Indian Court Proceedings To Declare Adam’s Bridge As Indian Heritage

By Ayesh Indranath Ranawaka –

The Adam’s bridge, also known as Ram Sethu, a gorgeous shallow hedge with limestone fragments located in between Rameshwaram India and Mannar island Sri Lanka, connecting our little island to its great sibling nation, India, has been enjoyed by both Sri Lankans as well as Indian nationals for a very long time. Though it has been declared as a boundary of Sri Lanka under the 1974 International Maritime Boundary line, alongside Kachchativu island, in an exchange of 4 nautical miles added to India’s limits, certain Indian politicians and organizations who believe that the Adam’s Bridge should be declared a National Heritage of India.

This is movement is perceived to fulfill certain unethical political agendas. We believe that the agendas should be for the benefit of the general population and uphold good international relations with the two countries.

As a result, the court has agreed to a hearing on the 9th of March, in order to discuss the above matter.

In an unbiased perception, this may seem quite unethical, jeopardizing the years-long use of the bridge in harmony between the Indians and Sri Lankans; especially since this claim is brought up purely based on ancient mythology, where there are no scientific facts or evidence. Dr. A. Ramaswami of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), an expert from India, had also informed during an earlier time, the Indian Supreme Court that this was a myth that could not be scientifically substantiated and that the criteria for designating it as a national heritage had not been met.

Additionally, this could result in a very dangerous situation for Sri Lanka.

Despite agreements made when the 1974 International Maritime Boundary Line demarcation, and Acts in reference to that in 1974/1976, we are still battling constant issues and conflicts with Indian fishermen illegally trespassing our borders and stealing the resources we have, even damaging the glorious limestone ridges underneath which is of immense value and has been an adoration of both our nationals as well as amongst many tourists.

A move to demarcate the Adam’s Bridge under the Indian heritage landmark, could only worsen this issue and lead to much bigger conflicts that would threaten the peace between the two nations as well, should it get out of hand.

Decades have passed since the regulations we implemented, we’ve had people protesting with boards and speakers for days after days, and still, we have not even inched closer to finding a solution for this.

This issue will keep pertaining unless the government takes the right steps and moves in the right direction with stern intentions.

Therefore, we INORA,(Institute of Ocean Resources Analysis ) passionate and dedicated to the Ocean (non-profit guarantee ltd company )request the government to ensure the responsible figures take necessary actions against this.

We urge the government to stand against these absurd claims and request the following;

1. Discuss this matter with the Indian Government without disturbing the beliefs and sentiments of the Indian people or,

2. Represent Sri Lanka in this court proceedings or,

3. File a case to justify our rights in line with international laws and regulations.

We legally own part of this 48km long section, and should this area be declared an Indian landmark, it could seriously impact a large portion of the boundary line belonging to us, which would be a crucial blow on our little island.

This is a significant demarcation for us, a wonderful tourist attraction, and it would be an utter tragedy to watch it fall back without a fight. Therefore, we urge the government, as well as the general public- both Sri Lankans and even Indian citizens who believe in fairness, equality, and justice, to come forth and take proper actions against this unethical movement.

This measure is definitely not an act against India or its people. This is solely a move of defense, to protect what is ours, in a fair and just manner. We do not wish to hinder our long-standing friendship with our brother country. We respect their beliefs in the myths. Our goal is to protect the best interests of both countries which have been carrying on a healthy international relationship .