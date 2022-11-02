IBA president’s good deed gives Ayeni new life

Dr. Joseph Ayeni is a remarkable man. This is his story. He has given more than 30 years of his life to the development of boxing both in Africa and around the world.

For many years he was a member of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors, but he recently left his post and retired because of his advanced age.

Sometime after his retirement, Dr. Ayeni was hospitalized with a horrifying diagnosis of a stroke. The clinics where Ayeni was treated failed to cope.

This story could have ended tragically – but thanks to the international boxing family there is a wonderful ending. Truly the boxing community is truly huge and friendly! Thanks to people across the globe who kept in touch with Dr. Ayeni, news of the tough situation reached the President of the International Boxing Association, Umar Kremlev.

He promised to cure him, and he did so without any delay. Mr. Kremlev simply asked a clinic to help, assisted Ayeni to undergo treatment, and then sent him to rehabilitation.

Now Dr. Ayeni is completely healthy, full of life and is at home with his family. We were asked to publish this story at Dr. Ayeni’s request. He believes that all good deeds shouldn’t stay in the shade.

“I really believe that the IBA is a family. Every person is precious, even after retirement. I am grateful to fate that all has happened this way. Umar takes his place worthily, and he really is a man of his word. Thank you, my good friend, for giving me more days of my life! Thanks to the entire IBA boxing family for taking care of older generations,” Dr. Ayeni said.