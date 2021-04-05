Geopolitics Of The Easter Attacks: The Weaponization Of Religion Amid Hybrid War (In The IOR) – Part – II

By Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake –

Two years later: “Curiouser and Curiouser” cried Alice in Wonderland

Two year later, protestors were calling on the Sri Lanka Government (GoSL), to reveal the local-global networks that had funded, trained and designed the Easter 2019 crime and the foreign hands, funds and masterminds behind the leader and local group that staged the ISIS claimed attacks. Those attacks had clearly been carefully planned for some time and with bi-partisan local political patronage, even as national investigation institutions, such as the CID, TID and NSI had been debilitated and captured by interested external parties that rushed to Colombo to investigate the crime.

More than 10 foreign intelligence agencies including the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Britain’s MI6, France’s Interpol, Austrian intelligence agency, Israel’s Mossad, India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and IB, Pakistan’s ISI, Chinese intel, and Russia’s KGB were involved in the investigation.

There is reliable information that the CIA had removed the cell phones of the suicide bombers purportedly to track and trace contact networks.

The Saudi Embassy in Colombo received advanced notice of the crime from Riyadh but did not share this information with Colombo authorities, unlike the Indian Intelligence agencies that had delivered several advanced warnings to Sri Lankan intelligence agencies that however failed to act upon it.

At the Presidential Commission of inquiry it was revealed that the Terrorism Investigation Department (TID) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had been instructed not to take action against Zahran’s network by the Prime Minister and the President because of repercussions from the diplomatic community despite early warnings about the network!

The Federation of Kattankudy Mosques and Institutions had accused Hizbullah of encouraging the Arabization of Sri Lankan Muslims when its representative testified before the Parliament Select Committee (PSC) appointed to probe Easter Sunday attack. ISIS had links to the UAE, Turkish and Saudi establishment, that funded the National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ), and senior politicians in the Yahapalanay regime at the time, particularly, M.L.M Hizbullah and Rishard Bathudeen, of course the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and Rauf Hakeem, indeed arguably all Muslim politicians who went on Haj during the Sirisena’s sacking of Ranil WIckremesinghe.

It was also revealed that M.L.M Hizbullah and Bathudeen from the East and West Coasts of Sri Lanka, who was with both the Rajapakse and Yahapalanya regime had got copious funds from Saudi Arabia also to set up a Shria University and was known to have had financial dealings with the leader of the Suicide bombers, Zahran Hashim also from Kathankudi.

Thus two years later intent on non-recurrence of such violence in Colombo and across the country, special prayer and silent protests took place at the end of service by worshippers dressed in black supported by the island’s powerful Buddhist clergy declaring their support for the call by Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith for truth and justice for the victims of the deadly attacks.

Geopolitics and the weaponization of Religion/s

Ethnic and religious identity politics in the island has rarely been exclusively internally generated or bereft of geopolitical power plays, transnational actors and global-local networks using funds and cultural ”soft power” to advance geostrategic interests. More so today given that Sri Lanka’s urban religious communities are transnationally networked and social media-savvy in a context of significant post/colonial ethnic and religious diasporas.

However, in recent times and since the end of the 30 year war with the LTTE, much has been written about ‘religious violence’ being a “chronic” and ‘acute” disease in the island’s body politic, seemingly re-inscribing an orientalist myth about the perennial and pathological religious violence and nationalism of ‘others’, as if religious identity politics in the island and rest of Southeast Asia were unrelated to geopolitical actors and their religious ‘soft power’ interventions, and other transnational and diaspora networks, or the US-led Global War on Terror and related global Islamophobic discourse.

Yet, many scholars prior to and during the thirty-year armed conflict between the State and secular Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) that ended in 2009, viewed religion/s as a social space and everyday practice that brought together people of diverse communities and bridged rather than divided members of the Sinhala and Tamil linguistic communities. St. Anthony’s church, targeted in the Easter attacks which were a frontal attack on the Island’s multi-religious social fabric, was exemplary in this context – bring together people of diverse faiths in this multicultural land.

During the Cold War period the island was subject to power plays and various covert and overt interventions from India (then officially non-aligned, but close to USSR), and the US and UK. Thus Sri Lanka’s first socialist Prime Minister, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike who nationalized the ports and airports from the British was mysteriously assassinated by the Buddhist Monk at the time when the CIA was weaponizing Buddhism and Islam to contain the spread of Communism from China and USSR[10]. This was a period of assassinations, coups and regime change operations from Patrice Lumumba in Congo, to Mossadegh in Iran to Suharto in Indonesia.

Recent developments in ‘global history’ writing and attempts to trace pre-modern Buddhist and Hindu pan Asian and IOR migrations and connectivity, notwithstanding ‘methodological nationalism’ and Cold War ‘area studies’ partitions of the Indian Ocean region, has persisted. Cold War ‘area studies’ partitioning of the Indian Ocean region into Southeast Asia, South and west Asia and the Arab world regions has also contributed to the islanding of Lanka in the historical and anthropological imagination. However, in his book Monsoon, Robert Kaplan insists that global power is increasingly centered on the Indian Ocean, arguing that the ocean’s position (bordering Asia, Africa, and the Middle East) makes it a global crossroad in areas that are top U.S. strategic concerns.

Sri Lanka has long been vulnerable to big powers and their networks of proxy states such as Saudi Arabia, seeking to destabilize this strategically located country in order to extend their influence and secure military bases in the IOR, as happened in the Chagos Islands in the 1960s when the UK and US built the massive Diego Garcia military base. Hence, anti-colonial and increasingly anti-western discourse is part of the political DNA of the island’s peoples, particularly the powerful Buddhist clergy and the Catholic Church influenced by Liberation Theology.

At this time, the seas of Sri Lanka are among the most important energy, trade, and communication routes in the world. Sri Lanka’s seabed is a spaghetti junction of undersea submarine data cable (UDC) routes, vital for Big Data collection and analysis and the global economy and financial system whose security is crucial for the global economy and cybersecurity.

The Indian Ocean Pan-E Undersea Data Cable Routes

Like the Covid-19 narrative that has forced de-globalization (and revered globalization that led to the rise of Asia), while promoting global surveillance and militarization, the Easter Sunday bombings were a hybrid attack on Sri Lanka’s economy and society.

The rise of China presents an alternative model of development. China has after all lifted half a billion people out of poverty in a generation, and its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), presents a serious challenge to the OECD DAC model of development, which critiques of development from Samir Amin to Andre Gunder Fanke have termed dependency and “colonialism by other means”.

Thus, the US President Biden, in his second call with the British Prime Minister since taking office, said last week that he was concerned that Beijing’s BRI project would significantly expand its economic and political influence. “I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help,” Mr Biden told reporters.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

Two years later it is increasingly clear that the Easter attacks were among the early salvoes in the on-going hybrid cyber Cold War in the IOR, waged by the United States and its European and Quad allies against the rise of China, Asia and the Indian Ocean region (IOR), as the growth center of the world in order to retain Euro-American global hegemony.

Epilogue: Pope Francis in Iraq and ISIS as a “diplomatic asset’?

Remarkably, on the same day of the protests against the attacks and the PCoI report into the Easter Sunday crime in Sri Lanka, Pope Francis was in Iraq on his first foreign trip after the Covid-19 crisis, reaching out to the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of millions of Shia Muslims, the sect that dominates Iran. Receiving the head of the Roman Catholic Church at his home in the holy city of Najaf, Ayatollah Sistani said Christians should be able to live in peace and security like all other Iraqis, even as Pope Francis noted that all “hostility, extremism and violence are “betrayals of religion” at an inter-faith prayer service.

Multi-religious Iraq was undone by the United States led invasion in 2003, based on spurious claims that Sadaam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Under American occupation Hussein’s Sunni dominated army was disbanded, enabling the birth of ISIS with the patronage of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in order to simultaneously engineer chaos in Iraq, weaponized the Shia-Sunni differences, and destroy its multi-religious communities also by staging a clash of civilizations between Christianity and Islam as a smoke screen for regime change in neighboring Syria. The latter operation was only stymied by Russian President Putin’s support of Syria’s Bashar Al Assad. This history has been traced in many books including by an expert panel of intelligence officers in a book titled, “The ISIS is US: The Shocking Truth behind the Army of Terror”.

Is the ISIS monster created by the CIA after the invasion of Iraq to weaponized a multi-religious society being deployed in Sri Lanka? Is the ISIS initially created by the CIA and Saudi to spread the Wahabi-Salafi project with local Muslim politicians and elites now out of control like the LTTE which was created by India’s RAW and the Intelligence Bureau? The LTTE later assassinated former Indian Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi in a classic case of blowback. Or is the ISIS network and Islamophobic narrative a ‘diplomatic asset’ as Saeed Naqvi has suggested for the US to advance its geostrategic interests under the guise of counter terrorism, all the while selling weapons?

A bi-partisan cover up? PCoI Report and the UNHRC Operation to suppress truth

The long awaited Presidential Commission of Inquiry Report (PCoI), into the Easter carnage was released after the investigation was hastily cut short during the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) sessions in March 2021. The UNHRC that had threatened the Colombo regime with sanctions based on a resolution drafted by the US in 2014 and sponsored by the United Kingdom in 2021.

The Presidential Secretariat had withheld 22 volumes of the Report from the Office of the Attorney General thus limiting efforts to file charges and seek accounablity.

Remarkably, the lengthy report which contained 85 chapters had just one short, eight-page chapter about the external actors, interests and geopolitics of the Easter Crime! Hence the protests by the Church, civil society and opposition that the report was incomplete.

The commission was appointed during the previous UNP-SLFP co-habitation regime and the investigation closed and the report was generated under the current Rajapakse led Podujana Peramuna (PP) regime.

Was there a bi-partisan, cross party political (UNP-SLFP/PP), cover up of the big geopolitical actors behind the Easter Sunday crime scene, since speaking truth to power is extremely dangerous, especially with a UNHRC resolution pending?

The Presidential Secretariat withheld 22 volumes of the 87 chapter PCoI Report from the Office of the Attorney General thus limiting efforts at accountability and attempts to file charges, giving rise to who questions as to who in the Presidential Secretariat was responsible for withholding information from the country’s Attorney General? How great is the capture of national istituions by external actors and networks and donor supposedly providng aid and funds to politicians?

It is also well known that powerful ‘hidden hands’ and external forces were behind the ISIS claimed Easter Sunday carnage and that a bi-partisan nexus of political corruption in debt-trapped Sri Lanka, where foreign aid projects to strengthen institutions are used to ensure that external interests are served by these same institutions which are gamed by cousulting companies, intelligence experts and advisors that hollow out national institutions institutions, commissions, investigations and game the narrative.

There is a fine line between so called development aid projects for institutional strengthening/ capacity building and institutional capture by donor agencies and interests providing the so called aid, particularly visible in how the Health Sector has been captured and the Covid-19 narrative gamed by WHO and big pharmaceutical companies.

Was the UNHRC process being used to pressure the Colombo regime to suppress information and conceal the international actors behind the Easter carnage?

To be continued…

