Is AKD The Robin Hood Of Sri Lanka?

By Sita Abeytunge –

Robin Hood was a legend in the middle ages, who took away wealth from the Sheriff and the rich, to give the poor. In many of the stories about him, he was depicted as a heroic outlaw and rebel against tyranny. He was living in the Sherwood forest in England, with his loyal comrades fighting for justice, while facing tremendous hardships.

The astonishing victory of the JVP/NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in the presidential election has invoked my beliefs in the power of goodness over evil, and I ponder whether Anura has the same dynamic personality as that of Robin Hood! Anura’s integrity and humility show, that many here as well as the Sri Lankan diaspora, are getting away from the fear of the historical wrongful activities of the JVP. People now, seem to believe that Anura is absolutely forthright in his views on equality and anti corruption. During all his meetings with the public, it is overwhelming to hear words from him, echoing his firm determination to bring about the changes that people desire.

It is amazing to note his detailed knowledge about the numerous unsolved problems the country is ridden with, for many decades in the past, and his utmost commitment in effectively dealing with them. His mode of attending to problems is systematic and practical and mind blowing to see the wise decisions he had taken in solving few burning issues, within the last three weeks. Anura, having this great genuine calibre, is giving ample positivity and inspiration, especially to our youth! It was a heart- warming address he had delivered to the government officials recently, stating powerful messages to uplift the lives of the downtrodden and stressed that he and his government are accountable to the people to fulfil their aspirations and also he requested the officials to manage the public funds efficiently without any wastage. At the same time he wanted the citizens to reciprocate with the government in serving the country! John F. Kennedy once said “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country!”.

While reading this letter you will be shocked to learn that my entire family had suffered enormously due to the communal riots in1956, 1977 and 1983. I also have bitter memories of the JVP insurgencies in 1971 and 1988. I visited the Agricultural Farm at Thinnaveli, Jaffna in 1981, just a couple of months after the public library was burned down, that contained 97,000 invaluable books. But, I did not have the heart to go there to see that heinous act of cultural genocide! How could I? I was there at the opening ceremony of this Godly seat of learning, as an undergraduate, in 1959. The Easter Sunday massacre of the 21st April 2019 is the most recent shameful crime committed in the country. However, let us now say “enough is enough” and build up hopes in the new government for lots of domestic changes to achieve peace and prosperity. We all are yearning for equality, racial and religious harmony to prevail ever after.

I fervently wish Anura all success in giving a new life and strength to our ailing Mother Lanka.

*Sita Abeytunge, a retired agricultural scientist.