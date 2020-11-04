Inter-Ethnic Friendship: Sharing Some Thoughts

By Charles Ponnuthurai Sarvan –
What follows was prompted by Mr Kandappah Appu’s article titled ‘My friend Palitha’ in the Island, 19 June 2020. I am sorry it has reached me so late. Though we have never met, over several years Mr Kandappah has proved to be a very supportive friend. His article was personal and so mine must also be, though that goes very much against my nature.
I was born Charles S. Ponnuthurai and entered the University of Peradeniya in 1957. At that time, first-year students had to share rooms; thereafter, we had the luxury of single rooms. I suppose it had to do with alphabetical order that my room-mate was Tilak Ponnamperuma, from Elpitiya. (Having graduated, he joined the army and rose to the rank of general.) Through him, I made friends with his friends, all from rural areas in the South. As I once wrote, they were not “Sinhalese friends” but friends who, apart from other far more interesting and important qualities, happened to be Sinhalese Buddhists – even as I happened to be a Tamil. I visited their homes, and was warmly received, even as my mother welcomed them to our home in Colombo. Indeed, I was so often in the South that a friend from Balapiitiya, Dharmasiri de Zoysa, asserted I wasn’t “Charlie” (as I was known to friends) but “Harlie”, the caste to which he belonged: he claimed me as one of his own. Yet another Sinhalese friend once quoted Charles Lamb to me: “Friend of my bosom, thou more than a brother / Why wert not thou born in my father’s dwelling?” In my innocence (innocence sometimes is ignorance) I didn’t realize that what he was actually saying was: “Why were you not born a Sinhalese?” As the poet W B Yeats wrote in ‘The coming of wisdom with time’, during the lying days of his youth, he “swayed” his leaves and flowers in the sun. Now he withers “into the truth”. My Sinhala then, though limited, was idiomatic and, perhaps most important, free of accent. I was often taken to be Sinhalese. I felt (and mistakenly thought) I was a “Ceylonese” with other Ceylonese, though of different ethnic, religious and class groups: unity in diversity.
In 1958, I went to a village not far from Gampaha to help a (Sinhalese) friend re-sit his university examination. To abbreviate matters, the riots of that year saw me sheltering in a police station which was beset by a mob with Buddhist monks at the fore inciting, in the name of the Buddha, most un-Buddhist behaviour. Eventually, I was taken to Royal College which had been turned into a temporary refugee camp. Yet this same friend when, years later, I mentioned the “credo” that all peoples are equal, and should be treated equally and fairly, branded me a racist! This, I must say, is not an unusual ploy, attack being the usual defence. Victims of ‘racism’, when they protest are said to be over-sensitive, to have “a chip on the shoulder”; even to be racists themselves.
I now quote from an article, ‘Racism and Exceptionalism’ first published in the Sunday Leader of 17 January 2010 and included in my Public Writings, Volume 2: True, he’s Tamil but not one of those Tamils in general whom we distrust and dislike; want to expel or subordinate. “He’s a Tamil but not a Tamil Tamil: you know what we mean?” He or she is turned into an exception, serving only to prove the rule, to confirm the generality. Those individuals whose life and conduct confound the racist (or religious) myth and image are made exceptions so that stereotypes, unquestioned and unchallenged, continue to have their justification and existence. In this way, racist attitudes are preserved and perpetuated […] in a mode known as ‘Block thinking’, a varied reality is fused into one indissoluble unit.) So it is that, even those who are suspicious of (if not hostile towards) Tamils in general may have a Tamil friend or friends; socialise, and be of mutual company and help. The contradiction, the inconsistency, is “rationalised” away on the basis of their friend (or friends) being an exception. It’s an almost no-win situation: if you “behave”, you are seen as an individual, made an exception; if you don’t, then not just you, but the entire group is blamed. In the very early 1960s, as a young man in London, I was befriended by an elderly English couple. Once when I asked them whether they ever visited the West End, they reacted with alarm: “Oh no, there are far too many foreigners there!” Having got to know me as a person, they had forgotten that I too was a foreigner, and a non-white at that.
One can perhaps set up three categories, the first consisting of those who are racist in thought and nature. (Often, such individuals and groups, avoiding the opprobrium attached to “racism”, claim they are “nationalists.”) Then there are those from religion and politics who see advantage in stoking, and keeping alive, a negative image of other ethnic groups, religious difference being a component of ethnicity. The third group is made up of those who are not aware of the nature and degree of their prejudice. Here the work of Mahzarin Banaji and other researchers is apposite. Our brain, like a computer, quickly processes data so that we can react, and get on with the business of living. We cannot, in daily life, pause each time and reflect but must “jump to conclusions”. The question, “What role does our implicit association play in our beliefs and behaviour?” led researchers to the Implicit Association Test – a concealed test where the respondents did not realize what was really being tested. It was found that our attitude to aspects such as “race”, colour and gender operate on two levels. The first is what we (like to) think or believe is our attitude; the second is our unconscious but real attitude, that is, the immediate, automatic, association we make before we have had time to think. We don’t choose to make unfavourable associations with one group, but it is very difficult to avoid doing so if that group (or contrasting object or category) is frequently, if not constantly, paired negatively with another. Indeed, it was found that even those discriminated against could come to share in this negative association. For example, it was found that people of colour who took the Race Implicit Association Test (Race IAT) in the USA had stronger associations with whites than with those of their own skin-colour. An Implicit Association test conducted on a sample of Sinhalese on attitudes to Tamils (as on those with a white or fair skin-colour) will be revelatory, illumining and sobering. (End of quote).
When young, I was advised not to discuss religion or politics with friends who belonged to a different group for then one ran the risk of damaging or destroying friendship. But of what value, I wonder, is a friendship if what is most important, most ‘immediate’, in life cannot be discussed? Isn’t language the most important tool we have for communicating our thoughts and feelings; our wishes and fears? Yet few Tamils talk with Sinhalese friends about ethnicity, the elephant in the sitting-room of their daily lives. Perhaps they feel embarrassed, even ashamed. It would be insensitive and tactless, even impolite. It would do no good, contribute nothing that’s positive. Beside what can that friend do faced with a thick, sharp and seemingly impenetrable wall of thorns? So silence reigns; awareness and understanding are not created and things go on as before, only worse. If Tamils don’t speak, can Sinhalese friends be reproached for not hearing? Nelson Mandela in his autobiography says that feelings of ‘race’ are far more potent than those of class. Many a socialist has become with time a racist. To use a Biblical analogy, for every hate-filled and violent Saul who becomes a peaceful Paul, many a socialist Paul becomes a racist Saul – and is proud of the conversion! John Griffin, a white journalist, temporarily changed himself into a black man in order to experience how it was to be African in the USA. The resulting book, ‘Black Like Me’ was published in 1961. Tamils can’t expect Sinhalese to assume Tamil or Muslim identity but something like a “You as me” (empathy) can be attempted through communication in friendship.
Professor Sarah Churchwell in an article titled, ‘Moonlight and magnolias: The fictions that sustained the American South’ (New Statesman, 21 – 27 August 2015, pp. 34 – 37) deals with Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mocking Bird’ pointing to the novel’s fallacy “that systematic racism could be solved by the compassionate actions” of a few noble individuals. “This is the consolatory promise of individualism, that the nation can be redeemed collectively by isolated instances of benign action”. It is so also with all acts of personal succour and kindness rendered to victims during times of group-persecution. Sri Lankans know that during anti-Tamil riots, including the ghastly pogrom of 1983, there were instances of Sinhalese who risked themselves and their families to give shelter to Tamil neighbours and friends. While such actions are highly meritorious, Churchwell points out that a few white men standing up for Native Americans did not alter the latter’s History; the injustice, tragedy and suffering that befell them. Much as we would wish it were otherwise, History and a people cannot be “redeemed collectively” by the “benign action” of a few individuals (Churchwell). Such individual action redeems only the individual and not the group.
And yet friendship (of all kinds) enriches life in several ways. But if friendship is to have real depth and meaning, vital aspects of existence must not be ignored and passed over in silence. Wilfred Owen in his poem ‘Strange meeting’ writes: “Foreheads of men have bled where no wounds were.” If I have a hurt that’s not visible and I don’t mention it, how can my friend know I am in pain? But it will be counter-productive if one were to be accusatory, or even reproachful: the intention must only be to communicate; to share experience and the consequences of that experience. Accusation almost invariably spawns counter-accusation. Such exchanges generate much heat (emotion) but little light (understanding). And it is not only a matter of one talking but also of listening to the other; of seeking to understand – with patience, and a truly open and honest mind. It’s not only a matter of being understood but of oneself understanding. What is urged is frank communication between friends so that friendship gains depth and becomes truly friendship. While etymologically the word ‘companion’ means a person with whom we have shared bread (com + pane), ‘friend’ means much more including not only closeness and affection but also understanding.
GATAM / November 4, 2020
Sadly politics on all sides disrupted ethnic harmony.
US election is interesting. I can’t breath event and other similar events triggered an angry backlash from the largest minority. It was sold to the majority as a threat which galvanized majority support to Trump.
If you remember Rajapaksas did the same in 2009 and 2014. Succeeded in 2010 but failed in 2015. They will definitely do in 2024 too.
/
leelagemalli / November 4, 2020
My dear friends,
:
I have a dream to see tamils, sinhalese, muslims and others be together to the manner … the following video will show u its reality…
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ef0P_-tcX2k
–
Once all oldies are died out and new generations would only focus on the SRILANKENNESS.. this country would be the best place in the world, no doubt.
/
Rajash / November 4, 2020
There are inter marriages between Sinhala and Tamil couples going back to many years.
In some marriages both the families get on well and accommodate the couple.
There are some cases where the couples have the flee the country because either the Tamil family did not accept or the Sinhala family did not accept the son in law or daughter in law which ever the case may be.
I think the new generation is very open minded.
I had lots of Sinhala friends who come home and specially on Fridays have traditional home made Dosa dinner.
we revise together for exams.
we never looked through the telescope of ethnicity even to this dya
/
Ferryman / November 4, 2020
LM@
Like the Author, having lived in the period pre1956, I quite understand and see the shift in attitudes. I believe it was in 1956 (the year I entered the University of Colombo), that prompted the chaos with political interference in education policy. In our times in school, there were no “this that and the other” (Sinhalese Tamils Muslims Burghers), but together each having one period of the vernacular but conversing in common language English with a few words of any other lingo thrown in. Like Machan etc. to add flavour. Early education period of a child can warp thinking processes.
Fortunately, in the Uni these differences never came into play as we were already conditioned to be brothers and to this day our friendships continue in contentment and joy. As a Sinhalese, I am proud that when I married, the bestman was my Tamil friend, who continues to be my all-weather friend. Later he married a Sinhalese and is very happy with children and grandchildren.
Then segregation into Sinhala Tamil streams in education divided the races into two different blocks and planted discord. Mental ideas of difference of Tamil/Sinhalese got lodged in the brain fuelled by politicians’ rhetoric.
/
srikrish / November 4, 2020
“they were not “Sinhalese friends” but friends”. That is a good one.
Then again, “He’s a Tamil but not a Tamil Tamil”
Marxists speak about contradictions – antagonistic and non-antagonistic contradictions.
The classical Marxism defines, The contradictions between classes as antagonistic contradictions that could be resolved only through a class struggle whereas differences like ethnic, racial are only non- antagonistic that could be settled peacefully.
But reality had shown that ethnic and racial differences are much more deep rooted and often violence breaks out among them to resolve or to teach a lesson.
Yes, these differences are much more complex, but very natural much more natural than class differences. –very pessimistic outlook,but reality.
The minorities are lesser humans!
/
Rajan Hoole / November 4, 2020
Prof. Sarvan,
I joined JP Hall at Peradeniya in Oct. 1967, ten years after you entered the University. I did not feel the alienness across the communal divide that you did. Perhaps some kind of separateness had become more accepted than in your time. But 1956 was a very sensitive year as I gather from Nadesan’s speeches in the Senate. At the time of the ’58 violence he observes that despite the unconscionable attacks on Tamils there was hardly any Sinhalese holding high office in political, educational or religious life to condemn the violence and express regret.
On the contrary there were, he says, senior Tamil citizens who went out on to the street in Jaffna to tell Tamils to desist from violence against Sinhalese, even if their success was varied. The atmosphere of ’56 is also captured by how Selvi Perinpanayagam who scored several centuries for Royal was denied the award of schoolboy cricketer of the year, although placed first by selectors from the umpires association, because he was a Tamil. By then things were looking ugly. Perhaps at the time I entered we had quietly learnt to negotiate differences, often by leading separate lives. However, I was openly then a supporter of the Federal Party at school (STC) and at University and had frank arguments with Sinhalese friends, but they were civilised.
/
Buddhist1 / November 4, 2020
Before talking about “inter ethnic friendship” its important to evaluate the law makers of SL’s mental capacity, sincerity and their commitment to their own flock . Looking at 20A voting, the Muslim politicians of SLMC, the single Tamil Politician and Diana Gamage who is supposed to be the owner of the SJB party voting against their own party decisions to support 20A for personal benefits, its clear that they have become “Traitors” to their own flock. Further “slimy” politicians – Ali Sabry (once supporting burial now supporting cremation), G L Pieris who supported a completely different stand on the amendment when he was with SLFP, Wijedasa Rajapakse, Vidura Wickremanayake, Yuthukama foul mouth leader, Dayasiri, Vasudeva, Gammanpilla and Wimal Weerawansa all collectively were saying different stories regarding 20A, at the end fell at the feet of Gotabaya and voted for 20A. Hence, its clear that SL “monkey and slimy” politicians should be reformed to be honest to their own flock first. Will this ever happen? Unless the politicians are honest there will be no inter ethnic friendship leave alone harmony will ever be seen in this country.
/