How Pavithra Was Kicked Out

By Grusha Andrews

Oh, how the mighty fall, when they fall.

Typically, when the mighty fall, someone so close to them, sometimes sharing a bed with them are behind that fall over the cliff. When you fall off a political cliff, I guess it hurts that much more.

It was Kanchana Jayaratne, legal spouse of Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi who ensured the end of Pavithra Wanniarachchi’s challenging and stressful tenure as the Minister of Health. Since the onset of the Covid pandemic in January 2020, in spite of venturing in a pre-mature kissing spree of the first Chinese national cured of Covid, Pavithra Wanniarachchi seemed to be managing affairs.

What Did Pavithra Do?

She tried her best to get the advice of Microbiologists, epidemiologists, physicians and experts. She seemed to be trying to make evidence-based decisions. Then came the myth mongering, joo-joo spewing Rajapaksas with their business cronies backed by “intellectual” nincompoops of our nation: False Professor Channa Jayasumana, Dr Anuruddha Padeniya, Dr Seetha Arambepola who ventured in to the derailing of the evidence-based approach of tackling the epidemic with Sudharshani Syrup, Dammika syrup and whatnot. The procurement of the vaccines was put in the backburner because this was the “Myth Mongering Miracle Moment” of the despotic Rajapaksas.

Pavithra Wanniarachchi kept aside all moral conscience and dropped a “Kundalini” water pot as prescribed by the ”Royal Physician” Eliyantha White. Dropping pots under duress was only an intermittent step in a deteriorating cascade of event that would eventually spell her doom.

And then she did a media stunt of drinking the Dammika Syrup giving legitimacy to more joo-joo.

But yet she soldiered on, faltering, recovering, trying, failing but not totally derailing the narrative of Covid control. She polled an unprecedented 200,977 votes at the General Election of 2019 self-enthroning as a sort of a “Corona Queen”.

Sidelining Pavithra

In December 2020, a new ministry for COVID-19 prevention was established appointing Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle the state minister of the ministry, sidelining Pavithra Wanniarachchi from Covid-19 related activities, which by this time was near perfectly militarized for all intents and purposes. The puppet Covid Task Force was and is simply sitting, not to make decisions about the Covid-19 epidemic, but to give validation and legitimacy to the unstable, unyielding, pig-headed decisions already made by the Gotabaya-Shavendra–Gnanakka trinity.

Effectively, since December 2020, it is Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle, the National Whiner of Sri Lanka who has done nothing but collecting political milage by coming on TV and social media with her “no one listens to me” boo-hoo.

Then Came The Gold Pot: The Vaccine

This was the one pot of gold that neither Pavithra Wanniarachchi nor her legal spouse Kanchana Jayarathna could simply resist. The vaccine became a political weapon to control people, give and take political safarish. Whether it was AstraZeneca, Sputnik or the Sinopharm, Kanchana Jayarathna was making money through them. The path to the pot of gold was like this:

(i) Taking the vaccinating mechanism away from the well-established national immunization programme of global repute and giving it to the politicians and bootlickers.

(ii) Deviating from the WHO guidelines of priority recipients for the vaccine to ensure that the vaccine can be used as a political weapon.

(iii) Collection of money in return to the vaccine by Kanchana Jayarathna and cronies.

(iv) Kanchana Jayarathna acting as a go between for vaccines received at army Hospital to collect bribes in the name of making “donations to the army” in exchange.

(v) Giving the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be abused by the family members of the GMOA to negotiate their silence on the larger vaccine theft carried out by the legal spouse of the minister.

In a stunning exposé carried on Colombo Telegraph titled “Vaccine Thieves Of Sri Lanka”, Arundathie Sangakkara revealed the involvement of Kanchana Jayarathna in a massive vaccine theft backed by the medical administrators of the Ministry of Health.

Following a Facebook post by Colombo Telegraph editor Uvindu Kurukulasuriya revealing an “as-its-happening-account” of an illegal vaccination of VVIP list of persons sent by Kanchana Jayarathna to the Quality and Safety Secretariat of the Ministry of Health, it was reliably reported that Kanchana Jayarathna and his cronies literally ran out of the building hastily packing up the vaccines to flee the crime scene.

CID Investigation Following Colombo Telegraph Exposé

Following the expose by Kurukulasuriya and Sangakkara, a CID investigation was initiated where statements were recorded from the eye witnesses at the Quality and Safety Secretariat building on that day.

Following the exposé that gained public attention and uproar, the CID visited the residence of the aged and feeble mother-in-law and father-in-law of Uvindu Kurukulasuriya, editor of Colombo Telegraph, recording statements from them about the personal details of Kurukulasuriya and his family.

Such was the impact of exposing the inhuman and cringe-worthy vaccine theft of Sri Lanka by Colombo Telegraph. The CID investigation precipitated by the Colombo Telegraph revelations resulted in a final investigation report implicating the legal spouse of Pavithra Wanniarachchi in the said theft of criminal nature.

It is reliably reported that quite ironically, that CID report confirming the involvement of money-mongering and patronage-mongering by Kanchana Jayarathna was used by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for kicking Pavithra Wanniarachchi out.

Full Cycle Of A Kick Out

The unceremonious kicking out of Pavithra Wanniarachchi from the Ministry of Health was directly related to the money making and using the vaccine as a political weapon. It was not related to any specific failure that can be singularly attributed to her. The Covid-19 control was long removed from her purview. If at all, it is the failure of Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Consultant Community Physician and our National Whiner along with the puppet Covid Task Force, the vaccine thieving GMOA and the Gotabaya-Shavendra-Gnanakka trinity. It is actually the failure an entire medical community except a few moral bodies such as the SLMA who have had the guts to call bluff.

The vaccine theft carried out by Kanchana Jayarathna, the legal spouse of Pavithra Wanniarachchi to which she is complicit, finally undid her.

Good bye Pavithra, as you are kicked out from the ministry of Health. In future, remember two things. First, you can’t survive as a small thief amongst the big thieves. Second, on your way out just tell your legal spouse not to put his dirty fingers in the till at the new ministry.

P:S: Congratulations on the kickass farewell speech today. Thank you for reminding that narcissistic little thug that he’s an incomplete fool!

