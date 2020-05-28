Interior Designing Tricks Everyone Should Know!

Yes, designing is not everyone’s cup of tea. Not everyone has the same level of creative potential. But, you can surely learn and apply them to your home. You may not become the interior designing gurus by following the tips and tricks that we mention here; we are pretty sure that you can do better than you are doing now. You can become an interior designer now (amateur) even if you do not go to an interior designing school!

Say Yes to Wallpapers And No to Paints for Rented Flats

If you live in a rented house or a flat, you may have limited decorating options. But you should not feel dejected yet; there are other ways you can decorate your living space without violating your contract with the owner of the place. Majority of the owners will not permit you to paint your walls, in that case, you can opt to install wallpapers. Installing wallpapers can be a little more hard work than painting your walls, but since they are temporary, you do not need to ask the owner for permission. Once you move to another place, you can take off the wallpaper, without leaving any trace on the walls.

The best thing about wallpapers is that you can change wallpapers as many times as you want and they also tend to cost less than paint. Best Interior designers of Bangalore in India also suggest Installing wallpapers will also help keep the painted walls free from any handprints or stains.

Maintain a Small Gap Between The Couch And The Wall

Almost everyone is guilty of doing this. Every time you bought a new sofa for your living room or your bedroom, you placed it against the wall, without leaving any space between the couch and the wall. You may think that it is the right thing to do, but it is not. Interior designers will tell you otherwise. They recommend that you maintain a little space between the sofa and the wall, pushing your sofa all up against the wall will not make your room look bigger or anything.

The Right Light Bulb is All You Need

Your room needs lighting to make it look bright and of course for you not to trip in the dark. Before you go for different stylish lighting fixtures, first find a lightbulb that can light up the whole room. Then you can add other soft lights and create an ambience. Search online or head to an interior decoration store to find one. Usually, interior decoration stores have a good collection of lightbulb, and if you are a regular customer, you may also get some discount or other offers on the lightbulbs.

If you are confused and do not know which one will suit your living space, you can ask for advice from an interior designer.

Do Away With Pendant Light

Pendant lights are no longer in trend now at least that is what interior designers say. You may like the pendant light in your kitchen, but there are many other different lighting sources that you can opt for. You can even get different lighting fixtures that will not only brighten the space but also look good.

Put Some Serious Thought Into The Layout of The Room

Interior decoration is not just adding furniture, lighting and accessories to the space to make it look like a living space; it is about making the room practical while making sure everything goes well with each other, without looking odd. Like for example, when it comes to the kitchen, kitchens that are designed by interior designers always have three working zones that are pretty close to each other and create a triangle. This is done to make sure that you are not running around the kitchen while preparing a meal. Similarly, when you are thinking of decorating a living room, keep in mind that you are going to use this space to invite guests and interact with them. So make sure that you decide the layout in a way which allows everyone to sit close to each other and talk to each other comfortably.

Vintage Furniture Add Class to Your Space

Sure vintage furniture looks great, they add depth and detail to your living space, but they are not easy to get. You can get some great vintage furniture at auctions, but not everyone is a millionaire. So keeping that option aside, you can follow other shops or people that deal in vintage furniture. You can strike up a deal with them and get them for a reasonable price.

Take Your Room’s Measurement Before You Head to The Furniture Shop

Always consider the size of your room before you head to the shop or order furniture online. You need furniture that can fit in your room and is also easy to carry in, for that you also need to take into consideration the size of your door, staircase as well if you need the furniture to be taken upstairs.