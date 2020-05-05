Infographic: Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Inner Circle

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka has appointed an alarming collection of alleged perpetrators of war crimes and bureaucrats previously accused of corruption to his new government, said the International Truth and Justice Project.
The legal research organisation published a trilingual infographic depicting President Rajapaksa’s inner circle, which now includes six Generals and Brigadiers from the President’s Gajaba Regiment, whom he has put in key positions like Commander of the Army, Chief of Defence Staff, Secretary of Defence and Chief of National Intelligence. Two of the Generals from the Gajaba Regiment served directly under Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 1989 in Matale District, when official records show at least seven hundred Sinhalese disappeared in army and police custody while he was the District Military Coordinator. Fourteen military and police officials now holding crucial official roles served under Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the civil war while he was the powerful and much feared secretary of defence.
“Sri Lanka is now run by a collection of military officers many of whom will have to answer in a court one day for their complicity in the alleged killings of tens of thousands of their citizens in both 1989 and 2009, as well as alleged corruption,” said the Executive Director of the International Truth and Justice Project, Yasmin Sooka.
The international community previously invested in an ambitious transitional justice programme for Sri Lanka based on a series of joint UN Resolutions at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Part of that was a commitment to security sector reform and the vetting and screening.
“With army generals like these in power it is clear the country is not vetting and screening public officials for their human rights records. However it remains incumbent on member states who sponsored the Resolutions in Geneva to uphold these values,” said Sooka.
INFORMATION REGARDING THE INFOGRAPHIC
Individuals From Top Left to Right, anti-clockwise:
Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva: ITJP Dossier[1] and US Designation[2].
Major General Satyapriya Liyanage: ITJP Dossier[3].
Major General Kamal Gunaratne: ITJP Dossier[4].
Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe: ITJP Dossier[5].
Brigadier Priyanka Fernando: ITJP Dossier[6] and public order conviction in UK being appealed[7]
Major General Karunaratne Banda Egodawela: ITJP Report[8] and corruption charges dropped[9].
Admiral Jayanath Colombage: ITJP Report[10] and corruption charges dropped[11].
Major General Daya Ratnayake: ITJP Dossier[12]
Major General Nanda Mallawarchchi: ITJP Dossier[13].
Major General Sumedha Perera: ITJP Dossier[14].
Major General Vijitha Ravipriya: ITJP Dossier[15].
Major General Dharshana Hettiarachchi: ITJP Dossier[16].
Yapa Senadhipathi: ITJP Profile[17] in Report and on bail[18].
Major General K. Jagath Alwis: ITJP Dossier[19].
Brigadier Tuan Suresh Sallay: ITJP Confidential Testimony.
ASP Prasanna de Alwis: ITJP Dossier[20].
Brothers:
Gotabaya Rajapaksa: ITJP[21] and CJA[22] Court Cases in California, now dropped.
Mahinda Rajapaksa: President 2005-15.
Chamal Rajapaksa.
Latest comments
S. C. Pasqual / May 5, 2020
We……
THE PEOPLE of this country……..
Have elected a president in a free and fair election.
So……
We……
THE PEOPLE of this country……..
Have already finished “”vetting and screening”” in a very democratic process.
/
Native Vedda / May 5, 2020
S. C. Passqual
–
“We……
THE PEOPLE of this country……..
Have elected a president in a free and fair election.
So……”
–
Note, more than 57% of the eligible voters refused to vote for a known war criminal who is surrounded by corrupt clan and human rights abusers. Even those who voted for “Strong Man” were deceived by media, saffron brigades, fear mongering, and suffering from mass delusion, kept in a state of being deluded, paranoid, …………… hyped sense of pride, hoped Gota is taking them to a promised land, …………
–
The throat slitting Priyankara is also in his inner circle.
–
“We…… THE PEOPLE of this country……..
Have already finished “”vetting and screening”” in a very democratic process.”
–
You dumasses of this island never had the b***s to question persons of some authority, leave alone a man in charge of dead squads, presiding over a bunch of morons, murderers, psychopaths …..
–
Have a corona free good day.
/
Sunil Abeyratne / May 5, 2020
Hello Native Vedda,
What S C Passqual says is totally true.
The President was duly elected and his election reflects the most up to date will of the people.
>>
Here are the definitions in your vocabulary.
Racist: Any Sinhalese
Saffron brigades: Buddhist monks
Dumasses: People of this country
War criminals: Security forces who saved the country by fighting terrorists
Bunch of morons: Sri Lankans
I am still unable to identify who represents ‘murderers’ or ‘psychopaths’ in your vocabulary.
/
Native Vedda / May 5, 2020
Old Codger
–
Please listen to Gota’s rambling:
–
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addressing the special summit of the Non-Aligned Movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=71&v=VCFKmcyItiA&feature=emb_logo
–
This is another of his begging round?
He wants debt relief, more financial assistance, ……………………………. as usual.
Tell me when are these shameless Sri Lankan leaders stop begging the the very countries they are supposed to despise?
–
Hope you are alright.
/
Burt / May 5, 2020
Another few will be joining his inner circle hoping to disburse international aid in the name of COVID 19.
/
chiv / May 5, 2020
SCP, It is not WE it is you the SB and Rajapaksas followers, who elected the president. Do not try making a family issue into a country issue. Did you notice MR,s name is not in the ITJP Dossier. How SMART ??????
/
chiv / May 5, 2020
Isnt it funny. MR and CR names are not in the ITJP Dossier, but MR was the first to cry foul/ “ELECTRIC CHAIR” when ever in need of attention.
/
Jay / May 5, 2020
I hope people give GR 2/3 majority and allow him the job people expected him to do. In a country full of undisciplined people, western and Tamil diaspora backed journalists, GR is not allowed to do his job. They want the country remains ever developing. He needs a disciplined people to obey his instructions and serve people. That is why tri-forces have been appointed for these positions. He needs keep eye on who are creating disturbances to the good work an report on who are not doing their job. I am happy people who are not doing their duties are fearful. If they do their jobs efficiently, nothing to worry about.
/
Muhandiram / May 5, 2020
“I hope people give GR 2/3 majority and allow him the job people expected him to do.”
You forget the man who picked him as the Presidential candidate – his Older brother MR. Whatever the majority at the Parliamentary Election, the man who will call the shots is the older bro. MR. So, GR can do ONLY what MR approves of. And don’t forget that the PM has more powers than the Prez. and MR KNOWS how to exercise his Powers.
/
Sunil Abeyratne / May 5, 2020
Thank you for providing the details on the individuals who assist the President to run the country.
There is no basis to consider that the article is intended to convey the view that the duly elected President has acted unconstitutionally or illegally by choosing the staff in whom he has confidence.
/
Helios / May 5, 2020
This Sooka woman, and her so-called “International Truth and Justice Project’ has no credibility.
=
She is simply a front for the Pan Global Tamil Empire project (based on the Jewish and Muslim models). She should reveal where her funding comes from.
=
The world should ignore this woman’s lies.
=
If war criminals of the order of Tony Blair and George ‘idiot’ Bush could rule the ‘world’ without a hum from these guardians of human rights, who can stop our war heroes, who defeated the cowardly terrorist favourites of Sooka, from playing a role in national development.
=
Viva Shivendra and all other war heroes. More power to your elbow.
/
rj1952 / May 5, 2020
What else can you expect from an uncouth then O/L examination passed or not swabasha proficient cheap village sod who due to his late father’s political connections was selected to the then gentlefolk refined Army where most of the officer gentry were trained in British Military Academies similar or at Sandhurst.
From 1970 onwards when the late Srimavo led SLFP party gave a right royal thrashing the once glorious nation has gone downhill and now proudly sits as the 61st of the 66 bankrupt Kota Uda nations encircling the globe.
This kallathoni of a president is clearly aware that he has in his midst any well educated distinguished refined renowned gentlefolk of high calibre that he can call upon to set this serendipity of an island put right and back on its feet.
The Sinhala only members the SLAS being no match to the pre-1970 era of civil servants have to by hook or by crook by pulling many a pandan string or two get themselves into pompous seats of power for which they have no suitability and are similar to being fish out of the water from the word go.
The clerical servants inclusive of all other fields of speciality have fallen by the wayside ever since the fateful election of 1956.
/