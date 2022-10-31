Indian-Israeli Involvement In Sri Lanka Is A Disaster

By Latheef Farook –

Last week local dailies published a report on Israeli and India to jointly invest in the development of the agriculture sector in Sri Lanka, promoted by our man in New Delhi.

According to the report, citing sources, the move was initiated by the island’s Agriculture Ministry in collaboration with Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation. Israel is to provide technical assistance by sharing knowledge and agro technologies and India to provide financial support to Sri Lanka.

The island’s growing ties with Israel and India, both with their own agendas and deeply hostile to Muslims, remain serious concern to Sri Lanka which is passing through its worst ever political, economic and social crises.

Falsely accusing Muslims of bombing the World Trade Centre in New York on 2001 September 11, the US and Europe and Israel started a global campaign demonising Islam and unleashing violence against the Muslims. The demonization began the same day of 9/11, even before any sensible US investigation could even begin! Countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria were invaded one at a time, bombed and turned into killing fields while more than 30 million Muslims were driven to refugee camps to suffer in appalling condition to date.

In India this campaign began in the wake of Baharathiya Janata Party, BJP, having being voted to power in 2014. Since then the Zionist and Hindutva forces have got together in a new found battle against Muslims.

Here in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the defeat of LTTE, the Rajapaksa government opened the country to these very same Hindutva and Israeli forces. In a strange coincidence the Rajapaksa government opened the country to Israel and India and indirectly allowed incitement of violence against Islam and the Muslims in the island tearing apart more than a thousand year old friendly ties with the predominantly peace loving Sinhalese and Muslims.

According to the published records of the Israeli Mossad, written by its own men who had served in it, Israelis supported by Zionists world-wide, had played decisive roles from introducing viruses into the computer system to toppling governments around the world in many countries. For more on it read “Mossad” (2019) by Michael Bar-Zohar and Nissim Mishal for sale only in the India, Bangaldesh, Bhutan,Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives, God knows why!

Since 2014, when Narendra Modi rose to power in India, Israel clinched from Russia the number one slot for the sale of powerful weapons to India sighting exaggerated fears about China and Pakistan. The Israeli objectives in India’s neighbourhood appears to be to create opportunities for using these weapons by through multi facetted strategies including the intelligence pipe-line as well as the Zionist controlled, influenced and possibly funded media in the region in building up ethno-religious acrimony, hatred and conflicts. Only the unexpected Russian Ukraine war is delaying the pre-planned Indo-Pacific conflict in the region under the guise of the Chinese threats in Asia. Israel and the West are dying to create wars one after the other to keep their thousand odd arms factories working! This is no conspiracy theory!

In Sri Lanka, sections of the local media were given a free hand to launch a violent campaign against Muslims while organised racist thugs attacked Muslims all over, desecrated mosques, burnt and even urinated on Holy Quran, killed innocent people, burnt their homes, commercial and industrial complexes while government did nothing to stop this carnage leave alone arresting the culprits. When then will this country have peace?

A German Jew gifted a house in down town South to Sinhala racist Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) which was in the forefront in leading the false cry against the Muslims. A few racist mercenary monks were employed to speak against the Muslims. A respected Buddhist monk publicly told an English daily that monks were told by agents of the government to spend ten to fifteen minutes in their sermons to demonize Islam and the Muslims. Media in general was used as part and parcel of this campaign inciting Sinhalese against Muslims with their distorted reports.

In the midst, following a decade of anti-Muslim hate campaigns, came the Easter Sunday massacre. Muslims as a community had nothing to do with this carnage. It was done by a few misguided persons with Muslim names who were claimed by some to have been paid regularly by the defense ministry, though not officially admitted by the Ministry.

It was in this anti-Muslim wave, the Rajapaksa team won the 2019 presidential elections with 6.9 million votes. However the political chaos, economic collapse and misery caused to people of all walks of life forced people to come out on streets and oust both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

People also accused them of resorting to racist politics and dividing communities. Today the country remains paralyzed by immense economic sufferings caused by the spread of these hate campaigns, corruption, mismanagement, nepotism and abuse of power. As a result, we are compelled to depend on foreign loans and aid to survive.

It is common knowledge that India was in the forefront of helping Sri Lanka in the crisis but it has its own designs on the island while Israel has its own agenda as part of its global agenda against Muslims.

It was proved time and again that Israelis have no special feelings for Sri Lanka which they consider “as an undeveloped and uncivilised country with monkey like people who are not long out of the trees and should not expect much” as disclosed in the book “By Way of Deception; The Making and Unmaking of a Mossed Officer” by Victor Ostroysky and Claire Hoy.

Sri Lanka’s ties with Israel continued to flourish during ousted President Mahinda Rajapaksa government. Israelis did not waste time. They went into action in full swing and spread their tentacles to influence in their favor politicians, decision makers, media, business tycoons and many other sectors.

In one of the latest acts of the Mossad allegedly kidnapping a Palestinian visiting Malaysia, local agents of the Mossad were arrested and produced in Court allegedly involved late last month in snatching a Palestinian outside an apartment complex in Kuala Lampur beaten and dumped into a car and taken away to a secret location outside KL and allegedly questioned for hours by Mossad officials in Israel, until Malaysian authorities raided and arrested the kidnappers.

Earlier in 2018, a Palestinian electrical engineer on his way to a Mosque in Kual Lampur was gunned down by Mossad agents, according to close relatives of the Palestinian.

This amongst several others are some of the reasons, why knowledgeable persons fear that Israelis would enlist the support of racist elements to create communal disharmony in the island.