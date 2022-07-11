Going, Going, But Not Gone Yet: Why Delay Inevitability

By W. Vishnu Gupta –

Separate Milk from Water

Seventy-four years of Despotism was not defeated on July 9th, 2022, as claimed by “Aragalaya” yet, they need to be vigilant and hawkish until the unlucky day 13th and thereafter at least for another eighteen months. Because the leading political schemers have not been fully identified and defeated. On top of that complex and arduous task of restoring real democracy is clouded by vultures preying for the top job in the country with various political gimmicks. These political vultures have been well indoctrinated by the school of despotism to appear before the unsuspecting citizens under different guises. Some may denounce their own political affiliations and others may portray themselves as messiahs wearing black and red shirts. The citizens, especially those who waged “Aragalaya” since” Mirihane” protest, must be wary of these two groups of vultures currently sitting in the legislature and those who descended from overseas countries such as the USA, UK, and Australia.

Though it was unofficially assigned, the responsibility entrusted to the sons and daughters of apolitical movement “Aragalaya”, the people of Sri Lanka, expect them at this crucial juncture to stay a little longer to separate vulgar, deceitful politicians from truly honest political leaders of the country. Aragalaya must not be deceived by the unscrupulous political dirtbags, they were never led by the suddenly appeared self-centred, self-proclaimed geniuses on legal, security, economics, and financial matters. Their responsibility is somewhat akin to separating milk from water.

In the teachings of Samkhya School of Hindunism says:

“VIRAKTASYA HEYAHANAMUPADEYOPAVANAM HAMSACARAVAT”

“In the case of the dispassionate, there is the avoidance of what is to be avoided and acceptance of what is fit to be acquired, – as in the case of the swan and milk, the Hindu scholars have clarified it further; Just as, out of milk and water, formed into a mixture, by giving up the inessential water, the taking of the essential milk is possible for the swan only, but not for the crow, etc.”

Despots are still Active

The people of Sri Lanka must not believe that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on the 13th of July until he really tenders the resignation to the speaker on that day. Knowing the calibre of Rajapaksa clan for political shenanigans, Gotabaya’s declaration to resign from the executive presidency can be another ruse to activate his back-up plans to hold on to power for another two and half years. The highly flawed constitution of the country and limitless privileges and powers acquired through the 20th amendment, the Rajapaksas are left with other options to extend their grip on power. Though their dubious plan of introducing Proxies, (Ranil and Dhammika) has failed, there are other equally repugnant politicians ready to feed and sustain the political leadership of Rajapaksas, among them are the well-known chauvinist politicians and religious bigots lead the pack. It is most likely, that Rajapaksas are scheming right now in full gear with the support of their ill-gotten wealth and the support of corrupt private media bosses including the proxies of Ranil and his coterie to control the government. The other option is to sack the legislature and install a military government. It may be possible that Rajapaksas are betting on the support of Indian military on this option as was reported, a close friend of the Rajapaksa Clan, Subramaniam Swamy an Indian BJP stalwart has advocated that India should send Military to prop up the Rajapaksa regime and subdue the “Aragalaya.” This Indian interventionist in Sri Lanka’s businesses have said:

“Both Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksha were elected in a free election with thumping majority. How can India allow a mob to overturn such a legitimate election? Then no democratic country in our neighbourhood will be safe. If Rajapaksa wants India’s military help we must give”

Only events of the next couple of days will prove whether Rajapaksas have sought the support of the Indian military.

Moreover, during last two and half years, Gotabaya has meticulously placed his cronies and military officers in the state institutions including judiciary as heads, chairpersons, director generals and permanent secretaries. Also, certain behavioural incidents and pattern of actions have added credence to the suspected relationship between security personnel and Rajapaksa clan lead by Gotabaya. Because in certain instances the army and the police have acted as the instruments of Rajapaksas to deter and prevent peaceful protesters including children, young protesters, mothers, fathers, grandparents with many harmful and deadly ways. The entire world has seen the beatings received by the non-violent protesters, the police and army personnel have used tear gas and live bullets to prevent protesters congregating around the president’s office, presidential house, and the temple trees. The violent reaction of the Army and the Police towards the innocent sons and daughters of July 9th protest rally is not justifiable at all because, the security personnel should have known that President has fled the country and he is no where to be found. Firing live bullets, firing teargas cannisters, baton charging, and use of water cannons were not necessary to guard an empty edifice vacated by the temporary occupant. It is justifiable if some terrorists or foreign army were attacking those premises. The following excuse will hardly negate the damage done to the reputation of the Army.

“The Army categorically denies having opened fire towards the protesters but fired a few rounds to the air and the sidewalls of the main gate entrance to the President’s House compound as a deterrent, aimed at preventing the entry of the protesters into the compound, they said.”

The military and the police belong to the STATE not to the GOVERNMENT or the President as both have been elected as temporary caretakers of the STATE. It is not that complicated to understand that the STATE belongs to the people and hence, the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Police should tell their subordinates to never aim their guns at innocent citizens because they have sworn to protect them and their state.

Fortunately, soon after his arrival from India, Shavendra Silva has diplomatically doused the emerging rage of civilians with the following statement on July 10th, 2022.

“At a time when an opportunity has arisen to resolve the crisis in the country peacefully and constitutionally, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Shavendra Silva urged all citizens to give their support to the armed forces and the police in order to maintain peace in the country.”

Shavendra has thoughtfully and wisely avoided the word “Government” and referred to the “crisis in the country.” In the coming days, Shavendra must play a major critical role to protect the interests of the state, specially to ensure that the military, does not get involved in protecting a temporary institution, namely the most repugnant government lead by Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the history of our country. Moreover, Shavendra as a heroic son sworn to protect the state must not discard the statement of Subramaniam Swamy lightly.

Why 13th July

13th July 2022 is not an auspicious day and 13 is the unluckiest number in many cultures, besides Gotabaya has fled the country vacating his responsibilities. Once again it seems that Rajapaksas have taken refuge in the flawed constitution. Hopefully, the legal pundits will ensure this loophole is fixed very soon. However, apparently the speaker has contacted Gotabaya most likely via telephone or skype on the 9th 2022. That was the most appropriate time and Gota should have tendered the resignation promptly, his deliberate delay in tendering the resignation is an insult to the PRESIDENCY and his military service. He has willfully risked the welfare of the State by making the period of insecurity unnecessarily longer. It directly affects the sovereignty and creates instability in the legislature. The people do not have any appetite for another constitutional conspiracy to bring proxies of Rajapaksas into power or welcome a Military government, hence Gotabaya must accept will of the people now and tender the resignation without further delay with honour. It is known, those who achieved power by promising “Pie in the Sky” must be prepared to accept betrayals and surely, they will be abandoned by the people waited for vistas of prosperity and splendor.