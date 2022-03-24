By Kumar David –
“The streets are on fire with the chants of fury!”. Were Julie Andrews here today so she would sing in chorus with the people. In every corner of the country, in some demonstration somewhere, on peoples’ lips, every day the chant is the same: “Go Gota Go”. He summoned an All-Party Confabulation; Anura Kumara told him to bugger-off in no uncertain terms, Sajith added his voice, Mano Ganesan and Thondaman followed suit: “What’s the point of talking to him, what can he offer or do, he is finished”. Surely the TNA, Champika and the smaller Muslim and Tamil outfits won’t go unless they have been overtaken by a death wish. The Pissu Sira wing of the SLFP and the 11-Party hoax? Well I don’t know. Finally Gota may well be left all alone to play with himself in a corner, like Vasu. These are truly very strange times.
It looks bad, very bad for President Gotabaya; what can he do? The straightforward solution is to pack up; he has at times shown himself to be indifferent to the trappings of presidential power. The obstacle is the retinue, the hangers on eager for power, privilege and profit. They are distributed in many layers; ex-military brass appointed to positions well above their competence, corporate Chairman and Boards, MPs and former Provincial Councillors fattening themselves in nefarious ways and Viyathmaga pseudo intellectuals. This is not an easy roadblock to circumvent. If nevertheless the President throws in the towel, as he well may and as economic disaster and public anger rage on, then it’s a different constitutionally defined process after that. I find this option attractive because it will certainly spell the end of the Executive Presidency. A dynamic will commence – ask Nihal or Jumpy how it can unfold step by step – but constitutional processes, redefined electoral manifestos and new pledges will be made to do away with EP. I am fairly confident that if Gotha cuts and runs now, EP will be abolished by processes that will happen in the next two or three years.
The other option where the President attempts to hang on to office is fraught with danger. I do not know how many coins Basil has collected in his begging-bowl from India and China and what the IMF may offer by way of rearranging capital-market debt in exchange for fiscal retuning and economic restructuring. But the virus of economic degeneration has penetrated so deep that one can have little confidence that Lanka’s economy will be set right again within say a decade by donations, new debt and restructuring. And aside from economic restructuring, political and social changes on a scale not imaginable at this moment are imperative.
This second option is certainly more troublesome. Would it not be better to go back to a world we know and to hum “Songs we have sung in our parliamentary years”?
Latest comments
Eratne / March 24, 2022
Rajapakses should not allowed to drop and go. Should be punished fast for all past and present crimes against individuals (Lasantha W, Prageeth E, W Thajudeen….) and the nation.
/
chiv / March 24, 2022
KD, I am not an economist or financial expert. But I am confident in saying Lanka has NO chance of recovery. The problem started soon after MR came to power. It was not just stupidity and wrong investment but rampant corruption. At the end of war simultaneously there was global recession and instead of major correction Rajapaksas were extravagant as though they owned the country, RW tried salvaging but 6.9 million retards decided otherwise. Covid and Ukraine are just excuses, even with out the end would have been the same.
/
RBH59 / March 24, 2022
Having a all party meeting can you solve the hunger.
A hungry man can’t see right or wrong. He just sees food, If you feed today you are hungry tomorrow.
Positive ruling enabling the force of possibility
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / March 24, 2022
History in many third world countries should teach the people something about how very desperate leaders will handle their incompetence or unpopularity when huge forces close to them urge them to cling to power at any cost to others. Those options will surely be tried, perhaps to the detriment of those who get in the way.
/
Ashan / March 24, 2022
Nandasena is not going to do the honorable thing and resign as President, he has got the taste of power and money, and will dig in his heels and not budge. His family and cronies will also urge him to remain in power, as they seem to be living the good life, enjoying travel, living in air-conditioned mansions, and having their pictures taken at water parks. Do they have to stand for hours in long queues, and do without gas and fuel?
We have taken the begging bowl and stretched out our hands from those very sources we once snubbed, and demanded they not interfere with our wonderful country, when they asked us for some accountability. We have severe shortages, basic needs are being rationed, we have to stand in long queues for hours, and our kids are unable to sit for their exams.
We can only hope that those who foolishly voted for this miserable family, will not be duped to vote for the next in line, in future, because when you vote for one, you get the entire corrupt bunch, just like the time before, and again this time, they hold the highest positions in the country, have control of the country’s economy, and the majority of them are unqualified, inexperienced family and friends, who are there for personal gain, and have no clue how to govern. The country and people always suffer.
“Insanity Is Doing the Same Thing Over and Over Again and Expecting Different Results”.
Remember this next time you vote.
/
Plato / March 24, 2022
yes Prof: The revolution is around the corner……………
It would not take too long to negotiate the corner…………
Perhaps,we could do another Audrey Hepburn [My Fair Lady ] and sing……….
I could have danced all night, I could have danced all night….
And still have begged for more……
I could have spread my wings and done a thousand things….
Ive never done before…………
Sung by Julie Andrews……..
Cheers…..
/
ramona therese fernando / March 24, 2022
Any other country and this family would have gone long ago. I can’t understand why they keep staying on and on, from one detrimental blunder to the other. How much more have the people of the Motherland to suffer the madness of this family?
/