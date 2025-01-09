Hopefully, It Is Not Cart Before The Horse?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

This article serves as an annexure to Dr. W.A. Wijewardena’s Clean Sri Lanka, offering a practical perspective. The initiative by the Government is a commendable step toward addressing a broad range of issues—from mitigating pollution to promoting good governance and ethical practices. It is a long-overdue response to the country’s pressing environmental and social challenges, and the Government deserves praise for its bold vision.

However, the success of this program lies in its implementation. Public awareness about the initiative remains insufficient. The project has been handed over to the Police, who, while adhering to orders, may not fully grasp the objectives envisioned by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Without proper training or guidelines, their actions risk straying from the initiative’s intended purpose.

Initial actions by the Police, have already sparked controversy. Some private bus operators and three-wheeler drivers have reacted angrily to orders mandating the removal of decorations and modifications from their vehicles. This backlash underscores a critical issue: initiatives of this nature require careful study, analysis, and implementation to balance public interest.

Public transportation in Sri Lanka has long been plagued by serious issues. When privatization began under JR Jayewardene’s administration, some of the buses introduced by the private sector were substandard. Low-roofed buses forced standing passengers to bend uncomfortably—a problem compounded by the lack of operational standards. Since then, commuters have endured reckless driving, verbal harassment from drivers and conductors, and excessive noise from sound systems, all of which compromise safety and comfort.

For instance, buses often delay at pickup points to gather passengers, only to drive recklessly in a frantic rush to make up for lost time. In contrast, countries with well-regulated public transport systems strictly prohibit loud music, intrusive sound systems, and ear-piercing horns. Sri Lanka should prioritize implementing similar measures rather than focusing on the removal of harmless decorations.

A well-structured approach to public transport regulation is essential. High-decibel sound systems, hazardous driving practices, and distracting decorations can be addressed under existing laws, such as those related to environmental sound levels. Deploying decoy surveillance to monitor and penalize violators would be an effective enforcement strategy. However, questions arise about the legal authority of the Police to undertake such actions, which must be addressed to ensure lawful and effective implementation.

The removal of decorations, such as small statues on dashboards, should also be handled with sensitivity. Items that obstruct the driver’s view or pose safety risks must be eliminated, but culturally significant objects—such as small Buddha or Jesus statues—should not be indiscriminately targeted. Doing so risks alienating the public and sparking unnecessary backlash.

Consistency and fairness in applying the law are paramount. If regulations are to be strictly enforced, they must extend across all sectors, including religious institutions that frequently use loudspeakers for prolonged periods. While such enforcement is politically and culturally sensitive, prioritizing actions that yield maximum public benefit with minimal resistance is essential.

To improve the program’s effectiveness, authorities should conduct a short study and quick surveys to identify public priorities. This would streamline implementation and address genuine commuter concerns, such as reckless driving and noise pollution. A phased approach—beginning with notices and education, followed by penalties for violations—would foster greater public acceptance and trust.

Corporate entities also have a vital role to play in the success of this initiative. They must adopt sustainable practices and adhere to policies like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). EPR holds producers accountable for the lifecycle management of their products, including post-consumer disposal. By aligning with EPR, companies can contribute to recycling targets, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainable product design. These efforts would complement government actions and create a collective push toward a cleaner Sri Lanka.

The Clean Sri Lanka program holds immense potential to transform the nation’s environmental and governance landscape. Its success, however, hinges on thoughtful planning and implementation. By prioritizing meaningful actions, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring consistent enforcement, the Government can mitigate public resistance and build trust. Despite initial missteps, the initiative deserves recognition for its vision and ambition. With timely adjustments and a genuine focus on public benefit, the program can achieve its objectives and set a benchmark for future initiatives.

*The writer is a former Diplomat, Head Tourism Authority and currently a Senior lecturer for ECU and Meditation coach and Reiki healer- He can be contacted through donwanigasekera@gmail.com