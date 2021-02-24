Gotabaya Regime’s Geneva Response Dumps Mahinda-Appointed LLRC’s Diagnosis

By Dayan Jayatilleka –
In a shocking example of “backsliding” that goes well beyond that which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has accused the Government of Sri Lanka, the official 30-page response of the Government to High Commissioner’s Michelle Bachelet’s report on Sri Lanka, completely abandons, contradicts and denounces the diagnosis in the report of the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation (LLRC) Commission, headed by former Attorney-General CR de Silva, and appointed by President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
On page 3 of the GoSL response, in a section entitled “II. Opinions on “Context and Significance of resolution 31/1”, the Government angrily rebuts the diagnostic definition in the UN Human Rights High Commissioner’s Report about the backstory of the armed conflict in Sri Lanka. The relevant segment of the Government’s rebuttal reads as follows:
“Paragraph. 7
(i) The GoSL rejects the assertion in paragraph 7 of the report that “Sri Lanka’s armed conflict grew out of progressively deepening discrimination and marginalization of the country’s minorities, particularly the Tamils”. It is also incorrect to insinuate that the conflict affected only certain sections of the population, which is a blatant violation of the Principle of Non-Selectivity. Some of the issues confronted by Sri Lankans are colonial legacies and the divide and rule policy adopted…
(iii) Further, the UNSG’s Special Representatives on Children and Armed Conflict and the Working Group of the UN Security Council on Children and Armed Conflict had recorded that the LTTE had used Tamil children as combatants. Any attempt to attribute the war waged by the LTTE to alleged “discrimination and marginalization” of Tamils, therefore, should only be perceived as an attempt to justify and legitimize the ruthless terrorism unleashed by the LTTE on the people of Sri Lanka including the Tamils themselves.” (p3)
The GoSL therefore clearly rejects, with very considerable vehemence, the assertion that “Sri Lanka’s armed conflict grew out of progressively deepening discrimination and marginalization of the country’s minorities, particularly the Tamils”. (ibid)
The Government goes on to denounce any such assertion as a justification of the LTTE’s terrorism: “Any attempt to attribute the war waged by the LTTE to alleged “discrimination and marginalization” of Tamils, therefore, should only be perceived as an attempt to justify and legitimize the ruthless terrorism unleashed by the LTTE…” (ibid)
This rebuttal makes absolutely clear that the Government of Sri Lanka currently rejects any attempt to understand, interpret and/or contextualize Sri Lanka’s armed conflict as arising from or having anything to do with “discrimination and marginalization of minorities, particularly the Tamils.”
The alternative explanation proffered by the Government is that “Some of the issues confronted by Sri Lankans are colonial legacies and the divide and rule policy adopted…”. (ibid)
Is this the view of the government as a whole, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or it is an imposition of the view of the hardliner, ultra-nationalist Gotabaya Presidency upon the Government? Or has the Government converted to the view of the ruler?
This is a vital question because the stand taken in this official GoSL response to the UN High Commissioner’s report is in complete contradiction to the perspective on the origin of the conflict as expounded in the LLRC Report, which the Government still mentions.
The LLRC Report cut like a surgeon’s knife through the old questions as to what the grievances of the Tamil community are, which of them are genuine and legitimate, and how they differ from the grievances of the Sinhala community. This was done in excellent segments entitled ‘Grievances of the Tamil Community’ ‘The Historical Background relating to Majority-Minority relationships in Sri Lanka’ and ‘The Different Phases in the Narrative of Tamil Grievances’ (pp291-294, 369-370).
The LLRC Report is notable for its clear and unambiguous identification of the causes of the Sri Lankan conflict and crisis, the resolution of which remains the central challenge before the country. The LLRC Report undertook a diagnosis and provided a prescription:
“The Commission takes the view that the root cause of the ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka lies in the failure of successive Governments to address the genuine grievances of the Tamil people. The country may not have been confronted with a violent separatist agenda, if the political consensus at the time of independence had been sustained and if policies had been implemented to build up and strengthen the confidence of the minorities around the system which had gained a reasonable measure of acceptance. A political solution is imperative to address the causes of the conflict…” (p 291, articles 8.150, 8.151)
The Gotabaya regime has not merely disowned this enlightened perspective of the LLRC while paying lip-service to the Report, it has gone as far as to denounce this diagnosis as justificatory of LTTE terrorism!
This is “backsliding” of the most drastic sort. All the Lessons Learnt by the state and society through decades of conflict have now been unlearnt by the Gotabaya regime.
Given this Great Retrogression to the discourse of the early 1980s, which is less excusable than in the early 1980s because the country has gone through the collective experience and had reflected on its causes—as evidenced by the LLRC Report– it is only natural that there arise fears of a possible recurrence of the cycle of conflict and suffering in Sri Lanka. Those fears and warnings are credible, and therefore also the efforts to prevent recurrence.
Latest comments
chiv / February 24, 2021
Question is then why did we have sporadic pogroms, which later became a frequent event , from as early as 1950,s.???
chiv / February 24, 2021
Soon Lanka may ask UN what war ?? When ?? Where ?? we never had one .
Thiru / February 24, 2021
Gota, the strong man of Sri Lanka committed crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide of Tamils. Evidence for that is all out there with the UNHRC.
He also committed crimes against Sinhalese youth suspected of JVP cadres with impunity.
Assuming that he will continue to have impunity for these serious crimes, he brainwashed the Sinhalese to vote for him to lead the country as “that man” who sent the white vans and made people “disappear without trace.” These Sinhalese egged on by the racist monks thought they need a Hitler to implement the “final solution” on Tamils.
He has ganged up with the strong man of the East – China to prop him up in the World stage so that he can continue to enjoy impunity from prosecution for his heinous crimes, by any world body.
If he (and China) succeeds it will be death knell to Tamils and for Sri Lankans too.
Will the world treat the same way it treated Rwanda?
Sinhala_Man / February 24, 2021
As a Sinhalese, may I state that “Sri Lanka’s armed conflict [did indeed grow] out of progressively deepening discrimination and marginalization of the country’s minorities, particularly the Tamils”.
.
Panini Edirisinhe (NIC 48 3111 444V) aka “Sinhala_Man”, permanently resident in the Uva Province
GATAM / February 24, 2021
Only solution split SL into 3 mono ethnic nations. Sinhala Only nation, Tamil Elam and Muslim Elam.
Until then no one will be happy.
Naman / February 24, 2021
Does DJ accept the fact that the Tamils were being marginalised slowly from the time of SL Independence? Lack of investments in the North and East of the country, progressive government sponsored colonisation of Sinhalese in the traditional Tamils areas, Sinhalese being made the Official Language, Standardisation of University Entrance & lack of employment opportunities to the minorities; Every very often government sponsored riots targeting Tamils lives businesses and residences brought the Armed struggle to the North and East of the country (similar to west and East Pakistan).
In effect continued State suppression resulted in civil war. The Rest of the world thought that after winning the war in May 2009 , the GoSL will take progressive steps towards National Reconciliation. But this did not materialise and there was corruption & promotion of ethnic and Linguistic differences leading to huge debts.
Misguided Mega projects with very little returns had made the country much poorer. The UNHCR should take actions against the current rulers and put them in the correct democratic and not autocratic path
Buddhist1 / February 24, 2021
Point 6 on Dinesh’s speech: “The Government which assumed office in Sri Lanka in 2015, in a manner unprecedented in human rights fora, joined as co-sponsors of Resolution 30/1 which was against our own country. It carried a host of commitments that were not deliverable and were not in conformity with the Constitution of Sri Lanka. This led to the compromising of national security to a point of reviving terrorist acts on Easter Sunday 2019 causing the deaths of hundreds”.
Dinesh in his speech blames the non-implementation of UN Resolution 30/1 by SL Govt as the cause for Easter Sunday attack! Shocking. Still Dinesh withdrew from Resolution 30/1!
SJ / February 24, 2021
How serious was MR about LLRC?
Anything to suggest keenness to implement?
Ajith / February 24, 2021
I don’t blame Gotabaya for the current status of Sri Lanka. As a military man surrounded by a military group and hardcore Buddhist Fundamentalists like Wimal Weerawanse, Sarath Weerasekera you cannot expect anything different. They only know how to kill enemies. First you should blame Mahinda Rajapakse who had an experience of five decades became a greedy pig for family kingdom. He should have discussed the Prof. Vithrana’s proposal with TNA. The well experienced Vasudeva, Prof. Vitharane, Prof. GL Peries who had experience in politics should have advised Mahinda to implement the LLRC recommendation or they should have opposed to bringing Gotabaya to the presidency or at least not to bring 20th amendment.
Captain Morgan / February 24, 2021
Boralugoda Meeya can squeak for all its worth but it is not going to make any impression on the country’s foreign critics.
