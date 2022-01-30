Homicidal Attacks & Robberies Of Public Funds

By Fr. Sarath Iddamalgoda –

Even after a lapse of a thousand days the Executive President has failed to bring before the law the culprit who instructed Zahran to execute the Easter Sunday bomb attack, although a promise was made by him to the voters during his election campaign that he would do so in two weeks once elected into power.

Now due to this failure, an increasing number of citizens in our country have cleared in their minds every doubt and confirmed to themselves that the Easter Sunday massacre was in fact a plot organized by the power hungry politicians solely for the purpose of having an easy and quick access to the seat of power.

Eventually, along with that realization, there is one more lesson that we citizens can learn from our immediate past. It is that the Easter Sunday suicide bombings were not the only homicidal attacks carried out by the so-called leaders of our country as a political weapon since independence. There have been others who did not have the opportunity to hold the reins of power but still used killings as a means of seeking power.

The political stance that successive governments have followed in opting for all-out war rather than persistently pursuing a political solution to the problem of the North and East, is an example of the mind set of our power crazy politicians. They found that the strategy of war is more rewarding to them than a non-violent political strategy.

Today, it is disheartening to observe that massacres to achieve political ends have developed into a cultural phenomenon in our country.

There is another lesson that I wish that the Christian community will learn. Currently, a very heavy campaign is being carried by the Church to seek Justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attack. Those involved ought be credited for doing this impressive work.

But, it seems to overlook all the other massacres committed for their political motives, in the North, East and also in the deep South, by Sri Lankan rulers in the past.

Further, let me emphasize that when looked at from a Christian perspective, it is indeed a Faith demand. For all those victims were also children of the same Father.

In this short statement, my focus is on the subject of homicides committed by our rulers for political ends and my wish is that they be expelled from the political scene.

However, they ought to be expelled not only for these massacres committed by them but also for the robbery and embezzlement of public funds and amassing massive amounts of wealth for themselves and their families.