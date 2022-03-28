How Healthy Living and Supplements like Glusure Diabetes Give Hope to Diabetic Patients

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

Diabetes continues to affect lives all around the world. In fact, it is one of the leading causes of death according to the World Health Organization. In the United States alone, a total of 37.3 million have diabetes, which is approximately 11.3% of the entire population, based on the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because of this, scientists and health specialists work hand in hand to alleviate the woes of diabetic individuals. One of the most renowned nutritional products to date is glusure diabetes, specialized milk for those with pre-diabetes or diabetes.

Relevant Information about Diabetes

Considered a chronic health condition, diabetes is an illness that causes high blood sugar. This happens because of irregular insulin production or unmaximized insulin in the body. Depending on the cause of insulin irregularity, there are two major types of diabetes:

Type 1 diabetes ― this type of diabetes is an autoimmunity disease, which means that body's natural defense system could not differentiate body cells from foreign cells. As a result, the body attacks the normal cells, largely affecting the pancreas, where insulin is formed. Unfortunately, the cause of attack cannot be distinguished, hence this condition is generally incurable. However, in many cases, this disease can be controlled.

Type 2 diabetes ―this specific diabetes happens when the body becomes insulin resistant. Consequently, the sugar in the blood builds up, causing disorders in the body. High blood sugar levels significantly affect the circulatory, immune, and nervous systems.

Aside from the two main diabetes types, there are also other types:

Gestational diabetes ― this occurs when the sugar level is high during the course of pregnancy. The main cause of gestational diabetes is because of the insulin-blocking hormones generated by the placenta. High blood sugar can have an impact on the pregnancy as well the baby's health.

Prediabetes ― this is another type of diabetes that happens when the blood sugar is relatively higher than the normal level. However, the level is not high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes.

Signs and Symptoms of Being Diabetic

The symptoms vary but these primarily include at least one of the following:

Urinating a lot, especially during nighttime

Hungrier and more tired

Extreme thirst

Blurry vision

Tingling or numbing hands and feet

Very dry skin

Sores that do not heal fast

Getting more infections than usual

To better distinguish the symptoms according to the diabetic type, these are the signs that you need to take into account:

Type 1 Diabetes

Individuals with type 1 diabetes often experience nausea or stomach pains. Normally, this type of diabetes begins during childhood or adolescence, though it may happen at any age bracket. According to the American Diabetes Association, 283,000 Americans under 20 years old are diagnosed with diabetes, which is approximately 35% of the specific population. This can develop in weeks or sometimes months. If the signs include shaking, rapid breathing, and intense belly pain, among others, this needs immediate help from the experts.

Type 2 Diabetes

On the other hand, type 2 diabetes takes a couple of years to develop. Unlike type 1, it occurs when you are already an adult. The symptoms also differ per person and there are even some who don’t experience any indications at all. As the signs are difficult to assess, this makes type 2 diabetes riskier if you don’t get professional help.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage your Diabetes

Because of the higher risk of infection among diabetic persons, it’s very important to follow preventive measures to avoid complications in the long run. Below are some of the imperative things to consider to improve your well-being even if you have diabetes.

Keep an eye on what you eat.

Managing your diabetes largely revolves around the food that enters your mouth. It’s pivotal to create a healthy-eating plan that controls your blood sugar. A diabetes diet may be a challenge, but it’s doable as long as you focus on eating food that is naturally rich in nutrients while low in calories and fats. Try to eat non-starchy vegetables as well as fruits, leafy options, and whole grains.

Exercise regularly.

Exercise is one of the most valuable things to cope with your illness. The sweat that excretes from your body helps in lowering your blood sugar. Therefore, plan out your exercise routine and commit to getting physical regularly. If you don’t have enough time to work out, walking during your break time is recommended. Aerobic exercises are also a good option if you prefer a milder activity.

Avoid unhealthy drinks.

The best beverage option for people with diabetes is none other than water. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water per day helps eliminate the excess glucose in your body through urine. If you want some variations, opt for freshly-made juice drinks or low-calorie beverages. Tea, unsweetened coffee, and low-fat milk could also be nice alternatives. One of the highly recommended diabetic-friendly drinks is Glusure diabetes. This helps in keeping your glucose level in a normal state. It also aids in burning excess fat and improves the circulation of blood.

Keep your happy hormones up.

Stress can have a great impact on your disease. If you are stressed, it affects your well-being as a whole. You tend to eat unhealthy food, drink more, and exercise less. As a result, these factors can raise your blood sugar. So, try to have a positive mindset and focus on things that make you happy. Surround yourself with people who value you and give you inspiration.

Get support from health professionals.

If you experience symptoms along the way, make sure you consult your doctor to get the right diagnosis. Through their help, you will know the type of diabetes as well as the treatment that you need to complete. An insulin shot is one of the treatments to lower the glucose level.

The Struggle of Persons with Diabetes in the Current Times

Living during the pandemic has negatively affected various sectors around the world―from health to economy and even democracy. More than the economic and democratic impact, COVID-19 largely affected those with existing diseases like diabetes. While there are no specific data that shows diabetic persons are more prone to getting infected, they have a higher chance of acquiring serious complications due to Covid-19. Diabetic individuals are more likely to experience more severe symptoms because of their underlying disease. Therefore, it’s important to keep an eye on your health always. And now that vaccination is easily accessible, it’s highly recommended to get one to lower your risk of getting infected.