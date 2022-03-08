Innovation is the key to the big world – Silesian companies open up to new markets

Companies specializing in innovative technologies offer services that are attractive not only to domestic contractors but also to foreign trade partners. As such, it is worth considering expanding your business development plans to other markets. Technology companies from the Silesian Voivodeship have been preparing for foreign expansion with expertise assured by the Upper Silesian Fund S.A. and the Marshal’s Office of the Silesian Voivodeship who provide companies with support under the multi-track Global Silesia program.

Companies operating in the promising and innovative IT/ICT industries, green economy, energy, emerging industry, transport, and logistics are particularly attractive to foreign business partners. The demand for modern products and services is important to every entrepreneur who wants to develop and considers expansion into global markets. Nonetheless, when implementing such plans, one must remember that each economy has its own conditions, specificity, and functioning principles. These must be thoroughly reviewed and understood before making such an important decision affecting the further development of an enterprise. In the process of business internationalization, it is crucial to properly prepare the company for working with foreign contractors and to select reliable business partners. Yet opening up a business to new markets is a time-consuming task for entrepreneurs and often distracts them from their day-to-day tasks. Therefore, it is worth using ready-made solutions and taking advantage of the help offered by specialists with extensive experience in expanding their businesses.

Silesian companies have long enjoyed such support under the Global Silesia program, with this support being tailored to the type of business they run. Thanks to this initiative, technological and other innovative companies regularly establish contacts and learn about markets that are attractive to exporters as part of trade fairs and missions. While events of this type are largely promotional, they are also a great opportunity to work with local entrepreneurs and learn more about the future business environment.

The Silesian Voivodeship is one of Poland’s most attractive investment regions with innovative companies striving for multi-track development. Apart from being well-connected to both other regions of Poland and Europe, Silesia has enormous scientific and research potential, with as many as 44 universities and numerous scientific institutions located there. It is, therefore, unsurprising that more and more Silesian companies are opening up to the world and new business opportunities.

Arab Health fair – a major opportunity for the development of the modern medical equipment industry

Silesian companies from the MedTech and innovative medical equipment sector are watching the new developments in the industry with great interest. Their participation in the Arab Health fair was a vital development impulse as well. Held in Dubai between June 21 and June 24, 2021, this industry event with long-standing traditions is one of the most important meetings of the modern medical product and service sector in the world. For many companies, it is a key initiative that creates conditions for promoting business potential in the Middle East and other local markets that can be reached through the United Arab Emirates. The fair’s great importance and scale were further proven by the fact that it was attended by 1,300 exhibitors from 60 countries. The fair showcased the latest products in the field of medical services, medical IT technologies in the health industry, as well as diagnostic and laboratory equipment. Representatives of Silesian companies from the medical and MedTech industries also clearly marked their presence at Arab Health. Among them were innovative companies using modern technologies, including EGZOTech (producer of rehabilitation robots), EyeShield (producer of lenses for blue light blocking glasses), Formed (producer of specialist equipment for hospital wards and medical furniture), LensClinic (modern ophthalmology clinic), STAMAR (manufacturer of dyes and reagents for laboratory diagnostics), as well as Technomex (manufacturer of rehabilitation equipment and objective diagnostics solutions).

Investor-friendly Georgia and new technologies

Many entrepreneurs from the Silesian Voivodeship take part in international fairs, which is an excellent opportunity to find business partners. Trade missions are highly popular as well. One of the most attractive events of this type was the recent trip to Georgia, which took place between July 24 and July 31, 2021. Georgia itself is currently at the forefront of investor-friendly countries and ranks 7th in the world in this respect according to the Doing Business 2020 report. The fact that it creates favorable conditions for running a business (2nd position in the same ranking) further contributed to its high position in this ranking. Georgia also ranks high in terms of taxes (14th position) and credit acquisition (15th position). Other institutions, including the OECD, also draw attention to its simplified customs procedures, low import duties, and minimal regulations.

Silesian companies focused on innovation and new technologies took part in the trade mission to Georgia. Their representatives held talks with potential business partners. There were also meetings with representatives of the authorities and diplomatic missions. All this convinced Silesian companies that Georgia is a very promising market for Polish entrepreneurs. Moreover, due to its strategic geographic location, Georgia can be an attractive starting point for establishing contacts with other countries in the Caucasus and Central Asian states.

The project “Economic promotion of the region and activities related to the creation of favorable conditions for investment and export” is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the Regional Operational Program of the Silesian Voivodeship for 2014-2020.