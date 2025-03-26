Gananath Obeyesekere Is No More

By H. L. Seneviratne –

Gananath Obeyesekere’s contribution to anthropology is vast and varied, and few have combined theory and empirical fact so skillfully as he has done. At the time he graduated from the University of Ceylon, the dominant variety of anthropology was British Social Anthropology, and talented young students seeking further study went to England, in particular to the prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge and London. Gananath defied this custom by seeking higher education in the United States. He joined the graduate program at the University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, where the anthropology programme included the study of psychology. His primary teacher at Washington was Melford Spiro, perhaps the country’s best known psychological anthropologist. Thus, exposed to both British Social Anthropology and American Anthropology with its strong psychological content, Gananath had forged for himself an anthropology that has expressed itself in 20 or so books, and numerous articles in learned journals.