GR Presidency A Colossal Liability

Nationwide public demonstrations continue. The strategic long holiday declaration for New Year celebrations with the intention of dampening protestors’ tenacity is not going to work, because there is hardly anything to celebrate with shortage of victuals, valueless rupee, long queues for essentials and frequent power cuts. To the protestors’ credit demonstrations so far had remained largely peaceful although their patience has limits, and more importantly, they are devoid of any ethnic or religious exclusivity. A sinister attempt to colour the protests with a Muslim extremist brush had failed in Mirihana. This is of historic significance in the context of Sri Lanka’s seven decades old ethno-nationalism. It is pleasing to see fasting Muslim women openly participating in and addressing public rallies. The entire community should join this national protest. The one slogan that reverberates in all demonstrations is, “Gota Go Home”. The government, having lost its two-third majority already, and facing the possibility of losing even a working majority, is in a hopeless position to put together a more capable cabinet of ministers than the ones resigned, and ended up in reshuffling the portfolios once again. In short, for the first time in the history of this country, there is a dysfunctional government.
To make matters worse, a monomaniac president is digging his heels in and refuses to stand down, while his legislators in parliament are shamefully backing him. Like street thugs they are even challenging the opposition for a fight. One government member childishly challenged the leaders of two opposition parties to take up the finance portfolio for six months and prove their expertise. With such parliamentarians what could one expect from this rubble of a government? Why then GR is refusing to go? Obviously, he seems to be relying on the support of two strategic pillars, the military and monastery. Of the two, whether the military with six armoured regiments would be ready to confront the unarmed but determined masses and unleash acts of terror upon them is doubtful. An incident that was reported from Kurunegala a couple of days ago referring to a young demonstrator who was able to convince an armed security officer and moved him to tears, when he reasoned out to the officer why he and his colleagues were protesting, reveals an important and fundamental truth. After all, even military men and police officers are humans with families and relatives, many of whom face the same misery and agony as the protestors do. When tens of thousands of such unarmed civilians flood the streets would security forces obey orders and massacre them? It is unlikely, because these demonstrators are neither insurrectionists nor separatists, but innocent victims of a corrupt political system that had deprived them of a decent living. They are agitating for a new Sri Lanka, free of corruption, nepotism, injustice, discrimination and inequities – evils that had ruined this nation for over seventy years. In addition, there is also the psychology of large numbers. It is easier to bomb from the sky and kill hundreds of thousands than to face that same number face to face on ground and fire directly at them.
A second incident tells that the monastery also may turn against the regime if demonstrations continue unabated. This was when a Buddhist monk wanted to join the demonstrators at Battaramulla. He was politely and respectfully requested to keep away, because protestors wanted their struggle to remain secular. This is a healthy sign which should convince the Sangha that the current generation of youngsters do not want religious elements to hijack its epochal mission. No wonder that the usual suspects like the Gnanasaras and Rathana Theras were conspicuous by their absence from the battleground. In sum, the two strategic pillars on which GR hoping to rely for support look wobbly.
There is no denying the fact that the immediate issue confronting the nation is the economy. The damage done to it on multiple fronts especially over the last two years would take more than the IMF initiated remedies to repair. The Speaker of Parliament’s desperate plea to members in the opposition to suggest remedial measures to put the economy in order is pointless under the prevailing political set up. In the meantime, the newly appointed Governor of CBSL, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe (NW), is on a thankless mission but seems to be on the right track. He has already reversed the monetary policies of his two predecessors. His decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points is historic but absolutely essential. And more importantly, he has promised to restore the independence of CSBL which, under his predecessors was virtually mortgaged to the whims and fancies of a President who had no clue as to how an economy should be managed. NW is also calling for new fiscal measures to increase public revenue without cutting expenditure on welfare. This demands an interim budget. Yet, in spite of NM’s monetary measures and expected IMF assistance it would take more than macroeconomic stability to revive the economy and create a growth momentum. NW underscored this difficulty when he said that political crisis and social unrest must end to ensure greater stability. This is imperative, but cannot happen unless the current president and the corrupt government are removed in whatever order. Otherwise, there would be obstacles to the efforts of reformers and some of the reforms could be sabotaged by vested interests that stand to gain from status quo.
Moreover, the $3 billion immediate injection into government coffers which the new Finance Minister is calling for has to come partly from IMF and partly from capital surplus friendly countries such as those from the Middle East. In actual fact, the country needs more than that amount to overcome its immediate needs, and it has to come in a mixed bag of outright grants and below market rate long term loans. But with controversial human rights record and bungled foreign policies whether the ethno-religious majoritarian GR regime would be able to invoke Arab generosity, despite a Muslim Finance Minister, is highly unlikely.
Thus, the era of economic and social reforms should start on a new political plane. The removal of GR and abolition of the executive presidency are sine qua non, because they have become a colossal liability for domestic peace, economic revival and international support. Until that happens peaceful demonstrations and public protests would and should continue. The opposition, including the Tamil and Muslim parties, should not in the meantime work to betray the demonstrators by compromising with GR and negotiating for an interim government in which a few of them could become ministers. What the country needs today is a fundamental and systemic change to overhaul its democratic structure that had been emptied of its substance over seventy-four long years.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business and Governance, Murdoch University. Western Australia
Raj-UK / April 10, 2022
The only good thing that seem to come out from the current economic disaster is that the community, irrespective of ethnicity, coming together & the non-inclusion of saffron robes in a bid to reform the country from all its ills. I hope the misguided people have now realised the Sinhala Buddhist rhetoric trumped by self serving politicians has been the root cause of this catastrophe & the elimination of Tamil terrorists is not an excuse to be blind to massive corruption, mismanagement & abuse of power.
It is obvious that none of the current politicians are capable of re-organising the country, therefore, has to be from the civil society & I hope the entire current bunch of politicians, preferably, since 2000 (since the birth of the new millennium), should be investigated & that includes cronies as well. A herculean task but we need a complete sweep, all traces of the cancer has to be eliminated. The misery, hardships & suffering of citizens brought about by these yobs should not go unpunished & the stolen wealth of the country recovered, at least, much as possible.
leelagemalli / April 10, 2022
Dr Ali,
the news I could not believe was the defeat of Pakistan premier Imaran Khan this morning. So what talks about Gota, who did not nothing but to got all his criminal friends exonerated from their ongoing court cases. That was their primary aim for their comeback. Nothing not even thrivial issues of the day was settled by President GR – he could be good at doing such services to the family and friends, but not good even to be a school prefect.
leelagemalli / April 10, 2022
No Option but Gota should go.
This simple thing should be clear to them atleat today. All what they did was- getting their crime investigations which were filed agains thtem, exonerated…. apart from that.. nothing was gained for the benefit of the nation.
Some would say, to some extent, they maanged COVID. that is against untruth. They were too late to protect the people. And for the jabs, they did not expend that much…. not because of that,… reserves sunk because ballige puthas did not know how to manage it. This happens when people are blind… that we said it all in Nov 2019.
Now from the former election commissioner, Mahinda Deshapriya to the last person of Rajapkshe family should be punished so that people can feel, that they can start from the beginning.
We should give damn about the health problem of MAHINDA RAJAPAKSHE who is the mafia leader of all the high crimes in this beautiful country.
. They came to protest the nation, but now they have to protest their families.
At least today, the very same people to have realizezd the truths about the MEDAMUDLANA mentality is really a good thing. Thanks goto the youth of this country.
Gus / April 10, 2022
According to the “intellectual” posts of EE who has been strangely silent now? those against GOTA RATPACKse were merely DEFEATED!!!! persons. Accordingly, per EE logic it seems that the millions of sinhalas who are protesting against the RATPACKses are all defeated!! persons. I agree they have been DEFEATED by the RATPACKses by the RATPACKSES CORRUPTION, resulting form LTTE!
PIRABAHARAN may god bless him must be laughing !!!!!!
MyView / April 10, 2022
Yes normally solutions can be tackled from the bottom up. But here it has come to a stage when the top has to be tackled down like in rugby. Otherwise, a monomaniac president digging in his heels in and refusing to stand down, while his legislators in parliament are shamefully backing him, will never solve the problem.
But my fear is that the longer he stays, the country will end up terminally bankrupt and unreclaimable by anyone, or else even end in anarchy.
Jack / April 10, 2022
My opinion is no good person should take ant position in current government to rescue Sri Lanka as long as Rajapakse family is in power.
It is wrong move by Dr Nandalal to take position of central bank governorship. Any good work he will do only prolong survival of corrupted regimen.
Also people should ask all foreign missions to not to give any financial support to Sri Lanka unless Rajpakses leave the power and parliament is dissolved.
India is trying buy our assets while siphoning money to Rajapakse regimen shamefully.
You can’t create better country without sacrifices made by the people
chiv / April 10, 2022
Ameer Ali , I am very confident TNA will not join Rajapaksas in any interim government. But I cannot say the same with Muslim parties. Upto now only one Muslim MP Musharaf has decided to sit independent. Today GR is meeting the 41 who supposedly left for further deal making. I even doubt TNA will join interim government without Rajapaksas unless and until some form of reconciliation is guaranteed for Tamils to meaningfully help in recovery.
Simon / April 10, 2022
The “SLOGAN” of the “Peoples’ Protest” is framed on “GO HOME GOTA” mooted by a band of “Social Media” outlets. It is going on and on. Surprisingly, fewer slogans are on the “Demand” for fuel, electricity, milk powder, food, cost of living, etc. What I mean is much more prominence is for “GO HOME GOTA” combined with “GIVE US WHAT YOU ROBBED”.
Now “GOTA” has said: ” I WILL NOT GO” and it has been emphatically stated in Parliament by none other than the “Government Whip” – Johnston Fernando supported by the “Back Bencher” led by MP- Tissa Kuttiarachchi.
Then in this situation, what has to be done to meet the “Demand” – “GO HOME GOTA”. Two options: (1) Bring an Impeachment Motion in Parliament that MP Kiriella has already announced. (2) Bring a Motion in Parliament to “Repeal” the “20A” and replace it with the previous “19A” with further provision to make the President a “SERVANT” – RESPONSIBLE and ACCOUNTABLE to Parliament. In this (1) will not and will never work. Number (2) is the BEST OPTION and will receive the required “2/3rd”.
The “BIG” question here: Why is the Opposition or the “Independent” (11 parties) NOT DOING IT? Why the “PROTESTORS” are not “DEMANDING” it? Any answers?
chiv / April 10, 2022
The best way to do this is get rid of the currnt government that is 160 of them. Public should pick eminent apolitical
people from all work of life, all communities to form a group who will inturn help in picking the right people for the job. This can be among them or from existing one ( 75 MP) or even from outside who is capable of doing the job. For Interim government to work amendments should be brought giving collective power to the cabinet and not just to any individual. President should go and PM a leader but with equal power , where everyone will have a say
