Gota’s Judges: Dirty Judge Nawaz As CA President, Kodagoda Rewarded For Dismissal Of Pre-Poll Citizenship Case

Virtually unnoticed in the country’s media Gotabaya Rajapaksa‘s first major judicial nomination was Court of Appeal Judge Abdul Hameed Dileep Nawaz who was to be promoted as President of the Court of Appeal.
Nawaz is the first sitting judge and the senior-most judicial officer to have been charge sheeted by the Bribery Commission for corruption during his time at the Attorney General’s Department. Mohan Pieris who usurped the Chief Justice chair after the illegal impeachment of Shirani Bandaranayake has also been named in the corruption case number 87741/01/18 at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. The case is currently before the Supreme Court after Mohan Pieris filed a writ challenging the Bribery Commission’s case. It will come up again in the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court by May 2020.
In 2018, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had charged former Attorney General Mohan Pieris, Court of Appeal Judge A.H.M.D. Nawaz and former Lanka Electricity Company (Private) Limited (LECO) Chairman M.M.C. Ferdinando for preparing an erroneous Attorney General’s report to avoid taking legal action against irregularities committed by the LECO Chairman while purchasing of lands for LECO during 1 December and 30 December 2010.
The accused were alleged to have gained a wrongful or unlawful benefit from LECO funds, under the Bribery Act.
Since he was charged by the Bribery Commission, Nawaz has been prevented from hearing cases at the Court of Appeal by every President of the CA who has held office.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s second senior judicial nomination was to promote Justice Yasantha Kodagoda as Supreme Court Justice. Justice Yasantha Kodagoda who previously held the position as President to the Court of Appeal was also rewarded for his efforts to shut down the citizenship case against Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the cusp of election nominations in October 2019 by being bumped up to the Supreme Court. Kodagoda went against two judgments made by full benches of the Supreme Court by holding with Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s lawyers arguments that a president was the “repository” of executive power in the absence of a cabinet of ministers. He also insulted Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s challengers who filed the case, insinuating that they had not come to court with “clean hands”.
His allegation that the petitioners had filed the case in bad faith only amplified the death threats faced by the petitioners, who were forced into hiding even before the judgment was delivered.
The CA ruling was appealed in the Supreme Court but proceedings will not go ahead as long as Rajapaksa remains president. For Kodagoda’s pains, and for ensuring the path was cleared for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to contest the November 16 presidential election, the former Additional Solicitor General was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice last week.
However some lawyers who did not want to be named opined that Justice Kodagoda’s time as a justice of the Court of Appeal had not been marked by any controversy or scandal despite the way he ruled on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s citizenship case. He should be given time on the Supreme Court to prove his mettle and only time would tell if he could stand up to the executive or not, the lawyers said.
Speaking to Colombo Telegraph about the President’s first judicial appointments, a senior President’s Counsel told Colombo Telegraph that Justice Nawaz is known to pronounce judgments without the judgment being written. Many cases were either dismissed or allowed without the written judgment in the case record. When Anidda newspaper Editor K.W. Janaranjana filed a Right to Information request, the Registrar of the Court of Appeal issued a RTI reply giving all the details and the reply was published in the “Anidda” newspaper.
When Justice Preeti Padman Surasena served as President of the Court of Appeal, he did not allow Justice Nawaz to hear cases, but requested him to finish writing just judgments in his Chambers. However, when pro-Rajapaksa justice who gave the white flag order against General Sarath Fonseka briefly held the position as acting President of the CA, her first order of business was to allow Nawaz to sit in open court. This decision was reversed again when Yasantha Kodagoda was appointed President, Court of Appeal.
After Speaker Karu Jayasuriya saw the Anidda report, he sent the news report to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Legal Affairs to inquire and report on the issue pertaining to such a senior member of the judiciary. Janaranjana gave evidence before the Committee and drew attention to two cases which were heard by Nawaz and Justice Madawala. In the two cases, Nawaz had given the final judgment without the judgment actually being written. When he was asked for the judgment, he could not send it to the Registrar as Justice Madawala had died by that time and her signature could not be taken.
It is known that Nawaz is friendly with former Minister Hakeem, who is safeguarding Nawaz. The Registrar of the Court of Appeal was summoned before the Oversight Committee to give evidence on the RTI reply. Hakeem and several other SLMC members who were not members of the committee attended the meeting and argued in favour of Nawaz. Before the Committee could finalize its report, the Government changed with the presidential election on November 16.(By Janakie Mediwake)
K.A. Sumanasekera / February 12, 2020
I thought Nawaz had Jacked up some one in a CTB Bus . Or exposed himself at the Park opposite St Bridgettes to be called a Dirty Judge.
I read the whole thing, but couldn’t find even a sliver of dirt in Judge Nawaz except the myriad of allegations which obviously made by people who have an axe to grind.
It goes with Justice Kodagoda too.
Yahapalana Supporters who are supposed to be promoters of Racial Harmony and Equality among all Ethnics are now openly stabbing good Muslims who are recognized by the new Government of Prez Nandasena who seem to be doing a great job true to his word.
Which is treating everyone the same regardless of colour, creed , caste or ethnicity.
I hope Prez Nandasena will also promote a Tamil Judge soon..
Lankan / February 12, 2020
Wow,wonderful logic Sumanasekara…
It’s fine to keep appointing those with outstanding charges is it?
Then again the President himself should never have been allowed to even come close to running for that role!
Only happens on banana republics like your Sorry Lanka…
Maharage, / February 12, 2020
Sumane,
Your hope for Nandasena to promote a Tamil Judge is in full conflict with Blind Eagle Eye’s anti-Tamil rhetoric. …….Blind eagle eye’s wrath may burn you into ashes.
Eagle Eyeee will explain why a pare demalek should not be a judge.
Native Vedda / February 13, 2020
KASmaalam K.A. Sumanasekera
Watch this clip and learn:
Life is easy. Why do we make it so hard? | Jon Jandai | TEDxDoiSuthep
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21j_OCNLuYg&feature=youtu.be
Amarasiri / February 13, 2020
Colombo Telegraph Author,
It is a continuation of the tribal rules that is the core of corruption, nor that the new tribe has come to power. Given below is an example of corruption, on the Air Lanka purchases.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2020-02-12/-shocking-airbus-scandal-spurs-srilankan-to-pursue-compensation
The government of Sri Lanka is considering ways of recovering damages, including claiming compensation from Airbus SE, after the European planemaker admitted to bribing executives to win aircraft orders.
“The reputational damage was huge, enormous,” Vipula Gunatilleka, chief executive officer of state-run SriLankan Airlines Ltd., said in an interview at the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday. “That’s why our government is looking at certain remedial action.”
Airbus two weeks ago admitted to illegally trying to sway plane sales and agreed to a record $4 billion bribery settlement. That included bribing the wife of a SriLankan Airlines official, who received $2 million through a Brunei shell company, according to the U.K.‘s Serious Fraud Office.
CT Author, what happened to the balance $14.6 million?
/
Bunjappu / February 12, 2020
People wake up from you r long slumber. !!!!!!!! These bitch’ s son push us from frying pan to 🔥. We the at least 6 Mio of voters in this country deserve educated intelligent leaders.
/
Sam Fernando / February 12, 2020
If not today when should CV we want to get rid of Jatapakse family. We fought a war against northern and southern Terror. But now we are caught by Jatapakse feudism. Why can’t we as a whole stand against these criminal s?
/
Menik / February 13, 2020
It is too late for us. The poison has set in, and the mindless sheep keep voting for more.
Weeraputhra / February 13, 2020
The people are swallowing poison in the form of BS by the Rajapakse’s and now a new idiot who was invited by MR to visit India throwing his weight around.. It is a matter of months or even days when India and USA step in to treat the people with antidotes in the form of massive loans to tighten the noose around the necks of the two rapscallions
/
babalawathie mudunkotuwa / February 13, 2020
You are dead right, please see below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VS0XmZYXbI
Amarasiri / February 12, 2020
AUTHOR: COLOMBO TELEGRAPH,
RE: Gota’s Judges: Dirty Judge Nawaz As CA President, Kodagoda Rewarded For Dismissal Of Pre-Poll Citizenship Case
The constitution is being replaced by the Tribal Rules.
A New Tribe has been elected by the imbeciles, mean IQ 79, and this part of the transition to the New Tribal Rules that is above the Constitution and other traditions. The main objective of the Tribe is the welfare, consolidation and hegemony of the tribe. The tribe will recruit or buy out others who are not currently in the tribe by offering perks and other incentives.
In the meantime the saffron clad monks are very happy, as the imbeciles , mean IQ 79, continue to prostrate, and find no need to go berserk, as they still have ample supply of child monks. Sadhu, Sadhu, Sadhu, Saaa.
S. C. Pasqual / February 12, 2020
Mr. Amarasiri aka mean IQ 12,
Haven’t seen your idiotic comments about GOD with big words like
“New Tribe” “imbeciles” “mean IQ 79” “Tribal Rules” “traditions” “consolidation” “hegemony” “monks” “prostrate” “Sadhu” on
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/convocation-at-baldaeus-theological-college-trincomalee-the-importance-of-accountability/
Afraid of GOD punishing you…?
Amarasiri / February 12, 2020
S C Pasqual,
On popular request, just posted one comment for you on Prof Hoole’s article on the College for Para-brainwashings.
Did not realize that you were an ardent fan of Mr. Amarasiri . Of course, Mr. Amarasiri busts myths, wherever it comes from, especially Para- myths, in the Land of Native Veddah Aethho.
Unfortunately, Mr. Amarasiri has limited time, some taken up by the Bond Scammers and the New Tribe.
Prof. Hooole is describing the College established to perpetuate the myths, to brainwash, introduced by the Para-Dutch Church in the 18th century, teaching Hebrew and Greek, so that they can comprehend the Bible, and Joshua’s claim that the Sun goes around the Earth.
Para-Sinhala Buddhism also has been doing that, brainwashing, and introducing prostration to monks for the imbeciles to follow, after establishing Monk hegemony.
Thanks for being an ardent fan of Mr.Amarasiri.
Unfortunately, Mr. Amarasiri does not have the time to comment and bust every writer in a Land where the measured mean mean IQ of the Para audience is 79, irrespective of their Para-beliefs.
Say, Sadhu, Sadhu, Sadhu, Saaa, to Mr. Amarasiri’s comments.
/
Leelagemalli / February 13, 2020
If Mr Amarasiri to have IQ 12, then Pasqual should not have even gone through Kindergarten. #
Why cant the people open their eyes – is million dollar question. They are biased to LOOTERs than any good politicians why ?
1) Just b ecause not being able to distinquish good from the bad
2) Just becasue they cant tolerate the others
3) Just because they dont care anything but their selfish gains
4) Just because their inferiority complex prevents them seeing the truth
5) Just becasue their common sense restrict to srilanken bounderies.
6) Just because they are being guided by skin heads calling themselves would have been buddhist monks. These monks are like highly abusive criminals, I mean many of them. They would lick the balls of vicious politicians for their selfish gains.
7) Paradoxially all these happen with the knowledge of the MAJORITY OF PEOPLE that are called to be LITERATE….. ha ha… my foot.
8) Real buddhism I notice be practising is only in Europe and some developed provinces in USA.
/
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2020
“In the meantime the saffron clad monks are very happy, as the imbeciles , mean IQ 79, continue to prostrate, and find no need to go berserk, as they still have ample supply of child monks. Sadhu, Sadhu, Sadhu, Saaa.”
This guy gets paid according to the number of times he put the above mentioned sentence in his comments.
/
Amarasiri / February 12, 2020
Eagle Confused Eye, Eagle Amana Eye,
Nobody pays Amarasiri. Amarasiri busts myths and exposes crooks and scammers, and their imbecile followers, mean measured IQ 79.
The imbeciles are being exploited. They have no clue. They just follow the myths and the “traditions”, while the cunning exploit them.
Suckers!
The Earth does spin on it’s axis and orbits the Sun, yes.
/
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2020
Amanasiri,
Although you claim that you are trying to bust myths, when it came to the issue of origin of Sinhalayo you kept hanging on to the myth that Sinhalayo came from Hindusthan by misinterpreting DNA data from Ranaweera et.al research. I kept on showing their conclusion which contradicted what you were saying but you did not want to accept their conclusion and admit that you were wrong.
When it came to new evidences on origin of Sinhalayo based on research conducted by renowned archeologists P.E.P. Deraniyagala, S.U. Deraniyagala and Raj Somadeva you carried out a smear campaign against Raj Somadeva and hanged on to you DNA data which did not provide any proof that Sinhalayo came from Hindusthan. You are not a ‘myth buster’ but a crook with a hidden agenda. Sinhalayo are not imbeciles as you keep on repeating like a parrot.
/
justice / February 13, 2020
EE,
Information about Sinhalese in Sri Lanka is here:-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinhalese_people
Read and learn the truth.
/
Lankan / February 13, 2020
Eagle Eye,
I’m curious, exactly how old are you?
What drives your blind hatred?
Do you claim to be a Buddhist?
Answers please, so we can try to understand you..
/
Amarasiri / February 13, 2020
Eagle Confused Eye, Eagle Amanda Eye,
Looks like molecular biology and molecular genetics is confusing you and Raj Somadeva and others. This happens to many who give too much weight to myths, which science with data, observations and reason, busts. The solution is is to learn better science. This happened in Europe 500 years ago, and they began by stopping prostration to Popes, Cardinals, and stopping indulgences etc.
It is high time, the Para-Sinhala Para-“Buddhists “ who follow Buddha-Agama, Buddha’s Religion, that is a distortion of Buddhism and an Insult to the Buddha, reform themselves, from the hegemony of the monks, by stopping the prostrations.
Para- Sinhala are Paras from India based on modern molecular genetics. Do not insult the Narive Veddah Aethho, by claiming their original ancestry to the Para-Sinhala. The Enlightened Buddha would not have approved such blatant lies.
Prostration to Monks, makes you IQs drop, and Critical thinking skills drop.Was it the reason why, the IQs of the Para- Sinhala keep dropping?
Modern studies point towards a predominantly Bengali contribution and a minor Tamil and Western Indian (Gujarati) contribution.[In relation to the former, studies also show the Sinhalese possess a genetic relationship with East Asian and Southeast Asian populations due to their close genetic links to Northeast India.[Certain Y-DNA and mtDNA haplogroups and genetic markers of immunoglobulin among the Sinhalese, for example, show East and Southeast Asian genetic influences many of which are also found among certain Northeast Indian populations of whom the Sinhalese are genetically related to.
/
Eagle Eye / February 13, 2020
Amanasiri,
“Looks like molecular biology and molecular genetics is confusing you and Raj Somadeva and others.”
No! We are not confused. It is you who are confused with scientific evidences put forward by renowned archeologists on evolution of Sinhalayo in this country. Having genetic relationships and origin are two different things.
Can tell the truth to the don key but cannot force the don key to accept the truth. Similar to the problem prevailed with Ancient Greeks.
Sinhalayo and Vedda Eththo are Natives of Sinhale. All the others are ‘Para’ Kallathonis.
/
Amarasiri / February 13, 2020
Eagle Confused Eye, Eagle Amanda Eye,
The Para-Sinhala are indeed Paras in the Land of Native Veddah Aethho.
Molecular Biology and Human genetics is indeed, busting your myths and brainwashings, in addition to others brainwashings, like Adam and Eve etc.
The Homo Erectus and Homo Sapiens did not prostrate to monks and popes.
A new study builds on a decade of research into ancient DNA extracted from human fossils. In 2010, a team of researchers published the first genome of a Neanderthal. Later, they found DNA from fossils in a Siberian cave called Denisova. That genetic material belonged to a second lineage of humans, called Denisovans, who proved to be closely related to Neanderthals.
The ancestors of Neanderthals and Denisovans split from our shared ancestor about 600,000 years ago, quite likely in Africa. They expanded into Eurasia, where the Neanderthals moved west while the Denisovans moved east. By roughly 40,000 years ago, both populations became extinct.
/
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 13, 2020
eager-less,?
what on earth do you mean by this enticing statement –
“In the meantime, the saffron-clad monks are very happy, as the imbeciles, mean IQ 79, continue to prostrate and find no need to go berserk, as they still have ample supply of child monks. Sadhu, Sadhu, Sadhu, Sara.”
=
by the written statement, being kept happy with the never-ending never stopping the supply of young monks,>
that senior monks are able to have their loins enlarged day and night and with your shining bald head do you too be a part-time monk.?
=
cheers, R. J.
/
hatharabirikatharina / February 13, 2020
Eagle Eye, the one who to have been raped by A GANG of tamils during his campus life at peradeniya, aka MAHINDA pala – would never see it right.
He cant tolerate the truths, being heard…. always, support the dimwits of Pasqual nature. Pasquals are every corner of the country, that have been produced to defend ballige putha Rajakashes. I think these people should be punished by the maximum before long.
/
Eagle Eye / February 13, 2020
Hatharabirikatharina,
“…defend ballige putha Rajakashes.”
Yes, Sinhalayo always defend Rajapakses because they are Great Sinhala leaders who hail from Ruhuna, the land of King Gamini Abhaya aka Dutu Gemunu who took risks and gave leadership to eliminate ‘Para’ Demala megalomaniac Piripakaran Bellige Putaha and his barbaric army LTTE Bellige Puthas who massacred Native Sinhalayo for three decades based on a bogus claim ‘Traditional Homeland’. How can the descendants of slaves from Hindusthan have a ‘Traditional Homeland’ in Sinhale? These ‘Para’ imbeciles do not know that their ‘Homeland’ is Hindusthan.
/
Niro / February 14, 2020
Waiting for the day of your rebirth, Eagle Eye. Would love to see where you end up, definitely not among your exalted Sinhalayo but among one of those para communities to whom you direct your hatred.
How pathetic can you get!!
Get over your hatred, you damage no one but yourself.
/
rama / February 13, 2020
Child monks are a dime a dozen in Sri Lanka.The country has been tarnished as a paradise for the paedophile Saffronians. Shame on you Sri Lanka
/
Eagle Eye / February 13, 2020
Rama,
“The country has been tarnished as a paradise for the paedophile Saffronians.”
—
Christian clergy have a worse record as pedophiles than Saffronians. So can we say that whole Christian world is tarnished because of few pedophiles among Christian clergy?
‘Para’ bellige puthas want to tarnish the image of Buddhist monks.
/
JD / February 12, 2020
I say removing Mohan Peiris was wrong becuase then President Maithripala Sirisena himself saw how it back fired upon him. Because, the bench said, fundamental rights of 121 parliamentarians and one election commission official were superior to those of the whole island. Bench did not decide for the people instead decided for 122 people and one of their concerns were not the country, but their pension would not be paid if they had to go in 4 and half years. Ranjan knew he was catholic, Further to that, Ranjan asked whether he was Durawe. There is a caste problem bothering too there.
Anyway, I gave an indirect comment.
It is well known in Sri Lanka, parliamentarians are the best earners and very lucrative earnings. Officials have to depend on side earnings.
Besides a corrupt society can not be tamed within three months. Because, there are 225 white sharks in addition to many more in hiding.
Anyway, Because of that Ranil could not hand over some legislations they legislated to help MCC-compact, Orumiththanadu and other things.
Sri Lanka is a BANKRUPT country except for middle east remittances..
/
Frustrated sinhalaya / February 13, 2020
JD aka BP Rajapkshe back kissers@
–
I think multi criminal RENO silva s brother, who is convicted murderer of HIRUNIKAs father to be imprisoned is wrong
–
I think Free education be offered to the punnaku eaters dominated srilanka is wrong.#
–
I thnk Free health be offered to the punnakku eaters dominated srilanka is wrong
–
I think POLICE to allow defend the people from RAJAKASHE rascals is wrong.
–
I thnk BP Wimal WEERAWANSe be not adulated by over 60 lacks of peopel in this country is wrong.
–
I think UNIVERSITY education be offered free and let GMOA the like RAJAPAKSHE back kissing BODDIES be allowed in this country should be more….. THEN only this country could end up being another ZIMBABABWE of late Mugabe. Mugabe and our Rajapakshe BP has lot more in common: Both are no better to tribal leader. Balligeputha Rjaakshes is today speechless about SKY-EARTH prices of the daily needs under current barbarian regime
/
JD / February 13, 2020
FRUSTRATED SINHALLAYA: What you have is just frustration. UNP is SCREWED UP. sO ALL THE BUTTER FLIES HAVE NO WHERE TO GO.
It is not like appointing Brother in Law (another senior citizen I suppose), old lover, with an exorbitant salary to the Sri Lankan Air line AIR HOSTESSES. Other wise he was a plantation superintendent.
It is not like appointing air line Cafetaria owner AJITH IAS (Ranil’s MOLE RAT) to the Sri Lankan Air Line chairman again with an exorbitant (I heard, Rs 4 million) Salary.
What I notice, President recently sent a CIRCULAR which says, ministries can not issues haphazard or do not know from where coming type ministerial Circulars or memoranda what ever it is.
Secondly, I here, many these appointments are signed bt the president and some newspaper reports may be just proposals .
If CT publishes these need to publish photos too. Then everybody knows it is true.
It is unfair to ask known UNPer to some where important.
Sri Lanks is excessively polarized. Did you see how Govt officials talk about opposition people.
/
Sam Fernando / February 14, 2020
UNP is screwed up …. is a lie. in order bps to abuse your vote and ruin this nation again.
The BP Mahinda would have been hungby his balls would be the start for this nation to see it right. RW has shown his decent politics, but BP Rajakshes and their media mafia painted the picture in favour them. Media mafia enabled BPs to be back and ruin you
/
Justin Case / February 12, 2020
This is a blatant and unmitigated travesty. On what brand of common sense can the appointment of a judge such as Nawaz, who is charge-sheeted by the Bribery Commission for his misdeeds at the AG-s department, be elevated to be President of the Court of Appeal? Where were the UNP and JVP when this appointment was ratified? Are they telling the country that they agree with the Gota brand of meritocracy? Or are they sh*t scared to object? Either was they too stink.
As for the other Kodagoda, how horrible that he ruled against the petitioners who had put country before self and filed the case when no one else dared to? Many seasoned legal eagles were heard to remark that it was “an open and shut case” and the verdict would go against Gota….indeed birdies are whispering that MR’s lawyer Marapone had phoned his boss before the verdict and said the game is up…. imagine everyone’s surprise then when Kodagoda used his clout to manoeuvre the verdict against the litigants and drew a huge cry of anguish and disbelief from the whole country.
[edited out]
/
S. C. Pasqual / February 12, 2020
Good.
Justice prevailed…
/
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 12, 2020
this illegal kallathoni president has a famous saying which he created by himself and for himself which goes as follows –
=
if you unconditionally scratch my puka [ back ], I will too unconditionally scratch your puka too.?
=
these are the precepts of the principles he autocratically as a self-imposed dictator rules the sad sorry once upon a time the inhabitants of the peace-loving island lived as.?
=
sadly after 1956, things have taken a turn for the worst.?
=
now all-important appointments are made by him the judiciary, the armed forces and the police along with the important government departments are under his sole purview.
=
when he barks – jump, jump and a jump – they all who are now his self-appointed slaves should respond as loud as their vocal allow them to – – how high sir, how high sir, and a how high sir is this enough sir they have to respond till their voices begin to become hoarse…
=
if not a ride in the infamous white van to be fed as the live main meal to his wife’s pets the human-eating sharks is an assured guarantee.?
=
so my friends along with the few superhuman racists who are polluting this fine forum are the manner this self-imposed crook of a murderous dictator runs this sad sorry island.
=
cheers, R. J.
/
Eagle Eye / February 12, 2020
R.J.
My experience is Scottish people are relatively good mannered than English. But when mixed with an uncivilized person, those good manners might have reduced to zero.
/
ROHAN JOHNPILLAI / February 13, 2020
eager-less.?
it’s the way one looks at it?.
=with a mastless supremo of a racist like your bad self I have to be cussed to enable you to become an IRC. { island reconvicted criminal ]
=
hopefully, your last night would have ended up in absolute bliss of nirvana and you will enter the Saturn’s brigade soon.?
=
I meant that the demala Patti of yours [ your Tamil grandmother to whom you are nothing but her kept toy will care for you to score a 100 runs in age.?
=
cheers, R. J.
/
Rohan / February 14, 2020
If there is any Scottish in him it is very negligible. His so called maternal grandfather Brodie master was my master at St.Thomas College Mt. Lavinia . He was the grade 4 master for the Tamil medium ( called Lower Third). He was tall and lean. Was a strict disciplinarian and was very Tamil , I hardly could see any Scottish in him. Remember getting beaten my his on my knuckles, used to have three or four foot rulers together and hit us on our knuckles if we were considered to be naughty or too talkative in class. If I am correct , these Brodies were Hindus , his mother , who I think was the famous Bharatha Natyam teacher , Kamala JohnPillai, who even trained Sinhalese movie stars to perform this dance form , must have married a Catholic.
/
Rohan / February 14, 2020
sorry by him and not my his. Typing error
/
rama / February 13, 2020
Aiya Johnpulle:
There is nothing one can do to stop these morons jumping because the Rajapakse’s are having the “pukka”scratched is because they have Taenia Solium” clinging to their backs and the scratching done by their cohorts and henchmen take them to the highest feeling of ecstasy may be even an orgasm. This is why MR took a born imbecile and a moron with him to India to scratch Modi’s pukka but misfired and now MR the beggar and the moron with more teeth in his mouth and only fluid in the brain got back to scratch each others arse. What a disaster. Within a matter of days they may be all scratching Modi’s pukka
/
kebab / February 12, 2020
To call these chaps judges is an insult to true judges in other countries. These are simply people exploiting a situation( being born in a stupid country) to benefit. They have no capacity to be judges, born only to bum the powerful.
/
Menik / February 12, 2020
Are there any decent, and honest Sri Lankans, that our American citizen has appointed, or has he appointed crooks and liars, who will do his bidding without question?
Things will be much worse after the next elections.
/
Adrian / February 12, 2020
How about Mrs PSM Charles, the new Governor of the Northern province? I’ve not heard a word said against her. She seems to be a very able and upright person. Am I wrong?
/
rama / February 13, 2020
All upright people under the influence of the Rajapaks’s become “DOWNRIGHT” AND the able become “DISABLED”This is the order of the day !
/
rama / February 13, 2020
Good question !!
There are none, watch out for the Grand Finale. This is going to be hilarious and mind boggling, decency and honesty have been wiped off in the Sri Lanka Sinhala dictionary,what is left is “kapatiyo and Horu ” words that we hardly use in a civilized society.Unfortunately his bidding will be done by Weerawansa’s wife or someone like Gamanpilla or probably the man in the lime light the idiot who thought Rajiv Gandhi was Mahathma Gandhi’s son
/
Gaje / February 12, 2020
Probably the Ananda Mafia
/
S. C. Pasqual / February 12, 2020
Mr. Gaje,
/
Ananda Mafia is way better than the Royal Mafia.
/
And while you are at it……
Just after the main gate of Ananda College…..
After passing Ananda Budumadura…..
Close to Kularathna Shalawa….
There is a plaque twice high as you……
Contains the names of Anandians who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.
/
Lankan / February 13, 2020
Pasqual,
Are you a not so distinguished Anandian?
/
N.Perera / February 12, 2020
Prsident be careful, appointing Muslims for the Justice positions. Most are Terrorists Oriented and anti-sinhalese.
/
anonymous / February 12, 2020
NPerera,
How do you know ?????. Are with the ‘Modern Buddha’ with ‘Para Chitta Widharana Gnaana’? . Just sit down in silence and observe the very thoughts of yours and you will be able to find out who the real terrorist is and the racist nature (Hatred instead of Compassion) of your past ‘karma’.
/
anonymous / February 12, 2020
With apologies.
Please read the sentence in the above comment of mine as:
Are you with the ‘Modern Buddha’ with ‘Para Chitta Wicharana Gnaana’?
/
Steve / February 12, 2020
NP
The President’s Attorney is a Muslim.
/
meer / February 12, 2020
Steve – Aliya Saber is awaiting for a top job as Gotler’s ass-licker!
/
Mallaiyuran / February 12, 2020
Old Royal had Hakeem as the Justice Minister. He pushed through Law College as high as 75 an year. There are many will come up soon and ask for government jobs. You need them to do you many dirty jobs, for commission. There will be no escape route. Learn to get along.
/
Rtd. Lt. Reginald Shamal Perera / February 12, 2020
N. Perera.
Nothing to worry. This is just to showcase, after the general election, the fun will start.
/
Saththya / February 12, 2020
If these two appointments are unsuitable, why did the Chief Justice nominate them and why did the Constitutional Council unanimously approve the decision of the President ? If the allegations the author has made against them are correct, why did the UNP, TNA, JVP and civil society representatives in the Constitutional Council agree to approve their nomination ?
/
Good Sense / February 12, 2020
I will not delve into the correctness of matters raised against these persons who have got higher appointments in the judicial ladder from where they were. Both of them were originally from the Attorney General’s Department. Now appointments as judges, of the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court require the consent of both the President and the Constitutional Council (CC). Therefore if there is an unsuitability in the appointment as a Judge of either court, both the President of the day and the CC are responsible must take the blame. Judge Nawaz was elevated to the bench, according to some records, somewhere in 2014, say prior to the Yahapalana regime and hence prior to the 19th amendment. But despite alleged serious issues the Yahapalana Government did not choose to impeach and remove him. With the Nov 2019 Presidential Elections, the only change in the CC was the changes in positions of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition and others continue to be the same, including the Speaker. I wonder why the author chooses not to mention these aspects. Judge Kodagoda was directly appointed as the President of the Court of Appeal during Yahapalana times. He gave the judgement in favor of the Presidential Candidate after his appointment. Now to say that he was elevated because of an act of gratitude seems far fetched when the CC too has endorsed the same. Ranjan leaks (Similar to Wiki-leaks) reveal the lowered the quality of the entire justice system and any serious allegation can be highlighted and therefore prevent the appointment of any person to any judicial position. In other words no one is better than the other. Therefore are we to keep these positions vacant until the God upstairs anoint someone suitable for appointment? ABSURD.
/
Mallaiyuran / February 12, 2020
” Dirty Judge Nawaz As CA President ”
Is that as bad as 7 M Balangoda Veda Buddhists electing a UNHRC war criminal, who has no citizenship, as President of the Wild Life Sanctuary?
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / February 13, 2020
Mally, , I am glad you admitted that there are 7 Million Balangoda people in our motherland.
Now you have proved beyond doubt that it was not a “Devanampiyatissam” .who welcomed the first Aryan monk Land , who came from the most Norther part of Hindustan .
Which was under the rule of the descendants of Alexander the Great from Greece for over 1000 years before Prince Siddartha was born.
–
How many of your People are still there ,, Mally?.
-.
I know over 1M have migrated to the West.
So It can’t be more than 1 M still there .. Because the rest are all Mano Ganeshan People which make up that 13 % Minority..
–
Now the important bit is , the living Tamil National Hero and the first CM ,from the the Vellala Party Mr Wigneswaran said Mahaveran Mr Velupulle Pirahaparan is the only Leader of the Tamil Nation to set foot in the Land.
–
That is 1 M of your people who lost the chance to elect a “WAR HERO” as the first Eelaam President of the World.
–
Wonder whether Mano Ganshan agreed with Mr Wigneswaran , before he got full membership of the Vellala Party TNA from Mr Sampathar?..
–
Or is Mano an Associate Member?..
/
Bulla J'sekera / February 12, 2020
The law presumes innocence until proven guilty. What about providing and judging Justice Kodagoda and Justice Nawaz by the same standard.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / February 13, 2020
Mr Bulla J” Sekara.Are you serious , Mate?..
–
Don’t you know the Yahapalana Rulers Dr Rani, Dr Rajitha, and Mr Ranawaka changed all that under the guidance of the great UNP legal Mind & P C Mr Weliyamunna ..
–
Obviously you haven’t listened to the Gonja APP of that shinning UNP Star and the darling of the Elite in Colombo, the all powerful UNP ex Minister Mr Ranjan Ramanayaka.
–
On a serious note, It is a pity that very talented Bloke didn’t take up Soccer , which is the most popular sport in the World now.
–
He could have been a fantastic player both at the front and the back of any team , which is a rare talent to find among Soccer Players in any part of the world.
/
Buddhist / February 12, 2020
Seeing the case of Wimal Weerawansa and Gammanpilla repeatedly getting postponed, and others who were with Mahinda are out when they have cases pending against them for bribery, its common feeling among people that the Attorney General and the Chief Justice are part of the “case postponing mafia”. How can anyone say its just for a person like Ranjan Ramanayake repeatedly being kept in custody when all the mega rogues including Rajapakse brothers are out there when they have more serious cases against them? Ranjan’s case is a non money related case.
/
JD / February 13, 2020
Weerawansha’s case will be taken at the bench very soon. My guess is for technical reason he will be acquitted (Probably, it was nit caught by Bribery commission or FCID, instead some politician handed over the file to the commission.. So, weerawansha can scream saying, I was prosecuted for something political jealousy, hatred, So, after that every thing will be HUNKY DORY and he will lease ministerial car fleet again to himself and to other ministers. Will see whether it unfolds exactly the way they want of not. There are other cases acquitted like that. Some more to come.
/
Soma / February 12, 2020
according to reliable sources
But big brother has said appointment judges has been already made before sending to consitutional council and.under new tribal laws. Constitutional court will.only a rubber stamp.
/
K.Pillai / February 12, 2020
The appointments are just two of many for assessment if and when GoSL change hands.
The message to the Judiciary is “Toe the line and go places”.
/
chiv / February 13, 2020
MR recently was in India , pleading to extend the deadline to pay back loans. Just for that purpose he had a speech prepared which said ‘without the help of India the war could not have been won, what we have with China is close friendship, but with India we have relationship.” Where are the usual rabble rousers, monks, pseudo nationalist, pseudo patriots , anti Indians , who during previous regime would come out at a drop of a hat. (frequently on made up allegations). If confronted MR will immediately deny that he said so (just like Trump ). Trust me MR soon will be doing the same with other loaners too, because Lanka needs more debt to service the current debt. Selling national assets, Srilankan Airlines claiming bankruptcy and other make over measures will not save the Sorry Nation. Corona seems to have taken us back to ICU care . Provided there is no natural disasters, (yesterday earthquake was close to home) , our prognosis is still poor.
/
Sabran / February 13, 2020
The whole of Hulfsdorp knows who has written this story under the innominate proxy called Janakie. Only a report was filed against Mohan Pieris and Nawaz in the Magistrate’s Court and no charge was read out to them for you to talk about a pending case. Every body knows that the report was engineered by Nawaz’s former colleagues Dilrukshi and Jayamanne and it will be a fabricated and motivated hunt against Nawaz. Do not mislead the public by distorting the facts. There is nothing alleged in the report to say that there was a pecuniary benefit thus exposing you as the worst violator of journalistic ethics. That shows the fathomless bottom to which Weliamuna and Sumanthiran have led you into by purveying this canard. The asylum seeking Weliamuna and former advisor to the former PM Sumanthiran are the ones who have been targeting Nawaz out of jealousy and communalism and every body knows Wickremaratne and Suren Fernando have been coopted into this process of mudslinging and Janaranjana is only a proxy in this process. Why not expose the PC who made statements about the two judges? Your conscience will tell you who your ghostwriter is. We are not stupid enough to be misled by this witch hunting and We also know the hunters have come a cropper.. do not hide under online anonymity by maligning sitting judges like this. We know your ghost writers are these lawyers who have been maliciously pursuing a campaign against Nawaz
/
Buddhist / February 13, 2020
The decision of Gota shows “AVIYATH MAGA”.
/
Mohamed the Atheist / February 14, 2020
As for the people who voted for Gota, I wonder if they believe that if a candidate is bad for the other tribe, then he’s good for my tribe. Did it ever occur to any of them that a candidate who is bad for the other tribe could possibly also be bad for my tribe? We need a president who is good for the country and not for just one race. If the whole country is doing well then your race will do well too because you’re a part of the country. If a president claims to favour one race over the other, in reality, that president only favours himself
/