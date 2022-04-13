Has MR Signaled A Bloody End?

By Ameer Ali –
“Every second you protest on the streets”, said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his televised address, “our country loses opportunities to receive potential dollars”. It was an address which followed soon after a clash between pro and anti-government demonstrators in Chilaw, a worrying phenomenon that had disrupted an otherwise spontaneous and peaceful mass movement spreading island wide. The Galle Face Green is slowly turning into Colombo’s Tahrir Square, where the demonstrators vowed to stay until Gotabaya and his regime go home. Meanwhile, the opposition neither wants to take charge of the demonstrations nor in a position to provide an alternative to the current stalemate. With a situation threatening to descend into total chaos the regime obviously has panicked, and it was that panic which must have prompted MR and not GR to address the nation this time. In that address he also reminded the protestors how the armed forces defeated the separatists in a 30-year war to bring peace and protect the sovereignty of the country. In this reminder was a hidden warning to protestors not to test GR’s and MR’s patience.
In my previous piece, GR Presidency a Colossal Liability, I referred to the two pillars of support, military and monastery, on which the regime is relying for its survival. There is of course a third, the pro-regime rabble that would be willing to stage counter protests on behalf of the regime if called upon. In fact, the clash in Chilaw was caused by the counter protest organized by that rabble. Of the two pillars however, the second had kept unusually silent so far, other than appealing to the government to attend urgently to the immediate needs of a suffering people. Apart from that the Sangha had said nothing about the legitimacy or otherwise of the ongoing street protests. Voices of erudite minds like that of Ven. Galcanda Dhammananda, whose ideas on Buddhist governance, the most needed political advice at the moment seem to have disappeared in the wilderness. True, Buddhism does not support any violence let alone violence in defence of or against a ruling regime, but history had demonstrated that Buddhist priests had been in the forefront of encouraging violence as was demonstrated recently in Myanmar. Coincidentally, it was MR, when he was the President, spread the red carpet in 2014 to welcome one such monk Ven. Ashin Viratu from that country, who the Time magazine described as the “Face of Terror”. The military of course, at least the top rank had promised to uphold the constitution, which means that they would not tolerate any extra-parliamentary attempts to overthrow the present regime. However, whether all the six regiments and their rank and file would obey orders from the top to make the confrontation bloody is not certain. I had given my own reasons for that pessimism in my previous piece and reckoned the support from the two pillars wobbly. However, the regime, backed by pro-government rabble, gendarmerie, and at least sections of Sangha, decides to clear the streets and centres of protest with violence and bloodshed that would be the regime’s Swan Song. Prime Minister’s address to the nation is predicated on that sad reality.
Even if the streets were to be cleared of demonstrators, would that help to solve the economic crisis? It is highly unlikely and has become even more difficult with the official declaration of bankruptcy by CBSL. International credit rating agencies would downgrade Sri Lanka’s credit status further which in turn would drive away foreign investors, depreciate the rupee more and induce another round of price increase. All this could have been easily avoided with less pain had previous CBSL governors, particularly Professor Lakshman, put their foot down and insisted on GR for an early approach to IMF. Now that the inevitable has happened and any bloody confrontation with demonstrators would worsen an already prevailing negative international opinion against Rajapaksa regime. IMF is also bound to stipulate more stringent measures to repair the economy. As the new chief of CBSL said quite rightly the other day, economic stability, and from his point of view, macroeconomic stability is contingent upon political and social stability, and political stability imposed through force and blood is no stability at all but a precursor to future confrontations.
More importantly and from the point of view of the gasping economy, CBSL’s reversed monetary policy must operate in tandem with a set of fiscal and trade policies enacted by the parliament. Apart from the revenue reducing fiscal measures of GR, one of the most serious obstacles that retarded implementing revenue raising fiscal and trade policies had been the cancer of nepotism and corruption. How could one expect a corrupt regime like the current one to eradicate these anti-growth evils? Even IMF underlined its willingness to assist by insisting on tackling these evils. When MR said that each moment streets were occupied by demonstrators, potential inflow of dollars was disrupted, he should have made it clear to his listeners as to what happened to the millions of dollars that came in all this time. Shouldn’t dollars wasted on white elephants and went into pockets of ministers and their contractors be accounted for? Will this regime have the resolve to clean up corruption starting with the first family itself?
The Prime Minister and his political party are still failing to understand that the slogan “Gota Go Home” is not simply one that demands the departure of President GR alone, but more than that it encapsulates a clear Vote of No Confidence by an awakened citizenry, which is angered and frustrated at the way this regime and its predecessors had exploited Sinhala Buddhist nationalism for decades in order to gain political power and enrich themselves through organized loot and cheat, all in the name of economic development. Also, the slogan “No 225 in Parliament” is not a rejection of the democratic system as MR misrepresented in his address, but to make democracy more meaningful with fewer but more capable and honest elected representatives, who would at least “understand the difference between a sovereign bond and James Bond”, as remarked by MR’s immediate predecessor Prime Minister. In political terms therefore, these slogans imply an immediate re-amendment of the 20th Amendment with previous 19th Amendment and more, abolition of the executive presidency, re-empowerment of parliament and a new constitution based on freedom, equality and justice. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason why this regime should continue even for a day more.
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business & Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
MyView / April 13, 2022
….the slogan “No 225 in Parliament” was a calculated effort of the Rajapakse clan to divert and dilute the “Rajapakses must go”.
There are indeed some of the best in the ranks of the 225 – as Harsha said in a Derana interview early this week:-
The new CBSL Gov spoke to me before accepting post and was assured full support of SJB. He also said I spoke with new “FM” Sabry twice in the last two days and gave him all advice and he agreed with that.
This is someone we direly need at this hour.
Jit / April 13, 2022
My View, the biggest mistake at this hour is to give ANY oxygen to these pirates to run the government a single hour more! Be it Nandalal or Cumaraswamy coming to salvage the economy or Harsha and SJB assuring their support for any type of fiscal or monetary policy changes are absolutely stupid decisions!! Stay away…..!!! Because the current mayhem is single handedly crated by robbing the national wealth for a decade under Rajapaksha regime. So the ONLY cure is to terminate the Rajapaksha regime. Until that is done nothing will change and the country will further go down the cliff! End of story!!
Native Vedda / April 13, 2022
MyView
Here is an excerpt from Hindustan Times (12.04.2022):
“A shipment of 11,000 MT of rice from India arrived here on Tuesday to help the economic crisis hit Sri Lankans celebrate the traditional national new year.”
–
Since the consignment is from Hindia, can you tell me whether the smart nationalists and anti Hindian campaigners like SJ, Weerawansa, Udaya, Dinesh, ….Sangha, …. Chmpika, … N Pererass, …… not going to consume rice at all.
The Sinhala speaking DEmela, Ravi Perera has no problem with Hindian rice.
nancytwins17 / April 13, 2022
Although it is hard to do, both you and your brother Nandasena have eclipsed Trump!
nimal fernando / April 13, 2022
“News Just in – Mahinda is ready to talk with the protesters”
This comment I saw on YouTube ……… better be safe than sorry …….. can never trust the Rajapakses.
–
Dileepa Ethapane
2 hours ago
Don’t fall to his trap. He wants to find out who the leaders are. Then he will send the white van. The biggest problem the Rajapakses have is that they do not know who is organising the revolt. Don’t fall in to his trap. All the Rajapakses must Go . Period.
Ajith / April 13, 2022
My view
You are right that the slogan “No 225 in Parliament” +1 by Rajapaksas is to show that they are the only people who love democracy and who respect democracy. They think that under this democracy people have given them rights to abuse power, rob the nation, bribe the MPs, abduct & murder those who ask for justice, sell the country for bribe, appoint all family members from inside and outside as ministers within that five years. Even Gota said he had two faces openly that includes massacre of civilians. People have the right to change the constitution of the country any time or remove any power that handed over to President or Parliament if they misused that power. It is now well proven that this government misused the power and they should go.
Rajash / April 13, 2022
Blood have been shed on Galle Face Green before, in 1956 when Chelvanayagm and Tamil MPs staged a satyagraha against the Sinha only act.
The Govt of the day unleashed the army on the non the non violent protesters.
Now in 2022 the country has come full circle completely bankrupt due partly to that 1956 Sinhala only act and partly to the corruption of the all politicians over the years.
Today its the youngsters Tamils, Muslims, Sinhala youths all united and protesting on Galle Face Green
MR – in his recent address to the nation reminded the Galle Face protesters of the youths burn alive with tire around the neck 1988/89 – a think threat – please disband the protest and “you go home”
MR also now says he agrees to talk to the Protesters.- The protesters have said there is nothing to talk – just you and your family and hangers on fuck off
I wont be surprised if MR resorts to the quell the protest by deploying the army
Blood will flow again in Sri Lanka
But if he deploy the army he can also say bye bye to IMF and World Bank
SJ / April 13, 2022
“Blood have been shed on Galle Face Green before, in 1956 …
The Govt of the day unleashed the ARMY (capitals mine) on the non the non violent protesters.”
Really?
I must have missed the news that day.
Mallaiyuran / April 13, 2022
What did you do with the news you picked up without missing? Ask Sampanthar Aiyya; he will tell you what happened those days. You picked it up too, but traded with Siri Ma O to go study communism in England.
Ajith / April 13, 2022
SJ,
Don’t pretend too much. ARMY may have not brought or there is no shooting of protesters but you know what happened to protestors by thugs and hooligans in front of police is real.
Eagle Eye / April 13, 2022
Rajash,
“…partly to that 1956 Sinhala only act…”
What the hell Sinhala Only Act has got to do with the economic crisis?
/
Eagle Eye / April 13, 2022
SJ / April 13, 2022
“The Galle Face Green is slowly turning into Colombo’s Tahrir Square”
There is a limit to fantasy.
“…the opposition neither wants to take charge of the demonstrations nor in a position to provide an alternative to the current stalemate.”
Has the author wondered why.
It seems that the parties read the pulse of the public more keenly than that of the protesters.
Had there been pressure from the supporters of a party across the country, they would have done everything to hijack the protests, regardless of the desire of the organisers to preserve the chastity of the protest and keep it free of part politics.
/
Buddhist1 / April 13, 2022
Voting on a no-confidence motion would show the public where each member stands. This vote should never be a secret vote but a public vote by voice as it is important for the voters who are asking all 225 to leave the Parliament to know where each of their representatives is in asking the Rajapaksas to leave politics for good.
/
Mallaiyuran / April 13, 2022
All the heading of the news and article on this speech is only in one direction: ” a threat of Army taking over”. They may be right or wrong, but the public perception of the Royals is, clearly, gone with the wind.
/
Mallaiyuran / April 13, 2022
Elder Brother Prince said, that he doesn’t need a Shoulder Cloth, but, importantly, he needs a dress to wear.
/
Gus / April 13, 2022
The sinhala only act in my view has been very good to tamils. They realised that they needed to learn english and have done so. I was told of village boys in eelam studying the english dictionary. I noticed that the FEW sinhala only professionals that I come across have limited ability to articulate credibly to counter when in my presence and me carrying out out my one person ANTI sinhala propaganda which at every opportunity that I have I do
/
Eagle Eye / April 13, 2022
Gus / April 13, 2022
The RATPACKses are in sinhala land and internationally PARIAH SINHALAS and are aware of this. These RATPACKses seem to absolutely have no self respect whatsoever and seek more opprobrium on themselves. This shows the level of ABSOLUTE SCUM these RATPACKses are.
