Insulting America – The Case Of Basil

By Asoka Seneviratne –
Day in and day out, we see reports of people referring to Basil Rajapaksa as the American who is part and parcel of messing up Sri Lanka. Ridiculing Basil on social and main stream media as the American who can’t speak English, or even Sinhalese is common place. Political opponents often refer to Basil as the American crook or even American agent. Infamous “Kaputas” comments have become the ultimate political joke and personally I believe rightly so too. It is obvious that Basil’s mastery of English language is shameful, especially for a man who lived in English speaking USA for decades.
I have been the beneficiary of living in America for several decades. Despite being a senior building Engineer in Sri Lanka, upon arrival to America, I had to start my career from ground zero. My qualifications and experience in Sri Lanka and overseas was not recognized as I would have liked. However America gave me the gift and opportunity to rise along ranks very quickly to get well into the middle class within a matter of a decade.
Hard work, commitment, integrity, competency coupled with the great American corporate culture gave me that opportunity. While America is in no way free of racial or ethnic biases, I was rewarded for my hard work and abilities. This is the gift of America for which millions try to flock to America even risking their lives. Despite serious inequalities of income and wealth that has sprung up within the past two decades, America remains to be that shining house on the hills.
America’s hallmark is being the longest running Democracy of its kind in the world with its limitless freedoms and opportunities. Large homes, large cars, luxury living and large opportunities are for the taking or those who are willing to work hard. That is the gift of America. Indeed and often, America has come under fierce criticism for its role in military involvements across the world. Even everyday Americans and hundreds of American leaders acknowledge that fact. Those who violate rules of engagement in war are readily exposed punished. In the poorer world America is often criticized and looked upon as a powerful bully rather than a great policeman or democracy.
While acknowledging serious mistakes have been made in other nations while in battle that are readily exposed in the free media (with absolutely no repercussions from the government) and even a large swath of everyday Americans. I like to ask the critics this simple question.
What will the world be like without America and its mighty economy and military? Will the two major non democratic dictatorship nations like Russia and China walk into other nations with impunity? Will the United Nations to whom America contributes 22% of its budget succumb to the lack of funding? Will the IMF exist with its $120 B funding by America?
Will NATO exist with its massive $ 6.85 Trillion (to-date) spending by America while the 2nd contributor Britain has spent just $ 655 Billion? On a lighter vein, perhaps even will the world have Internet, smart phones, and life changing drugs and medical procedures, deep space exploration and many more cutting edge technologies? Yes Russia and China has challenged it of late but America always led the world with its immense contributions to mankind’s progress. I also need to add that it is common knowledge that both China and China frequently steal America’s intellectual property.
By no means, I do not portray America as a perfect nation or even close to it. Far from it. But it continually moves the needle to the RIGHT! Just a mere 43 years after voting rights for African Americans, a black President was elected. And a large number of first or second generation Asian and African immigrants hold top posts in the federal government. America is work in progress, not regress.
So now coming back to Basil, relating him America is a cheap political shot. The crocked and bankrupt politicians know that to millions of Lankans, the mere word “America” portrays bad. This is sad. Americans have no idea who the heck is Basil. He is just one of many millions of immigrants who flocked to this great land. If he failed to gain proper employment or speak English, it is Basil’s fault. He was a failed immigrant that had the great fortune to be born to a powerful political family that is now fast falling out of grace.
He is one hell of a lucky American!!
I expect quite a push back from Colombo Telegraph readers on the contents of article. In the spirit of that great democratic virtue, Freedom of Speech, I welcome them!
Latest comments
Jit / March 25, 2022
“….He was a failed immigrant….”
No arguments about that!!
He has terribly failed his birth place too….
/
Sinhala_Man / March 25, 2022
Jit,
.
My response to your comment here is coming.
.
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/go-gota-go/
.
It’s good that expats take an interest in the home country – unlike my youngest sister in North Carolina. She has a daughter (I’ve met her on two of her visits here) who’s a really nice American. Her PhD husband is into computer software, same as you. Her mother-in-law still lives in Sri Lanka, but was Austrian. All rich. Migrants lose all roots, at least the next generation.
.
However, what Basil has been doing has been to transfer Lankan money to the US. Doesn’t the fellow drape the “kurakkan coloured” satakaya? What hypocrisy!
.
That these fellows deserve a horrible death is correct, but let us not prioritise that using empty rhetoric. When that doesn’t happen, the kurakkan-growing villager loses faith in ALL politicians.
.
Then what happens to OUR society?
/
Ratnam Nadarajah / March 25, 2022
Dear Asoka
I agree with your assessment of America as a nation. It’s a land full of opportunities.
Yes, with all its pitfalls, America is better than both Russia and China in many aspects. The world would be a different/worst place if Russia or China were to dominate
As for Basil what one can say, it’s the electorate and the racist elements in the society who keep these inept, uncouth, and corrupt politicos in power. Finance minister it’s a joke along with CB governor Cabraal. Not just the R’s but all the rest put together (can’t blame the Rajapaksa’s for electing themselves)
Nowhere on the planet would this be acceptable or be tolerated
If there were to be an election tomorrow, I would put my bottom dollar that the current outfit will be back in power with the magic racist card
What democracy in Sri Lanka? It stinks my friend
/
chiv / March 25, 2022
Asoka Seneviratne, Thank You so much for telling the facts. I too like many benefited living in the U.S for decades. For people who are stereotypical or eternally anti US /West,this may not matter. But I personally understood the real meaning of democracy, freedom to speak/write/express, practice own religion/culture is when I lived there, because until then I believed in the SHAM,what was told and taught in schools, in Lanka. If anyone reads Prof Asoka’s article will realize it’s we who had discrimination, hatred and division the led to 30 years of arms struggle and now dysfunctional, failed and bankrupt.
/
Plato / March 25, 2022
The title of this essay could also be Insulting Srilanka – The case of Basil.
A very candid write-up by the essayist.
Surely,one must have some basic credentials to be A Minister of Finance.!
An ex.Colonel is the Head of State and his seventh standard educated sibling is the Minister of Finance.
Srilankans living overseas must be blushing when their friends refer to these credentials.
But then what to do………..
Srilanka is indeed A Land Like No other.
This could be another reason why a large number of Tourists come over here……………….
Seeing is believing…………..
/
whywhy / March 25, 2022
Srilanka never started off since independence , the leaders we were offered to
look up for leadership , didn’t distribute it ! All they did was ” ignoring ” that
they have a country to live in ! What we are facing today is the Consequence of
that hard work ! In the case of Basil and Gota , they must be honest to themselves
as to why they Chose the U S for settlement and why end up back in a ” Slum “
(sorry for the word) like this at the end ! Let us forget about their ability to learn
a foreign language , but how come the mother tongue ? And above all , how
men like Vasu , G L P , Dinesh and Sabry believe they can work with people who
don’t believe in any skill to lead people , let alone their own lives ! Simply because
you can get some votes by any means , can you just come in and run a show like
this ? Is it a job that any mother’s son can do if gifted ? One must ask MARA to
spell it out why he wanted ” Unskilled ” men on country’s Top positions ? How are
they expressing themselves with sharp foreign dignitaries ? Has Srilanka not
become a laughing stock on International platforms ?
/
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / March 25, 2022
Ordinary people escaping rank injustice and bias in often racist or unfair societies of the third world, entering the glittering and glamourous cities of the US with its huge monuments, bustling streets, food aplenty, large, cheap cars and dirt cheap fuel and utterly free society with all sorts of “weirdos” one bumps into, stand in awe of what America is. Yet, any student of the social sciences will confirm that much of the world’s ills, including maintaining poor nations in poverty, keeping the gap between rich and poor wide enough, obliterating any nation that dares to be independent (but having useful natural resources) are all part of the evil that the US and its crony allies exemplify. While Russia and China have far less influence in how the planet revolves, ascendant China seems to have a far different take on what to do with the rest of the world. In that regard, it is good that the US hegemony is challenged by other power blocs that will help maintain the balance and some day break free from dependence on the artificial value of the US dollar.
/
Simon / March 25, 2022
I am of opinion that no country in the world is bad, but it is the PEOPLE who make that country “Good”, “Bad” and “Ugly”. The “People” I refer to include the “Politicians”, “Administrators”, “Intellectuals”, “Professionals”, “Celebrities” etc…etc…
Now comparing my opinion expressed above, this “Basil”, now referred to by his own colleagues as “Ugly American” (Avalassana Americanuwa) should not be used to assess the whole of the nation called “AMERICAN”. Aren’t there are these types of “Ugly Americans” in all walks of life, spreading from the “Top” to the “Bottom”? Weren’t there “Presidents”, “Governors”, “Mayors”, “Sports Stars” and all other categories of “Celebrities” who got classified into that “Ugly American”? There were and there are and there will be.
Now, this “Basil”, we all know is “Bad”, “Ugly”, “Rotten” for decades. Did he become “Ugly” after becoming an “American”? NO. Then, WHY did we bring him to our Legislature? Next, knowing him so well “WHO” brought him to his status today? No one else, other than the “PEOPLE” and their “REPRESENTATIVES” who took all the trouble even to AMEND our Constitution to qualify him to be one of our “HEROES”. So why blame “America”? That Nation, America must be cheering us for having brought one of many “UGLY” of their own to manage our finances. Who are the “UGLIEST”?
/