Gnanasara Thero Once Again Inciting Sinhalese Against Muslims  

By Latheef Farook –
Malicious campaign pushing discriminated and frustrated Muslims to wall
Few weeks ago Ven Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero, known for inciting Sinhalese and unleashing violence against Muslims, said he would dissolve his organisation Bodu Bala Sena as it has achieved its target of setting up a Sinhala Buddhist government without minority support.
Following the election of the present government to power on 15 November 2019, he was rather quiet. Now that the parliamentary election is forthcoming, he has started his campaign once again pitting the Sinhalese against Muslims.There were reports that during the presidential elections in November 2019 Buddhist monks and temples were used to demonize Muslims to win Sinhala votes assuring security.
As part of this campaign to win Sinhala votes, he attempted to brand as extremist, several main stream Muslim Organisations and institutions numbering a colossal 42 including the prestigious Jaamia Naleemia Academy at Beruwala, the radiating centre of scholarly knowledge! A case of the ‘black pot’ calling the ‘silver kettle’, Black! This comes at a time when the island’s Muslim community remains deeply wounded following a decade of unchecked anti-Muslim propaganda and violence.
It is common knowledge that during the ethnic war Muslims also suffered only because they refused to support the LTTE can for the division of the country. The entire Muslim population in the North and North East were kicked out within hours by the LTTE .Their belongings were looted and they ended up in refugee camps only with Rs 150. In the East, Muslims were massacred in mosques, their lands grabbed and livelihood deprived by the LTTE.
Once the war ended in May 2009, Muslims resumed their normal life.
However their hopes were shattered when there began a wave of well-planned violent attacks. This campaign, began with the destruction of a 400 year old Muslim shrine in Anuradhapura, followed by attacks on Dambulla and other mosques. There were attacks on Muslim owned businesses, allegations that doctors were trying to sterilize women in government hospitals, pressurising Muslim children to kneel down and worship teachers, demonstrations carrying photos of pigs with Allah’s name on it, arson attacks on Muslim owned textile and other outlets and shops, and a sinister campaign against Muslim women covering faces and wearing hijab. Attackers were widely known to be supported by Norwegian indoctrinated anti-Muslim monks and their side kicks.
In many public meetings monks openly incited Sinhalese against Muslims and asked Sinhalese to boycott Muslim businesses. In Kurunegala, those who purchased from Muslims shops were attacked with rotten eggs. Of course these were the ugly works of a few extremists turned violent extremists.
The government’s indifference and the indulgence of the police from taking offenders to task, drove terror into Muslims who spent sleepless nights.
The situation was so precarious that Ven. Galkande Dhammananda Thero, a lecturer at Kelaniya University told that; “political and social problems need to be solved amicably through dialogue which as monks we have repeatedly failed from time of the independence. Now we are again on the eve of another round of violence. I fear any time a ‘black July’ will repeat and this time it is against Muslims”.
These hooligans are suspected to have been trained by Israel’s intelligence agent Mossad and funded by Israel through Norway and their mission in New Delhi as part of its on-going global agenda against Islam and Muslims.
Time and again I wrote about the dangers of opening up the country to Israel and India’s RSS fascists. Most Sri Lankan are not aware that Israel is a cruel entity planted by British and French imperial powers in the Middle-East and later joined by the US and former Soviet Union. The tribal aims of the RSS and its deceptive front Bharathiya Janatha Party are to persecute the Muslim population in India and turn India into a Hindu raj.
Israel and RSS operate together to destabilize the region. When Sri Lanka opened the doors to these forces the two, as expected are working to split the unity of the Sinhalese and Muslims.
Muslims expected their parliamentarians to raise their problem. They refused fearing it would jeopardize their positions and perks. It was TNA parliamentarians R Sampanthan and Sumanthiran raised the agony the Muslim community.
In the midst, presidential election was called for 5 December 2015. Presidential candidate Maithripala Sirisena promising to ensure Muslims’ safety, most Muslims voted for him. However dashing all hopes anti-Muslim violence continued under Maithri Ranil government with senseless attacks on Muslims in Gintota followed by Digana, Akurana and Amparai.
These attacks climaxed in the Easter Sunday massacre involving a few Muslim lunatics carefully screened and selected, funded by the plotters to put blame on the entire Muslim community, demonize and unleash violence against them. Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has blamed foreign hands behind the Easter Sunday attacks executed by a handful of radicalized Muslim youths.
Muslim community has nothing to do with this carnage. The authorities were informed of the bombings by several Muslim organizations and individuals providing names of the individuals involved. It was the then government that failed to act. Muslims paid the price. Innocent Muslims are continuing to be harassed and some persecuted.
Not only hospital security but even shops and super markets forced Muslim women to remove face covers and traditional shawls besides other atrocities. Security forces entered Mosques with their boots on marching in with snifer dogs.
If we are to go by Professor Rajan Hoole’s book “Sri Lanka’s Easter Tragedy-WHEN THE DEEP STATE GETS OUT OF ITS DEPTH” the ultimate target is to demonize and deprive Muslims of their rights and turn them into a state of stateless people as the government did in 1948 to estate workers of Indian origin in Sri Lanka.
And now comes the multi-faceted anti-Muslim campaign using Gnanasara Thero to demonize and terrorize Muslims. Recently he described Naleemiya Institute as preaching extremism and described great respected Islamic scholar Yousuf Qarlawi as preaching hatred.
These allegations were deliberate distortions aimed at poisoning Sinhalese minds. A statement issued by the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Colombo also described Yousef Qarlawi as a heat preacher and Islamic Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
This is the Zionist language spoken by the diplomatic mission of the regime in Egypt in Colombo, a regime which was installed in power, after toppling the first ever democratically elected government of President Muhammed Morsi .President Morsi’s government was forcibly crushed and toppled by the present Egyptian dictator. He was detained in solitary confinement under miserable conditions in prison where the peoples’ president died while the military might was used all throughout to subjugate the heroic people of Egypt who threw out earlier on Hosni Mubarak, another in the long line of Egyptian dictators, surviving on the US-Israeli military axis.
One should not forget the Israelis openly admitted that they got their shameless Saudi, Abu Dhabi and Kuwaiti stooges to spend eleven billion dollars to create artificial shortages of food and fuel to justify a military coup, killing thousands of innocent Morsi’s supporters, some inside mosques, to topple Morsi’s democratic government.
Thus one cannot expect any good word for Qarlawi or Hassanul Banna’s Muslim Brotherhood from plotters and killers and their diplomatic missions.
Meanwhile the current wave of anti-Muslim campaign to win Sinhala votes is certainly not in the interest of the country.
The island’s Muslim community, was described by former Chief Justice Sarah N Silva as the most peaceful of the three communities. Reiterating this former Chief of Staff, Admiral R. Wijeguneratne said during the meeting of Cabinet of ministers to discuss the arson attacks on the Muslim community in Teldeniya, Kandy and Ampara by organised gang of Sinhalese extremists that the Muslims did not deserve to be treated in such a manner that” we are “alive today because of brave Muslim officers”.
Corrupt Muslim politicians and sell out self-declared religious leaders do not represent the Muslim community. Sandwiched between these two forces and the ongoing anti-Muslim campaign Muslim community remains helpless and voiceless.
They are very angry at racist politics and their media associating violence with Islam and Muslims. The refusal to allow Muslim corona victims a decent burial, despatching a high powered task force to Pottuvil where Muslims lands were forcefully surveyed in the presence of the armed forces have caused deep concern among Muslims.
Thus marginalising a community as a whole is not a healthy sign for the future of a nation which is multi-racial, multi religious, multi lingual and multi-cultural. Country is in deep economic trouble. Ethnic and racist politics will convert the country into a fools’ paradise!
It is also worthy to note that fighting against injustice and insults is an obligation on all Muslims. Under such circumstance continuing malicious campaign demonising them is certainly not going to serve the country.
Despite all the death, destruction and sufferings during the past few decades due to racist politics, average Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims and all others wanted to live in peace and harmony as did for centuries.
Sri Lanka was a shining example for political and economic stability, communal harmony and peace during the time of independence in 1948. Unfortunately racist politics turned the island today into one of the most mismanaged countries facing political instability, collapsing economy and communities divided to the detriment of all.
The irony is this happens at a time when the corona virus which has devastated the world is also playing havoc with downturn in economy, people losing jobs, salary cuts and many such issues which have all the ingredients to devastate the deeply debt ridden country.
Isn’t it time to resist this re-introduced anti-Muslim campaign?
Latest comments
leelagemalli / June 26, 2020
Dear Mr Farook@
thank you for your article.
Not only Ghanasara, but all easy and cheap men close to Rajapakshes incite easy targets against Muslims and Tamils. This is more than what they have been doing in the Israel.
.
The world should focus their eyes on Rajapakshe racial politics.
:
JICA has suspended their funding to srilnaka. All other funding bodies will follow SOONER than LATER.
.
An another SOMALIA is in making, people s eyes are closed for the momeont. Media mafia has become that submissive to Rajapakshe Propganda tactis.
:
Match Fixing in 2011 – is an another FAIRY TALE /a myth to speeding up the continous misleading of the vulnerable in this country.
:
Kumara Sangakkara I dont think would be corrupted, he is coming from a good background. And his colleagues will reveal the truth of MAHINDANANDA – (former sports minister) in the future. I dont think people would not ignore if there had a been match fixing under MR rule, under SPORTs minister… alone former Minister to have the audacity to reveal it today, after 9 years, should be well connected with the mafia governed in that brutal govt. With this and that coming to light today, people will have to MARGINALIZE mahinda supporters from the active politics in the country. Then only, we can see a future free from RACISTS and EXTREMISTS.
/
GATAM / June 26, 2020
Won’t work this time Gnanasara.
People know you are a Gota’s man. Racism won in November 2019 but it will lose in 2020.
/
Pamankada Boorowa / June 26, 2020
As against my above two avatars have said, I am putting forward my real position on Gnanassara.
/
We, and/but my erudite father, (some say mental patients with an unlimited craving for validation.,love and at least appreciation) have been saying this for a long time. But we receive no attention, nothing, and that can’t be helped.
/
Gnanassara is trying to revive the Sinhala people the same way Migettuwatte Gunananda thera did, and he is speaking the truth. So he should be listened to.
/
Rajash / June 26, 2020
Colonel Karuna the ex LTTE Commander boasted that he is more dangerous than Covid-19 as he killed 3000 Sinhala army on just a single day.
It is amazing how the Sinhala politicians and even the Sangha are bending over backwards, falling on each other to defend Karuna.
The Rajapakse clans and the cronies are packaging Karuna and selling him to the Sinhala masses as the saviour of the Sinhala Buddhist Sri Lanka with forth coming election in mind
If the politicians of all colour can package and sell terrorist Karuna to the Sinhala masses surely they can sell a unified Sri Lanka to the Sinhala masses?
/
rj1952 / June 26, 2020
the cursed to humanity BBS should be aptly renamed as the Big Ball Sevalaya’s as this human beast has now got 3 feet that jut hopefully of his safron coloured robe.
=
by the graces of the gods including Lord Buddha have had the genuine foresight to have this buggers attempt to contest the so-called rigged poll which will make the criminal boru hora SLPP to be the victor.
=
hopefully, the god’s will see to the much-awaited 2/3rd majority will never and as a surprise the opposition alliance wiki give the hora boru SLPP the beating of their sordid lives and they will run into oblivion in their birthday suits.?
=
as the SLPP has, at last, come to their senses that they are looking at a thorough defeat they will surely as the last weapon or two attempts to incite the modaya Sinhala Buddhist and the biased Rajapuka’s dancing Cardinal of the Catholic Church to mislead the millions who whilst shitting sitting on their brains to cast their ballots.?
=
thanks to the much pleasure giving coronavirus which has created more or less a famine where tons of folk are in starvation, no money to buy even a tiny morsel, no cash to meet the cost of their day to day living expense and you name it is all a NO, NO, & a NO to these poor peasants from all the concerned races.
/
westham / June 26, 2020
Muslims are using an alternative underground banking system which is designed to avoid paying taxes. This why you find Yemeni, Egyptian,
Pakistani businesses all over New York and I suspect Islamic businesses in every major western city. This system exists in Sri Lanka and has helped muslims spread their tentacles. The ministry of finance, inland revenue service, CID and bank of ceylon have to ruthlessly prosecute. Errant Muslims who have fleeced the government since 1947.. Muslims like the Jews believe that its within their religion to exploit other people. Get rid all Muslim banks in the country. Force these people to bank with local banks.
/
Ajith / June 26, 2020
BBS was sponsored by former defence secretary under Mahinda Rajapaksa government. Gnanarasa is the voice shouting for his masters. It is not only Gnanarasa but Hisbullah and some other Muslims do the same for their own benefit. Rajapakse Family and Ranil (JR Jeyawardena Family) are the two major Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalists use Buddhism for their personal benefits. They never allow this country to develop or in peace. JRJ marched to Kandy Daladha, Mahinda marched from Daladha for what? Take blood. Up to 2009 Tamils Blood. From 2009 Muslims blood but from 1970 Sinhala Blood. Do they have a exit policy from blood. No. That is their wealth.
/
Paramanathan K / June 26, 2020
It is very unfortunate that racial issues have been exchanged freely in the media which is not healthy for the country. Historical blunders had been done aftermath of the independence where priorities got mixed up by the leaders. Sri Lanka was wealthy with well fortified administration when the British government handed over the country. Then leaders diverted their focus neglecting national priorities which were paramount importance. Unity, sustaining the wealth and developing country’s economy should have been the priority. But unfortunately the leaders of the political parties played racial politics that diverted the focus from sustainable economic development and other vital issues. According to present situation no one in this country is happy and are clueless of the future.
/