Is The WHO & Gates Making The World Into Auschwitz? Collateral Damage Of Covid-19 Policy Is The Real Global Story

By Manuka Wijesinghe –

‘Get vaccinated without fear,’ the State Minister for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and Covid-19, Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle urges the general public in Sri Lanka, where road accidents and elephant attacks significantly outnumber Covid-19 flu deaths. ‘Adverse effects have not been reported and all the reported cases are general discomfort which are common to any other vaccine’.

Several countries had suspended their Astra Zeneca inoculation campaigns, yet, Sudarshani Fernandopulle offers platitudes. Is she in a position to ameliorate vaccination fear? Does she know more than the vaccine manufacturers who do not now the long term adverse effects either for the race for Vaccines began only when the World Health Organization (WHO) announced an Emergency due to a ‘Pandemic’ caused by a Novel Corona Virus (it had 78 percent resemblance to SARS CoV-1 so, not novel), in 2020.

Sudarshani Fernandopulle is the face of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka. But, what does she know? What does anyone know? Since the proclamation of a pandemic and the subsequent availability of the vaccines it has been less than one year. Numerous vaccines are being injected, but neither their efficacy nor their dangers are known. The head of the German governmental agency and research institute for disease control and prevention (Robert Koch Institute), Lothar Weider said on Phoenix television in October 2020, ‘We all assume that the vaccines will be approved next year. We don’t know yet exactly how they will work, how well they will work, what they will do, but I am quite optimistic that there will be vaccines.’

The fact is, no one knows the effectivity and long and short term impacts of the vaccine on human populations. As new mutations occur and strands of Covid -19 virus seem to appear magically, Pfizer has said that a third jab maybe needed to deal with the Brazilian variety. Pfizer also now suggests that Covid-19 shots would be needed annually, with big profits in years to come?!

The three trial phases of vaccine development, have been conducted concurrently thereby creating, perhaps correct results but with false paradigms. Yet, adverse reactions such as the most debilitating Bells’ Palsy has been noticed and even producers have cautioned those with hypersensitivities (in case of Anaphylactic shock), concurrent diseases and last but not the least; the immunocompromised.

Yet, Sudarshani Fernandopulle gives sound assurance. Does she have no moral compulsion? But she is not the only one. Dr Arjuna Marasinghe, the secretary of the Sri Lanka Association of Nephrology even advocates vaccinations for the immune suppressed. ‘’Patients suffering chronic kidney ailments are a high risk group (for Covid-19) and should receive vaccination.’ Are the kidney ailing not the most immune suppressed?

Is it ignorance, apathy, or is ‘Vaccination’ an article of their Medical Faith? As Dr Jayne L. M Donegan says in regard to her medical studies in the book, ‘Dissolving Illusions – Disease, Vaccination and Forgotten History’, ‘It (Vaccination) was received as an article of faith for me and my contemporaries that vaccination was the single most useful health intervention that had ever been introduced. I was taught that vaccines were the reason children and adults stopped dying for disease for which there are vaccines. We were told that other diseases, which had no vaccination at the time, diminished both by incidence and mortality due to better social conditions. You would think, a medical student, moderately intelligent would have asked ‘if deaths decrease due to improved social conditions, might the one for which there are vaccines also decrease due to the same reasons? But we didn’t. The medical curriculum is so overloaded with information that you just have to learn what you hear.’

As early as 1866 the world’s first Anti-Vaccination league was founded in Britain for the British Parliament had concealed and not make public the many cases of death and injury caused by Vaccines. The league’s purpose was to ‘TO OVERTHROW THIS HUGE PIECE OF PHYSIOLOGICAL ABSURDITY AND MEDICAL TYRRANY.’ As Richard Gibbs of the Free Hospital stated, ‘We have hundreds of cases here, from being poisoned with vaccinations, I deem INCURABLE.’ The league, despite great duress, continued its work and in 1900 the Labour Party General election Manifesto contained a commitment to ‘NO Compulsory Vaccination.’ They had won. But, for how long?

Today, in 2021, the long and hard battle against mandatory vaccination has been ignored and the public has let itself be duped. Our freedom has been taken by institutions of authority and their “experts’ and ‘specialists”, using the media to sell a so-called ‘killer virus’. Only by forfeiting our health for vaccination trials would our liberties be returned? Have we, rational human become laboratory mice?

In American Capitalism, dependent on the advertising industry, killer virus hypes have not been new. Even before the 2008 Swine Flu hype, in 1976, the US drug companies master minded a futuristic Swine Flu Epidemic. Their President (Ford) and pseudo scientists marketed doomsday scenario comparing Swine Flu to Spanish Flu which killed thousands in 1918 and 1919.

Flu viruses, no matter the fanciness of its name are easily manageable. A great many died in 1918/19 for it was immediately after the First World War and the population’s immune system was compromised through years of malnutrition, trench wars and last but not the least, the best of western industrial prowess; Chemical Warfare. Mustard gas and Chlorine had blistered and scarred lungs and throats depressing the innate immune system and those who died of Spanish Flu were destined to die largely due to the vagaries of war. But, lacking even an iota of ethics, the American pharmaceutical companies, with the cooperation of public health officers and politicians, in 1976, compared the 1918 Spanish Flu to a rare and negligible Swine Flu and marketed the vaccination as its only redemption.

That redemption caused an epidemic in paralysis and vaccine manufactures were hounded with damage payment claims. But, in 1986, the American President Ronald Reagan signed a Bill exempting vaccine producers from liability. In other words, the vaccine manufacturer was no longer responsible for damages. The road was open for avarice and profit. It was in this industry that Bill Gates invested most of his ill begotten monies after being tried for antitrust by the US Justice Department for Microsoft’s bribes to major corporations in the unfair procurement of monopoly. In the early nineteen nineties, Bill Gates was America’s most despised man. In 2001, stepping down from Microsoft after settling with the UN Justice department he used his monies to reimaged himself as a philanthropist (as Rockefeller did proceeding his own Antitrust case with Standard Oil) and used his 2000 founded Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to boost his image. Thereby he pledged to save the lives of poor children in Asia and Africa with vaccination. Vaccination had no liability and the poor had no voice.

Which institution could be corrupted to fulfil the avarice and philanthropic image of American Billionaires?

‘’Health is the Only Immunity’’

Despite the WHO-sponsored media narrative of imminent apocalypse, the Corona Virus is not lethal. It is a simple Flu causing Virus, first discovered in 1931, in animals and has always co-habited along with the Influenza virus in humans. When it got its name in 1964 (Corona) the first choice of name had been, ‘Influenza like Virus’. But, the lab technician, impressed by the virus’ halo, persuaded the virologist to name it Corona. But, the Corona Virus was not subjected to further study for in comparison to Influenza it was not marketable and not worth research funding.

When North American minks started dying of a Corona virus and the lucrative Mink industry was in dire straits, Corona vaccination research was begun. Since the mink’s closest relative is the ferret, it was used as the guinea pig. The two shot inoculation had no adverse reaction and the ferrets were released to their protected wilderness. But, when the virus mutated into a new strain, the vaccinated ferrets died.

Scientists realized that the Corona Virus was a maverick. And so, the search for a vaccination for the Corona virus was abandoned. That is, until the Gates foundation began to invest in vaccination research in 2000. Among the many vaccinations was the Corona virus vaccine research too. A virus available in plenty, in all forms of life, easily accessible and highly virulent (though not lethal). And according to Bill Gates’ own words, ‘vaccination research was my best investment.’

‘We have a simple message for all countries, test test test’ (Tedros Adhanom, Director General WHO)

The current WHO induced global ‘pandemic’ scenario is not science, it is faith. The belief in the validity of the PCR test is so strong that it tolerates virtually no contradiction. As Walter Lippman the two time Pulitzer Prize winner said, ‘where all think alike, no one thinks very much.’

Death has not risen, the majority is not ill, yet, culture has been suspended, theatres are closed, music is silenced, our freedom robbed and we are in a state of perpetual pandemic.

The Corona virus is harmless to the many and the body’s response to it speedy. Often, it does not even stimulate the immune system but vigilant killer cells rid the human body of the virus. The lethality of Covid-19 for humans is not worth the money spent for its research, unless a fear is artificially created.

Is this a Pandemic?

It is not. But, in 2019, when the Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation (GAVI), Gates and other interest groups met with their instruments of execution, (WHO, UNICEF) in Geneva, they had realized that their vaccination targets had not been met for 2019 and unlikely to be met in 2020. Over the years people were developing a natural antipathy to vaccines and many young mothers refusing to vaccinate kids due to a rise in chronic pathologies indicating vaccination damage.

Even in in the early 19th century, Clemens Maria Franz von Boenninghausen, a physician and a pioneer in Homeopathy, brought to the attention of the medical council of Prussia of the development of chronic diseases through vaccination. He said ‘vaccination is causing the disquieting spread of scrofulous disease’. All the physicians present at the council AGREED with Dr Boenninghausen and promised to give special attention to the matter next year.

They may have then, but two hundred years later, not even the World Health Organization (WHO) gives attention to such observation, instead cooperates in a plan to meet the vaccination NGOs fiscal targets. Perhaps it was the 1976 script they used, it would have been easy and it was easily available **.

Why did they not do so earlier?

They had tried, but failed with both SARS and SWINE FLU, and not to mention Ebola. Why had it not succeeded then and why is it succeeding now? Perhaps the answer is in the person of Tedros Adhanom, the current Director General of the WHO, and the corporatization and privatization of public goods and health care, resulting in a global health system and institutional structure that is corrupt and flawed.

Tedros Adhanom, during his tenure as Ethiopia’s Health Minster had handed over Ethiopia’s Public Health to western NGO’s such as the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and Buffet Foundation. They reaped profits in a poor African nation and laundered Tedros’ crimes against humanity and nominated him as the Director General of the WHO while the Ethiopian diaspora stood before the United Nations in loud protest. Thus, a man who should have been tried for Genocide assumed the post of the Director General of the WHO.

By the time Tedros assumed leadership, the WHO had changed the meaning of the world ‘Pandemic’ with interest groups, behind closed doors. Having changed it, they were waiting for the right man on the saddle to execute the plans of The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Moreover, the international system of which the WHO, UNICEF and other UN organizations are a part is at a historical inflection point: As Asia continues its economic ascent, two centuries of Western domination of the world, first under Pax Britannica and then under Pax Americana, is ending. The West is losing not only its material dominance but also its ideological sway, and is increasingly propped up by the Covid-19 panicdemic to legitimize Euro-American global surveillance, big data gathering and control of populations in the called global ‘knowledge economy“, precisely the violations that it accuses China of, given the inability of the US to come to terms with a multi-polar world.

The Covid-19 panicdemic and pacification policy in the name of bio-security, is essentially a First World problem (both virus and narrative), despite recent attempts to whip up Covid-19 panic in the Global South, particularly, in India and Thailand. Covid-19 policy is both a symptom and product of the flailing Euro-American empire in its death throes despite the presence of 800 US military bases all over the world; an imperial project that has run out of steam but still refuses to go quietly into the night – hence the global turbulence, hybrid cyber warfare, and hyper-militarization at this time—all under the Covid-19 mask and Human Rights spin.

Tedros Adhanom was the Man of that Hour.

Until this crisis, even according to the WHO definition, ‘Pandemic’ referred to mortality rates across continents. But, in this Covid-19 drama ‘Pandemic’ is no longer measured by death rates and comparative analysis. Rather ‘pandemic’ is associated with a PCR test based on to a numerical cycle threshold recommended by the WHO and case fatality rate (CFR), rather than the tried and tested infection fatality rate (IFR).

However, the PCR test is NOT indicative of disease. It is a technique to replicate DNA sequences. The false positives of the non-diagnostic PCR were used to determine infection when it only alluded to fragments of genetic particles.

Thus, through the instrument of a false PCR tests and flawed epidemiological models, the western world, like the race to the moon, now raced for the Covid-19 vaccine. Suddenly it was not the extinction of the profitable mink that was at stake, it was the extinction of the unprofitable human. The old and the frail; locked in nursing homes, suddenly became profitable. They were given the role which ferrets had. Like Pandemic had been given a new definition, perhaps Euthanasia had been given a name change too.

This was Neoliberalismus in all its splendour.

Realizing how easy it was to manipulate the masses, how easy it was to substitute Democracy with Totalitarianism, using first world media houses (CNN, BBC, AL Jazeera, etc.), and paid for ‘expert’ narratives. to hype up a Covid 19 fear psychosis the endeavour for vaccination did not stop with the old and the frail, but was extended to the young and the healthy. European Democracies suspended their libertarian constitution, locked down culture and life. When it would eventually open, would it only be for the unfree? The rest, would they be refused entry into public, resembling the race that had once been forced to wear the Star of David?

Ironically, the Covid-19 ‘race’ has been won by Israel – America’s staunchest friend in the Middle East!

These questions were asked, but not by the media. The media had taken the role of church. ‘Hark and hear the Angels sing, glory be to the new born JAB!’ Germany’s Angel Merkel, with the proclamation of Tedros’ Pandemic, joined forces with corporate interest to proclaim; ‘the Pandemic ends when Vaccination is available and we shall everything necessary to make it possible.’ The German leadership made it possible by giving billions of public money to private vaccination industries.

Thus, public money was wasted for a common Flu.

It was all too similar to the bail out of private banks in 2008.

Thus, many surfed on the highest wave and a myriad countries competed in the vaccination race. Only the Russian vaccine, ‘Sputnik’, was descriptive of haste in which they had been conjured. Perhaps the Americans should have called theirs ‘Apollo’ and the Germans, ‘Zeppelin’, adding to the science-fiction reality in which we found ourselves. Yet, despite the incredibility of it all, the WHO gave its first approval to Pfizers’s untested mRNA vaccine, and Astra Zeneca, for these were Bill Gate’s direct investments and his sister company COVAX (The global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID 19 Vaccinations) was ready and waiting to carry Astra Zeneca across the seas to unsuspecting fear-struck South Asians.

This was not a bid to save lives, it was Philanthrocapitalism and Gates’ corporate empire building.

Against this evidential insanity and fake science, a group of eminent and ethical scientists and doctors, headed by Sunethra Gupta, the Oxford Epidemiologist, together with more than 1000 medical personnel, in March 2020, signed a declaration called the Great Barrington Declaration ‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.’

These scientists who has signed the Great Barrington Declaration were the cream of the medical crop. But, their evidence based science was ignored by the WHO and national media gave them no coverage. In a Democratic world, news had become an orthodoxy. ***

‘Keeping measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.’ (The Great Barrington Declaration)

Western Europe were welfare states. They had safety nets, but who would care for the poor vendor or the Bajaj driver in India, South Africa and in Lanka? Sunethra Gupta’s question was ethically valid. It was the kind of question a public health officer ought to ask. It was the kind of question the WHO ought to ask. The Great Barrington Declaration went further, ‘Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher for the old and the infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including Influenza.’

Despite the accuracy of their evidence based medicines, schools were shut, small businesses closed and the British government went along with the Apocalyptic report (which has long proved to be erroneous) of Neil Ferguson of Imperial College who claimed that half a million Brits and two million Americans would die unless complete lockdown was not implemented until a vaccination was invented. Niall Fergusson was not a doctor, he was a mathematical biologist and worked intimately with the WHO. He had been responsible for the wrong prediction of both the 2009 Swine Flu, 2012 SARS and even Ebola. I recollect the ‘Economist’ of 2012, calling the SARS hype ‘The Mad Scientist Syndrome’. Neil Ferguson was that scientist.

Ignoring the evidence and the verity of the Great Barrington Declaration, governments used draconian methods to deal with Democratic subjects. Had Western Europe ceased to be Democracies? Neil Ferguson recommended complete lockdowns until a vaccine was invented. But, a vaccine takes at least 10 years for development.

But, with a False Pandemic creating a State of Emergency, the rules of the game could be changed, cost what it may to man.

And so the vaccine race was begun.

The WHO had sold its soul to the devil of GAVI and Gates. But, the WHO was not a moral organization, it was a secular one and not accountable to us; the people. But doctors, those like Sudarshani Fernandopulle and Arjuna Marasinghe, were they not accountable to us? Should they not know that vaccine caused pathology is incurable? Should they not know that the kidney diseased was the most immune compressed?

What do doctors really know?

I was pondering the question when I met a friend who, despite my abject warnings against vaccination, on a recommendation of a common specialist doctor friend, said to me, ‘I took the vaccination.’

Vaccinations had just reached the country and Colombo’s privileged had already begun to brave the blazing sun, stand in rare queues to get their jabs. Before I could even pose my next question, my friend became defensive. ‘We took it on the advice of my doctor friend…..’

‘Doctors know only to inject, they know nothing of vaccines,’ I said. Of course there are a rare critical few who think outside the box and on occasion may challenge the orthodoxy of medical trade unions such as the GMOA. Sri Lanka’ doctors and Trade Unions strictly enforced Covid-19 ‘professional orthodoxy’ which borders on a form of Fascism.

But my old and dear friend had many doctor friends who had said the same. I said no more. But my friend had the urge to explain himself. ‘You know, we took it only so we can go abroad.’

Presently, he could go nowhere. ‘What was the hurry?’ I asked him. ‘There is no place you can fly right now. Secondly by the time you can fly, one will know more about the dangers of vaccines,’ and since I am an optimist I even said, ‘I don’t think they can pull it through, the WHO. I think it is a matter of time when rationality returns.’

Optimism was my nature, but my friend’s answer was a comedy of errors. ‘I took it now for the doctor friend said to take the Astra Zeneca for it is the best and who knows, later we may get only the Chinese one or the Russian Sputnik. She (the doctor friend) said, they are not good like the English one.’

That answer epitomises enslavement – the Colonial mentality – and dependence on foreign fake aid and experts in South Asia. Despite all their evident shortcomings revealed in real or imagined, soaring Covid-19 death rates in the so called technologically advanced Western world and endless lockdowns, we still believed in the superiority of the white man and his burden. Did my friend’s doctor friend truly think that without western synthetic commercial medicines, we natives would be extinct? Who dropped the Atom bomb? Who gassed with Zyklon B? Who burned with Napalm? Who made Glyphosate? Who looted India?

It was not China or Russia it was the so called Human rights loving superior west led by the United States with its 800 military bases all over the world. What do doctors truly know?

To be continued ….

*I would not be too surprised if the Gates foundation’s researchers did delve into inoculation campaign of 1976 to come up with the present narrative and incidentally the 2020 Covid -19 practice session can still be viewed on you tube under ‘Event 201 Pandemic Exercise’ A Table top exercise hosted by the John Hopkins Centre for Health and security in partnership with the World Economy Forum (*the authors of Covid 19, the Great Reset) and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, on the 19 the October, 2019.

**https://youtu.be/8eIE7Ct1jWw (The Swine Flu Fraud of 1976, on 60 Minutes)

***https://gbdeclaration.org