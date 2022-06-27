How to estimate the cost of a new boiler

How much a new boiler costs depends on a number of factors. The type and make as well as the size of the boiler and the complexity of the installation process all affect the cost of replacing and installing a new boiler.

Many companies will allow you to spread the payments for a new boiler over time – offering interest free and long-term, low rate deals—to help make buying a new boiler more affordable.

When looking into a new boiler cost in the UK , the average you can expect to spend between £1,500 – £3,500 depending on the type of boiler your home needs, as well as any specific requirements.

Installation Type Price (inc VAT) Combi to combi swap £1,845 System to combi conversion £2,499 New boiler install £2,899 Back boiler to a combi £3,299 System to system £1,945

Why buy a new boiler?

There are lots of reasons why you might feel now is the time to replace your existing boiler. Breakdowns can cause costly repairs, so you might consider investing in a new one before yours gets old and starts to give trouble. Most boilers should last between 10 and 15 years, so if yours seems to be slowing down, replacing it with a new one could prove more cost effective than keeping it and repairing it.

Many homeowners decide to replace the boiler if it’s struggling to meet their heating and hot water needs. If you use a lot of hot water, or you have high heating requirements, a boiler with a high kW output might be best for you.

Energy efficiency

Another important factor to consider is your boiler’s energy efficiency rating. If it is inefficient your energy bills are probably higher than they would be if you installed a new heating system. Remember, energy efficient boilers can help reduce heating bills, as well as protect the environment.

In some cases, it can be more cost-effective to replace your boiler than to get it repaired. If you have an old boiler that has many faults, instead of constantly paying to get it repaired, it would pay you to invest in a brand-new system.

You might also find that you are unhappy with the location of your boiler. In such a case, installing a new one would be more worthwhile.

If you are trying to rent or sell your property don’t forget to consider replacing your boiler to attract a higher price. A house with a new boiler fitted could be more appealing to buyers and tenants than a home with an older and potentially less energy-efficient system.

What type of boiler should I choose?

There are three main types of boiler systems to choose from – combi-boilers, system boilers or conventional boilers. Deciding which one to install depends on the size of your home, its features and how much water you’re likely to use.

The advantages of Combi boilers include their compact size, no need of loft space, less pipework which makes the installation cheaper, and a constant flow of hot water from the mains.

System boilers are mainly suitable for homes with more than one bathroom. They don’t need a loft tank, which saves space and no feed or expansion cistern makes them more efficient. They also offer a constant supply of hot water to any number of taps.

Conventional boilers are a great choice for homes where a lot of hot water is used at the same time, such as those with two or more bathrooms. These require a cold water storage tank in the loft as well as a hot water tank, so they do take more space.

What size boiler do I need?

When engineers talk about a boiler’s ‘size’, what they’re really referring to is its energy output. This is measured in kilowatts (kW). The higher a boiler’s energy output, the more easily it will cope with your household’s demands for heating and hot water. So the more rooms, bathrooms and radiators your property has, the higher your boiler’s energy output should be.

Here is a rough guide to help you decide:

24-27kW 1-2 bedroom, 10 radiators, 1 bathroom

28-34kW 3-4 bedroom, 15 radiators, 1-2 bathroom

35-42kW 4+ bedroom, 20 radiators, 2+ bathroom.