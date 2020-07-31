Gota Strikes: Shani Arrested To Pave Way For Vass Gunawardena, Duminda Silva Pardons

Five days before the parliamentary election the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration which has seen its popularity plummet in recent months moved to arrest former CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekera, a police official that the regime has had in its cross-hairs since it won the November 2019 poll.
Incongruously Abeysekera has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division on charges of fabricating evidence in a 2013 case which resulted in the trial and conviction of the bent copper DIG Vass Gunewardena. A High Court trial at bar found the DIG guilty of accepting a contract to murder the businessman Mohamed Shiyam in Bambalapitiya in May 2013. At the time when Abeysekera arrested two rival businessmen, Mohammed Fauzdeen and Krishantha Koralage, the pair confessed to contracting DIG Vass to abduct and murder Shiyam. Abeysekera arrested Vaas Gunewardane DIG in June 2013 and charged him with Shiyam’s murder. In November, the former DIG, his son and four police officers under his command were sentenced to death by the High Court for the contract killing of Shiyam. It was an open secret at the time that Vaas Gunewardane had high-level protection from the Rajapaksa regime which was defeated in January 2015. DIG Vass Gunewardena appealed his conviction in the Supreme Court and in 2019, a five judge bench of the highest court of the land upheld his conviction by the Trial-at-Bar. Vaas Gunewardane, a DIG was running a contract-killing squad as a side show to police work, and he enjoyed protections of the highest order. On multiple occasions during the investigation, Colombo Telegraph learns that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, then Defence Secretary under his brother Mahinda’s presidency, sought to interfere with the investigation and prevent Vaas Gunewardane’s arrest and trial.
For eight months President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has tried to find a way to arrest Abeysekera who was removed as CID Director within days of Rajapaksa assuming office as President. A coordinated witch-hunt against Abeysekera, a decorated Special Task Force soldier, began in earnest after the presidential election. The Rajapaksa administration launched between 20-30 investigations regarding Abeysekera’s conduct, in order to arrest and charge him, Colombo Telegraph learns.
There are murmurs in upper ranks of the regime that once Abeysekera is behind bars on any pretext the regime can manufacture, his life would be in danger from various criminal elements he has put in prison during his policing career.
Activists are gravely concerned that Abeysekera’s life could be in serious danger while he is in prison.
Sources told Colombo Telegraph that Abeysekera’s arrest in connection with the Vass Gunewardane conviction and investigation is aimed at ensuring the road is paved for the bent police officer to be granted a presidential pardon following the parliamentary election. The charges of fabricating evidence will then lead to similar manipulation of evidence charges in the Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra murder investigation in order to allow President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to pardon his former favourite Duminda Silva, who was convicted of the murder. “This is the first step towards that goal,” a senior police officer told Colombo Telegraph. “By throwing doubt on Shani’s murder investigations they can work on getting the murderers out of jail.”
The senior police officer now retired complained that Abeysekera would not find much support from political actors who swept to power in 2015 pledging to investigate murders and abductions when the Rajapaksa administration was last in power. “Shani was just doing his job. He was investigating. His investigations revealed dangerous things for the current president and it is essential to Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Shani is discredited and his investigations are exposed as frauds” the police officer, now retired told Colombo Telegraph speaking on grounds of anonymity.
Before he was interdicted under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Shani Abeysekera had served nine years at the CID under several presidents. Abeysekera has had FBI training, and is known as Sri Lanka’s top sleuth, responsible for cracking complex murder cases. His meticulous investigations have often left little work for prosecutors. Abeysekera led the investigation into the Royal Park murder, which was prosecuted by no less than the serving Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya when he was at the Attorney General’s Department. Shani Abeysekera has more than two dozen murder convictions under his belt during his work at the CID.
In fact when Abeysekera’s stellar career at the CID was rewarded and he was appointed Director CID, then Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya, who now serves as the country’s top judge, paid a glowing tribute to the police officer.
““The quality of investigations he has carried out to-date has always been exceptional,” said Attorney General, Jayantha Jayasuriya told a newspaper in an interview, encouraging junior CID officers to “follow in Shani’s footsteps”, “adding that in his personal experience, the burden on prosecutors was substantially eased by Shani’s “marvellous and comprehensive investigations” and detail-oriented approach to interviewing suspects and witnesses alike.”
Shani Abeysekera remains one of the few Sri Lankan police officials to graduate from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s elite FBI National Academy in Virginia. Early in his police career, Shani joined the Special Task Force and underwent rigorous paramilitary training before being deployed at various camps throughout the Eastern Province.
Ironically, Shani Abeysekera’s sleuthing and counter-terrorism credentials were so solid that he led investigations into the failed assassination attempts on the lives of President Chandrika Kumaratunga, former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka and former defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself.
The current President’s ire against Abeysekera goes down to his leadership for investigations that have hit too close to home for Gotabaya Rajapaksa, including the Lasantha Wickrematunge assassination, the Keith Noyahr abduction and torture, the Prageeth Eknaligoda disappearance case and the Wasim Thajudeen murder investigation. Abeysekera’s investigations have also led to trials against Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s acolytes including Nissanka Senadhipathi who was gun-running using Sri Lankan government weapons with Gotabaya’s blessings and Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda who has been accused of murder in the Navy abductions case.
Latest comments
Bernard / July 31, 2020
yes a lot of stuff happening.. gamini senarath out, tiran alles out, today avant guard case suspended, witness in thajudeen case dead another with a terminal illness, lasantha’s case fizzling out, lalith weeratunge out soon? its a tragedy that Ranil & Co, the AG, Sajith & Co do or say nothing about all of this. A mockery of justice that has already been served. Whats in store for all of us? commissions galore by the day but not one person convicted. I am ashamed that all of us are compelled to stand and watch and can do nothing except comment. I do hope that by some miracle the grassroots of our country will wake up on the 5th.
Rajash / July 31, 2020
“I am ashamed that all of us are compelled to stand and watch and can do nothing except comment.”
In Hong Kong pro democratic activist as young as 15 years old are standing up to the mighty China!
rj1952 / July 31, 2020
My motherland has now got a prima donna kallathoni war criminal of a president who shows off to the world that he’s the next Buddha, his qualities surpass those of the already mentioned.
he proudly boasts that he’s nothing but a peace-loving soft-spoken in broken English gloats that he is a 100% full vegetarian does not consume eggs or any byproduct of the cow.
When he was appointed as the secretary Ministry of Defence he played many a bandu of a pandu in spearheading many an unsavoury act where he was the mastermind in the killing of many an innocent Tamil soul.
He then began the world-famous white van syndrome were those whose conduct he did not approve were fed alive to his much suffering bullied wife’s pets by being unceremoniously dropped into the tanks to be devoured by the sharks who were being maintained and accommodated at the great cost to the starving no food to eat malnourished mangy looking starving masses.
Before that having an inferiority complex against the now Field Marshall Fonseka he had him arrested and jailed him for a few years after a boru hour judgement meted out by the kallathoni’s own shady corrupt loyal military swabasha goons.
rj1952 / July 31, 2020
In frustration that matters are just going the way as planned on the election front, the afraid rats of the witless thuggish Rajapuka’s have got the uniformed police loyal to them to arrest the well-acknowledged well-reputed CID senior SP Shani Abeysekera at an unholy hour this morning.
By behaving in this indecent cowardly pariahs are trying to send a message to the other poll contenders, you can defeat us on the ballot but remember we have the military to stage a coup and take over the running of the island without any prior notice being given.
I blame MY3, Ranil and the yahapalayana government who adopted an attitude of you scratch my back and when the time comes around we will do the same.
If only all these criminal hora boru asses were jailed as promised Sri Lanka would have been on its merry way to overtake even Singapore as the undisputed jewel of the Indian ocean.
I am on my one knee praying to all the gods to ensure that the great human being is given the energy to get out of these unwanted unwarranted shackles /chains by appearing before a clean honest judicial officer who does not care two hoots for these undesirable baiya Gulla coward pariah bastards.
Kuviyam / July 31, 2020
Political Victimization is in the blood of Mahinda dynasty Voters will have to decide the ate of the country and throe SLPP out. If not the country will be doomed. Gota may even overrule the verdict given by a bench of 5 supreme court judges. That is the state of the Sri Lankan judiciary. What will happen if the Mahinda dynasty gets two-third majority? The fate of th country is in the hands of voters
Stanley / July 31, 2020
All any dictator wants is yes-men to obey him. Gota has plenty. We are being ruled by Generals and military committees. This can only get worse.
hanchopancha / July 31, 2020
The Cheap Justices and their cohorts have transformed the courts of law to a dry cleaning laundry to facilitate the criminals to come out clean and smelling sweet.
