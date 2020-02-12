Gota And Corruption

By Kumar David –
I am prepared to concede that Gota is not personally corrupt; he is different from his two infamous siblings on this matter. The Rajapaksa Memorial scam is like Ranil’s Bond Scam. Ranil was wrong, but did not enrich himself; he allowed those who financed Sirisena and UNP elections “recover” their contributions. Likewise, this column will concede that Gota is not personally venal; rather the column will be about whether he can overcome corruption in the country at large or whether like Ranil he too will fail. There are three aspects.
a) An appalling history of large-scale graft during previous Rajapaksa regimes.
b) Revelations of astronomical scale criminality (Airbus deal for example) now coming to light.
c) Most important, how will he prevent repetition during his period in office.
Let’s take them one by one. Even with the most charitable of intentions I am sure Gota will not be able to bring Mahinda-Era mega-crooks to book. They include intimate family, Ministers, a lecherous in-law Corporate Chairman, Mister Ten-Percent, hundreds of millions of rupees withdrawn from China Harbour’s Standard Chartered account in gunny sacks to finance the 2015 presidential election and billions in side payments on Mattala and Hambantota Harbour projects. None of my pro-Gota friends deny MR-Era mass looting. Their defence: “But anyway, Gota was not involved”. When I grant this but ask “He is President now, will he prosecute these mega-crooks?” they say I am unrealistic. “He cannot; these people are his Base”. They seem to have learnt the term Base from “Trump-Base”. But this is confusing. Which is Gota’s Base, these inherited rogues or the Sinhala-Buddhist mass he leans on? Anyway, the answer to (a) is ‘Can’t do’. If Ranil and yahapalana flopped at this task how can home-and-home Gota do it?
What about (b); the Airbus loot and similar looting coming to light now? UK’s Serious Fraud Office said Airbus hired the wife of a Sri Lankan Airlines executive as intermediary and misled export credit agency UKEF while paying $2 million to her company. The alleged corruption took place between 2011 and 2015. MR appointed the said “executive”, Kapilla Chandrasena (KC), during his short jaunt as fake PM in Nov-Dec 2019. A Colombo court ordered the arrest KC and wife Priyanka Neomali Wijenayake but not the arrest of MR who must have been ‘in’ on the $2 million (Rs 360m ) deal. Gota has not interfered with the proceedings. Good!
A panel headed by anti-corruption guru Weliamuna found gross abuses by former SL Air Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, (NW) b-i-l of MR whose lust for jaded air hostesses cost the debt-ridden airline heartaches. In October 2015 Ranil’s appointee as SL-Air Chairman Ajith Dias dismissed the Weliamuna Report: “There was no financial misappropriation” he declared and cleared NW, KC and 13 more crooks who had plunged the airline into a Rs. 120 billion hell-hole; (Colombo Telegraph, 3 February 2020). I must move on though there are more examples of MR-Era graft coming to light. To his credit, to the best of my knowledge Gota has not interfered with ongoing prosecutions. In respect of (b) then the answer is ‘So far so good’.
Finally, we reach item (c); the difference from (b) is that (b) refers to the past, MR or yahapalna eras, (c) the future. Will we be spared the corruption cancer during the new president’s tenure? That depends on his ability to control his siblings, nephews, their hangers on and his Ministers. There are several dishonest Ministers taken over by Gota from previous MR cabinets – I can name six. Yes, they have not been prosecuted for corruption but in Sri Lanka that’s a pretty low bar. Eventually, Gota will not be able control this bunch of crooks. In respect of appointments to high posts, I have no reason to comment adversely on their financial integrity, but they are buddies not distinguished for ability or achievement, or they are in-laws. Hence, not venality but incompetence may be the problem in respect of high appointees.
This presidency is new, so this column is a report on a project in progress; readers need to update themselves regularly. I am an old-fashioned bugger accustomed to chairing board of examiners meetings, so I can’t resist a recommendation: “Let’s defer grading Gota on this whole subject till our next review”.
JD / February 12, 2020
KUMAR DAVID is educated but a very destructive man. You can present the same thing in different ways. I think, in comparison to career politicians, non career politician with motivation to succeed will do. How about the LLB man Ranil and Philosophy (Theological ?) and degree man Mahendran screwed the banks and EPFs. Forget the previous govt. Say, he is from a village and he humiliated village farmer who is very honest talk their heart. How about the TWO PIECE SUIT WEARING GENTLEMAN who tried to show he is ECONOMIST who could talk even in international economic conferences.
I think Colombo law college was set up to produce educated VIPs from dumb children of the VIP elite supporting the colonials. Most of these lawyers in the parliament are never suitable to talk against university educated Lawyers.
Anyway, it is fair. Let us wait and see whether it is Mahinda Chintana or Yahapalana govt.
Leelagemalli / February 13, 2020
Dear Prof. KD,
At least over 60 lacks among the voter elibles are aware that Gota and his brother should be accountable for lanken state corruption, nevertheless we have lot more PASQUALs and Champawathiesin this country, as we coul dnot even imagine. So long these citizens with their indifference attitude are part of the society, ho wcan we think of a better one
Just imagine how low the society should be not to criticise the followings, that were even worst than before 2015
The very same father arranged his son a doctorate from COLOMBO university, not even 3 months just passed he became PM of this PUNNAKKU eaters dominated island.
–
His so call brother – as the president of imbeciles does allow it, even if SOME LIVING in colombo were in the view GOTA would not allow it to happen again, even to his close family- BP Gotler stays today as if his hands are tied behind ?????
What happened to the promises made to the very same AUDIENCE, 3 months ago, not a single word is raised against what to do with SKY-EARTH high price hikes of daily needs.
One middle aged lady known to me from COLOMBO suburbs shared me, my dear brother, I would not go to buy carrots, potatoes and bean or other like, but I am now used to have GODA ELAWALu such as ladies fingers, THALANABATU and snake guard instead any favourites. They are made to do so, nor would the media criticise it as was the case before.
Media is the problem in lanken soils, nobody else, they are biased as no other. They support their pay masters FUNCTIONING from Basil led groups from US. They pump them some funds that were then stolen under MAHINDA jarapakashe, who is now shameless and naked to the world, having knelt down before INDIAN Modi.
If Jvp or UNP or any others would do so, what would have been the fate, then BPs would have rabbleroused it to the core. I think, the people should not wait any more these ballige puthas being given the chance to ruin this country again.
Buramphisincho / February 13, 2020
IF Gotabaya would have been different to the manner wiyathmaga explains further….
a son who has abused the statefunds be awarded with a PhD from SCIENCE faculty
.
How legitimate his degree should be discussed by the SENIOR researchers of this country. How many papers he has published in that field etc should be focused…. We should not let LANKEN degrees be fallen to that deep even if the ranks of the LOCAL universities are beyond all abusive levels ?
Amarasiri / February 13, 2020
Prof. Kumar David,
RE: Gota And Corruption
“I am prepared to concede that Gota is not personally corrupt; he is different from his two infamous siblings on this matter. “
Thanks for your article.
It is an uphill battle for Gota. Everybody around him is corrupt, and it is the support of those who are corrupt got him elected. May be they threw a few bread crumbs to him.
1. “Let’s take them one by one. Even with the most charitable of intentions I am sure Gota will not be able to bring Mahinda-Era mega-crooks to book. “
Yes, Yes and Yes. Ranil and Sirisena, had the opportunity, and they would not do it, even though the voters wanted the mess cleaned up.
2. “c) Most important, how will he prevent repetition during his period in office. “
It will be handled this way. All past corruptions and sins will be forgiven and forgotten. The crooks can keep the loot. However, the people will still pay on the loans. It will be confession time. Then the crooks can start with a brand new chapter on corruption. An the cycle will start all over again.
In the meantime, the saffron clad monks will preach Bana, the imbeciles will prostrate to them, will keep them in high esteem, even through they were abused by the senior monks , when they were child monks, and will be able to retain the monk hegemony. Only the first 6 Para-kings and their subjects were free from this hegemony.
The same was true in Europe, but with the enlightenment and age of reason, the populace got liberated from the Papal grip.
In his essay ‘What Is Enlightenment?’ (1784), the German philosopher Immanuel Kant summed up the era’s motto in the following terms: ‘Dare to know! Have courage to use your own reason!’
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 12, 2020
the current kallathoni of a president who’s just not fit to hold the highest office as his name so far has not been in the lists of those who have wisely or unwisely been bold enough to renounce their American citizenship’s.
he has the right not to show off his renunciation but both the commissioner general of elections who clearly got out of the situation by stating that it was not his duty to ascertain for himself or his department to check on the veracity of this fact.?
even the court of law where an application was made by 2 concerned citizens threw out the case on the flimsiest of grounds and even had the audacity to do a character assassination on the concerned plaintiffs.?
=
the current president has had to contend himself as an accused in a few high-value criminal misappropriations of funds.
he now thanks to his present status quo due to the gift he was able to obtain from nearly 7 million Sinhala kawun Kanne modays can whilst sitting on the royal commode can happily and safely sit in restless peace.
once his present safety barrier comes to an end when he has to cease holding this plump seat of office in the next 5 to 10 years, the million-dollar question will be – what will be, will be.?
sadly I have to refute the opinion of this eminent writer.
gota the dictatorial racist klu Klux clan holding a high office in the Lankan arm of this multi-faceted racist organization,?
in conclusion, I still maintain that he’s a petty thief as much as the rest of his rajapuk kith and kin are.?
cheers, R. J.
Burt / February 12, 2020
“president who’s just not fit to hold the highest office “
Remember this is a Sinhala Buddhist Majority country. He is qualified.
Glen Roy / February 13, 2020
To RJP,
its easy for you to sit in Australia and throw shit at others out of their reach.
Typical sri lankan expat cowardice. If Australia has given you refugee status through its goodwill then why don’t you shut your gab and be a role model of a second class refugee citizen.
You arseholes at one time cast your vote in sri lanka and voted a wanker into power not knowing that you were contributing to corruption and bringing satan’s son into power.
Now you have crept into Australia and instead of paying homage to the land that has given you a better life you are still throwing shit at others.
You bloody two headed expats will never learn. Typical sri lankan mentality.
If God gave you refuge in his glorious kingdom you will do the same thing from there.
Leave Gotabaya Rajapaksa alone and get on with your own life. Find a way of dousing the fires in Australia instead of lighting fires.
Vasa / February 13, 2020
If you are implying that Sri Lankans who live abroad cannot criticize what Sri Lankan leaders are doing to the country, then it is you who cannot think straight. Freedom of speech is part of our culture, and no matter where you live, you are every right to say what you wish, especially when they see crimes committed by elected leader, even if Gota’s fan club does not like it. Get used to it.
ajith / February 13, 2020
Vasa,
Don’t get angry with Glen Roy. He has clearly said that typical Srilankan (Sinhala Buddhist) mentality is different from others. Our current President was a refugee and 75% of typical Srilankan accepted him as President was he and his brother jointly made billions through various deals(arm deals, miC deals, Srilankan airbus deal, KP deals) and murdered over 100000 Tamil civilians etc.)
Herath Banda Karaliyada / February 14, 2020
Where is that hundred thousands (100,000) of Tamils killed by rule MR and GR?
Do you know that LTTE of Proxies of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and other Tamil terror outlets which that world class
by recognized an International Tamil Terrorist groups in globe scale. They were the pioneer group of that Tamil Terrorist came into being after second world WAR an Island of Lanka?
They Ran ‘War on Terror’ against by such that faked blame on that majority Sinhalese-Buddhist discrimination of that by for justified their claim so-called” liberation of homeland” for Tamils !Which was false of history and pseudo- Tamil chauvinism by many of Tamils left & right wings in Lanka!@
Nonetheless indeed many parts globe of that ‘Tamils ‘claim for “Tamil homeland” for island Lankan for that Tamil speaking People in world.
They fought War for that? Including Tamils in Tamil Nadu .. of Republic of India do also wanted their” Homeland” in island of
Sri Lanka.
Eventually political involvement which Tamils _terrorist see that Sri Lankn was better place and land for “Tamil homeland”.
There was not a single historical an evidences to be proof by archaeology finding OR by searching of historian facts to be existence Tamil civilization in Lanka ?
After Independence Ceylon 1948 of Tamil” Federalism” has shifted to Tamil” Liberation”. Then beginning of 30 years War was run by LTTE+TNA by Western democracies, Tamil Diasporas and some of Tamil Nadu Tamil chauvinist.
The time has came which certain point 1983, by point of bargaining of Rule of Gun dictated terms of Gun Point by LTTE and other as well. Which was funded by Western intelligence services. …Indian RAW!
Result of that Country lost their good sons and daughter of many by number of citizens more than hundred thousands.
Due to Rule of Tamil terrorism by LTTE+TNA of that WAR on 30 years – has been lost citizens; an of account lost National GDP over USA 100 to 150 of billions of Dollars by 30 year by Unjust war by Tamil Terrorist .
Adrian / February 13, 2020
Vasa everything you have written depends on the first word ‘If’. If not?
Sam Fernando / February 13, 2020
Rohan J@
we are doomed by every means.
–
Nothing can help any more, Bps would only ruin this nation. They have no heads not the little.
–
–
I wonder why our people with free education seem to have learnt nothing. what can we do more Rohan ?
I am so fed up when even thinking about my home country. Nothing will change the attitude of the people. They are pro -rascals. pro-criminals. Now with that DRUG KIN pin Nimal Lanza makes jokes about our Ranjana Ramanayaka who sacrificed a lot for the poor above all. I have worked with him and I know how he works for the poor. –
So long the masses would not be knolwedgeble about on going issues of the country, nothing will work for the betterment of the nation. All these developments and projects are just outer cover of the novel.
–
The huge debt burden would not allow LANKA to move forward. Those who made the state that hard up, fell down before MODI today, asking extensions to pay off the huge debts. Former govt taught these buggers how we have to get on with foreigners, have become good lessions to them today. BP Gotler has not yet been invited by any of the EU leaders, as was the case with Sirisena-RW govt. That again, they interpret it as WETERN conspiracy.
Now with ROHITHA RAJAKASHE being offered his doctorate, but not enough publications or research done, only Wimal BURUWANSA remains to get it from BP Mahinda Rajapkshe. The thesis will be ” modern oratory skills of an unlernt school drop out”
/
kebab / February 12, 2020
At the independence celebration the president hugged and worshipped his two elder brothers !
The decision to buy the air-planes was made at Chamal Rajapakses official residence! For a strange reason the Srilankan board decided to have that vital meeting there.
Can this country ever fight corruption ? The whole culture is designed for corruption.The exploited worship the exploiter !
The wife worships the husband, the children worship the parents, the parents worship the village headman, everybody worships the rich and the powerful.
Even the priesthood is enriching themselves from the faith of the devotees !
Ultimately they all have to worship the foreigner from whom come all things-capital, technology, methods, education , cars, loans, fashions, dual citizenship in wholesome countries, etc etc
Justin Case / February 12, 2020
Prof Kumar, are you nuts man? (“I am prepared to concede that Gota is not personally corrupt; he is different from his two infamous siblings on this matter. “
Have you heard of the MiG case and the financial irregularities thereon? Have you heard of Lasantha Wickrematunge, how he died, what he wrote before he died, the evidence unearthed by the CID and the segments of the evidence that has conveniently “disappeared”?
Have you heard of the other atrocities committed when he was Defence Secretary and the amount of blood allegedly on his hands? Some say his penchant for brutalising and silencing people went far beyond (before) the MR regime. And here we have a respected columnist cozying up to this scoundrel.
These unsavoury buggers hunt in packs like jackals. They have no qualms about engineering things for their own enrichment, and judging by the number of potential presidents-in-waiting this family of bandicoots has at its disposal, Silly Lanka will be playing whack-a-mole for many generations trying to eradicate them as they richly deserve to be.
Kumar, I’m sure someone’s spiked your single malt, buddy!
Burt / February 12, 2020
“Prof Kumar, are you nuts man?”
No he is smart and playing his cards right not to volunteer for an untimely death.
Native Vedda / February 14, 2020
Burt
–
“No he is smart and playing his cards right not to volunteer for an untimely death.”
–
He who fights and runs away, lives to fight another day.
I mean Gota.
Burt / February 14, 2020
He really did.
I don’t know about fighting another day but he is reaping the fruits of others blood and sweat.
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2020
Justin Case,
Dumbo. Don’t you know that Gotabhaya was cleared by court in MIG case? Even if there was an issue, Native Sinhalayo are willing to forgive him because his decision to buy MIGs helped to eradicate ‘Para’ Demala barbarians who were slaughtering Sinhalayo for three decades.
—
Dunbo. Didn’t you hear what Ranil Wickramasinghe told in Parliament regarding Lasantha Wickramatunga’s murder? He pointed his finger at Ponseka. It is in the Hansard. Go and read.
Lankan / February 12, 2020
No we don’t know that he has been cleared, only that he has escaped court proceedings through immunity, now that imbeciles like you have elected him as President.
Sick of Sorry Lanka and Sorry Lankans like you and your President..
Eagle Eye / February 13, 2020
Lankan,
If you do not know that is your bloody problem. Let imbeciles do what we want. ‘Para’ Demalu who are descendants of slaves stay out. We will show who will feel sorry.
Justin Case / February 13, 2020
Eagle the reegle, hee hee hee….. you are such a trollop ( I remember Kumar David telling me how you sat with a vacuous look on your unseemly visage when you couldn’t grasp even the simplest of concepts around electrical engineering at the time you were following his lectures…… did you finally manage to graduate, and how many decades did it take you?). IS YOUR IQ BELOW THE MEAN OF 79? HE HE HE….
You want to get a life and read about these low-life pakses machan… they are all evil buggers who are now filled with so much hubris that something monumental’s gonna happen soon!
Justin Case / February 13, 2020
Eagle reegle, please accept my apologies…. I mistook you for someone else in the Engineering Faculty…… it wasn’t you who sat poker-faced at the lectures, it was someone else.
Frustrated sinhalaya / February 13, 2020
Eagle BP aka Mahindapala,
–
Why you make every effort to clean BP Gotler ?
:
This BP built monuments displaying their mother s costumes on the cost of POOR TAX payers. But you guys, went on licking their balls for no reason. The reason would have been, defending uncultured bastards right ?
:
Gotler and Mahinda BP the crimes they have committed are beyond all levels. There are no leaders, not even Premadasa did that much of harm to own people than BP Mahinda. If the buggers would have been hit by lightening tomorrow, and leave us in peace would have been the need of the hour. This abusive highly abusive family ruin our nation.
Once upon a time, we fought southern and nothern terror, today we have to fight against, Rajakshe terror. You guys, would support them just because you guys are brainwashed not allowing see anything beyond.
–
RW wickramasigne was branded as one who stand against the folks, but today, BP Mahinda and their crimes have been exposed, alone that BANK SCAM size during BP Mahinda is 100 times more… even if all is becoming clear, octagenarian of your nature, go on licking their balls further what a bp you should be EAgle.
Menik / February 12, 2020
Gota is not corrupt? Really? Then why have all charges against him mysteriously gone, and why has that infamous Museum case vanished into thin air too? Don’t forget he got a family member to pilot an empty plane, just to pick up prized dogs from Germany, at tax payer expense, and don’t forget that under his Defense Ministry, MANY Sri Lankan journalists were brutally killed, kidnapped, harassed, and missing.
He is as rotten to the core as the other family members.
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2020
Menik,
Get the fk out without slandering.
/
Lankan / February 13, 2020
Why, you can’t handle the truth like an adult?
Burt / February 13, 2020
What is the truth?
Are you implying that the state police who investigated all the disappeared cases were corrupt or incompetent?
AG that looked at evidence and decided to file charges was incompetent and ignorant of the law.
Now you know why Sinhala Bauda Lanka is a laughing stock.
Menik / February 13, 2020
Poor Eagle Eye, he has been taken for ride by his heroes, and cannot handle the truth and facts….uses the same gutter language too.
If you had eagle eyes, you would have been smarter to see what is happening to the country. Get informed.
EW Golding / February 12, 2020
And of the “six” three are known as “loka horu”!
No names since it will violate CT’s comments policy
Siri de Alwis / February 12, 2020
I think we are obsessed with catching thieves (akin to the game called “horaa Police’). Sri Lanka is severely inflicted with the “corruption virus”. We speak only of corruption in the hierarchy of political parties, turning a blind eye to the masses who suffer by having to bribe for services even from the private sector. However palpable it is focusing on politicians nothing useful to the masses will be the outcome of investigations against them. The only victor will be the “talking only” politicians like the JVP and Ranjan. The country will go bankrupt if we are to spend enormous sums of monies on litigation and feeding the would-be jail-birds. The more time we spend on solving past issues, the more will be present and future issues that keep spiraling.
The only meaningful solution is to rid the country of this virus. The most sensible way forward is to change the entire sociopolitical structure of the country. This is where the concept of moratorium is used. Instead of putting the master-brains of corruption behind bars, we should make use of their brains for the benefit of the country in a structure devoid of the corruption virus.
Gota has the vision and the capacity to do it. Strewing useless stinking garbage will only distract his focus on the future.
S. C. Pasqual / February 12, 2020
Of course….
A warm welcome to the club prof.
Having said that I have to clarify something else.
“Base” is not the old political hawks.
Actual “Base” is “The People” who believe in the “Can Do” & “Will Do” attitude.
Now when someone is going to a government office for something have the “You can/have to do this for me now. Not next week” attitude. So tendency to bribe someone will diminish eventually.
Good management starts from basis.
And country will not change in a day. Not in 90 days. It will take a generation.
Lankan / February 13, 2020
Dream on Pasqual…on the one hand you speak of eradicating corruption, and then you expect arguably the most corrupt family in Sorry Lanka to oversee that…what a joke
MirakRajBanda / February 12, 2020
Writer should have disclose the names as well who engaged in mega corrution in MaRa regime.
I can recall few of them and please forgive me if I miss anyone.
1) Basil Rajapakse
2) Johnston Fernando
3) Mahindananda Aluthgamage
4) Wimal Weeraweanse
5) Namal Rajapakse
6) Sajin De Vass Gunawardena
7) Ajith Caabral
8) Pavithra Vanniarachchi
9)
10)
11)
Yosuf / February 12, 2020
Comments can be reserved for the time being about Gota till the Election. Can Gota alone stop the deep rooted corruption . I am pessimistic as most of the politicians are of same breed who have done politics for benefits.This country now , as most agree, not second to any in the world when it comes to corruption.Let us hope and pray he brings about a change . If not , we are doomed to fail as resplendent island.
kali / February 12, 2020
Kumar
I am prepared to concede that Gota is not personally corrupt; he is different from his two infamous siblings on this matter.
*** It looks like you have taken a ” Visvarubam” by postig a toddlers picture. What has happened to you by writing as above . Are you intending to take a Holiday in Dehiwala and watch Cricket in your Veranda
Gotha is corrupt to the Core. Sri Lanka should be ashamed of electing someone who is a THUG by birth, CRIMINAL by profession THIEF ( Avant Garde) by trade and a LIAR by admission the Passport fiasco. Sri Lanka is paying a HEAVY PRICE in isolation The most recent visit was by the Taliban Finance Minister . The World has deserted him. Basil recently paid a Whirlwind vist to US to see Gothas Lawyers to find out what is happening to the application to renounce US Citizenship. I am sure TRUMP is happy that an American is running Sri Lanka.
MR went to India and has lamented that Chinese Billions have not only gone into his pocket but has also helped to build roads and Tolets.How nice . He is now begging India to take over. 5 year VANAVASAM Pancha Pandavar
anonymous / February 12, 2020
David,
Another piece of crap by a ‘Proffessori’ (Mind Your Language) with a purchased qualification like the ‘Lowyer from Medamoolana’ with 99% pass grades????. People are tired of seeing the list of fraud, corrupt deals (Avant Guard being an open shut case) and murders, planned abductions and torture.
Get a life man.
Raj-UK / February 12, 2020
To Gota fans, he has not done any wrong, it was the brother(s) who were corrupt, so the MIG scam was just ‘fake news’ to discredit him. OK, I’ll go with it but he has appointed his brother, acknowledged by his own supporters as hugely corrupt, as the PM. Forget bringing corrupt politicians & their cronies to justice (apart from sacrificing a minnow once in a while to protect the sharks) but appointing his universally accepted corrupt brother as PM, he has confirmed nepotism is acceptable & unquestionable at the highest level & in our society. Just like water flowing from a higher level to the lower, corruption also flows from top to bottom, therefore, it is acceptable for a poor clerk in a govt office to take a bribe to get that document needed by Silva to the right place or the traffic cop to ‘fine’ a helpless motorist (at fault or not) for his personal benefit Its a dog eat dog world in this great SInhala Buddhist country, the bigger the dog, the bigger the appetite.
Thondamany / February 12, 2020
It appears a lot of contributors are on the puff………………………..
D. P. / February 12, 2020
KD,
I think that you should stick with writing on imaginary topics such as Trump’ foreign policy that has no direct impact on political figures in SL & give up educating SL politicians including your JVP friend b’cos your punditry has no longer any use for your intended audience. I say this b’cos a vast majority of SL public including those who voted for him, know that GoRa is a criminal (Voters preferred a apolitical tough guy). It may be true that there are no hard evidences to prove his connections with corruption but how could anybody imagine that he didn’t know what happened to the money from Mig & Airbus deals? Udayanga Weeratunge & Kapila Chandrasena have not spoken yet but, that doesn’t mean that the truth will never come out!
Eagle Eye / February 13, 2020
D.P.
“I say this b’cos a vast majority of SL public including those who voted for him, know that GoRa is a criminal (Voters preferred a apolitical tough guy).”
—
How the hell you find out that a vast majority of SL public including those who voted for him know that Gotabhaya Rajapakse is a criminal?
If giving leadership to eliminate “para’ Demala Piripakaran bellige putha who was slaughtering Sinhalayo with his Demala LTTE barbarians is a crime, he is a criminal. Sinhalayo like and want more of that kind of criminals.
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2020
Kumar David,
Gotabhaya can stop corruption if he follow Chinese and execute corrupt people. I guess in China decisions are taken by ‘Peoples’ Court’. If he does that you guys will come with your tails up charging Gotabhaya as a dictator and human rights violator.
D. P. / February 13, 2020
Eagle Eye,
It is true that some corrupt people get punished but it is only those who are against the establishment. It is the Communist Party members who decide who is corrupt and the accused is always found guilty. The most recent such case was the arrest of the Dr Li Wenliang who issued the very first public warning about the potential danger from the coronavirus. The charge: Slandering against the Gvt! I know that GoRa would love to have such a Gvt under him.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / February 12, 2020
In traditional Asian societies where mini-monarchs ruled small areas of land with a coterie of hangers-on, there is no escape for someone who betrays their family and holds them to account. The same applies to the present family member who promised publicly to be “different”. I cannot imagine that within closed doors in a royal court, these fellows are allowed to be honest or sincere, as the stakes are far too high to be sacrificed at the altar of public interest.
chiv / February 13, 2020
In Kumar,s words Gota is that “nun who lived in a red light area, fully surrounded by those, who are active in trade, hearing to their confessions 24/7 and still determined to rehabilitate them all. Good Luck. Didnt MS say the same when he got elected ????
chiv / February 13, 2020
The stories and facts we get from Silly Lanka is similar to how China is currently managing Corona Virus. No one will ever come to know the real facts. The whistle blower doctor who warned was punished and eventually sacrificed. In the same manner, the public too is treated by their own Govt.Expecting these kind of man made errors, the public has been already conditioned to accept their fate as “great sacrifice to the mother nation”. (there is supposed to be pride in their misery). Same with Lankans they too are taking pride in their misery. At least the Chinese can take solace in being economically better now than before. Where as our Sorry Lankans get theirs, by way of “seeing misery heaped on their neighbors/minorities”. Jeyawewa.
Ucl / February 13, 2020
MIG deal..PL mention Mr KD..
/
Here is a gem: “I am prepared to concede that Gota is not personally corrupt”
Is Prof David serious?
Lester / February 14, 2020
The loss to the Sri Lankan economy due to Tamil Tiger terrorism totals the trillions (USD). Whatever Mahinda’s associates looted pales in comparison. By ending the war, at least the country has a chance to recover some of the economic losses. So I would not go after Mahinda for corruption, since ending the war more than pays for it.
Bensen Berner / February 14, 2020
