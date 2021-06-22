Gobbledygook Statistics Over Covid Deaths Exposed

By Athula Ranasinghe –
The startling revelation by the President at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday (18) exposed that only 15 Covid deaths had occurred on 11th June as against 101 previously reported by the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Department.
The cockeyed statistical information released by the Health Department daily received wide publicity both in the print and the electronic media and not only the PTF but also the general public honestly believed such statistical information released by the Epidemiology Unit is the truth, the absolute truth and nothing but the truth.
The analysis of the statistical data on a scientific basis is one of the most cardinal criteria in the identification of alternative solutions to a problem. Without accurate data and statistics, you are just another person with an opinion which has no relevance to the issue in question. It is now revealed that the government has taken key decisions on Covid-19 related issues based on the inaccurate information provided by the Epidemiology Unit. It could be now argued that the government failed to take iron-clad measures to arrest the rapid transmission of the epidemic is partly it relied heavily on the inaccurate data and statistics
The government now concedes that the inaccurate, artfully magnified and manipulated statistical data and information led the authorities to arrive at important decisions including the extension of travel restrictions, relaxation of lockdowns, opening of the economy and other important decisions etc. The enormous losses the country had to undergo as a result of the statistical manipulations would have run into couple of billions.
It has been originally decided to lift the travel restrictions on 14th June but subsequently it was extended until 21st June on the basis that the death toll reached 101 mark on 11th June. The President conveyed his dismay and dissatisfaction how the health authorities had taken the President, Presidential Task Force and the country for an extensive ride by a bunch of irresponsible officials without knowing the gravity of the false information it exposed to the country.
It has now been revealed that some of the deaths occurred during the four-month period from 06 February to 11 June was found to have been repeated twice making the mockery of the statistical lies released by the Epidemiology unit. The funniest episode is in certain instances that cumulative figures have also been added to show the country that the epidemic level of corona-19 had reached exponential increase.
Relying on the gobbledygook figures released by the health ministry, the Government Information Department too has published misleading information to the public in turn. Initially, the press release of the Information Department said that there were two deaths on June 9 but on a subsequent release on June 9 said that the death toll was 14.
What prompted the health authorities to disclose distorted information is the question that begs answers. According to Dr.Anuruddha Padeniya, President of the GMOA the whole process calculating statistical information is riddled with ulterior motives and there could even be a well-orchestrated coup behind this whole episode to cause embarrassment to the government and the President.
Following the statistical blunders reported, the Director General of Health Services has taken a decision to declare the number of deaths on the basis of 24 to 48 hours duration and with the change of this pattern of reporting the age group of the covid victims and their male and female category is now given.
The hard fact to be mentioned here is that the three ministers in charge of the covid related activities are completely ignorant of the manipulation of the figures. The so-called experts who compiled cockeyed data must be expelled after a proper investigation by the CID.
A weekly English paper in its editorial published on 11 June said that every statistical lie has a short shelf-life, and it has been proved within one week.
Latest comments
Ajith / June 22, 2021
“The so-called experts who compiled cockeyed data must be expelled after a proper investigation by the CID.”
We all know how CID investigation under the order of President. We only came to know that Shani Abeysekara, former CID was arrested and how they arrested Rishard and Ameer Ali. How do we know the truth?
Ashan / June 22, 2021
We have to accept that with the Rajapaksa’s there is no truth, only continuous covering of their crimes by attacking journalists, and arresting those who speak the truth.
Dinuk / June 22, 2021
Covid-19 is a Numbers Game based on false positive PCR tests and fake numbers of Covid cases and deaths using false positive PCR tests.
Where are all the dead bodies if there is such a crisis in the country?!
Now we are fed more tall stories about lions in the Zoo having Covid!
The Media in Sri Lanka is JOKE!
The WHO funded by big Pharma and vaccine producers and corrupt doctors organizations like the GMOA and SLMA that are also funded by WHO and Big Pharma are all part of the problem,
Lankan doctors with their Duty free cars and privileges like the Politicians are corrupt and are scared to get Covid and have spread the fear and want to keep the country in lockdown and destroy the economy. Doctors who are critical cannot speak out because of the GMOA and SLMA mafia.
Covid-19 is a narrative to destroy the economy so that the US and its European partners can debt trap and asset strip the country and the world to Make America Great again and reboot European Colonialism after crashing the emerging economies or BRICS countries.
India which was to be the saviour with its vaccines is now exporting the DELTA Covid stains to create more fear.
India was pumped and dumped by its US buddy and the QUAD as part of the Covid hoax!
Dinuk / June 22, 2021
Covid Hoax DATA has proliferated with a HOAX EMERGENCY to vaccinate people. while the clueless Health ministry following the corrupt WHO whose biggest funder is Bill Gates has hidden the fact the BCG vaccine protects against Covid-19 which is milder than flu for those who have BCG vaccine.
This is the Monsoon Season when flu increases in tropical countries.
Seasonal flu and pneumonia, or upper and lower respiratory infections kill between 8000 to 12000 people annually in Sri Lanka but seasonal flu has disappeared and now there is only Covid-19! hysteria!
Meanwhile the country is in a massive debt trap and researchers are kept locked down so they cannot do the Field research and cross check the facts and reveal the truth about the Covid HOAX DATA. Covid-19 is meant to institute Global SURVEILLANCE and capture BIG DATA for the US hyper imperialism under the Covid-19 Mask and fake Vaccine Humanitarianism.
Dinuk / June 22, 2021
It was the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington funded by the Gates Foundation that put out the fake epidemiology models used in Sri Lanka base on invented data and false positive PCR tests.
The hospitals are full of false positive “PCR patients” who do NOT have any illness.!
This US outfit that is promoting fake Data and epidemiology models all over the world – Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation -that is part of the Bill Gates Vaccine Empire that needs to be investigated along with the Epidemiology Unit.
Dinuk / June 22, 2021
chiv / June 22, 2021
“Death was found to have been repeated.”. Why is that it always happen in Lanka ?? After war too. Does this explain how 15 could have been repeated to become 101. ( 6.5 times). From feb 6th to june 11 numbers were repeated. But after rectifying death rstes are still reported above 50,s. With current vaccination how did numbers jump up again from 11 to 50. How difficult it is to count from one to hundred that too for more than 4 months without a single person noticing it. Dosen’t these extreme fluctuations raise alerts or questions in anyone’s mind. You mean to say you shut down the country for nothing ?? Very funny. Why only talk anout shut down after June 11th when these errors were made from Feb 6 th. It appears there was no need for any shutdown at all. Last but not least why did every country suspend travel to and from Lanka ?? I am sure they were not depending on your screwed up numbers.
