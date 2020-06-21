Gota’s Accusations To CBSL Officials Have No Basis & Suggest He Is Unable To Cope With The Demands & Strain Of His Great Office: Mangala

An open letter to Prime Minister from former Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera
President’s accusations to CBSL officials have no basis and suggest he is unable to cope with the demands and strain of his great office
My dear Prime Minister and Minister of Finance,
The hysterical manner in which your brother, the President, acted last week in blaming the Central Bank for all our country’s present economic woes prompted me to pen this open letter. In my capacity as your predecessor at the Ministry of Finance, I write to you today not only as the Prime Minister but also as the Finance Minister, under whose purview all aspects of the economy fall.
As the Minister of Finance, Economy and Policy Development, the Central Bank and Treasury – the two state institutions charged with monetary and fiscal policy respectively – are under your charge. Constitutionally, you are the superintendent of our country’s economy. Of course, this authority is itself subservient to the Constitutional provision that the Cabinet of Ministers, not the President or Prime Minister, is “charged with the direction and control of the Republic”.
The tongue-lashing the Governor and other senior officials of the CBSL received from the President, later released to the media by the Presidential Media Division, is unprecedented. Never in the seven- decade long history of our Republic have either the government or opposition ever spoken to the Central Bank in such a manner. Under the full glare of cameras, the President’s outburst publicly humiliated the institution and its officers in a most disgraceful manner. To publicly castigate public officials in such a crabby and aggressive manner is nothing less than an act of bullying. It reflects an inner callousness and meanness of spirit that sets an unfortunate example to our nation’s children.
As ministers who have served for many years, you know as well as I do that from time-to-time a few miscreant officials need a good dressing- down. You and I have put our fair share of officials in their place. But we have always done so in private. In public, we have always defended the honour and reputation of the institutions and officers that silently serve the public. However, we have always resisted the temptation ‘to play to the gallery’ by humiliating government officials in public.
As your predecessor who was in charge of the subject of finance until November last year, I believe it is my duty to defend the Central Bank against the petulant charges that have been unfairly and ungraciously been hurled at them, especially because of your deafening silence. Since you will not speak-up, for obvious reasons, it is my duty to enlighten the public as to the truth.
Sri Lanka’s current economic woes are fundamentally fiscal, not monetary. Therefore, there is only a limited role for monetary policy in this crisis. Even so the Central Bank has undertaken a number of major stimulus activities. Some of them are well beyond the call of duty – so much so that members of the Monetary Board and Public Debt Department have left themselves open to facing a court of law. As I am no longer a member of Parliament, I cannot table documents in the House. Instead, I table this non-exhaustive list of measures taken by the Central Bank in the Parliament of Public Opinion.
|Relief Measures
|Comments
|Interest Rate Reduction
|The Standing Deposit Facility Rate was reduced thrice since the outbreak of COVID.
|Central Bank Advances
|No data available.
|Foreign Currency Reserve Sales
|Sale of $1.45 billion in reserves between 28th February and 29th May.
|CBSL Purchase of Government Securities
|Additional Rs. 239 billion worth of Treasury Securities held by the Central Bank between 12th March and 12th June.
|EPF Purchase of Government Securities
|The EPF is purchasing securities at below the market rate. As a result the savings of EPF members obtain a lower interest rate than they should. This is a violation of the Monetary Board’s fiduciary duties to its members.
|Swap Lines
|$400 million swap line with Reserve Bank of India
|COVID Refinancing Facility
|Rs. 50 Billion refinancing facility.
|Illegal Auction of Treasury Securities
|Since the breach of the borrowing limit in late April, issuances of Treasury securities have occurred without legal authorization. However, the Monetary Board continues to allow the Public Debt Department to act as the Treasury’s agent.
The President’s accusations have no basis in fact. In fact, they suggest that he is unable to cope with the demands and strain of his great office. This comes as no great surprise considering that he has very little economic, political and policy-making experience.
If he did, he might be aware that your Government has now complete control over the Central Bank. It lost any semblance of independence on 31st May. Your government took the unprecedented and irascible step of asking two of five members of the Monetary Board to resign even though their six-year terms were not completed. Unfortunately, probably mindful of the propaganda blitzkrieg that awaited them if they did not comply, they did as requested. As a result, the three members of the Monetary Board are all appointed by the President. In fact, the majority (the Governor and Treasury Secretary) effectively serve at the President’s and Finance Minister’s pleasure. However, it is now an open secret that the Central Bank’s politicization is initiated not by you, but by the true economic czar of the regime. A person once called an ‘economic assassin’ by a senior government minister.
The CBSL has done what was required of them in response to the crisis. They were quick to provide plenty of liquidity and to ensure the integrity of the payments and settlements systems during the worst of the crisis. They have been successful in bringing down interest rates and very quickly articulating the framework for moratoriums that provided breathing space to businesses for the next six months. In addition, they enabled refinancing schemes to provide working capital loans for SMEs at 4%. This was done whilst provide some cushion for the banking system by relaxing liquidity and capital thresholds.
A Central Bank’s role is to manage the supply and cost of money in order to achieve price stability. The cost of money has come down dramatically, the supply of money has increased to a more than satisfactory level, and inflation remains under control. In other words – the Central Bank has done its job.
To shout and scream at the CBSL in this context simply reflects no understanding of the Central Bank’s role in the economy. The responsibility of driving economic growth and articulating the strategy for economic revival is the role of the Treasury and other arms of the government
The President, in his outburst demanded a ‘mechanism’; a monetary relief package, by the next morning. As everyone knows, the fundamental problem is fiscal. The government needs to spend money or take on the risk for others to lend and spend. In any case, tantrums are not the way to make policy. The President should have appointed an inter-agency working group to study the situation and present a plan of action. Even better appoint two and then let them pick holes in each other’s analysis so the best decision can be made. I have been asking the government to enlighten the public as to its economic recovery plan. My pleas have fallen on deaf ears.
Also in response to the President’s demands the CB has further eased the Statutory Reserve Requirement – this simply provides even more liquidity to the system when there is already sufficient and in fact excess liquidity in the market. The problem is not liquidity. The problem is credit risk. The banks do not want to lend to businesses that have become high risk due to COVID because a default in such lending can directly lead to the loss of depositors’ savings. On the one hand the CBSL is castigated for allowing finance companies to fail and on the other hand they are being asked to push banks to lend to risky businesses setting banks up for failure as well.
To solve this problem the Treasury must provide a partial guarantee of the loans provided by banks for COVID relief – this will ensure banks can lend freely knowing that there is some additional protection for depositor’s funds. However the Treasury has no funds to provide such a guarantee. And this is not a surprise when the government decided to slash one-third of treasury revenue in December last year by implementing drastic tax cuts. The tax cuts had no impact on prices and cost of living and now the treasury can barely pay salaries let alone provide funds for relief to SMEs. If the Treasury had some revenue they could have implemented the following:
1) A Corporate Bond Buying Programme – where stressed corporates issue long dated corporate bonds which the treasury purchases and has the option of selling later in the secondary market once stability returns.
2) A Special Purpose Vehicle – for equity investment in SMEs – the SPV could have been set up with Treasury investment which can invest in equity in SMEs. Conditions could be set such as the beneficiary SME must list on the Empower Board of the CSE so that the equity can later be divested. To qualify the SME should be required to retain employment levels and/or get into the export sector.
3) Loan Guarantee Fund – a Treasury fund which provides partial guarantees for loans provided by private banks to share risk and ensure smooth flow of capital through the economy during this stressed time. Again, beneficiaries could be required to retain employment levels.
A government must build up reserves to respond to a crisis. Unfortunately when the government throws away all its reserves by slashing its revenue sources before the crisis, it leaves itself weak and helpless when the crisis hits. When this happens there is no point running to the Central Bank and asking it to print more money. The Central Bank as an independent professional institution has acted with responsibility thus far – but it is now being pushed to the brink. Today Zimbabwe reported inflation for May at 785% – soon it could be Sri Lanka.
Before, I proceed to summarise the suggestions I and others have been making for some months, I must place yet another warning on the record. Countless companies and citizens are going to default on their loans. The market expects the government to default on its loans. This will place banks in a situation of unprecedented stress. If further pressure is placed on the banks, it may lead to a banking crisis. And banking crises are much longer and much worse than other crises – including the dreaded case of sovereign default. This is all the more worrying because the government doesn’t have the fiscal space for a bail-out.
This could all have been avoided. Much of our current woes arise from the unprecedentedly rapid deterioration in our foreign relations. If your government maintained the ties we had repaired over five years, Sri Lanka would not be in these dire straits today. When you came to office, here is a summary of the economic relationships that we had established. The largest grant in Sri Lankan history, worth $500 million, from the United States; GSP+ and fishing exports restored to the EU; Indian concessional finance and investments for airports and railways; a huge Chinese free trade zone in Hambantota and FDI into the Hambantota Port; a Free-Trade Agreement with Singapore; almost interest free financing for the LRT from Japan. The world was ready to help and wanted to partner with Sri Lanka. That goodwill was lost within months. The latest news from the Japanese embassy on the suspension of the LRT is just one example. This is why our stimulus is probably less than 2% of GDP, in contrast to India’s stimulus of 10% of GDP.
There is still a narrow window of opportunity to avoid calamity. When I was your foreign minister during your first term, you had the wisdom and sagacity to send me to Washington DC to ensure that Sri Lanka received the MCC Grant. Your Senior Advisor was coordinating the project in Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, because your government threw democracy and human rights in the dust-bin, the grant was suspended.
Do not make the same mistake today. If you present a credible economic restructuring plan, ensure human rights, democracy, reconciliation and the rule of law, you can create a COVID recovery fund that is many times greater than the Rs 150 billion fund so far promoted. Here are my back of the envelope estimates.
|Assistance
|Type
|Value
|Millennium Challenge Corporation
|Grant
|Rs. 93 billion
|IMF Rapid Financing Initiative
|Concessional Loan
|Rs. 149 billion
|LRT
|Concessional Loan
|Rs. 186 billion
|Official Creditor Moratorium (estimate)
|Grant
|Rs. 56 billion
|TOTAL
|Rs. 484 billion
Although all of these facilities wouldn’t be able to be disbursed immediately, the IMF’s Rapid Financing Initiative alone would give the government considerably more space to take on some of the risk of concessional COVID lending. Then there are the measures mentioned in my recent press statement titled “A New Deal for Sri Lanka”.
Allow me to conclude by looking to the post-election period. I am sure your advisors have told you that markets expect Sri Lanka to default late this year or next. It will be an unprecedented situation for us all. The rupee will have to be devalued. Our international trade, including exports, will be greatly disrupted. I hope you are preparing a solid plan with international experts who have worked on sovereign defaults before.
I hope you read this letter in the same spirit it was written.
With kind regards,
Yours Truly,
Mangala Samaraweera
Latest comments
Dinuk / June 21, 2020
Mangy: How does a hairdresser and fashion designer become an Economic Expert?!
Sri Lanka must call for DEBT CANCELLATION. The US and EU have printed money and accumulated trillions in DEBT, but IMF and WB are not asking them to pay back and be frugal??! The South Asian countries are calling for DEBT Cancellation because the global financial system and big banks and sovereign bond traders are a Ponzi Scheme to make the rich richer and poor poorer. Hence global protests against racism and economic inequality at this time.
But Mangy: you want to sell Sri Lanka’s Strategic assets cheap to the Washington Deep State and its Euro-NATO buddies who developed COvid-19 virus with Wuhan labs as sub-contractor for dual use bioweapon and HYBRID WAR – a virus to boost the EU-American Big Pharma, vaccine mafia, and medi and biotech industry among other things.
Covid-19 is an attack on GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOCIETY and the Emerging Economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa – BRICS and others to make Euro-America great again and stop migration, but also back fired.
WEST ve. REST is the name of the Covid-19 hybrid war game to reboot EU-US colonialism.
/
SJ / June 21, 2020
“How does a hairdresser and fashion designer become an Economic Expert?”
Perhaps in the same way (or slightly better than) how an escapee to the US claims to have solved on his return all manner of problems that the country faced.
/
leelagemalli / June 21, 2020
Dear Mr Samaraweera,
.
I believe nothing but GR did not know what he was talking about. He may have thought that he was standing before an army parade. We know all these from school cadet gathering, how our cadet leaders behaved then, the command was everything them to control over the pupils. Uneducated men becoming leaders for their ulterior motives, their overreactions of this nature should be expected, and inevitable. Even my dogs would not behave the manner, going beyond innappropriate, since they have been brought up well. I am proud of them today.
–
As it is not overlooked that we now see, 100 day of the previous govt achieved a lot more the beneifit of the people.:: With all this in our mind, we should improve the mind set of the vulnerable so that they would not vote for these bitchs sons for the ruin of the nation.
:
Your OIL formular worked to the top, to the manner EUROPEANS expected, but nothing like is now in practice under the current leadership, nor exist any information about that… 15% of price reduction of the petroleum is not just negligible because that is a crucial factor of anything and everything in each country. But bitch s sons keep the people in dark as nothing like is known to them but to the world.
/
leelagemalli / June 21, 2020
Your OIL formular worked to the top, to the manner EUROPEANS expected, but nothing like is now in practice under the current leadership, nor exist any information about that… 15% of price reduction of the petroleum is not just negligible because that is a crucial factor of anything and everything in each country. But bitch s sons keep the people in dark as nothing like is known to them but to the world.
:
However bath balayan (leaders of the regionals slaves) started sending messages containing ” thank you sir,… you re the best.. you re born to lead this country bla bla”: And immediately following the flipped out speech, according to the slaves, the CBSL had been working for a report going on a breaking night – however, this is not the first time, those and other banks work at night, leaving all the lights on- why to mislead the easy targets this way ? is beyond questionable. For no reasons these bitches sons seem to abuse their freedom of speech.
/
S. C. Pasqual / June 21, 2020
Mr. Mangala Samaraweera,
.
Funny this is coming from a person who tolled us…..
#….. Chandrika Kumaratunga can “cope with the demands and strain of his great office” and can do a great job as a President of Sri Lanka.
#….. Maithripala Sirisena can “cope with the demands and strain of his great office” and can do a great job as a President of Sri Lanka.
#….. Ranil Wickremesinghe can “cope with the demands and strain of his great office” and can do a great job as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.
#….. Ravi Karunanayake can “cope with the demands and strain of his great office” and can do a great job as a Minister of Finance.
#….. Ruwan Wijewardene can “cope with the demands and strain of his great office” and can do a great job as a State Minister of Defence.
#….. Sajith Premadasa can “cope with the demands and strain of his great office” and will do a great job as a President of Sri Lanka.
#….. “Yahapalana” government……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
.
My dear Mr. Mangala Samaraweera,
.
You are about to be kicked out of parliament for good.
.
“THE PEOPLE” of this country have elected GR as OUR PRESIDENT to govern the country any way he seems fit.
.
Do us a favor and mind some other business.
/
Dinuk / June 21, 2020
BTW Mngy:
It seems that your economic advice to sell Lanka’s strategic assets and let MCC land, water and ocean grab in Sri Lanka with the Swiss Development Corporation and Nestle in tow are being drafted in Washington DC at the MCC headquarters, since clearly you haven’t got a clue about Development Economics??!
Kindly, understand that the Washington Consensus fake advisors to the CBSL and IMF’s big bank and sovereign bond trader friends have put Sri Lanka into a DEBT TRAP with your help and that of corrupt Ravi K and Jarapassa’s Nivard Cabraal (who you and US puppet BOndscam Ranil protected all those years), precisely so you could advocate for MCC’s Fake Aid and selling of Lanka’s assets cheap to US-EU?!
The UNP-SLFP corruption racket in Parliament and CBSL has been promoted by USAID, MCC and Washington Consensus advisors on economics, finance, development and “good governance.” And of course Human Rights which is now a farce!
/
rj1952 / June 21, 2020
This is a real fact., this man in this prime position for which he never had or will ever have the necessary requisites..
He’s at this very second a FISH out of WATER.
=
There is also no member in his sordid cabinet who has the ability, education and the relevant working experience to hold a candle with the maestros at the Central Bank of Ceylon.
Even his erstwhile older brother who is an exponent for doing all the wrong under the table doings.
=
Hopefully, at the upcoming poll, the parties in the Opposition [ all join paws ] will be the ultimate winners to turn around the out of control going down the pallan rajapuk convoy of boru hora imbeciles, bring them to the anti-climax of a full stop and then endeavour to set the would-be fortunes on its correct path to ensure that Ceylon as it should be aptly renamed to be the next WONDER of ASIA which title it would have held till today if not the dastardly racist misleading poll of 1956.
/
Simon / June 21, 2020
No doubt and no consolation of any kind could be explained in the manner the President addressed the topmost Bank Officials of CB, including the other Commercial Banks. The President’s Media outfit never ever thought of the publication of such “Bad Mouthing” by the “BOSS” would boomerang, both in the Local and at International levels. More than once, this type of “Dressing Downs” by the President in public has come into prominence. Perhaps, he the President does not realize the “Magnanimity” of the position he holds or at least dozens of his “Inner Circle” keep his “EGO” firing high in order to embark on a “Project” of “Image Building” to lead to an “Authoritarian Commander”. In the best interest of the country, it is high time that the President takes a “Self Assessment” of his “Behavioral Patterns” of his own character and “Discard” some of his “Arrogance” and “Commanding” types to fit into the shoes of a “Benevolent Adjudicator” to function as the Head of the State. Every “Legislator” both past and present and the “Beaurocratic Brigade” are aware of the predicament that the country is facing and that needs careful planning and conciliatory approach to be adopted if we are to recover.
/
RBH59 / June 21, 2020
The president is requesting the bank to forward or present him the strategies to cope with the demands eight months has passed what presentation has the bank given to bring relief for the people
All in the bank resourced with knowledge initiative launch when in rick of falling behind in development encourage rapid progress in implementation in new programs and strategy is required , knowledge sharing and capacity building strategy forum must be hot performance and it not seen nothing is happening.
Police is suffering in putting things on line
Doctor’s nurses are suffering to Health care is upgrade.
Central banks must evolve to help governments what should be done and not. How the Central Bank Influences an Economy The Bottom Line The president says this what that was not seen and ie Quantitative easing (QE) refers to emergency monetary policy tools, Rapid Financing Initiative initiative is backwards from the side of the bank having the bank having the self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling what to do
/
Ajith / June 21, 2020
As a Prime Minister and the Financial Minister Mahinda Rajapakse should resign his post immediately for the failure of his duties. What is the purpose of a Finance Minister who cannot control the Central Bank? It is a violation of the constitution. Who can control Central Bank? Is it Finance Minister or President?
/