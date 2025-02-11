From Hanuman To Havoc: Sri Lanka’s Monkey Chronicles

By Fareez Farook –

“Why did the monkey sit on the power line? He wanted to be a hot shot!”

I read in the news that a monkey caused a nationwide power failure in Sri Lanka by coming into contact with a grid transformer in Colombo. It left millions without power and highlighted the ongoing struggle between humans and monkeys in the country. It wasn’t the first time monkeys had caused such chaos; similar incidents have been reported over the years, including monkeys disrupting train services and raiding markets. This incident, while amusing, made me think about the long-standing connection between monkeys and Sri Lanka. It also raises a serious question: if a single monkey can disrupt the daily lives of millions of people, what does it say about the condition of our electrical infrastructure? With that in mind, let’s delve into the fascinating and often humorous history of monkeys in Sri Lanka.

Even in Matale, my hometown, there has been a sudden increase in monkey activity over the last couple of years. These primates have been playing havoc in densely populated areas, causing quite a stir among the residents. The prevailing rumor is that when forests were cleared to make way for new dwellings, the government officials transported and let loose the monkeys in Matale.

Monkeys are fascinating creatures with distinct characteristics that set them apart from other similar animals. They are known for their complex social structures and behaviors. They live in large groups with intricate hierarchies and social bonds. Monkeys have a wide range of vocalizations and body language used for communication. They can convey different messages, such as warnings about predators or social interactions within the group.

The connection between monkeys and Sri Lanka dates back to ancient times, with one of the most famous legends being that of Hanuman, the monkey soldier of prince Rama from the Indian epic, the Ramayana. According to the tale, Hanuman played a crucial role in the battle against the demon king Ravana, who had kidnapped Sita, the wife of Rama. Hanuman’s leap from India to Sri Lanka, carrying an entire mountain of medicinal herbs, is a tribute to the mythical prowess of monkeys in Sri Lankan folklore.

During the colonial era, British officers stationed in Sri Lanka often found themselves at the mercy of the island’s monkey population. These primates, particularly the toque macaques, were notorious for their antics. They would steal food, disrupt official ceremonies, and even make off with important documents. It is said that one British governor, exasperated by the constant monkey business, declared them the “unofficial mascots” of the colony.

Monkeys hold a special place in Sri Lankan culture. They are often depicted in traditional art and literature, symbolizing mischief and intelligence. In some rural areas, monkeys are even considered sacred and are fed and cared for by the local communities. However, their mischievous nature means that they are also seen as pests, particularly in urban areas where they raid homes and businesses in search of food.

Sri Lanka is home to several species of monkeys, including the toque macaque, the purple-faced langur, and the gray langur. According to recent studies, the toque macaque population alone is estimated to be around 2-3 million. These monkeys are highly adaptable and can be found in a variety of habitats, from dense forests to bustling cities. Their ability to thrive in diverse environments is a testament to their resilience and resourcefulness.

While monkeys are often seen as a nuisance, they do play a role in the ecosystem. They help in seed dispersal, which is crucial for forest regeneration. Their presence also attracts tourists, contributing to the local economy. However, their usefulness is often overshadowed by their mischievous behavior, which can cause significant disruptions to daily life.

Monkeys have also found their way into Sri Lankan literature and poetry. The ancient Jataka tales, which are a collection of stories about the previous lives of the Buddha, feature several stories involving monkeys. For instance, the Tayodhamma Jataka and Mahakapi Jataka both have Monkey Kings as central characters. These tales highlight the intelligence and resourcefulness of monkeys, often portraying them as wise and noble beings.

In modern literature, monkeys continue to be a popular subject. Sri Lankan writer Punyakante Wijenaike has mentioned monkeys in her works, reflecting their ubiquitous presence in the country’s landscape. Additionally, the epic poem “Ramayana,” which narrates the life of the divine prince Rama and his struggle to rescue his abducted wife Sita from the demon king Ravana, features an army of monkeys building a bridge to Sri Lanka.

Monkeys are incredibly diverse and adaptable, making them unique among primates. Their playful and intelligent nature continues to captivate and intrigue us.

In conclusion, the connection between monkeys and Sri Lanka is a complex and multifaceted one. From ancient legends to modern-day power outages, these primates have played a significant role in the island’s history. While their antics can be frustrating, they also add a touch of humor and charm to the Sri Lankan way of life. As long as there are monkeys in Sri Lanka, there will always be stories of their mischief and mayhem, reminding us that sometimes, it’s the little things that make life interesting.

And speaking of mischief, it’s often said that some politicians exhibit monkey-like behavior, swinging from one policy to another with the agility of a toque macaque. Perhaps it’s no surprise that in a country where monkeys are so prevalent, their influence can be seen even in the highest echelons of power. After all, who better to navigate the jungle of politics than those who have mastered the art of monkey business?