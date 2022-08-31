“Gorbachev And Gotabaya”

By Sarath De Alwis –
Mikhail Gorbachev has died at the age of 91. On the day Gorbachev died, we saw a Black Uniformed Law enforcer telling “Anthare Protestors”, “You can hold meetings. No demonstrations”
Those who study history know that history repeats. Those who do not know history repeat history. Those who think that they make history take a special delight in repeating the demonstrated follies of history.
Gorbachev explained how he shepherded the tyrannical Soviet Union’s Monolith towards an open society he explained himself.
“I began these reforms, and my guiding stars were freedom and democracy, without bloodshed. So, the people would cease to be a herd led by a shepherd. They would become citizens,”
Did he really intend that? I doubt. There was nothing wrong with the repressive machinery of the Russian state. Gorbachev’s problem unlike his predecessors was that he understood hunger. People in the Bolshevik monolith were always hungry for freedom. That did not bother the party or party bosses.
By the time Gorbachev arrived people were hungry not so much for freedom but for food. Gorbachev knew why. The economy had passed the stage of fragile. It was heading to total collapse. Something dramatic and fundamental had to be done to prevent a headlong hurtle into the abyss. He recognized the need for a “system change” – Perestroika.
To effect ‘System Change’ he launched ‘Glasnost’ or “Transparency and Accountability” which meant that the political elite and the state apparatus could not maintain business as usual or what we call the status quo.
Until the very end he wanted to save the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. The Baltic States Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia could not avoid bloodshed in their quest for freedom.
When confronted with the choice of letting go or crushing the Baltics ‘Aragalaya’ Mikhail Gorbachev decided to be a human being. It was a superhuman leap for a dictator.
Gorbachev will be remembered. He will be remembered because he was clever and did not need to show how clever he was. Instead of trying to be an emotionless jackass he decided to be human.
I see a parallel with Gotabaya Rajapaksa. I am not suggesting that our candidate even approximates the cerebral endowments that Gorbachev possessed.
But at times, to be human takes superhuman courage. In the last seven years I have never uttered or written a word either in praise or compromising with Gotabaya Rajapaksa. This is a first for me.
When Voltaire was on his deathbed the attending priest wanted him to renounce Satan. The Philosopher blurted out a classic exit line. “Now, now my good man, this is no time to be making enemies “
Old Soldiers never die. They fade away. In politics just as in religion to arrive at error and then discover the right path is the way to sainthood.
Sooner or later, we will hear from Gotabaya. The devil with all his errors is smart. As Charles Baudelaire noted “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist”
Latest comments
justice / August 31, 2022
Our “old soldiers” never die. They prosper and gather more riches. Even their families prosper. An old soldier – MR – is reported to request many millions to renovate his ageing mansion !!!!!
They are even given pensions for plundering the nation.
This never happens in many other countries.
Sinhala_Man / August 31, 2022
Many thanks, Sarath.
This article has just come on; I haven’t read it yet. Never mind; you are one guy who always talks sense.
Gorby deserves all the honours that will without doubt be lavished on him; probably by all except Putin.
Didn’t Gorby contest the Presidency of Russia (or was it still the Soviet Union) in 1996? What percentage of votes did he poll? About 0.5% of the votes. What does it prove? That he still had the courage to contest, and accept the result. He knew what it meant to stick his neck out, and take responsibility.
Before your article became visible, Sarath, I made some comments on Gorby below this article:
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/ranil-dinesh-have-a-past-not-a-future/
Now I find that some comments have begun appearing there. I have complained there that “old codger”, much loved by us (and by RTF?) has begun saying things anonymously.
I have never met or spoken to you Sarath, but I have spoken to your sister! You are decent people.
And we honour Mikhail Gorbachev, more than all else, because he was decent!
Panini Edirisinhe of Bandarawela
Sinhala_Man / August 31, 2022
Gorby and Yeltsin were about the same age, apparently. See the results of the 1996 Presidential Election:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1996_Russian_presidential_election
.
.
Results
Candidate Party First round Second round
Votes % Votes %
Boris Yeltsin Independent 26,665,495 35.8 40,203,948 54.4
Gennady Zyuganov Communist Party of the Russian Federation 24,211,686 32.5 30,102,288 40.7
Alexander Lebed Congress of Russian Communities 10,974,736 14.7
Grigory Yavlinsky Yabloko 5,550,752 7.4
Vladimir Zhirinovsky Liberal Democratic Party of Russia 4,311,479 5.8
Svyatoslav Fyodorov Party of Workers’ Self-Government 699,158 0.9
Mikhail Gorbachev Independent 386,069 0.5
Martin Shakkum Socialist People’s Party 277,068 0.4
Yury Vlasov Independent 151,282 0.2
Vladimir Bryntsalov Russian Socialist Party 123,065 0.2
Aman Tuleyev[A 1] Independent 308 0.0
Against all 1,163,921 1.6 3,604,462 4.9
Invalid/blank votes 1,072,120 – 780,592 –
Total 75,587,139 100.0 74,691,290 100.0
Registered voters/turnout 108,495,023 69.7 108,589,050 68.8
Source: Nohlen & Stöver,[69] Colton,[70] CEC
It will display better if you go to the Wikipedia entry. But I know that many won’t, because CT readers (who say disparaging things about the hoi polloi) often don’t take responsibility for what they say!
.
This shows that Gorby took responsibility for what he had done.
Naman / August 31, 2022
GR, if he really cares for the fellow citizens remaining in SL, should no longer RELY ON handouts from the national coffers. He and his clan SHOULD NOT ONLY return the excess wealth they posses to the national coffers BUT ALSO request those business men and women who got rich because of their associations with the clan to do so. Our Ex-Presidents DO NOT deserve any benefits from GoSL. MPs should not get pensons too. It is DISGUSTING to see Basil R etc still pulling the STRINGS.
SJ / August 31, 2022
Let us not get sentimental, and recognize where he failed seriously.
Gorbachev seriously erred in his understanding of American intentions.
Pledges made to him were not honoured and we have seen the consequences.
SJ / August 31, 2022
“Gorbachev And Gotabaya”
Can one trivialize Gorbachev any worse?
