GR’s Muslim Carpetbaggers

By Ameer Ali –
History will remember the fatal day of 22 October 2020, when a group of Muslim carpetbaggers joined the ruling gang and supported the controversial 20th Amendment, which is destined to pave the way for the slow death of democracy in Sri Lanka and establishment of a clannish autocracy. In the future, after tasting the bitter fruits of an autocracy, generations of Sri Lankan Muslims would lament over the folly of their forefathers for choosing community leaders without any commitment to the welfare of the country and community. Do Muslims need enemies when they have such betrayers as leaders?
Of all the communities in the country, it is the Muslim community that has suffered most in recent years. With the emergence of a Sinhala-Buddhist ethno-religious supremacist movement in the aftermath of the civil war, manifesting itself in the shape of several radical political and pressure groups, this community began to face an existential threat. After more than a millennium of peaceful co-existence and integration not only with Buddhists, but also with followers of other religions, Muslims, in the eyes of these supremacists, appeared as aliens deserved to be banished from the country. A wave of anti-Muslim phobia with attendant violence was therefore unleashed after 2009. Neither the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) nor its breakaway faction All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) nor any Muslim leader from the national parties could do anything to arrest that trend and prevent the cycles of violence. In fact, it was their powerlessness and indifference that was partly responsible for a bunch of Muslim fanatics and extremists to embark on a revenge mission that killed two hundred and fifty innocent Sinhalese and Tamil Christian worshippers on that bloody Easter Sunday, last year.
Political analysts and observers have established that Gotabaya Rajapaksa (GR) won his presidency with the full support of the supremacists and their commercial and financial backers. Although he promised to deliver ‘prosperity and splendour’ within a ‘secure, virtuous, disciplined and lawful’ society, yet, from day one of his victory he proved to be a president for Buddhists only and not for all. He began to show a total disregard to problems faced by minorities and Muslims in particular, except to parrot that he governs for the benefit of every community. For example, when a Buddha statue was stealthily erected at close proximity to a century old mosque in Nelundeniya, he refused to intervene and allowed the district court to handle the matter. The court decided to allow the statue to remain permanent with a wall built separating it from the mosque, a cause for future trouble and eventual closure of that mosque. Similarly, when security forces guarding the prison in Mahara took over the mosque there and converted it into a recreation cum worship centre, GR refused to stop it and Muslims have lost that mosque too. Also, when Muslims protested against cremating bodies of virus-killed bodies, he refused to intervene and supported the Chief Medical Officer, who without any scientific evidence maintained that the virus would spread if dead bodies were buried. Finally, when Muslim private lands were encroached into by GR’s Archaeological Task Force in Pottuvil, people there had to come out to the street and threatened violence to stop losing their lands. Lately, how humiliating was it for Muslims to watch over the media the way one of their elected representatives, brought to the parliament a couple of days ago? Couldn’t the President have ordered a more civilized way of bringing him? Is this how the so called One-Law-One-Country operates?
The Muslim carpetbaggers, who voted to strengthen GR’s hands and are prepared to remain just curry leaves under his autocracy cannot plead ignorance of all this. Discrimination against Muslims in government appointments, in hospital treatment, in the private rental market, in getting land grants, in the distribution of distress allowances and so on, has become a norm and is public knowledge. Where is justice and equity in matters relating to Muslims?
One does not know what has been promised to these black sheep in return for their support. But one thing is sure. Muslim community is bound to suffer even more in the future. Don’t these shameless leaders know that discriminatory restrictions have already been issued against building mosques, and not to places of worship of other religions?
From ancient times and under the reign of Buddhist monarchs, Sri Lanka successfully managed and protected its plural society and prospered. After independence from colonial rule, the country earned worldwide reputation as the most senior and thriving liberal democracy in Asia. There may be flaws in that democracy as there are flaws in all democracies. Yet, there is no better political model for a plural society than liberal democracy. To a Muslim minority in particular, there is a considerable level of “overlapping consensus” between the tenets of liberal democracy and teachings of political Islam as meticulously researched by political scientist, Andrew F. March in his Islam and Liberal Democracy: The Search for an Overlapping Consensus, Oxford University Press, 2009. In contrast, an autocracy with a supremacist religious and cultural agenda is a threat to the country’s plural polity and heterogeneity. Beyond that however, Muslims have an additional reason to fear about the emerging autocracy.
Along with moves to demolish democracy is the downward spiraling of the economy. The current wave of the pandemic is adding momentum to that spiral. Apart from difficulties that the government is facing at the macro level, households are confronting difficulties every day at micro level. Shortages of food and other necessities are increasing prices to unaffordable heights; panic buying is lengthening disorderly queues in front of shops; consumer debt is escalating. In short there is an acute deficiency of income syndrome (AIDS), which widens the wealth gap and is impoverishing the masses. In times of economic adversity public discontent at the authorities is unavoidable. When that happens, authorities could always try to divert that anger on to private distributors. The ordinary shopkeeper will therefore become the first victim of consumer unrest. The Muslim community, branded as a business community, is therefore in a vulnerable position. The supremacists and their anti-Muslim commercial backers who brought the GR-MR regime to power would be waiting to exploit such an eventuality. Will GR with his tri-forces protect the Muslims and dare risking the support of supremacists?
In the meantime, there was another comic scene in the 20A drama. The so-called Muslim party SLMC, demonstrated its organizational chaos and party indiscipline when its members deserted their leader and moved en masse to support the motion. Whether it was the result of a deal between the party leader and the ruling regime or a deliberate and conspiratorial revolt against that leader one does not know. However, it is time that both parties, SLMC and ACMC, are dissolved. They have become a liability to the Muslim community.
To end this short note, 20A presented a golden opportunity for Muslim leaders to show some courage and demonstrate to the government how frustrated and dissatisfied is their community at the way it has been treated by the new regime. Whether these leaders were intimidated, bribed or cajoled, their support to this amendment is a historic blunder, which will be regretted and condemned over many years to come.
Latest comments
leelagemalli / October 24, 2020
Day before yesterday s votum in Parliament proved well not only SINHALAYA but also muslims (minorities of this country) would not want to work for the future of the youth in this nation.
:
This game has been for the last 7 decades.
:
Solong all srilankens would not grasp the danger before us, nothing would work for the development of this nation. Now Rajakshes being ETERNALLY servile to China, there is no other option but the Chinese rob srilanken natural resources. Media men would not utter a single word against Rajakshe idiots and their stupid acts against the sourverinity of this nation.
/
Rajash / October 24, 2020
One Muslim P was wearing no to 20A arm band and then voted for 20A.
what a two faced liars.
/
leelagemalli / October 24, 2020
Even if their lovely ones would be hunted, they dont care much so long the are offered some perks. Best examples Wijedasa Rajapakshe, Wimal Buruwanse and those muslim Mps. 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐
/
Native Vedda / October 24, 2020
Rajash
–
Why are you being harsh on Muslim P while you have not mentioned Gamage for voting along with Wimal and Udhaya? Is it because Gamage is fair skinned 54 years young women?
–
We know you hang around Soi Cowboy, Nana Plaza, Patpong, …. areas … frequented by fair skinned professional women.
/
Simon / October 24, 2020
This “Turm Coat” operation by seven MPs supposed to be the representatives of the “Muslim” community reminds me of the common usage of my village folks: “Thambige Toppiya Wagai”, referring to “Unpredictability” of people. On the other hand, this “event” also demonstrates the “Wish” or more appropriately called “Mandate” of the Muslim community who “Elected” these MPs to represent them in the Legislature. So it is meaningless and a waste of time writing articles, unless and until the very “Muslim” community stage a “Public Cry” demanding their “Resignation” from the Parliament. So long as the “Voters” are silent, that “Silence” would be approval and endorsement of the actions of those MPs who voted for the “20A”. In retrospect, I am beginning to “recollect” the meaning of the “Decree” issued by the then “Supremo” of LTTE – Velupillau Piribakaran, giving “24 Hour” time frame for the “Muslims” to leave the areas that were then under his domain. I think, Piribakaran had much better”Sense” and “Instincts” than the Leader(Sajith Premadasa) and his “Inner Circle” of SJB.
/
Lanka Canuck / October 24, 2020
Simon,
Time and again the Muslim MPs have proved beyond any doubt that they are ‘Hat Flippers’. They flip their hats in the direction that suits them. It perfectly fits into the Sinhala and Tamil adage that our ancestors said about them. “Thambige Toppiya Wagai” in Sinhala and “Thoppi thruppi” in Tamil.
/
Simon / October 24, 2020
Lanka Canuk: Thank you very much for giving me that much search for Tamil version “Toppi Thruppi”. “Muslims” will now get the message much more easily and clearly. I have added that to my vocabulary. Thanks again.
/
SJ / October 25, 2020
LC
I expected a more sane comment from you.
20A would pass with or without Muslim support. There was already a threat by the sole Muslim minister in GR’s government issued to Muslims if they do not vote for the SLPP.
Unlike Tamils and Hill Country Tamils, the Muslims since 2005 voted overwhelmingly against MR and GR ans SLPP.
The Muslim community is hence truly scared of the bulldozer parliamentary majority. But as I said elsewhere on this page:
“During the build-up of antisemitic actions by the Nazi state in the 1930s there were middle class Jews in Germany who thought that they could save themselves and even fellow Jews by collaborating with the Nazis.”
It s poor judgment provoked by collective fear more than anything else.
This is not the occasion to pour scorn on the community as a whole.
/
Good Sense / October 24, 2020
As a matter of principle, I avoid direct reference to any ethnic or religious group in discussing matters as I believe only in the Sri Lankan identity. Certain grievances quoted in the third paragraph of this article are matters for a deep impartial inquiry. What definitely puzzles any body is the real reason behind members of the opposition voting for the amendment. I am informed that had they not voted the requisite number of votes would have fallen short. No body worth his/her salt would believe the story that they voted according to their conscience. Bribery? Possible because in this country cash is king and principles Pooh! But the amounts payable can be humongous to the point that it may not be a viable option. My feeling is apart from bribery there is the possibility of blackmail. You vote against and your skeletons will come out. Same thing was done way back in the voting for the citizenship act. According to informed sources, the telephonists are trapped as the party is effectively controlled by the lady MP who voted for the government. Although a necessity, Sri Lanka will not have upright politicians in the years to come.
/
whywhy / October 24, 2020
Good Sense ,
Hats off to your stance of being a principled character . These days
everything and almost everybody is cheap in our country , from
top to bottom ! Among the seven Muslim MPs who voted for the
amendment , one was known to me personally and I knew he was a
man of no principle and I distanced myself from him purely due to
his egoist attitudes . Why I’m saying this is to simply agree with you
that either blackmail or bribe could have played a role here ! This man
could easily be framed for corruption if uncooperative with the vote !
Meaning , it could be a blackmail ! I am one hundred percent sure it
was not for anything else he voted ! And then , for those who talk wild
about Thambi and Thoppiya , I like to ask whether Diana Gamage and
Aravind Kumar from Mano Ganesan have this “Thoppiya” too ? ” Birds
of a feather flock together” didn’t come into use for nothing
/
Eagle Eye / October 24, 2020
Another ‘Adonawa’ as if only Muslims have problems.
Does Ameer Ali expect President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe to bottle feed Muslims?
/
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
Eagle Brain Dead Blind Eye
–
“Does Ameer Ali expect President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe to bottle feed Muslims?”
–
Is Gota planning to force feed Muslims any particular type of poison?
/
Ajith / October 24, 2020
Simon,
Rajapakse family is a group experts in all different types of crimes such as Lie, Cheat, ransom,Corruption, abduction, murder and making deals. Even though they use fake patriotism to the country and Buddhism, their real face is a combined mixture of above crimes. In 2018, they made a deal with Sirisena promising him be the President again. So, Sirisena violated the constitution for making Mahinda as PM. During that time Basil made a deal with Viyalenthiran when he was in Canada. Their continued anti Muslim propaganda including Doctor’s fertility operation of Sinhalese women and blaming Rishard and Hakeem as the masters of Easter Bombing and masterminding the Easter Bombing get the full backing of Buddhist Sinhala clergy. When they found out that Buddhist clergy are against to bringing back Basil through constitutional amendment, Basil, the deal master made good deals with Muslim Politicians (don’t know how many billions deal). Now they got what they wanted against to Buddhist Monks. For them, any one who are against to their wishes are enemies even they are Buddhist Mahanayake thero’s. They are now not bothered about Corona or Buddhists. No one can challenge them for in the near future. It is the Buddhists who mage them kings and it is the Buddhists who have to face the reality.
/
Simon / October 24, 2020
Ajith: Thanks. I agree in toto with your opinion. Of all the “Crooks” and “Criminals” in that “Rajapakse & Co. Inc.”; “BASIL” is the centre of “Gravity” when it comes to capturing power. He has all the “MEANS” at his disposal, including the US citizenship to bolt away as and when the situation demands. Here is an interesting comment, I read in one of the FB strips: “Basil says, why to worry giving up US citizenship to enter the Parliament of Sri Lanka, when I can “CHANGE” the Constitution at my “WILL”?. Doesn’t that summarize the dirty politics in this country?
/
Ad / October 24, 2020
Ample proof that muslims cannot be entrusted with responsibilities. So are women.
/
Buddhist1 / October 24, 2020
I am not a racist, but I was taken aback when I saw the names of SJB MPs, that too most of them Muslims voting as a group to support 20A. Unfortunately, these “Political Prostitution” of these Muslim MPs will in the coming days and years will turn those Non-Muslims especially Sinhalese who were sympathetic towards the Muslims against this community. These “Political Prostitutes” have made the worst decision of their political life and have put the plight of Muslims in a more precarious situation.
The first major political error of Sajith as the leader of SJB was to appoint Dayana Gamage “Political Prostitute” as the “Pinata Seat” MP to the Parliament. This was in violation of the pre-nomination promise Sajith gave Mano Ganeshan and Rauff Hakeem. May be Rauff too was pissed off about this and he orchestrated this while voting against 20A – getting other party MPs to vote for 20A. I am saying this only because Hakeem has still not kicked out the MPs from his party who voted for 20A unlike what Sajith and Mano have done. My hats off to Mano Ganeshan who did not even take 24 hours to kick his MP out of the party.
/
Plato / October 24, 2020
I could well imagine the disgust of Dr. Ameer Ali about the disgraceful behaviour of these turn coat MPP WHO VOTED FOR THE 20TH AMENDMENT. All the more so since they represent the Eastern Province Electorates. Ex: Nazeer Ahamed from Eravur in the Batticaloa District. Mohamed Harris from Kalmunai in the Amparai District.
I dont for a moment think that they revolted as such from their party the SLMC and the ACMC. This was with the full blessing of their Leaders Rauff Hakeem and Rishad Badiudeen. A case of having the best of both worlds.
The Muslim community, as Dr.Ameer Ali says have been shamed.
It appears that by voting with the 20th A. they are prepared to sell their souls for the crumbs that will be thrown from the table of the President. The Muslim community have lost their self respect,due to their political leaders.
/
Eagle Eye / October 24, 2020
Plato,
During ‘Jadapalana’ Government TNA politicians sold their souls for the crumbs thrown from the table of Ranil. Sambandan got the post of Leader of the Opposition for having a FAKE opposition. As a reward for helping Ranil to stay in power, Sambandan got a luxury house in Colombo 7 for life time.
—
“they are prepared to sell their souls for the crumbs that will be thrown from the table of the President.”
/
leelagemalli / October 25, 2020
Good governance taught lessions , but it did not work because majority of people would not care much about GOOD GOVERNANCE. They love to be ruled by CRIMNALS.
.
last 12 months – what have they achieved ?
:
Even if almost any ISLAND nations, have managed COVID crisis to someextent, Rajapakshes led administration did not care much about the containment.
:
Today those countries that performed only insufficient numbers of PCR tests, are seen as if they managed it to some extent, SRILANKEN govt capitalized it for misleading the GULLIBLE dominated srilanken society. Media painted the picture in favour of the rascals and their goals.
:
Not even trible folks would be pro, if their rights would have been taken away, but PASQUAL or the like dominated srilanka, dont care much about it.
:
Good riddance to srilankens ! 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐😐
/
Plato / October 24, 2020
……Yet, there is no better political model for a plural society than Liberal Democracy…..
Spot on Dr. Ameer Ali.
/
Rajash / October 24, 2020
now you guys know why Velupillai Prabakaran never trusted Muslims.
/
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
Rajash
–
“now you guys know why Velupillai Prabakaran never trusted Muslims.”
–
Being paranoid Prabaharan never trusted even his own shadow.
How come so many muslims joined LTTE and some of them about 38 of them sacrificed for the ungrateful Thamilan Prabaharan?
Check these pages:
Muslim Maaveerar of the Tamil Struggle
22 November 2016
Tamil Guardian
https://www.tamilguardian.com/content/muslim-maaveerar-tamil-struggle
First Muslim LTTE cadre to sacrifice his life for you stupid Eelam war Lieutenant Junaideen
http://www.thamilalayamberlin.de/
/
Upali Seneviratne / October 24, 2020
Dear writer,
The muslims are not angels. They are responsible for the cold blooded murder of 294 innocent human being while praying. The 19th Amendment, the Yahapalana Government and the silent muslims like you are responsible. Islam was not build and spread by prayers. Purely by bloodshed and brute force.
God Bless Gotabhaya.
Upali Seneviratne – USA
/
MyView / October 25, 2020
Come to think of it, every community fits the pattern of no angels, especially among politicians. It is not quite fair to brand the entire community when you state “The muslims” coupling it to the extremism of a few.
If the 294 story be the criterion, the Aranthalawa Massacre is equally horrendous. Would you brand all Tamils as no angels for that and other atrocities like Pettah Bomb, Maradana Bomb, Central Bank Bomb.
But then Christianity was equally spread by bloodshed and brute force of Knights Templar and Crusaders. Later by Colonisation.
Faults are everywhere. Temperateness will be for the good of everyone.
I am not a muslim but say this in fairness.
/
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
Upali Seneviratne
–
“The muslims are not angels.”
–
Have you met any angels in Sri Lanka who practice other religions?
All of you including those who worship Karl Marx, Lenin, Castro, Mao, Rohana, Prabaharan, Gota, … …… have blood in your hands
/
Nathan / October 24, 2020
Upali, I am interested in becoming a US citizen. Could you show me the way you got it. Thank you.
/
Champa / October 25, 2020
The outrageous Rajapaksa government humiliated Maha Sangha and the Archbishop of Colombo by totally ignoring them and passing the 20A.
The Rajapaksas have proved that Pohottuwa is not for Sinhalese.
Therefore, I don’t see any reason for Sinhalese to be a part of Pohottuwa anymore.
In protest to the Rajapaksas humiliating Maha Sangha, the very force who went hell and back to bring them into power, I strongly suggest all Sinhalese, especially Sinhalese Buddhists, to LEAVE Pohottuwa and rally around the Maha Sangha to strengthen the new movement led by them that emerged to protect the country.
In Sri Lanka’s political history, this is the strongest and most successful people’s movement led by the Maha Sangha which was built WITHOUT a single politician.
Let’s keep it that way.
/
Champa / October 25, 2020
There are many accusations that Sinhalese Buddhists are racists.
But what they don’t know is that throughout our glorious history, we have tolerated non-Buddhist rulers. Sinhalese Kings have defeated invaders in fierce battles and duels, but they never massacred immigrant armies.
Those who accuse Sinhalese Buddhists of being racists should know that, in spite of the fact that the Rajapaksas are not Buddhists by birth or “practice” Buddhism, we still supported and made them our rulers as a gratitude to their leadership in annihilating the LTTE.
However, every time we elected them, Gotabhaya and Basil suppressed our democratic freedoms, engaged in massive corruption, were dictatorial to the very people who elected them, and promoted illegal drug trade and rape of women and children.
The prominent Buddhist monks who were humiliated by Rajapaksa brothers were the very monks who were subjected to slander of opposition quarters for supporting them. In order to garner support for Rajapaksas, these prominent Buddhist monks addressed a large number of rallies & pocket meetings, took part in protests in Colombo streets under the scorching sun, engaged in Pindapatha to collect money for Rajapaksa cohorts and accommodated Rajapaksas in their temples for years. But, it didn’t take a second for Rajapaksas to completely ignore them the very first time they voiced their opinion.
/
Champa / October 25, 2020
The Rajapaksa brothers introduced the 20th Amendment purely to curtail the democratic freedoms that are enjoyed by Sinhalese and their elected representatives in Parliament. Furthermore, they went to extreme lengths to humiliate Maha Sangha in front of the whole world.
When the Rajapaksa brothers continually push us to the wall, we have no other choice than to rise against them and destroy them!
The first step: “Sinhalese leaving Pohottuwa.” This is to protest the 20A and its hurried entry to facilitate and sign the SOFA and MCCA during Mike Pompeo’s visit, disregarding the vehement opposition of the Sinhalese.
The second step: “join the strong movement spearheaded by Maha Sangha” especially Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thero, Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero, Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Amarapura-Ramanna Samagri Theros, Malwathu-Asgiri Ubhaya Vihara Theros, Sinhale and Sinhala Ravaya Theros and many other brave Buddhist monks.
The third step…. well, Sri Lanka’s destiny will decide it.
/
Champa / October 25, 2020
It is reported that US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s visit is to discuss democracy, human rights, religious freedom and justice in Sri Lanka.
I don’t know whether the State Secretary is aware that Gotabhaya & Basil have made the country anxious by claiming a fake second corona wave with an aim to suppress the freedom of speech, expression and access to information while keeping the people, even children, hungry by imposing a well-planned, island-wide curfew until his arrival to sign the SOFA & MCCA.
The United States should be aware that 15M Sinhalese vehemently oppose the signing of these agreements while some have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability when handling finances by a regime where the President, the PM, two Ministers and the Head of the PTF for Economic Development are from the same family, who control over 200 very important state bodies and corporations.
Signing international agreements while restricting people’s free movement to suppress protest against them, is against all international humanitarian laws, all international human rights laws and citizens’ civil and political rights.
Representing a country which is a vanguard of protecting democracy, human rights, religious freedoms and justice, I am surprised to see the United States State Secretary Mike Pompeo taking part in Gotabhaya and Basil’s treachery against my country.
/
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
Champa
–
“There are many accusations that Sinhalese Buddhists are racists.”
–
They are.
–
“But what ….. …..
….. voiced their opinion.”
–
This is one of your favorite fantasies however you sound like a delusional schizophrenia. Take care.
/
Mallaiyuran / October 25, 2020
“ LEAVE Pohottuwa and rally around the Maha Sangha ”
Isn’t Slap Party born out of Pancha Maha Palavegaya? Then why did the bold heads and Ayatollahs mis-directed the Sinhala Buddhists to this level? Now second time, “Jump into the fire don’t stay in the pan”?
/
paragon / October 25, 2020
AT THIS RATE THESE MUSLIM GUYS WHO VOTED IN SUPPORT OF 20TH DEATH WARRANT even if they are offered a 1/4 or 1/2 or 1/3 minister position in charge of import and supply of PORK they will accept with both hands and will say what ever they receive FROM GOTHAPAYA IS NOT HARAM.what they need is only money,power and position and not bothered about islam and its perching-alla hoo akbar.
/
SJ / October 25, 2020
During the build-up of antisemitic actions by the Nazi state in the 1930s there were middle class Jews in Germany who thought that they could save themselves and even fellow Jews by collaborating with the Nazis.
/
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
SJ
–
Did you collaborate with LTTE to survive to this day or at least turn a blind eye to whatever LTTE did, in some cases praising their Leader, and his martial traditions?
/