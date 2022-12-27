Hirunika Trapped In A Wider Political Game

By Shyamon Jayasinghe –

“Hirunika is not fearless; she is impulsive, imprudent and reckless” – Professor Ashu on the Warpath

In my article previously published in Colombo Telegraph under the caption: “The Dog’s Case of Professor Ashu & Hirunika’s Indiscretion” I pointed out that both Hirunika and the Sirasa TV persons who interviewed her over Professor Ashu Marasinghe’s alleged puppy misdadventure may have to face serious charges for damages, if taken to court. The reason is that she has publicised allegations with regard to the professor, that needs proper verification. I explained how digital images could be synthetically manipulated and how court may require other verifications to accept any such image as evidence. I have cited international expert opinion on instances like this.

True to my expectations, the professor has immediately reported the matter to CID for investigation. This is the fisrt step.

You and I – the ordinary, the powerless and the powerful – have a personal reputation and dignity to protect. That is a basic right of the individual. My selfimage is everything to me. So it is for you. We must be open to criticism. At the same time, we must be protected by the law against attempts to injur or hurt us without substance over private or poltical vendetta. This applies for every citizen. It is one of the rocks that enable us to live stable lives.

As I have pointed out, that if we are to enjoy a tolerant society we must have the law that helps prevent intolerant citizens from destroying the tolerant. If the tolerant are endangered then goes Tolerance from society. Hirunika had a right to make allegations. Professor Ashu has the right to defend himself from damage to his person. The decider will be court;not political interest pushers vicious mudslingers, fools and idiots who bark from the sidelines in total ignorance of the real issues at hand.

My Focus

I focus on issues and I love to support the victimised. My political interests may vary from time to time according to society’s demand. So is my support for specific leaders.I recognize that others must enjoy similar fare. On the other hand, keeping courtesies intact is a sign of personal decency. One must not let one’s arse catch fire.

Hirunika’s Follow-Up with the CID

Today (27/12/22) I see a video of where Hirunika answers questions posed by the media after she herself (subsequently) emerged out of the CID office. This vist to the CID and the responses to media questions does put Hirunika into further problems.

Hirunika has enough experience by now to ensure that she seeks a good senior lawyer’s advice before hastening to act. On the other hand, she is more keen to blurt out without metaphorically getting into a dog’s hole.

Not only a lawyer; she needs a good political advisor. As it is,Hirunika emanates a selfconfidence that is hardly backed by capacity;just the kind of person who can be used by cowards to do their thing.

No Aadrasha Karadena

The first blunder she makes is to present herself before CID without the original complainant, Professor Ashu’s alleged lover Aadrasha Karadena. Presumably it would have been the latter who gave the complaint to Hirunika and the image or images. This absence raises legal issues of locus standii. During the first intrview, Karadena tried to elaborate the harrassment she is supposed to have suffered under Ashu Marasinghe. According to Hirunika Karadena this unfortunate lady had elaborated a chain of evil events associated with the professor while the two were living together for two whole years. Lovers fall out and when they do hell can let loose.

And, here you are: Aadrsha Karadena is absent. When querried, Hirunika was vague about Karadena’s absence. “She my have gone to…here… there… and everywhere.”

Hirunika is Vague and Ambiguous this Time

The second noticeable thing about this second interview is that Hirunika is less cocksure of about what precisely would have really have occurred. That was very clear from her delivery and body language. Hirunika confesses that there is division among the public with regard to interpreting the image shown up at the first interview. She should not have told that. She seems to have amended her version saying that the puppy had been placed near Ashu’s “private parts.” How bad is all this, Hirunika asks.

Looking at that image it is also not clear to me as to what the pup is actually subjected to. Ashu appears to be in his pants as the belt is seen in place. Even assuming this isn’t a digital manipulation I observe more confusion than clarity. Hirunika may have realised this herself and that is why she says in a kind of refrain ”My! My! what a bad thing… it is not done … not acceptable…it is against the Penal Code….”

What clause in the penal code describes the nature of a sexual offence with an animal? What about the other images Hirunika said she had?

Perhaps detecting her flawed position Hirunika seems to get emotional at this point. “Imagine! A little puppy who you and I bring up to pet.” “Leave alone a puppy, we wouldn’t get an little infant human near our private parts,” Hirunika suggested. She hasn’t realized we get human infants exactly from our private parts!

In sum, Hirunika makes serious allegations against someone. That person, being as he is in high position, the allegation seems to magnify the public impact. Furthermore, Hirunika does the devilly thing by trying to drag in President Ranil Wickremasinghe on the grounds that professor Ashu was one of his advisors. She even raised the issue as to why a double bed was brought into parliament!

Mischievous Trap

The deliberate looping in of President Ranil Wickremasinghe into this dog story probably suggests the original political roots of this narrative. Combined mischief behind this act. Election time is coming. The Opposition, including the “Major Opposition Party, ”are active. Sajith’s and SJB’s personal hatred for Ranil, and the age-old Sirasa animosity have all combined to creat this situation.

It may take a little more time for Hirunika to realize that she has been trapped and used in a wider political game. Hirunika is not fearless; she is impulsive, imprudent and reckless.