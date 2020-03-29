“Gota Pardons Sunil: Why?”

By Ameer Ali –
At a time when the entire population of Sri Lanka and the whole world is preoccupied with finding the means to escape with minimum damage from the deadly effects of a health and economic crises, caused by Covid-19, also termed as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus by Epoch Times, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (GR) has picked this moment of despair and despondence to grant a special pardon to an army butcher Sunil Ratnayake, a former staff sergeant, who was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 after a thirteen year trial, for murdering eight Tamil civilians including four children in Mirusuvil on 19 December 2000. This pardon is mind boggling to say the least, and deservingly met unreserved condemnation from all right minded individuals and institutions, both nationally as well as internationally. It is not only an insult to the families and the community of the butcher’s victims, but also a blatant interference with and callous disregard to the country’s judiciary.
The erosion of the principle of separation of powers, an important pillar of democracy, started in Sri Lanka long before GR came to power. GR’s immediate predecessor Maithripala Sirisena for example, twice granted pardons, first to a Buddhist priest imprisoned for contempt of court, and next, to a murderer sentenced to death for killing a Sweedish teenager in 2005. Now, in the hands of an authoritarian GR, that erosion seems to have reached a new low. His authoritarian measures in handling the Covid-19 calamity, although should have started a few weeks earlier, did, no doubt, receive kudos even from his opponents. Compared to her neighbours Sri Lanka has done well so far. Let us hope that the country would come out of this pandemic with the most minimum damage. So, why did GR decide to tarnish his reputation by pardoning a convicted murderer? Kuma David raised this question, but left the answer in abeyance (“Why Did Gota Pardon Sunil Ratnayake?”, Colombo Telegraph, 29 March 2020).
One could think of two possible reasons, one political and the other personal. Politically, GR is desperate for his clan’s Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led Sri Lanka Nidhas Podujana Sandhanaya (SLNPS) to win the forthcoming General Election with two-third majority. That majority would guarantee him an opportunity to radically revise, if not totally abolish, the current constitution with its controversial 19th amendment. He has been complaining for long how that amendment is restricting his ability and willingness to transform Sri Lanka into a nation of “prosperity and splendour”. GR’s ultimate goal is to be an all-powerful executive president, as originally envisioned by JR. From an authoritarian position GR would emerge as a dictatorial president. This is why he allowed nominations to continue uninterrupted amidst the spread of the Coronavirus. He would love to have the election as soon as possible with less opportunity for the opposition to mount any consolidated campaign.
GR is fully aware of and openly acknowledged the fact that he became a President solely with the backing of Buddhist supremacists. It was their money and campaigning that swayed Sinhala voters to elect him. Even though none of these supremacists now clamoured for the release of Ratnayake, GR’s unilateral interference and meddling with judiciary would have certainly gone a long way to pleasing his backers. As he already announced during the presidential campaign that he would release all those army and police personnel languishing in prison on trumped up charges, more such pardons could be expected from him in the future. Certainly to the supremacists, GR has proved his mettle by the one single and daring act of freeing Ratnayake.
Recently, there was some grumbling and dissatisfaction among a group of maverick monks that the GR-MR duumvirate was not going far enough towards creating a Sinhala Buddhist polity and economy and was breaking some promises it made earlier. These monks have also formed a new far right political party, Ape Jana Balaya Pakshaya (AJBP). GR is trying his best to thwart their attempt and keep intact the Sinhala Buddhist vote bank within the control of SLNPS. Thus, there is politics behind Ratnayake’s release.
Besides, there may be a personal reason behind that pardon. It arises from a feeling of guilt. After all, Ratnayake and other army and police personnel who are locked up in prison are not the architects of their crimes but acted as instruments and carried out orders from a chain of command. At the top of that chain was Gota himself. It was “Gota’s War”, as captioned by Chandraprema, and it was Gota who masterminded how that war was to be fought and won. Therefore why should the architect remain free and become president of the country while the ones who carried out orders be punished? This question must have pricked Gota’s conscience and made up his resolve to free all of them. Ratnayake is his first choice and beneficiary.
The Tamil community of course would be hurt by the President’s actions. To GR however, it is not a problem politically, because very few Tamils would vote for SLNPS. He has also decided already that in his modelled Sri Lanka of ‘prosperity and splendour’, Tamils would be excluded politically if not economically; and, in the eyes of the supremacist backers, Tamils as well as Muslims are not the owners of this country, and therefore they are simply disposables.
Latest comments
Sam Fernando / March 29, 2020
Very likely the reasoning behind that.
1) Kudu TV channel -AKA HIRU TV has collected all the evidence to stand against Gota , Mara, and his family over the years.
2) Kudu TV channel AKA Hiru TV Owner s background is drug trafficking…. go back to their initial days, today, no matter, and ounce of credibility of what they have been spreading through their TV from dawn to dusk, they just irresponsibly pass them to the nation; So they are just second to that HIGHLY abusive DERANA TV channel, which came into being through Gotas and Rajaksshes black money in MR regime
3) Prima facie evidence is there, that Kudu Channel anticipates GOTA and his men to release – current prisoner, former MONITORING minister to MR regime, by name Kudu Duhuminda SIlva, who should long have to be hung by his balls, if all these crimes were perpetrated in a civilized society.
Not just Perpetual T company, but through Kudu Dhuminda etc Rajakshes financed their campaigns by self-glorifying their leadership. No matter, even if MOUNTAINS of evidence are seen, nothing would stand on their way when KUDU Channel spread – Aggrandizement of Rajakshes. This is seen as a symbiosis between Rajakashes and Lanken locally held MEDIA mafia.
Now by HAVING released SUNIL R… or th elike, Gotler led groups tried to check the situation in the society and how would it be, if Kudu Dhuminda would be released by 1 May 2020 or before.
Not even SO POWERFUL SKIN heads wearing sivuru uttered yet a single word against the release of barbaric Sunil Rathnayaka. Mahanayakasa re shut their mouth pieces.
Simon De Silva / March 29, 2020
I think it is unfair to attack TAMIL community at this critical juncture of the nation that have been fighting for COVID 19.
If my son or daughter would have been murdered by Sunil Or someone, nobody can stop me taking the revenge on the the criminals. I think regardless of my race, religion, this is a provocative act of a tastless man.
Where is the respect to the COURT verdicts in this country. May all gods be on the side of the victimized… and punish these guys.
Gota – Karma will take care of you soon than later.
Renu / March 29, 2020
To give his experience to others
ajith / March 29, 2020
To give next president post to Sunil. Sinhalese will only elect mass murderers of Tamils and Muslims.
Hamlet / March 29, 2020
“Gota Pardons Sunil: Why?”
Because Sunil saved those People from being attacked by the Corona Virus!
Wipula / March 29, 2020
Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksha was appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence after much later from the date of this crime.Therefore l do not believe that he is in any way responsible for this heinous crime.Hence I am in agreement with the first reason given by Dr Ameer Ali for awarding presidential pardon to this convicted butcher, but I am not in agreement with the second reason given by him for the same
rbh / March 29, 2020
Curfew violence that is coming out looking for food has no leniency than any other.
Navin / March 29, 2020
What this ruthless criminal did was reprehensible, and any leader should be disgusted by it. He truly deserves the sentence he got. The mere fact that this man was pardoned, simply shows that Gota is looking out for those he gave orders to, and taking care of them. It also mean GR is okay with the brutality of the crimes, His supporters however don’t care, because it was not their children who was tortured and killed this way.
It is sad we have leaders like this in our Buddhist nation. Where is the compassion for the victims and their families? Is it because they were Tamils?
Weeraputhra / March 29, 2020
Gotta revels in crimes and also because he is of very low IQ he cannot comprehend anything that goes in the country. He has now paved the way for Food Riots when there will be mass looting and destruction of properties and Gotta will order his so called forced to shoot the mob. Mob violence is building up. He wants action,the blood thirst in him has no barriers a psycopath that he is digging his own grave. Buddhism is a facade to dupe the masses do you think he can recite one single verse from the Buddhist theology. He is full of unadulterated shit
Navin / March 29, 2020
This is the Devil taking care of it’s own. If you look at the past months, you will see these ruthless war criminals being given top posts (like Shavendra Silva), put back in charge of vital departments, treated like heroes, or pardoned. The Man who issued the orders to kill, is now trying to reward those who did his bidding. We have seen the Rajapaksa’s reward loyalty time and time again.
Plato. / March 29, 2020
The Mirusuvil Massacre took place in Dec: 2000. Gota was then in the USA.
His sibling MaRa came to power in 2005 or thereabouts.It was only after that Gota parachuted and landed in Srilanka to head the War Machinery.
Therefore Gota could not have possibly given the orders.
Besides, Gota does not have a conscience that could be pricked! The whole nation knows his psyche!
So, the question Why did Gota Pardon Sunil Ratnayake? assumes other overtones.His backers todate have not even uttered a gentle chide!
Possibly, he is testing the waters for the release of Dumminda Silva, who had no direct role to play in Gotas war but is widely believed to have been trafficking in Drugs. It could be a little Dicey for Gota to release Dumminda in one go.
lankan / March 29, 2020
justice in Sri Lanka is conditional..? you can interpret this conditional justice in many ways. I leave it for you that…
