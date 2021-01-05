Gotabaya’s Experts, Gauthama’s Villains & Muslims

By Ameer Ali –
A fourteen-and- a-half century old Muslim religious and human right to bury the Muslim dead has turned into an intractable issue, because of Corona, and has invited unwanted attention from international bodies and human rights circles, which are condemning Sri Lankan Government’s intransigence on cremating all Covid-19 infected bodies without exception. What the protestors abroad fail to understand is the political reality inside the country, which requires Muslim dissatisfaction or the ‘Muslim Problem’ to continue burning so that the government could deflect the popular discontent growing against it. Its mismanagement of the second wave of the pandemic and its incoherent and impulsive set of remedies to revive the pandemic hit economy are providing enough ammunition to its critiques. Therefore, the cremation issue is a blessing in disguise to a beleaguered government.
To satisfy international public opinion and those who protest at home, President Gotabaya appointed a committee of experts to report on the matter. In fact, there were two committees, a Technical Committee on the Disposal of Covid-19 Infected Bodies, and an Expert Panel. The government adopted the age long administrative trick to appoint a committee, when it did not want to take action. Fortunately for the government and supremacists the two committees came with two different conclusions. The first insisted that cremation would be the safest mode of disposal while the second recommended both cremation and or burial, latter under strict conditions. The final decision is now in the hands of the Health Minister, who herself believes in Blessed Water as a possible weapon for eradicating the virus.
Even before the reports were released politicians on the government side were arguing that it was not for the experts to decide on the matter but the government that was elected with a two-third majority. This casual dismissal of advice from experts by corrupt politicians show that the President and his Prime Minister are actually prisoners in the hands of a power cartel of Sinhala Buddhist supremacists, whose ultimate objective is to transform Sri Lanka into a monolithic Theravada Buddhist state in which the principle of One-Country-One-Law would prevail. What is good for the goose in the cartel’s view must be good for gander. If Buddhists could cremate their dead why not Muslims and Christians? In short, to these villains of Gauthama a plural democracy is anathema.
Gotabaya was elected as President and empowered as an autocrat overwhelmingly by Sinhala Buddhists in order to protect and promote Buddhist interests primarily. Consequently, each one of his actions so far has demonstrated that he is acting as the president for Sinhala Buddhists only and not for all communities, as he declared initially. The issue of cremating Covid-19 infected Muslim bodies should therefore be viewed from this angle. There are of course saner minds from the Sangha, Sinhala Buddhist and other communities who are appealing to the President to allow burial as an option. So far, their appeals have fallen on deaf ears, because the government, as pointed out at the beginning, also hopes to reap political benefit in remaining intransigent.
While forced cremation is mentally and emotionally torturing Muslims, the manner in which Muslim areas are picked for enforced and extended lock downs is crippling their economies. For example, the President recently appointed 25 army men as District Coordinating Officers to control the virus infection. The first thing the appointee for Batticaloa did was to lock down Kattankudy initially for five days and now for another 15 days. Kattankudy with adjoining Poonochchimunai is the most thickly populated Muslim enclave in the country, with around 50,000 souls packed into a land area of roughly 3.5 km2. These Muslims are mostly businessmen, and Kattankudy has one of the busiest bazaars in the district with additional shops belonging to these men in Batticaloa, 5.2 km away to the North. Strangely enough, Kattankudy lockdowns seem to coincide with festival seasons such as the Tamil and Sinhalese New Year in April 2019, and Pongal season in January this year, when these merchants expect to do roaring business. Is there a hidden agenda here to prevent customers from flocking to Muslim shops in Kattankudy and traders from that town opening shops in Batticaloa?
Since 2009, Buddhist supremacists had been campaigning amongst Sinhala Buddhists to boycott Muslim businesses. In one instance in 2018, at Padiyathalawa along Batticaloa-Badulla road, a Buddhist monk chased out Sinhalese customers buying from a Muslim textile shop, and the monk entered that premise and ordered the owner to close his business and return to his native town, Kattankudy. In another instance, a district council in a Sinhalese area refused to issue license to Muslim traders to open shops in that area. It appears that the President’s vision of prosperity and splendor would be achieved at least partly through killing competition from Muslims. Impoverishment of Muslims appears to be part of the overall agenda of reigning Islamophobia in the country.
Corona and the economy are the two biggest challenges facing the President and his government. The failure on both fronts would be a calamity to the country and rulers. They can buy some time by scapegoating Muslims. Pro-regime social media are still propagating the view that it was Muslims who brought the virus to the country in the first place, when some of them returned after their missionary work in India. Recently, inquiries into two incidents in Mawanella, the theft of gelignite from a quarry and the stoning of Buddha’s glass enclosure have dismissed Muslim involvement, although not entirely however. Because, in a strange twist, DIG Ajit Rohana had said that there was no evidence to prove that extremists were not involved in that theft. What did he mean? Did he want to keep the suspicion on Muslims alive? In fact, it was US Foreign Secretary, Donald Rumsfeld who said, when UN appointed investigators failed to discover any nuclear weapon in Saddam’s Iraq, “absence of evidence is no evidence of absence”, and kept the option for war open. Similarly, DIG Rohana, seems to keep the option for an ethnic flare up open in Mawanella.
The cremation/burial controversy is a micro item of a macro agenda in the hands of the ruling power cartel to reduce the two minorities to second class status. Only a broad coalition of democratic forces including the discontented Sinhala Buddhists and rest of the country could bring back peace and prosperity to this blessed nation. From J. R. Jayewardene to Mahinda Rajapaksa, all presidents wanted to transform Sri Lanka into another Singapore. The current president seems to have his own model of a Valhalla. But, none of them seem to understand that Singapore was built as an economic powerhouse not on capital and technology alone but more importantly on the unity of its citizens, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and linguistic differences. Will Gauthama’s villains ever learn this lesson?
sitrep24 / January 5, 2021
The current leadership is an absolute failure. It’s pandering to extremist sinhala buddhists shows level of idiocy these fools are operating at. extremist sinhala buddhists are some of the most vile racist inhuman excuses for people I have ever come across. You don’t need to look far to see a projection of thier dark racist hearts than to look at the comments section of these articles. Nothing good will ever come of these extremist sinhala buddhists. Ironically the only thing that will help this country is when the extremist sinhala buddhists and their insecure racist ideals are cremated.
I now understand more than ever why the Tamils demanded a separate state. The extremist sinhala buddhists cannot live peacefully with anyone else. Put them in an island and soon due to their insecurities they will start fighting among themselves.
GATAM / January 5, 2021
So now do you agree the only solution for SL is to split the island equitably into 3 mono ethnic nations of Sinhala Only Elam, Tamil Elam and Muslim Elam?
soma / January 5, 2021
Muslims are Tamils who practise Islam as their religion who lead a parasitic existence clinging onto other Tamils and Sinhalese.
A Muslim Ealam or a Caliphate is a matter to be sttled among the Tamils.
Eagle Eye / January 5, 2021
sitrep24,
Muslims in Sri Lanka are the most selfish, self-centered morons in this planet. These ‘Modayas’ who cling to Stone Age beliefs do not care for the lives of other people because they do not have brain capacity to understand the difference between a normal situation and a pandemic situation. They do not understand that they have to make some sacrifices during a pandemic for the sake of other human beings.
Sinhala Buddhists are the most peaceful people in this country compared to racist Hindu Tamils, Demala Muslims and European Christians who colonized this country. These three groups are responsible for massacring innocent Sinhalayo.
Oh! King Senerath, why did you give this headache to Sinhalayo by saving these morons from persecution by Portuguese.
soma / January 5, 2021
Sitrep
Tamils do not want a SEPARATE state.
That’s the problem.
What they are proposing is what can be called Holiday Resort Model.
Muslims are Tamils who practise Islam as their religion who lead a parasitic existence clinging onto other Tamils and Sinhalese.
Ashan / January 5, 2021
Where there is discrimination, racism, and human right abuses, you will find those targeted by the powerful, ultimately wanting to resist, revolt, and retaliate, even violently. These are natural traits in human beings.
Wise leaders make sure there is unity, inclusion, and the education of the majority, to accept the other, as their fellow citizen. They should also clamp down on racist propaganda and fake news that will spread hatred, and be believed by the ignorant.
Unfortunately, the present racist rascals in power, have failed to show any wisdom, as they continue on this dangerous path.
leelagemalli / January 5, 2021
Dear Writer,
thanks for the article.
Not long ago, just 14 months passed, they got exonerated all those who were known as high criminals.
My worry is why SRILANKEN JUDGES too become that biased in court verdicts. How come a judge change the verdict with the change of GOVT ? Not only Rajapakshes but those judges should be hung by their balls in order to give some relief to the people right ?
Udayanga WEERATHUNGA is now set free, even if Good governance govt had all mountaineous evidence to prove the bugger et al robbed out MR adminsitration through that MIG purchage deal.
He was under the search of INTERPOLE – but RAJAPASKHES returned to power by twisting the mind set of the PUNNAKKU eating majority- and got any high crimials be exonerated from the charges. So how can PEOPLE with some sanity feel it today ?
leelagemalli / January 5, 2021
Udayanga s pedigree.
Ukraine has no respect in Europe. Why do srilankens called ” SUDDA “?
Udayanga BP Weerathunga should be hung by his balls in order to give some relief to the good educated srilankens
leelagemalli / January 5, 2021
Why do srilankens call “Ukrainians” as Suddas ? Demonym ” sudda” was then used only to English Men. Today Rajapakshe led srilanka would call anyone look white as SUDDAS. .. my gosh… Ukrainian come to WESTERN europe as asylum seekers not being able to surivive in their countries. Not to disgrace any nations, but Rajaakshes may feel that all srilankens are STUPID…. will buy everything being spread by their Pachawahinis.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / January 5, 2021
The writer seems to use the term “Gauthama” like a name, whereas it is in fact an adjective for the Buddha. The Buddha did not have any villains although villains did try to harm him, according to the chronicles. Politics being a very dirty game and politicians with no semblance of honour although they call themselves “honourable” when referring to each other and even themselves on their letterheads, dividing communities and ruling them with relative ease has been the modus operandi for donkeys’ years. Thus, the electorate becomes more and more dumb every few years while ethics and social values are in freefall.
GATAM / January 5, 2021
Not just Gota, all SL leaders except 1965 and 2015 were elected by a majority of Sinhala Buddhists. Those two governments were so unstable they collapsed before their term.
Not only in SL, even in USA the president is elected by the majority. The minority may shift alliances but the bulk of their democratic and republican voters are from the majority.
Eagle Eye / January 5, 2021
Koti Diaspora is behind the Muslim agitation on burial of Muslims. Muslims are used by Koti Diaspora to create an image among the International Community that Sinhala Buddhists who are the majority in Sri Lanka ill-treat and discriminate minorities so that they can keep on fooling the International Community to get their sympathy.
/
leelagemalli / January 5, 2021
EE,
There can be various kind of diaspora. You guys would be aware DIASPORA in Middle east, Korea and other countries. Most of them are realizing today, that Rajakashes are even more criminals than LTTE rebells.
All diaspora together are not a big harm, but Rajaapkshe family rule. What have they achieved for the benefit of the country for the last 12 months ?
*******Nothing actually****** – they boast- that nasal voice – BOLALUGODA BP repeated to have helped over 60000 srilanken expatriates to return home – but BP does know that each and every one of them paid their travel by their own … why do the MEDIA stay further mum on this ?
:
That is what you guys wanted, now the CONSEQUENCES are before us. They bring UKRANINE prostitutes pleaseing their men. Udayanga BP Weerathunga is an international criminal. There are enough records about him, if PUNNAKKU drinkers did not pay the way CRIMINALs to become leaders, Udayanga or the like would have been HUNG by their balls under INterntional investgations.
Do you guys ever expect this govt to thrive ? that is the biggest joke.
We are crystal clear this year will be the worst and years to come until 2024 … even hell like situation before the people.
/
Champa / January 5, 2021
Traitorous President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has committed many acts of sacrilege to our ancient Sinhala kingdoms and our precious environment.
The “vandal” Mayor of Kurunegala, who should be imprisoned for bulldozing a part of the King’s court built in the 12th century, is enforcing orders issued by the President. Their latest destruction against our environment is cutting down centuries old giant trees in the Rajapihilla Park in Kurunegala. They have already cut down “28 heritage trees” and are ready to cut down a Bo tree as well.
In addition, Johnston Fernando makes an environmental sacrilege under the guise of road construction.
Bandula Gunawardena wants to transform the ancient Sinhalese archeological wonders of Anuradhapura and Mihinthale into “CHEAP trade hubs”.
As Harsha Gunasena points out in his article, the Rajapaksas are not Sinhala Buddhists. Gunasena may not have known that Nissanka Malla of Kalinga origin did nothing to promote Buddhism. What he did was renaming the buildings constructed by King Pandukabhaya-I after him with forged stone pillars. He even made a futile attempt to name the Prakrama Samudra as the NissankaSamudra.
What the Rajapaksas are planning to do to our ancient cities shows their hidden hatred against Sinhala Buddhists.
Only non-Sinhala, non-Buddhist rulers can make such sacrileges to our ancient cities and destruction to our precious environment.
leelagemalli / January 5, 2021
Dear Champi,
The question is whether only NON-SINHALA, non-Buddhists did this much of harm within 14 months ?
Srilankens regardless of their race, religion or other barriers would not take arms, if successive govt would do their job as pledged in election campaigns.
:
Now with your BED PARTNER – Wimal Buruwanse being dead silent, what GOTABAYA donkeys filled govt is doing not seen even tribes led africa today. They dont consider anything and everything based on facts and figures. They just ruin this nation and get cornered in the world, within shorter period of time. Bps will have to answer the extra judicial killings that exponentially rose during the last 12 months. –
You sound to be repeated about your HEARTEDNESS towards SINHALA BUDDHISM, but why you guys are not yet vocal about ” killings/murdering BUDDHAGAMA monks” today ? That dutch monk is beleived to be ONE of the best monks srilankens ever experienced, but his dead body was found in lagoon – with GOTABAYA and his men being silent on this yet today ?
:
UNHRC – over to you, please put the pressure on MEDAMULANA rascals so that they can be taken away from our sights. SOONER THAN LATER please please please.
/
old codger / January 5, 2021
LM,
Another monk has been beaten to death.
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://asianmirror.lk/news/item/32745-monastic-buddhist-monk-abducted-beaten-to-death-and-cremated-in-kotadeniyawa-graveyard-body-identified-by-disciple&ved=2ahUKEwjI1euNkoXuAhWO4XMBHeP3DJ4QFjAAegQIARAB&usg=AOvVaw3sO9yBjaXK1QgQxoXlkkY8
Simon / January 5, 2021
Dr. Ameer Ali: You say, in the article: “Gotabaya was elected President and “EMPOWERED” (emphasis by me) as an autocrat overwhelmingly by Sinhala Buddhists in order to protect and promote Buddhist primarily”. We all know Gotabaya was elected as President. My question to you is: How and Who empowered him to be an autocrat? In my understanding, he was empowered to be an autocrat by the “20A” and that to be introduced to the Constitution there were MPs from SJB who defected and voted to make that “2/3rd” majority required as per the ruling of the SC. Do I have to mention the names of those MPs? You know best who they are. Most of them were of your “TRIBE”. Were it not for them (your kind) that “20A” would not have become a part of the Constitution. So, it was not the “Sinhala Buddhists” the “DECIDING” factor, but your own “TRIBE”. Why did they do it? Was it to “Protect” and “Promote” Buddhists. Please note that “Protection” and “Promotion” of Buddhism has been in the Constitution for long years. Why your “Tribe” jumped into “Promote” and “Protect” an “Autocrat” by supporting that “20A” must be answere by you.
hanchopancha / January 5, 2021
This whole argument has reached a peak of absurdity, Mr. Pot is calling Mr. Kettle black . Mr. Kettle is calling Mr. Pot is black with neither party admitting the truth.
This is not a natural form of a virus. It is man made and by accident or negligence it leaked out of a lab in Wuhan. That it emerged from a wet market in Wuhan is a cooked up story. Unlike any other pandemic this one engulfed the whole world all at once. A vaccine cannot be served like instant tea or coffee. This vaccine has been rushed through the process. No body knows it for sure whether it will work or not. When partners play the card game Bridge they say when in doubt play a trump. (not Mr. Trump) That is indeed what the Government is doing.
Ashan / January 5, 2021
If only the Sinhala Buddhist supremacists were able to comprehend that they are not superior to any other, as they keep attacking those who don’t have a voice.
“Genetic studies on the Sinhalese is part of population genetics investigating the origins of the Sinhalese population.
All studies agree that there is a significant relationship between the Sinhalese and the Bengalis and South Indian Tamils and that there is a significant genetic relationship between Sri Lankan Tamils and Sinhalese, them being closer to each other than other South Asian populations. The Up Country Sinhalese and Low Country Sinhalese have different genetic backgrounds, with the Low country castes being of South Indian origin, and the Up country Sinhalese being of North Indian Brahmin origin. This is also supported by a genetic distance study, which showed low differences in genetic distance between the Sinhalese and the Bengali, Tamil, and Keralite volunteers.[1]”
Most importantly, they should keep in mind, Lord Buddha was a HINDU Prince from India. It seems his teachings of tolerance and compassion have been ignored by them.
