“I Killed Them, I Killed Them”: Ex-US War Crimes Ambassador Says Gota Told Him About Surrendering LTTE Leaders

Former US Ambassador at Large for War Crimes and Global Criminal Justice Stephen Rapp recalled during a webinar on Friday (12) that then Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa had admitted to killing LTTE leaders after they surrendered to the military in 2009 instead of putting them on trial.
Speaking at an online panel discussion on Justice and rule of law Rapp said he remembered a conversation with the former Defence Secretary and now President Gotabaya Rajapaksa regarding LTTE leaders who surrendered to the army. Rapp said the government “hated the LTTE”.
“I remember raising this issue with defence secretary Gotabaya, now President Rajapaksa when I was there,” Rapp said at the webinar.
“I remember the defence secretary saying, “Oh, trials, trials, you know they go on so long and people get off”. And then he said, “I killed them, I killed them, I killed them”, Rapp recalled.
The former US Ambassador was responding to a question about why the LTTE was being held accountable by the UN and international community for atrocities committed during the war with the same vigor as the Sri Lankan military. Rapp noted that one way to have made the Tigers accountable for violations would have been to arrest leaders of the separatist movement and put them on trial. Rapp added: “Of course, recalling, that many of the individuals (in the LTTE) that could have been charged were in fact, according to credible evidence, killed after surrender. The numbers are around 360 that were given out”.
The Webinar was organised by the Global Tamil Forum, the Canadian Tamil Congress, Sri Lanka Campaign for Peace and Justice and the Centre for Human Rights and Global Justice at the New York University. The panel was moderated by Sri Lanka Campaign’s Melissa Dring and also featured former UN Assistant Secretary General Charles Petrie, former UN Special Rapporteur on Transitional Justice Pablo de Greiff, TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran, former commissioner for the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka Ambika Sathkunanathan, activist Shreen Saroor and Muslim Congress International Affairs Director Ameer Faaiz.
Latest comments
Tamil from the north / February 15, 2021
Yes, it is well known fact that Gota gave orders to Kamal Gunaratne, Shavendra Silva and Jagath Dias to kill all the LTTE men and women. But why wait for 12 years to bring this out in the open. These killers should have been charged long ago. We also have mass murdering killers of the LTTE working for the Rajapaksas with the names Karuna and Pillayan roaming the streets of Colombo with STF protection. Then the sole illegal arms dealer for the LTTE KP Pathmanathan is also living happily in Colombo. Why don’t these guys round them all up including the Rajapaksas and try them on war crimes.
/
RAVI PERERA / February 15, 2021
Tamil North,
Would you like to add Adele Balasinham and other former LTTE supporters to this list as well
/
Ashan / February 15, 2021
The Rajapaksa loyalists, supporters, and voters, will dismiss this yet again, as the Western nations, lying, interfering, or picking on poor Sri Lanka. They cannot face the truth, and you can be sure will attack the messenger. Any video showing their crimes will be dismissed as “doctored”, and any official from the International committee will be attacked, and criticized, and accused of having sinister connections to the Tamil lobbies abroad. Easy. It worked before it will work again.
In a nutshell, ALL international sources that criticizes the Rajapaksa’s are liars, and the Rajapaksa’s tell the gospel truth and are of high integrity.
/
Champa / February 15, 2021
Re: Para 5
“The numbers are around 360 that were given out”.
Hmmmmmmmmmmmm, 360! Forty thousand (40,000) has finally come down to 360. Not bad.
/
leelagemalli / February 15, 2021
Listen to the video how stupid Goabaya to have made such statements? The kind of men rules the nation today, this we warned u guys that Gotabayas IQ is way lower to that of any school dropout God bless srilanka 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎
/
Champa / February 15, 2021
But, there is no way I say a word in defence of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.
.
Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s enormous, insensitive deforestation and damage to rainforests, wetlands, savannas, grasslands, forest reserves and ecosystems make Sinhalese people so infuriated, one day they will say, “if you have done war crimes, go, pay for it!
/
Mahila / February 15, 2021
Reference to context is important. The writer is talking of the number of LTTE Leadership members so killed and not including the civilian community as i understand. Please read and understand carefully, otherwise will lead to misrepresentation.
“Rapp noted that one way to have made the Tigers accountable for violations would have been to arrest leaders of the separatist movement and put them on trial. Rapp added: “Of course, recalling, that many of the individuals (in the LTTE) that could have been charged were in fact, according to credible evidence, killed after surrender. The numbers are around 360 that were given out”.
“
The relevant par is reproduced in full with highlights underlined for you to grasp it easily.
/
a14455 / February 15, 2021
/
Mdias / February 15, 2021
The USA is as usual playing the game again. Why was it waiting this long to take any action? They kept totally silent during the last Presidential elections too, and I thought the USA preferred Gota.
Easter Sunday attack too clearly paved the way for Gota’s Presidency. Who was really behind the Easter Sunday attack is still a big question?? For me, even Ranil indirectly paved the way to Gota.
By the looks of it, USA is not really satisfied with something and that is why this indirect blackmailing business has popped up?
/
Rumble 2021 / February 15, 2021
Some work for the war crime ambdassodor
Clinton on Qaddafi: We came, we saw, he died
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlz3-OzcExI
/