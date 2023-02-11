I Was Nowhere Near Isaipriya: Major General Harrendra P Ranasinghe

Responding to the report “No Vetting For Sri Lanka’s New Major Generals” by the International Truth and Justice Project, Major General Harrendra P Ranasinghe says; the publication is totally “misleading”.

“I wish to categorically state that I was not present in the country during the time of the incidents that have allegedly taken place, as the publication has claimed,” he said.

When Colombo Telegraph inquired about the matter in question, the International Truth and Justice Project said “Tell him it is being taken down by us”. When asked the reason behind their decision to take it down, the ITJP has not responded.

We publish below the clarification by the Major General Harrendra P Ranasinghe in full:

Dear Editor

The Article with the heading of No Vetting for Sri Lanka’s New Major Generals: ITJP on 23 May 2020 at Colombo Telegraph website.

I refer to above ITJP publication appearing in your website base on totally “misleading” misinformation and wish to clarify as follows.

Recently, I came across with the above article concerned in your website citing my name with bogus/false allegations, stating that I have been identified in a video clip, where Miss Isaipriya, a so-called Tamil TV presenter and LTTE woman carder, is seen alive and surrounded by Sri Lankan soldiers in 2009, during the at the last stages of the humanitarian operations.

I quote the following from your publication.

“2. Major General Harendra Parakrama Ranasinghe

Special Forces, Staff Number: O/60846,

Promoted after the war in 2009.

571 Bde. commander in 2009: 17 Dec. 2008- 6 Aug. 2009. (See ITJP Dossier on Jagath Dias and 57 Division).

There is a video of the prominent Tamil TV broadcaster and singer known as Isaipriya surrendering unarmed at the lagoon edge in May 2009; photographs have also been published showing her corpse. The 2015 UN investigation concluded that Isaipriya was executed after surrendering to the Sri Lankan Army. Witness testimony has identified Lt Col Harendra Ranasinghe of the Special Forces in the video as one of the people accepting the surrender of Isaipriya; though there’s no indication he was responsible for her execution but he would likely know who was.

He went on to become the defence attaché in Washington in 2014- 2015.” Unquote

Whilst neither the publications have attached any material evidence to prove the claim nor it is clear what, how, when and where those videos are taken.

I wish to categorically state that I was not present in the country during the time of the incidents alleged to have taken placed as the publication has claimed.

During the final stages of the said humanitarian military rescue operations, I was not in the country and was on an overseas vacation with my family in Dubai and London from 10 of April to 18 May 2009. I returned to the country on 18 May 2009 at midnight directly from London with my family. Thereafter I was in Colombo for a few days with my family due to a family emergency situation. I am in possession of more than sufficient evidence to prove this and more than willing to present them in an any inquiry if required. Your reporter may verify these facts, particularly my presence overseas from the UK and Dubai immigration departments. And further any one can easily obtain this information from immigration department of Sri Lanka under Section 24 of the Right to Information Act no 12 of 2016.

Furter, I wish to emphasize that nether the troops under me/my command nor myself were present in the area, that the publication has claimed, during the last stages of the battle fought with the LTTE or after the humanitarian operation ended. My troops were placed to secure the areas far away from the last fight took place/ended.

Therefore, the allegations made by ITJP are baseless and have no truth to the accusations with my presence or my responsibility linked to the incidents. Neither have I any clue about Miss Isaipriya to date nor have I ever seen her until I noticed the publication in your website. Furthermore, neither I was involved with such operations, nor I have any knowledge about the claims by the publication.

Surprisingly the mysterious allegations were made by the publications, long after, 11 years to be precise, the incidents claimed to have taken place and come to light only when I was promoted in line with service seniority. Therefore, it is clear that the unsubstantiated allegations were made with ill-information provided by interested parties with pure professional jealousness, hatred and with ulterior motives.

Therefore, I hereby vehemently reject any truth to the publications as baseless, malicious, and futile attempt to tarnish my image as a disciplined military officer, by the hatred parties

I believe in Buddhist philosophy and Karma. Therefore, truth cannot be hidden from your Sole. Hence, all these false accusations will never be true for me and for my canciones.

I urge and request your kind consideration in this regard to find the true facts and to clarify the article imminently which gives me more concern of my hardly earned good name and character.

I believe your perusal action in correcting this article will gives trustworthiness of your website.

Sincerely,

Major General Harrendra P Ranasinghe