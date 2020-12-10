Interim Report By Ali Sabry’s Committee Justifies Mahara Prisoners’ Protest

The interim report of the five-member committee appointed to inquire into the Mahara Prison unrest last week has found that the protests by the inmates inside the prison walls was justified, Colombo Telegraph exclusively learns.
Eleven prisoners died in the shooting inside the prison and over a hundred inmates were injured in the deadly attempt by Government troops to stop the unrest.
In its observations, the Committee chaired by Retired High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena noted that the protest by the inmates were justified because the prisoners had just learned on November 30, 2020 that there had been a massive corona virus outbreak inside the Mahara prison. The Committee noted that prisoners had grown concern for their safety because of the overcrowded conditions and a fever that was spreading rapidly throughout the prison. The Committee in its observations noted that under the circumstances the inmates had launched strong protests in order to ensure prison authorities acted swiftly to mitigate the danger to the lives of those imprisoned in the facility.
The committee also notes that reports had been made of neglect by prison officials during this incident and explained that a fuller observation of those facts would be made in its final report.
Latest comments
Ajith / December 10, 2020
Under this regime, protest is an offence and murder of protestors by state machinery is justified. This country had many commissions and recommendations but nothing stopped state sponsored murders.
Buddhist1 / December 10, 2020
Did the report say the force used by the Govt was equitable to the acts of the prisoners or not? Its clear to the public its not the correct response and it appears Govt did this in a planned manner similar to the Bogambara prison killings. What action is the Govt going to take against those officers who ordered the firing?
Mallaiyuran / December 10, 2020
Interim report suggests that the full report will be the other way. Now, the rioting like this is normal. Latter, rioted individuals will be named and punished. There is no way to find an answer why did they arrested Shani in a hurry and sent him to an overcrowded Corona infected prison. Corona is the pre-planned decoration to the prison floors carried out by Aanduwa to receive Shani inside. No prison official will be finger pointed for any crime because they did whatever seniors asked them to do i.e. prepare the prison for Shani’s arrival. Aanduwa sounds like it was ready to throw in 2000 prisoners only to finish off Shani without evidence. In parliament, Rear Admirable told that they didn’t accept America’s offer to save civilians from Nandhikadal because they wanted have killed leader Pirapaharan within the crowd.
