Headed For Constitutional Deadlock: Sumanthiran Says Presidential Proclamation Dissolving Parliament Invalid

By declaring June 20th for the 2020 parliamentary polls, the Elections Commission appears to have set the stage for the courts to intervene in order to resolve a knotty constitutional question about the life of the current Parliament.
Senior lawyers like former TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran PC are arguing that the new election date, being three months after parliament was dissolved on March 2, 2020, renders the presidential proclamation dissolving Parliament invalid.
Overruling Government preferences for a May election, the Elections Commission yesterday declared that the parliamentary election would be held on 20 June.
Sumanthiran PC explained that while there was no prohibition on the Commission to set a date of their choice according the Parliamentary Elections Act, there was clear constitutional imposition upon the President that he can no longer fulfill due to polls being delayed beyond June 2, as a result of COVID-19.
Article 70 of the Constitution imposes a strict condition on the President when he chooses to dissolve Parliament by proclamation 4.5 years into its term, Sumanthiran PC told the talk show Face the Nation on Monday night.
He explained that the President could dissolve Parliament by proclamation but the same constitutional provision that gives him the power to do so, mandates or compels him to fix a date for the new Parliament to meet no later than three months after dissolution.
On June 2, 2020 that constitutionally mandated deadline expires.
“If the three month condition cannot be met for whatever reason, the President’s proclamation becomes invalid because the President is only allowed to dissolve parliament under that strict condition because the country can function without a Parliament for no more than 3 months,” the former TNA MP from Jaffna said on the Monday night talk show.
He added that Article 70 of the Constitution permits the President to change the election date if necessary through another proclamation, but even date that must adhere strictly to the three months condition for Parliament to meet after being dissolved.
The new election date set by the Commission therefore renders President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s March 2 proclamation ineffective said Sumanthiran PC.
Pro Government lawyers however counter-argue that the corona virus battle is an extraordinary situation that the constitution does not make provision for. These lawyers are arguing for the adoption of the “doctrine of necessity” to deal with the looming constitutional deadlock, although they stop short of advocating for the constitutional provisions pertaining to the question of the life of parliament be suspended while the President deals with the pandemic.
Others like pro-Rajapaksa monk Athuraliye Rathana Thero are calling for elections to be put off by six months. During that time, Rathana Thero argues the president and the caretaker government must rule through an executive governance council without a parliament.
Constitutional experts warn this would be a slippery slope to establishing executive rule or a dictatorship in Sri Lanka on the back of the pandemic.
Colombo Telegraph learns that it was due to this constitutional condition that Parliament must meet within three months that on April 1 when it realized elections could not be held in May, the Elections Commission urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to seek an opinion from the Supreme Court.
However the President, replying through his Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, retorted that there was no need to seek an opinion from the highest court, since the Government saw no reason why the election could not be held by the end of May 2020, paving the way for Parliament to sit by June 2.
Now by declaring elections on June 20, the Elections Commission will force petitioners to go to court to resolve the issue. It has by doing so, absolved itself of the responsibility of dealing with a knotty and controversial question that could set the country on a grave constitutional collision course.
The 19th Amendment, Sumanthiran pointed out during the talk show, permitted any citizen of the Republic to petition the Supreme Court to challenge an action or inaction by the President. In this case, a legal challenge could be mounted on the basis that President Rajapaksa is not acting to rescind his gazette dissolving Parliament. Responding to a question, Sumanthiran explained that a citizen could file a petition electronically and the courts could decide to hear the matter based on how urgent it might be.
Courts are presently closed as the country contends with preventing the spread of the corona virus.
Meanwhile President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a pre-recorded interview aired across the networks on Monday night, completely ruled out the idea of reconvening the old Parliament.
Wake Up Lanka / April 21, 2020
Clearly Gotabaya’s presidency has no regards for the rule of law. Gotabaya’s voter base doesn’t seem to expect that Gotabaya follow the rule of law; their only expectation seems to be oppression of the minorities. Gotabaya and the rest of the Rajapaksa clan’s high crimes are a source of national pride for their voter base.
Leelawathie Jayasinghe / April 21, 2020
Constitutional Provisions are secondary, – for rascals. They dont care about anything but Rajaakshe doctrine: Let s see how many of the peoples would be in agreement with crime friendly rajapakhe doctrine ?
Where in the recent past, Rajapakshes respected the constitution?
1) Sacking of then CJ Dr Bandaranayaka amid the repeated protests of COMMON WEALTH and international community nevertheless going by WIMAL WEERANSE#S abusive speeches based on his toilet – even that lady was stoned to the very same manner they the Rajakshe led groups threw chilli powder and other physical objects hurting him mentally and physically, but on the constant gawks of MAHINDA BP RAJAPKSHE…
shameless Rajapakshe the bugger man, who threw CHILLIE to honourable speaker took close to him while paying a state visit to India recently – meaning RAJAPKSHE can kill someone and in the following day, behave as if nothing is happened. He is 10000000000000000000000000000 times dangerous than COVID-19 virus infection.
2) Brothers and their bastard sons and their crimes, WHICH are beyond estimations including RUGBY player misterious murder by none other RAJAPAKSHE family (only similar to that of JAMAL KHASHOGI murdered in a saudi embassy in Turky 15months ago)
3)And how many others were murdered by their commands and conspiracies – numerous. Nevertheless, stupid poor people and their brain washing by ABUSIVE MEDIA MAFIA cemented in srilanken soil today, woul dnot pave the way, any goodies to rise up and help hand this NATION filled with over 40% of the destitute.
K.A. Sumanasekera / April 21, 2020
Oh boy … This is serious..PC Abraham is no small change..
Will our Nandasena become the shortest serving President ever ?.
Will our Court Install Dr Rani and his UNP Cabinet to run the Nation for another Term?.
Will the UNP Opp Leader from Keselwatta become the first ever Opposition Leader of Lankawe who didn’t get a chance to put his bum on a Chair in Kotte even for a day ?..
Looks like this Deadly Corona not only wrecked our Economy but also it has demolished our Constitution..
What a sensational surprise it must be for Bathudeens Rauf Hakeems and even their lawyer mate Hisbolla , coming soon after poor Cardinal in Colombo expressed his satisfaction about the progress of the Suicide Investigation which he had been waiting for since last Easter….
Native Vedda / April 21, 2020
KASmaalam K.A. Sumanasekera
“Will our Nandasena become the shortest serving President ever ?.”
You should go back to the 7 million who voted for the former National Hangman and a self proclaimed strongman.
Strongmen are usually not that clever in fact in most cases they are stupid just like you are.
By the way did Gota consult the head of his legal team President’s Counsel the celebrated legal eagle Ali Sabry before dissolving the parliament? If not Gota should have consulted you in order to avoid constitutional crisis.
You see KASmaalam the Sinhala/Buddhists need to regularly create new conflicts before solving the previous ones in order to stay afloat.
Rohana Hettiarachi / April 21, 2020
I have given you all details
rbh / April 21, 2020
Who will dicide the safety or right to healthy envoirment the election commision or the health authority
Corana virus is an invisible variety of microorganisms can cause disease as per sri Lankan authority even dead body cremation is required in that case thousands of the election crowd is more prone to acquire the air borne breath the fact is that look at the liquor shops meeting of people which was again put to close all liquor shops is this not enough facts what will be like people movement to keep election very soon, To enjoy movement we have to control people /ourselves, it depends not on government.
ajith / April 21, 2020
The country and people of the nation need a lawyer Sumanthiran and a professional Hoole like people to rescue the country falling under a dictatorship. Why there is no Sinhalese lawyers are afraid to come forward to save this Nation? Is President Gota and Prime Minister Mahinda (Mahinda Family) above Lord Buddha or Judiciary? Open your eyes and think rationally?
Aruna Gamage / April 21, 2020
What a stupid, stupid argument!
This stupid argument doesn’t have substance just because ‘Sumanthiran says’ it.
The lapse of three months was due to EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES brought about by the pandemic, and any court anywhere in the world would see that the deferral of the election was caused by unforeseen circumstances.
The EC (excluding that rogue Hool) has done the best under the circumstances to give the people the democratic right as early as possible. If Coronavirus raises its head again, elections can be postponed again without any constitutional or legal issues.
Hopeless rent seekers without a popular base like Sumanthiran, UNP , the JVP and other desperadoes have always disliked elections because they can’t win them!
No surprises there.
Sumanthiran puts his credentials as a lawyer in to question with this stupid point, and he should be laughed at, not taken seriously.
Wake Up Lanka / April 21, 2020
It’s very black and white. Absolutely no grey areas for confusion. But you seemed to be confused.
The constitution and the rule of law thereof are not for amateurs to tinker with. Whatever the circumstance, the those must be followed diligently, period.
The rule of law takes into consideration emergency situations. Emergency situations have to be handled lawfully within the legal framework. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.
Ruwan / April 21, 2020
This clearly shows the frustrations of the parliamentarians and how much they long to come back to power again! The parliament stands dissolved and should not be called back! If the old parliamentarians come back to power they will sabotage the good work that has been done up to now by the president. They will also bring in unnecessary complications to the prevailing situations as all of them by hook or by crook want to come back to power by roaming the streets for votes using their parliamentary privileges! As this is an unusual situation let us be without the parliamentarians until the virus is controlled in the country. To control our people we need the armed forces as we are an undisciplined community!
Plato. / April 21, 2020
The Far Right in the country comprising the saffron brigade and sections of the Sinhala Buddhist voters who are the sheet anchor of President GoRa will now come with a counter political argument.
Tamils like Prof:Ratnajeevan Hoole and Sumanthiran PC.are sabotaging the aspirations of the Majority Sinhala voters!
We are heading towards a political virus in the midst of the Covid -19.
chiv / April 21, 2020
According to Govt there are 300 infected, half of whom have recovered, single digit death and the situation is well under control , so much so, that govt is prepared to conduct a nation wide election anytime soon. This situation does not even meet the criteria for endemic, leave alone epidemic. Where is the crisis to call for extraordinary measures. To be honest , Lanka is not even eligible for such financial or other assistance, when there are many in need.
Wake Up Lanka / April 21, 2020
Nonetheless, it is a Pandemic and SriLanka is affected.
Given what we know of the viral strain that causes covid-19 and its unprecedented contagiousness, it’s absolutely necessary that drastic and diligent preventive measures are taken to contain the spread. Hence this is indeed a crisis that requires extraordinary measures right here in SriLanka.
Sampath Perera / April 21, 2020
Can Dr Nihal Jayaywickrema express his professional opinion on this important issue. Not that third grade professor who is aspiring to be the next foreign minister.
Kabaragoya / April 21, 2020
1. The doctrine of necessity does not apply when there is an alternative legitimate way available. It applies only where the unlawful method is chosen to deal with an emergency. Both Jayampathy and Sumanthiran have indicated a lawful alternative. Recall the old bunch of crooks-the old parliament. Also, you cannot mishandle the coronavirus situation and call the situation you bring about as necessity.
2. The Ratana Thero solution is not on. Unless there is a Parliament, there is no properly constituted government. IMF and other loan givers, including China, will not give loans to just His Exalted Excellency G. Rajapakse. He might put it into his pocket. So, with an impending economic crisis, there is a need to have a properly constituted government with a Parliament.
chiv / April 21, 2020
Sumanthiran dosent seems to be that stupid because he just told the courts “current curfew is illegal” and got Ranjan out on bail.
Sunil Abeyratne / April 21, 2020
Elections cannot be held when there is a pandemic in full swing simply because holding elections run the risk of deaths.
My understanding is that the President has dissolved the Parliament as provided for in the Constitution.
Does the constitution provide for the kind of situation Sri Lanka is currently facing?
Probably not. This is because (1) Sri Lanka never faced such a situation before (2) The drafters of the constitution could not have reasonably foreseen this situation.
Where do we go from here?
Surely the legal arguments cannot exist in a vacuum disregarding the ground reality. It is logical for the highest court to make a determination on the validity of the EC decision to hold elections.
The previous parliament does not exist anymore and fresh elections are required to elect a new Parliament.
Reinstatement of the previous parliament (I do not have the knowledge nor the competence to make a call on the legality of such action) is totally undemocratic and is tantamount of the resurrection of the dead.
It is also clearly NOT acceptable for the country to be run indefinitely without a parliament, which provides representation to all citizens.
The status quo should continue until COVID -19 is brought under control. Sri Lanka appears to do well although we do not have a handle on the actual infections in the community because our testing levels grossly inadequate.
There is a lot at play here although many of the citizens (like myself) do not understand the legal complexities.
Rohan / April 21, 2020
If the Gazette declaration is Null and Void, so will the Nominations filed. The Drama that was enacted by the Americans by getting their Proxy in the President’s seat preventing the Election Commissioner probing the Dual Citizenship issue, conveniently to allow their Proxy to be elected. The Americans would not have minded, had Gota Militarized the Administration because it is to their advantage. That is why many a retired Army Personnel have been planted in Administrative posts. Although the Americans having kept Shavendra Silva the main accused of Human Rights violations massacring all the Surrenderees as revealed by Sarath Fonseka was provided safe Haven in New York by the Americans. When Shavendra was allowed to come back after 10 yrs he gets appointed to the Army Commander’s post which the Americans make a fuss for lies, as if they do not like it. It is all theatrics. All Forces of Democracy in the Country should get together and drive out this man who is not only a Ruthless Murderer but the Biggest Fraud this side of Suez. We should get the support of the Indians for the Job. Today the Americans cannot interfere any more which they did, all these years.
hancho pancha / April 21, 2020
I would not read too much into Mr. Sumanthiran. I had placed lot of faith in him as a political leader with guts who would stand up high for the underdog. There is no difference between him and his brethren in the South. He is well entrenched into Colombo establishment. He is not doing what he should be doing to up lift the down trodden in the North.
