case. All is possible within our PREDOMINANTELY BUDDHAGAMA FOLLOWERS srilanka:
/
Dilshan / January 15, 2021
These judges do not deserved to be addressed as such, they are members street thug gang of war criminal and robber Nandasena alias Gotler.
These street thugs should be tried in ICC for aiding and abetting crimes against humanity along with Gotler.
US which impeached Trump should drag these street thugs gang to ICC.
Or they deserve a better treatment of being shot like dogs.
I wonder whether 6.3million fools except those who part of the thuggery gang realize their mistake.
I think citizens should organize a protest with thousands participateing against the supreme court judges and demand they go home. Let them charge thousands for contempt of courr. Corrupt bastards. Sorry for the indecent language but they well deserve it
/
Burt / January 15, 2021
The judgment in itself proves Ranjan’s point . These guys are either corrupted to the core or law unto themselves .
“Colombo High Court has ruled that the manner in which the Bribery Commission had filed its case against Minister Johnston Fernando, pertaining to using Sathosa employees for political activities, was unlawful.”
LOL
/
Ashan / January 15, 2021
A dictator will first make the media look like the enemy, pack his administration with dishonest “yes” men, threaten to harm or kill those who stand up to him, or in his little mind look like a threat to him, and put away, kidnap, or jail, anyone who is a political adversary. Jailing rivals, activists, Muslim lawyers, and political opponents, are the Rajapaksa’s methodology, we have seen this for decades.
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / January 15, 2021
The Sinhala man and by extension, those who study a profession and reach a status of privilege and power are basically tribal in thought and behaviour. Take for example a senior consultant doctor at a hospital. If an attendant addresses him by his first name but carries out his duties diligently and far better than all the other attendants, the former will be so peeved that he would take punitive action against him. So too, a company chief executive, to whom a junior officer does not address as “Sir”, however good and efficient his work, he will be punished. These are mere examples where people with power assume such grand illusions about their superior status that they will want to hurt those who dare disrespect them in any way. This would certainly have been the case in the matter of having broadly accused a class of professionals that happens to be judicial officers who have sought to crush anyone who dared criticise them, regardless of how accurate a statement might be. Therein lies the nature of these punitive actions against a presumed “offender” and their severity. Holders of high position in mature societies are humble and act with great humility and very little egotism. They are then far more respectable and noble than those who demand respect by coercion.
/
Mallaiyuran / January 15, 2021
This is telling that two or three, at least for my knowledge, in line with Ranjan. I cannot name the people because that only expedite their fate or even may ensure their fate if it can slip accidental. In addition to contempt of Court provision, a better limit has to be provided to Supreme Court to take petty cases and they bar a respondent from the chance of appeal. Sumanthiran PC said there is nowhere said to punish one for contempt of court and SC justices should not get involved in that. They said that Ranjan saying 95% specifically included them too. The Indian case Basil mentioned is not like Ranjan’s case. The advocate specifically talking about selected SC justices. If not contempt of court, justices may even can find way to libel proceeding, on that of situation.
/
Jaffna Man / January 15, 2021
Thank you Mr. Fernando .
Having received the judgements from Geneva, I expect that our learned judges have studied them
I conclude that 1 . They are unfit for office if they rendered this judgement without studying previous judgements. Or 2. They were under some compulsion or obligation to give Mr. Ramanayake a harsh punishment and did not care how it hurt their reputation and Sri Lanka’s as a democracy under the rule of law.
I hope Mr. Ramanayake will appeal to Geneva and put our Supreme Court on notice
Our contempt laws need rewriting after Sarath Silva’s admission that he did favours in his Hambantota judgement as detailed by Tassie Seneviratne (Sri Lanka Brief, Helping Hambantota: How Ex CJ Perverted Justice to Save Rajapakse, 26 Oct. 2014) and Kishali Pinto (Reducing of Sri Lanka’s Judiciary to a Mockery, 8 Dec. 2012), and Sunday Times (Helping Hambantota, Sunday Times, 26 Oct. 2014).
/
Buddhist1 / January 15, 2021
The Judges in Sri Lanka are a law unto themselves. Even the Chief Justice and AG fall into the same category. If not how can the same AG Dept that filed cases when the previous Govt was in power withdraw cases now? How can every single SLPP MPs’ or Rajapakse slave MPs’ cases are disposed by the Judges “nidos kota nidahas”?
These are not judgements due to human error could be called “wrong judgements” but intentional “wrongful judgements”.
Its time the International communities, countries and legal bodies intervene and evaluate every single judgement that have been delivered by the high courts in SL since 2020 Jan and give their opinion on these judgements. The only solution left against “wrongful judgements” is strong condemnation. May be foreign countries should start placing travel bans on all Judges who give “wrongful judgements”.
Any judgement given by the courts should be accepted by the citizens of the country as a reasonable and lawful judgement if not as what is now seen in SL there will be no respect for the courts.
/