Gota Cannot Emulate Lee Kuan Yew

By Kumar David –
Gota has attracted praise for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. A largely hortatory outpouring is Sarath de Alwis said: “Although I have written plenty opposing his politics and quest for the presidency, I (am) happy he (is) president in this hour of peril”. He makes a valid point that had cockless Ranil been in charge the nation would be at sixes and sevens and clueless Sira would not know the difference between a virus, a viper and a windscreen wiper. But whether it was latent in SdeA’s message or not (probably not) there is a feeling doing the rounds that Lanka needs a strong man with an authoritarian appetite, who like Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew, can take the nation by the fetlock and deliver order, efficiency, financial integrity and economic nirvana. Felix Dias Bandaranaike’s “A little bit of dictatorship is a good thing”.
This is incorrect, not because of personality defects in Gotabaya Rajapaksa but the predicament and political environment in which he finds himself. I am not an admirer of LKY, he was not a liberty-loving democrat, but he did not flout the law though he did craft it harshly. I will leave that to one side and enumerate LKY’s achievements. He built strong, law driven, impartial institutions. The Singapore judiciary is admired and the city state is a sought-after venue to settle international commercial disputes. It is unimaginable that LKY would hide CID files, transfer officers to prevent them giving evidence before court or interfere with the Attorney General. Singapore is renowned for the competence and efficiency of its public service, a great institution building achievement. The supremacy of the civilian state, PM and parliament over the armed services and police is total, absolute and unquestioned. There is zero tolerance of corruption. If a public servant or a police-military officer is found guilty of graft or human rights violation, heaven help him. In Sri Lanka we have a legacy of the opposite type.
Then there is LKY’s determined advocacy of ethnic equality. Racial, religious and linguistic prejudice is dealt with sternly. The mad yellow-robed mobs inciting Sinhala-Buddhist extremism would, in Singapore, be rounded up and locked up as soon as they start ranting. Singapore did have a head start in pluralism because of its small size, compact society and quickness in adopting English as its lingua franca. But this latter did not come easily; there was a period of struggle, dispute, prevarication and reform before its education system became preeminent in Asia. Furthermore, Singapore society is meritocratic, ours is nepotistic and founded on cronyism. Gota does not have the will or the ability to reverse this.
There is not a chance in heaven or hell that Gota can achieve anything like this. I do not intend to take the micky out of him personally. Even if one imagines he is a damn fine fellow, he can’t. The cards are stacked too heavily against replicating similar institutional feats in the politically opportunist, ethnically charged, financially corrupt and religious extremist milieu that constitutes our society. Let me name three of the challenges: Will Gota be able to kick out the corrupt rogues all around him and install a Cabinet free of rogues inherited from the Mahinda era? Will Gota be able to tame Sinhala-Buddhist extremism to which he is under obligation for placing him in power? And third, if you grant even for arguments sake that some top military people should be indicted and prosecuted for human rights violations, can Gota cut off his right hand?
Even with the best will in the world the LKY experience cannot be replicated in Lanka without cleaning out the Augean Stable of our body-politic. The fight has to be joined mainly in the mass political domain, not within the domain of statecraft. This is the principal domain, issues within government and state are of a supporting nature. There are five political outfits in the majority Sinhala South; GR-SLPP, MR-SLPP, Ranil-UNP, Sajith-SJB and JVP-NPP. This is no time for shilly-shallying; you gotta throw your weight behind one and only one. To my mind it is crystal clear that it has to be the JVP-NPP. The other four are part of the problem, not the solution, and are in cahoots with each other. For example, the MR and GR regimes and yahapalana, that is three governments, have made no progress in convicting the murderers of Lasantha, Ekneligoda, Thuddeen, the students on Trinco beach and the aid workers. Why? These four leaderships are all in cahoots with each other.
Latest comments
Steve / March 25, 2020
He cannot emulate LKY, however, if there is a will there is a way. Singing the national anthem only in Sinhalese indicates the influence the extremists have on his leadership.
/
Simon De Silva / March 25, 2020
I dont agree with anyone that would want to become someone. But here, we perfectly knew for what areas Rajapakshes have in general been talented – HIGH crimes .
.
Be it MR, GR or NR, BR or any others, they are all alleged to have committed high crimes.
:
Even Shiranthi s hands are not blood free, when loolking at the manner she was directly complicit – in that poor rugby players brutal death, which is even far more dangerous than than of JAMAL Khashoggi the saudi journalist, who was dismembered in a Saudi embassay in Turkey two years ago.
:’
Now with Saudis being known as THAT BARBARIC; when thinking all the human losses, deliberately made by Rajakashes… why not we call them as BRUTAL men::: BUT our punnaku eaters, the majorty are like TOTAL stupid.. voted for them and got them back to LOOT and criminalize this nation.
/
Thiru / March 25, 2020
Leave alone the Sri Lankan ruling class politicians, the majority Sinhalese Buddhist society would not support LKY’s ideals for an equitable society, state, rule of law and justice. They want Sinhalese-Buddhist supremacy – that is their main goal, because that is what is inculcated in them by post-independence governments. Sri Lanka will for a long time limp along with the begging bowl in hand around the world, and be exploited by the foreign governments.
/
Eagle Eye / March 25, 2020
There is something wrong with this guy’s brain. While the country is engulfed in virus crisis, this guy is talking whether the President Rajapakshe is capable to turn this country to a Singapore.
—
Some guys say tackling virus crisis is different from wiping out Demala LTTE terrorism. True, this is a different ball game. Still his experience in dealing with crisis management while dealing with LTTE terrorism will be useful to tackle corona crisis. If we had ‘Pad Man’ or Dr. Bond we are doomed.
/
Leonard / March 25, 2020
I doubt very much my comment will get published. All I read over and over again from KD is negative over the top comments. I get it professor your hate for Gotabaya is so deep to expect any thing unbiased from is a pipe dream. Country is in a precarious position as the rest of the world instead of anything constructive all you G.R. basing trolls can do is wing. I’m sure your seething hatred will drive you to see the country destroyed with Corona-virus to get one up on G.R..
One day in the future you all can look back on this time one of the darkest moments in the world and Sri Lanka and very proudly thump your chest’s and say to your family members your parents and friends during the great corona-virus crises my greatest contribution to mankind was to criticizes the countries leader with as many derogatory words as possible. This is specially aimed at intellectual idiots who the general hard working public wouldn’t give a too S##t about and would not even stop for a second to waste their vomit on.
/
Citizen Silva / March 25, 2020
People voted for Gota because he spearheaded the campaine aginst LTTE and showed results.
Voters are not looking for a Lee Kwon Yu in Gota.
UNP / SLFP allowed Terrorism to take root in SL.
People don’t want BOMBs to go off here there and every where.
That is the reason Gota was elected.
/
Manel / March 25, 2020
How convenient for Gota, when the Easter day bombing happened. Within days of that he announced his candidacy, and made the people feel only HE can handle it. Before that the people were not that enthusiastic about him, but this terrible massacre helped him. They were then willing to vote for a corrupt, ruthless man, accused of being behind the threats, harassment, and killing of journalists, with many investigations against him (now mysteriously vanished), and who did nothing when saffron robes terrorists attacked the minority and their places of worship. On top of it all, an AMERICAN citizen.
/
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / March 25, 2020
this if occurs will be the joke of the century.?
=
I for a fact know that he’s trying to emulate the other leaders but as he is an el-cheapo case he the kallathoni will end up in the garbage dump.
=
due to his family connections along with his amba yalluwas, most of them who have a glorious criminal track record will not desire sad sorry Lanka to become a developed nation.
If this happens corruption will be a thing of the past.
=
now I will help my fellow readers to remind themselves of the dastardly doings of this copycat bugger when he was the secretary of defense between 2005 to 2015.
many a crime was committed with impunity, none has had to face the music.?
he has his fingers in many a criminal doing.
the ethnic war was won by the usage of banned weapons and the hapless citizens who became the victims.
=
in a nutshell, I have proven that if Preethi the condom and scientific family planning methodology was available most of his present family members and he the kallathoni will not be haunting the pristine mother earth.?
=
cheers, R. J.
/
sarath de alwis / March 25, 2020
Hortatory it sounded. Sorry. Adulatory it was not. 16 lakhs – a majority of the majority decided to give us lemons. So, we must make lemonade with it.
Rejoice that Paskeralingam is not handling essential services and Charitha Ratwatte is not running quarantine camps.
When a twister twisting twists him a twist,
For twisting a twist three twists he must twist;
But if one of the twists untwists from the twist,
The twist untwisting untwists all the twist.
/
T. Devindra / March 25, 2020
Sarath de Alwis,
/
What you said reflected the decent, sincere approach to inter-human affairs including politics. Praising the good of the opponent and criticising the faults of your own side is necessary for people engaged in decent politics. [Edited out]
/
Lankan / March 25, 2020
There are a lot of differences between two …
1) He is cleaver than Gota.
2) He is more educated than Gota.
3) He put his country first over his family …Gota put his family first over his country.
4) He did not create any communal feeling but Gota created BBS.
So many things ..
So it will be difficult to put Gota near to him.
/
DPJ / March 25, 2020
We have a President, with credentials as a robber, a killer and a liar just like RW and MR. . W
/
Stan / March 25, 2020
“It is unimaginable that LKY would hide CID files, transfer officers to prevent them giving evidence before court, or interfere with the Attorney General.”
“The supremacy of the civilian state, PM and parliament over the armed services and police is total, absolute and unquestioned. There is zero tolerance of corruption.”
“For example, the MR and GR regimes and yahapalana, that is three governments, have made no progress in convicting the murderers of Lasantha, Ekneligoda, Thuddeen, the students on Trinco beach and the aid workers. Why? These four leaderships are all in cahoots with each other.”
Professor, there is no need to say more!
/
Renu / March 25, 2020
If Buddhist Philosophy is right someday the ones who did get involved in various wrongful activities because of power will suffer the consequences
/
Ravi Saba / March 25, 2020
Land of lost opportunities. CBK/RW combine in mid-90s, then CBK’s suggested solution – thrown out by RW and Prabha , MR’s lack of wit after becoming an unassailable hero in 2009, MS’s silly bungling of Yahapalanaya. Has GR got the will-perhaps not.
Will SriLankans put aside their differences and try JVP/TNA combine in the coming polls-probably the genuine lot.
/
Plato. / March 25, 2020
To formulate an essay, comparing Lee Kuan Yew with Gota is more or less paying a tribute to Gota,even though they are poles apart.
Perhaps, Marxists like Prof: Kumar David are willing to give the Devil its own share.
/
Sarath / March 25, 2020
GR has proved his is nowhere near LKY.
When the COVID threat was present:
1. He did not shut borders to China or quarantine Chinese (since he was beholden to them)
2. Even once quarantine directives were in place, many slipped the net (weak leader)
3. We INVITED foreigners in claiming we are COVID free. This led to inheriting COVID!
4. parliament dissolved early to get pretty political gain, disregarding human cost.
5. Curfews were put after opposition highlighted the need. But this too was mismanaged. Small curfew window meant crowds thronged markets. Thus increasing COVID risk. (Poor planning and inefficiency).
GR is a weak and inefficient leader. Time for a change.
Maybe the cleaned up UNP, I.e. the Samagi Jana Balawegaya which has the good guys of what was earlier the UNP
/
Kabaragoya / March 25, 2020
Gota is better than Sira or Ranil, Patholaya and Bondman, for this crisis. The two had lost all credibility. But, this is a crisis for medical men to handle and they are handling it. It is like taking the credit for the war when Indians and mercenaries were helping the army. Let us hope we get over this crisis. As for comparison with LKY, that is simply not a contest. LKY, double first in law from Cambridge, sacrificed a brilliant career in law. True it is that he cudgelled his opponents mercilessly with law suits, but did not kill them. He did not have blood on his hands. His second in command, Rajaratnam, was a Jaffna Tamil. He ensured that English was the first language of Singapore while retaining Mandarin, Malay and Tamil as official languages. Gota is a far cry away. Remove Sinhala chauvinism from the equation, he and his family will have no base.
/