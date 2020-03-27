Is The Bitstarz Online Casino Scam or Legit?

The acceptability of BitCoin as a currency has brought a significant impact on online gambling. Some of the improvements are in the speed of casino deposits/ withdrawals and the anonymity of users. Despite the benefits of this form of payment, only a few casinos have introduced it into their payment method’s list.

Bitstarz Casino is among the few casinos that accept cryptocurrency as a deposit and withdrawal method. The casino was established in 2014 in Curacao and is legally licensed by the government of curacao. The fact that BitCoin is a new currency could be a top reason why people suspect that these sites are scams. This review will help you gauge whether the casino is a scam or a legit platform where you can deposit and win some money. You can find another more detailed review on GamblingGuy Japan.

Is Bitstarz Legit?



Having a license from the government of Curacao is one of the factors that make the casino legit. Scam casinos are not registered or regulated by a trusted regulatory body. People who worry about using Cryptocurrency should be aware that BitCoin is a safe transaction method just like any other methods used in other casinos. Bitcoin is now a globally accepted currency for both online and land-based services.

It is also important to note that the casino uses the latest encryption technology (SSL encryption) to ensure that the player’s private data is protected from third-party access. Some scam casinos are known to give the third client’s information to third parties, who may use it for malicious activities like trying to access bank accounts or e-wallets without the owner’s knowledge.

Another way that casinos scam users is through unfair gaming practices through game manipulation. Bitstarz Casinos have made a step further in the game’s auditing by allowing players to judge the games themselves through their experiences. All these features show that the casino is not here to take data or money from clients fraudulently, but it is here to stay and make a name in the online casino industry.

The Platform



Bitstarz Casino has a professional and easy-to-use website. All the necessary icons are well arranged at the top of the page to enable users to access various pages easily. The casino website also categorizes the games into lobby, slots, jackpots, BTC games and table games for easier access. Players can also search their favorite game by name or use an alphabetical list with all the games in the casino. The use of colors, themes and graphics is captivating and professional for in both the games and the platform.

The Bonuses



One way of identifying scam casinos is through the bonuses they offer. Such casinos offer captivating but unrealistic offers in a bid to lure more people into depositing at their casinos. Bitstarz Casino offers a variety of offers for both new clients and the existing players as follows;

The welcome bonus: New customers get 20 free spins without deposit after signing up with the casino. This bonus has a 40x wagering requirement and a maximum payout of 50mBTC.

First deposit bonus: The there are two options for the first deposit bonus at Bitstarz Casino. Players can choose between the 100% bonus (up to 1 BTC) + 180 free spins bonus, or the 50% bonus ( up to 2 BTC + 100 free spins + VIP club invite). All first deposits also come with 180 free spins for use on “Fruit Zen” or “Wolf Gold” games. You will receive these in bits of 20 free spins after every 24 hours for nine days.

Second Deposit bonus: The second deposit bonus is 50% of your deposit up to 1 BTC or 100 Euros. You will instantly get his amount after making the deposit.

Third and Fourth Deposit Bonuses: The third deposit bonus is 50% of the deposited amount up to 2 BTC or 200 Euros. The fourth deposit bonus is identical to the first bonus.

Wednesday Bonus: The casino credits an additional 50% for all deposits done on Wednesday up to 50 Euros or 250 mBIT.There are also game base bonuses that can help players win varying prizes or jackpots and the festival/seasonal bonuses.

There is no need to activate bonuses at Bitstarz Casino because your bonuses are credited automatically once you deposit the funds. There are also no separate minimum-deposit amounts for bonuses.

Games at Bitstarz Casino



Bitstarz has a variety of games from the best game software developers in the world. The game visual and audio graphics are superb to ensure the best gaming experience. They have free game versions to enable players to test their games before opening an account and making a deposit. Some of the game’s categories include;

Slot games: This category tops the casino’s games library with over 500 games in total. Some of the slot games offered in the casino are Fantasy Park, Gladiator, Ice Pirates, Piggy Bank, 888 Dragons, Megaboy and many more. Players who haven’t discovered their favorite game can use the “feeling Lucky” button to select a game at random.

Table Games: The casino table games available in the platform include Wild Texas, black Jack, Roulette, Oasis Poker, Let it Ride, Pai Gow and Pontoon.

Live Games: Here you can play live Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and many more.

BTC Games: This section is only for the games that you can only play with BitCoin. You can play all the other games using other currency types, but this section is exclusively for Bitcoin users.

Currencies



The site accepts different currencies for more accessible international customer’s transactions. Some of the acceptable currencies include the Australian dollar, Chinese Yuan, Canadian dollars, the Euro, Russian Rubble, Norwegian Kroner, Us Dollar, Swedish Kroner and the Bitcoin.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods



Players can make deposits or withdrawals into the casino using a variety of trusted payment options such as MasterCard, Visa, EcoPayz, Skrill, Trustly, Paysafe Cards, Maestro, Cubits, Ideal, Wire transfer, Comepay and Bank transfer. The site does not charge cryptocurrencies transactions, but users of other payment modes have to pay either 2.5% of the deposited amount. Comepay is the only exception as it has a 5% transaction fee.

Customer Support



The casino offers several methods of contacting them like live chat, social media support, e-mail support and telephone support. Customers at Bitstarz enjoy the shortest response time for calls made from the site. Customers can look for answers to common issues from the FAQs section before calling.