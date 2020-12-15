Heading Towards The Gadarene Slope On Covid Cremation 

By Jehan Perera –
Fear when combined with falsehood and insular inward-looking nationalism make a potent combination that can lead to the brutalization of society in the short term and possible disaster in the longer term. Sri Lanka is gaining international notoriety on this account. The issue of enforced cremation of those who die of Covid, or are suspected of it as a possible cause of death, has shocked the sensibilities of the world to the extent that four UN Special Rapporteurs have called on Sri Lanka to permit burial of such fatalities. Significantly, these were the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief; the Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; the Special Rapporteur on minority issues; and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.
Sri Lanka, more than any other country, has seen shameless manifestations of populist irrationality by government leaders to protect against the depredations of the Covid virus, such as the throwing of pots into rivers and drinking of elixirs that have no base in science. In such a context, the desire for self-protection can go to extreme lengths at other levels also. Especially after the Covid cluster that originated from the central fish market in Colombo, the fear that fish are contaminated has continued to grow. A leading business magnate said that his workers who invited him to a meal had assured him that they would not serve fish. They explained that they had heard that in faraway China that Covid infected bodies were being dumped into the sea and consumed by the fish.
Some of these fears might be dismissed as peccadillos of less educated people if not for the acts of brutality that can emerge. An incident that captured the centre stage recently was the prison riot that killed at least 11 persons when prisoners demanded Covid tests be done to separate those infected with Covid from those who were free of it. A gesture of care to those imprisoned, many of them in remand prior to trial, might have cooled tempers. Instead the riot was put down with extreme brutality as many of those who died had been shot. The failure of the state to protect those in its custody is not a new phenomenon. One of the most infamous was in 1983 when many of those incarcerated for being part of the Tamil militant movements were killed during another prison riot.
Self-Defeating
There are also the pathetic accounts of bereaved families of Covid patients being treated harshly which acts as a disincentive to people to test whether they or their families have got infected by the virus. The latest is the story of the 20 day old infant who was cremated at short notice without being shown to the parents or obtaining their assent in circumstances where neither of the parents tested positive for Covid. The practice of cremating victims of Covid without giving the families access to the bodies is proving to be counterproductive. There are an increasing number of examples where people are defying the health authorities who come to their areas to check them. This is a self-defeating prospect both for them and the country at large.
The reluctance of people to get themselves checked is mainly due to their fear that they will be taken away and may end up being cremated without any relative being present. But this will increase the possibility of Covid spread which cremation is meant to minimize. Instead of looking at the problem rationally, the issue of enforced cremation of those who have tested positive and not survived has become a divisive political issue. Instead of unifying the people of the country to minimize the spread of Covid by joining together in sharing information with the government, the enforced cremation of Covid victims has distanced the communities. In particular it will have the effect of inducing those in the Muslim community to actively conceal cases of infection for fear that their loved ones may be cremated and subjected to eternal damnation according to their belief.
It now appears that the government leadership who stoked up ethnic fears and rode the wave of ethnic nationalism to come to power are attempting to take their foot off the accelerator. Whether they will be permitted to do so is the question. It was reported that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had shown impatience when the committee appointed by the government more than six months ago to give an answer to the safety of Covid burials had asked for more time. On previous occasions those politicians who succeeded in rousing up nationalism and riding its wave to power paid heavily for their politically opportunistic and morally reprehensible conduct. Prime Minister S W R D Bandaranaike in 1957 and Opposition Leader Appapillai Amirthalingam in 1989 paid the supreme price for trying to put the genie back in the bottle.
Response Governance
From the time the first Covid death was reported in Sri Lanka in March this year, the government’s policy has been to cremate Covid victims. This has been a source of unusual controversy as it goes against both science and religion. Islam in particular requires the burial of all human beings who die regardless of the circumstances of death. The World Health Organisation’s Covid guidelines permit burial of Covid victims. The country’s Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has stated that the mandatory requirement for cremation imposed under the health guidelines is not a valid restriction and that the government should amend the regulations to ensure compatibility with the Sri Lanka constitution and international obligations.
However, the health authorities continue to take the position that Covid burial is not permissible due to the threat to the health and safety of the larger population as it leads to the possibility of groundwater contamination. The steep rise in Covid infections due to the difficulties in controlling people-to-people spread of this highly infectious disease has brought into question the efficacy of Sri Lanka’s strategy to contain the spread of Covid infection. The enforced cremation of Covid victims should not be part of a viable strategy of containment especially as it is a source of great distress to the members of the Muslim and Christian communities to whom burial is an honoring of their faith. There are reports of vulnerable members of the Muslim community leaving the country due to their fear of being eternally damned by cremation. More recently the Maldivian government has offered space in its own tiny county for burial of Muslims who have died of Covid and are threatened with cremation.
At the present time the government’s leadership is reported to be willing to consider the burial of Covid victims in specially located sites which would pose no risk of groundwater contamination. There is a need to face down the forces of extreme ethnic nationalism and irrationality. The sooner this is done the more possible it will be for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has frequently reiterated that he will ensure justice and equal treatment to all sections of the people to claim the mantle of being a statesman. In his address to the nation the president said that “An administration that protects the rights of all citizens regardless of racial or religious differences will be established during my tenure.” The end of forcible Covid cremation is a test of statesmanlike governance and whether science and rationality prevail over irrationality and superstition which is liable to doom Sri Lanka to further years of internal strife.
RBH59 / December 15, 2020
Doctors handling covid patients is dangerous hospitals might be the main COVID-19 carriers, as they are facilitating transmission to uninfected patients no one knows the who has contracted the virus but spending large money to cremation where the is no proof. some are in the ideal that virus is a kind of snake the can come out from the si feet buried body. where the covid testing waste is disposed the testing equipment for covid testing collection/swab to patients that meet the COVID-19 screening waste dispossed.caregivers, are the most affected than the dead body.
Punchi Point / December 15, 2020
Spread and transmission of the virus due to unavoidable circumstances, such as contamination of doctor’s/nurses’ clothes, and due to negligence of throwing infected hospital waste, which should be corrected immediately, is not comparable to actively introducing countless trillions of this imported deadly virus into our soil by burying its victims. Its an undisputable established scientific fact that virus from corpses contaminate soil, surface and groundwater, not to mention the danger of new mutated variants associated with SARS-Cov-2, which can not only endanger us, but our animals and wildlife. We humans have a responsibility towards each other and nature, its bad enough that this virus was imported due to unnatural forms of travelling and extensive unwanted travel between countries and continents, lets not make our animals and wildlife suffer. Lets not take it for granted that every new mode of travel and trade is something that has to be used and misused, as has been the case the past 3-4 decades, in regards to air travel. (Someone here at CT wrote that he has booked holidays in Singapore for him and his family, almost as a protest against travel restrictions; how very un-thoughtful and selfish!)
Punchi Point / December 15, 2020
Already in Denmark, they have put to death 17 million innocent minks due to this virus infecting them and mutating and jumping back to infect humans. Although this variant is classified as a variant of SARS-Cov-2, this is an EXTREMELY dangerous virus, because it has managed species switching successfully in 3 known instances (4 if we can count this too), the past 18-19 years. Think of making reservoirs of this virus under ground by burying its victims? Groundwater contamination will be the last thing we would need to worry if the virus manages to mutate into another deadlier variant, and infect our animals too, and there will be no stopping it. This is a reality the countries which have buried Covid-19 victims might face in the future, but we are, for now safe and not faced with it, since we atleast have not buried and introduced SARS-Cov-2 into our soil. Talking of the minks in Denmark – can any of the proponents of burials say why these 17 million minks were not buried, but burnt, if it is safe to bury? Afterall burning 17 million minks is not a small task, not to mention the cost of burning.
Easton Scott / December 15, 2020
Dear Punchi P
Your focus is too narrow, mate. Viruses can and do remain dormant, but only at the right conditions, but there are a few important things that you need to grasp:
1. Cremation of human remains alone will not guarantee that viruses will not emerge now or later. What about all animals which die in their natural environments? How many animals were involved in infecting the Apex Covid patient in Wuhan? How much virus is required to start a pandemic?
2. Are you aware of the viral delights that await the world in the future, with the thawing of the permafrost? See this for a flavour: http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/20170504-there-are-diseases-hidden-in-ice-and-they-are-waking-up
leelagemalli / December 15, 2020
Why should Rajapakshe have the authority to decide the last will of deaths of srilanken citizens ? They behave as if SRILANKA land territories are their own properties. Why do people stay mum yet today ? Is it no time to rise up against Rajapakshes brutalities ?
How do they define the role of President in SRILANKEN context ?
We warned the people enough long before voting for the mlechcha men? Now all what we predicted have become the reality
Who else is happy today except Rajapakshes family and those who got released from the high crime investigations ?
There are enough reports that prove the current govt has no CLUE how they could finance COVID19 vaccine. Even poor countries in Africa set their plans today how they would manage to get their people be protected, but SO CALLED powerful sirlanken ( at least for them, not to the world) dont even discuss how the govt would work on it.
Punchi Point / December 15, 2020
Human life and the right to live, goes above all other rights and cannot be compromised for any reason whatsoever, least of all religious superstition.
old codger / December 15, 2020
PP,
Since you seem so concerned about human rights, please provide one credible instance where Covid was spread through groundwater?
Alternatively, don’t you think some of those alleged archaeological sites in EP could be used as Muslim cemeteries, much more useful than handing them over to unemployed “cheevaradhariyas” ?
Eagle Eye / December 15, 2020
old codger,
“Alternatively, don’t you think some of those alleged archaeological sites in EP could be used as Muslim cemeteries, much more useful than handing them over to unemployed “cheevaradhariyas” ?
What the fk you mean by ‘Alleged archeological sites’? They are real archeological sites that depict Sinhala Buddhist heritage. Unfortunately, most of these archeological sites have been vandalized by Demalu and Muslims.
Get the hell out without insulting Buddhist Monks.
GATAM / December 15, 2020
Burial will be worse. If burial was allowed and if people believe further spread of COVID-19 was due to burial there will be a violent backlash.
old codger / December 15, 2020
This virus and others originated in bats .There must be thousands of dead bats lying around. If this stupid govt is so concerned about groundwater, it should should set up yet another task force to cremate all the bats, kabaragoyas, etc.
sitrep24 / December 15, 2020
Hi Old Codger,
.
You can’t take sense to those who are blinded by racism and anger. If they see every evidence they will still not accept. If the coronavirus could communicate with mankind and it inform these people that there it is not a snake to be able to crawl through the ground looking for groundwater; these people still would not accept.
.
The devil has made their dealings fair seeming to them so they are far away from any Guidance.
.
We can only reply to expose their lies to those who might read their comments.
Sinhala_Man / December 15, 2020
If the cremation of Muslim COVID-19 victims had indeed been owing to serious medical/scientific problems, there would have been no fuss. Even the Sri Lankan Muslim community (which, let it be faced, does sometimes make unfair requests for special treatment) would have stomached this.
.
However, from the beginning, this has been an anti-Muslim move. That being the case, world outrage, and also the anger of all rational Sri Lankans is justified.
.
Now, this is turning into a macabre joke. See this news-story from the Maldives:
.
https://raajje.mv/92149
.
The headline there is:
.
Maldives considers Lanka’s request to bury Muslim Covid-19 victims
.
Just how low can the Rajapaksa Government go to rouse racial hatred to divide and rule unjustly?
leelagemalli / December 15, 2020
Dear Mr SM,
.
They have that in their blood. I dont hate even an insect, but I believe if anyone would deliberately commit crimes, high crimes, he or she would suffer lot more… that would come around on you. Likewise, there are rumours, Mahinda Rajakshes is currently caught by serious illness. Karma has given a sign that he cant abuse the very same people for their political surivival again and again. Nature would not allow it happening on and on….
–
There is a limit for everything. Let s hope the best, we should all leave this planet, but to my knowledge I have not myself committed any crimes in my life. I have made sacrifices and will continue lot more for the sake of poor.
–
For some reasons, majority of people in this country would not have the the little brains to see it right. Today after getting elected, Rajapakshes treat own people as if they are animals – is beyond all ethics and morals. Now all is being made to replace sick person with that MOST ABUSIVE in that bunch 10% as the PM, But we perfectly know Rajaakshes would NOT care much about ethics and morals.
Rajash / December 15, 2020
“…Some of these fears might be dismissed as peccadillos of less educated people..”
Jehan – you cant dismiss GR the president of the country as a “peccadillos of less educated people.?”
Rajash / December 15, 2020
“More recently the Maldivian government has offered space in its own tiny county for burial of Muslims who have died of Covid and are threatened with cremation.”
Jehan you are trying to bury this unnoticed
==================
dont you think it is an absolute shame for Sri Lanka to go begging another country to bury Sri Lanka’s deceased people.
========
How about the kith and kin of the deceased? Will the govt offer finance for them to accompany the body to Maldives? Will the govt offer finance to return to Maldives annually to remember them and pay their respect
=======
and what about logistics.
How is the deceased body transported to Maldives?
There must be economy of scale.
so collect all bodies and transport en masse and dump the bodies en masse in a long tretch?
is this all done by Sir Cular?
sitrep24 / December 15, 2020
Let’s not insult scientific research by giving any sort of credence to these false easily disprovable claims of coronavirus contaminating ground water. If there were any truth it then you would have heard about it by now as the number of covid 19 burials in the world pass the 1.3 million mark, yet there has not been A SINGLE REPORTED CASE of coronavirus contaminating ground water.
.
The only reason this is done is to make happy the lowlifes thug terrorists who pretend to be monks and the antha moda SBs who would prefer a ‘pani beema’ over the covid 19 vaccine.
.
This is such an egregious violation of people’s fundamental rights. These moda sinhala buddhists are forcing their religious practices on Christians and Muslims. May the Lord of Jesus Christ punish those who are responsible for this crime, in this world and the next.
Ashan / December 15, 2020
The problem with nationalists is that they are totally unable to understand that if they want to win the minority votes, discriminating them, is the last thing to do. Anyone with half a brain could see that these Rajapaksa’s have shown their racist policies for years, whether ignoring and condoning saffron robed thugs terrorize the minority, spreading hate and leading mobs, not condemning the killing of Muslim in Mosques, nor the attack on Churches and Mosques by Buddhists extremists. Arresting innocent Muslim professionals is also the wrong thing to do, especially when our laws are not upheld, and they are not given due legal representation.
Dividing a nation, setting one against the other, will never win hearts, and refusing to cooperate and show good will, by being flexible about burying their dead, in accordance to WHO regulations, and observed by the rest of the world, simply shows arrogance, racism, and a strong signal that this lot has no interest in being the leaders of all people in this country, only those that benefit them politically, that would be the majority.
Any politician or voter, who belongs to the minority, should think twice before forming alliances, or voting, for this racist lot. To do so is accepting, or endorsing, the discrimination of the minority.
RBH59 / December 15, 2020
Which is more dangerous dead body buried under six feet or the live body having covid under treatment is dangerous give the cremation coast 50.000 Rs to poor 5000 ea 10 people can fill there stomach or covis care takers intead of dead body to put on ashes of the dead body.
ramona therese fernando / December 15, 2020
It is troubling that any religion lives in the terror of hell-fire. A belief that the soul has to (quantamly) unite with the soul on the day of judgement is a belief that can be scientifically understood at a certain level (something that can happen even if one is cremated) . But the idea that one is going to be placed in hell-fire for eternity because the body was cremated shows the terrifying level of paranoia that a religion can impinge on the human soul.
Having said that, as this fear is ingrained in a quarter of earthly population, it is right that the rest of humanity rallies round them and sooth their fears.
Yet it would be mindful of Lankan Muslims to realizes that a place like Sri Lanka is not like the Arabian desert where plentiful of land and space, spread out communities, and a low-water table enables them to bury their dead safely without any risk of groundwater contamination.
ramona therese fernando / December 15, 2020
Part II
–
It is best then, that Muslims in respect to the physical realities if Sri Lanka, change their culture accordingly, and bury their deceased is an enclosed coffin, so bodily fluids are retained and decomposed within the confines of the impervious wood of the casket. If it is felt that the deceased need to hear the call of the Muzzin at prayer-time (and hence the cultural belief of avoiding an enclosed casket), let it be modernized with a simple electronic cell in each coffin that relays the prayers to the deceased. Or bury the body in an open coffin filled with earth where at least the bodily fluids , by force of gravity, will flow to the bottom of the casket and therein decompose, and not flow by osmosis, to the top of the casket and flow onto the rest if the surroundings and hence into the high Lankan water table. It is the bounden duty of the rest of mankind to help our Muslims along with this fright and flight syndrome.
Ajith / December 15, 2020
With all this hard talk of burial of Muslims bodies by Muslim communities, the Muslim political leadership, particularly those Muslims who gave full support to Gota to get through the two third majority are dangerous enemies of Muslim community. It is a well known fact Buddhist Sinhala Fundamentalism wants to eliminate Muslims, Hindus, and Christians from this island. But the minority politicians whether it is a Muslim or Hindu or Christian has a responsibility to stand together to protect their identity and justice to their rights in this island because they belong to this island. It is their motherland.
Buddhist1 / December 15, 2020
Covid 19 has exposed the present Rajapakse Family Government’s weaknesses within the 1st year of their rule. Although the Govt was boasting as the best country in the world that controlled Covid Phase 1, failed miserably during Phase 11. Phase 1 was managed effectively as Gotabaya wanted to conduct the General Election. However, after winning the general election the ball was dropped.
The Rajapakse Family Government which also includes Vyath Maga and Yuthukama has used Covid as a tool to push on their racial ideology. When the whole world at the advice of WHO allowed burial of Covid deaths, SL blocked it. Repeated requests by various doctors, scientists and virologists fell in deaf ears. The iceings
Buddhist1 / December 15, 2020
Covid 19 has exposed the present Rajapakse Family Government’s weaknesses within the 1st year of their rule. Although the Govt was boasting as the best country in the world that controlled Covid Phase 1, failed miserably during Phase 11. Phase 1 was managed effectively as Gotabaya wanted to conduct the General Election. However, after winning the general election the ball was dropped.
The Rajapakse Family Government which also includes Vyath Maga and Yuthukama has used Covid as a tool to push the racial ideology. When the whole world, at the advice of WHO allowed burial of Covid deaths, SL blocked it. Repeated requests by various doctors, scientists and virologists fell in deaf ears. The icing of the cake was Gotabaya asking the President of Maldives to allow Sri Lankan Muslim burials in Maldives. This further exposed the “Racial” ideology and practice of the Government to the entire world and also the ignorance of Gotabaya. Even a child in school knows that the average land mass in Maldives is 4 feet above sea level and the highest is less than 8 feet. In Sri Lanka is much higher, so burying in Maldives is more dangerous than in Sri Lanka. I always wondered if Gota thought that the spread of Covid – as per his theory- is ok if it happens in Maldives and not in Sri Lanka!
Easton Scott / December 15, 2020
Jehan Perera:
Good on you for ramping your otherwise dry, “on-the-fence” style up a notch. You could do better of course, but then people understand that you do not wish to go the way Rajeewa Jayaweera went. Given that you live in Lanka, perhaps you should try to emulate Rajan Philips’ style of nuanced writing, that brings the truth out, but not the risk in.
Easton Scott / December 15, 2020
Jehan P: You say, “The sooner this is done the more possible it will be for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has frequently reiterated that he will ensure justice and equal treatment to all sections of the people to claim the mantle of being a statesman.”
Hopefully you have not been drinking the currently raging Dhammika’s “pani”, mate, or something more potent? Do you seriously believe that iour good “Sir” had or has ANY thoughts of ensuring justice and equal treatment to all sections of the people?
And, you quote “Sir” as spouting, “An administration that protects the rights of all citizens regardless of racial or religious differences will be established during my tenure.”
Wow. I think all of us need a daily dose of tranquilizer mate, so we can simply chill and take this total BS in.
Mallaiyuran / December 15, 2020
“Prime Minister S W R D Bandaranaike in 1957 and Opposition Leader Appapillai Amirthalingam in 1989 paid the supreme price for trying to put the genie back in the bottle…………………………..
………………………….
President said that “An administration that protects the rights of all citizens regardless of racial or religious differences will be established during my tenure.” “Jehan PhD is weaving a nude King mask for Mass-murderer Modaya King to make him look more majestic than the Oxford educated orator SWRD. Sadly other than the PhD, everybody else see the real face of him though PhD’s Mask.
Tamils are Dravidians, 9000 years ago moved from far West, though Middle East, to Indus Valley and spread all over India, without one war described in history. Still the Athivasikal or the Vedas co-exist with Tamils in their lands. Poonkunranar’s “Yathum Ure Yavarum Kelir” is the life philosophy taught by Old Tamiliaga learned men to laymen practice tolerance and to live with love. Then how did those ancient Tamil listen to these erudite pundits in practice Illanago is descriping it In Chilapatikaram,:“the cosmopolitan Poompuhar is a town where the people Burry, Burn & Throw to pray lives in the jungle the bodies of their dead love ones”. What he subtly saying is Saivar, Sakiyar, Jains & Yawanar were peacefully living and thriving in that town, well tolerating and accepting other foreign cultures.
Mallaiyuran / December 15, 2020
In short, in Poompuhar, unlike in Lankawe where the Nathasuram is forbidden by The PhD and Rapist Army, there was no Article 9 to barrier to burry anybody against their faith.
The double tongued PhD, who went with Rapist Army to UoJ and warned the students that if play Nathasuram instead of Kandyan Thovil they would know well what can happen, is now correcting Amirthalingam, MP. Section 9 of the constitution is not saying all are equal. I am a living witness taken out bus and beaten for wearing Pottu. Disappointingly, extremist Muslim leaders and writers said they need no change in the constitution for secularism, But made promise of a blood bath if the new constitution goes ahead with merging North East to leave them as secular administration.
Jesus who brought justice to sufferers took his justice from the hands of his disciples to whom he taught peace. President Lincoln was consumed by the war he engulfed. Gandhi was killed by Hindus for whom he was fighting against British. Amirthalingam, spear headed Tamils’ fight for freedom, killed by rebels. Jehan PhD is comparing Telugu Chauvinist Radala Solomon West Ridgeway Dias with a freedom advocate Amirthalingam. Other than Jehan PhD’s today’s invention, never – ever anybody compared any one of the others with Solomon, the ultimate cunning crook.
Mallaiyuran / December 15, 2020
Like in the Pancha Dhandra story, Jehan PhD could have equated value of an Aanai to a Paanai, but he is comparing the bestial lion, which created Emergency 58 to the cow that fought for her calf against the lion. Amirthalingam was beaten by Rapist Police and Army three times in public meetings, with the intention of killing him; He survived only to be killed by his group. Though opportunistically, against John Kotalawa’s warning, Solomon started his Pancha Maha Pala Vegaya to destroy Tamils, but starting of Tamils’ armed struggle was not the decision of Amirthalingam. Jehan PhD knows that more than others, but trying to uplift him to a sage level within his Sinhala Buddhist intellectualism, fooling Modayas by concocting a new venomous comparison. It was TULF’s decision and that time Amir was not the leader of TULF and he never accepted that position and remained as Secretary to TULF because he did not want to chair a position chaired by SJV, GG and Thondaman. One of the reasons the armed struggle failed is because ITAK went against V. Navaratnam’s consultation and took Amirthalingam’s consultation to delay the Self-determination agitation. That was one of the suspicion rebels had against Amirthalingam and they believed Amir was against serious armed struggle.
Mallaiyuran / December 15, 2020
Muslim leaders thought Standardization will uplift them in Muslim-Sinhala Government and make them as Kings and queens, instead of they only being King Makers. But Under Article 9 A, a Sinhala Buddhist is a Sinhala Buddhist and Muslims is only a Muslims; no mix-up.
“ It now appears that the government leadership who stoked up ethnic fears and rode the wave of ethnic nationalism to come to power are attempting to take their foot off the accelerator. Whether they will be permitted to do so is the question. “
Jehan PhD had written many essay how Aanduwa had completed the implementation of UNHRC resolution 30/1. Jehan PhD doesn’t give a damn about who thinks of on the matters he writes on his job of beating the chest for wage; take it or leave it; I get my pay, that’s it!,
