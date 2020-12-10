Interim Report By Ali Sabry’s Committee Justifies Mahara Prisoners’ Protest

The interim report of the five-member committee appointed to inquire into the Mahara Prison unrest last week has found that the protests by the inmates inside the prison walls was justified, Colombo Telegraph exclusively learns.

Eleven prisoners died in the shooting inside the prison and over a hundred inmates were injured in the deadly attempt by Government troops to stop the unrest.

In its observations, the Committee chaired by Retired High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena noted that the protest by the inmates were justified because the prisoners had just learned on November 30, 2020 that there had been a massive corona virus outbreak inside the Mahara prison. The Committee noted that prisoners had grown concern for their safety because of the overcrowded conditions and a fever that was spreading rapidly throughout the prison. The Committee in its observations noted that under the circumstances the inmates had launched strong protests in order to ensure prison authorities acted swiftly to mitigate the danger to the lives of those imprisoned in the facility.

The committee also notes that reports had been made of neglect by prison officials during this incident and explained that a fuller observation of those facts would be made in its final report.