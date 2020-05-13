Is the Yukon Gold Casino Worth Your Money?

Launched in 2004, Yukon casino is an online gambling platform owned by Technology Services Trading. The casino is part of the Casino Rewards Group which owns and operates other casinos like Zodiac Casino, Rich Reel Casino, Virtual City Casino and many more. Some of their attractive features include a wide game variety of around 700 games, latest online gambling technology and great bonuses. The casino uses Micro gaming technology to provide their customers with high-quality graphics and optimal performance for all their games. The Casino is associated with top licensing bodies like Kahnawake Gaming, UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority, plus it has eCogra as their auditors to ensure fair gambling in all their games. Players also enjoy a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods from the worlds most trusted platforms.

Is The Casino Legit?



The first step for determining whether an online casino is legit is checking whether they are licenced. Yukon casino is licenced by some of the world’s most stringent professional bodies like the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. These regulatory bodies work in the best interests of the consumers by ensuring that their casinos don’t participate in any fraudulent activities.

The provision of a link to GameStop and BeGambleAware on their website shows their dedication to ensure that players are protected from gambling addiction or any other form of exploitation. The casino is also a member of Casino Rewards — showing that other big names in the online gambling industry trust it. Casino Rewards is a loyalty programme that brings together loyal players for several casinos.

Another reason why you should trust Yukon Casino is that they ensure they ensure the safety of their customer’s data through the latest SSL encryption. The fact that players deposit and withdrawal using most of the world’s leading payment platform shows that the casino has gained the trust of these payment corporations. This has been also confirmed in the review of GamblingGuy.ca.

The Platform



The appearance of a website can help you identify whether it is real or a scam. Most scam websites do not invest a lot in coming up with a well organised professional website. Most scam websites are simple and only hold a few low-quality games because their intention is not to stay and build a name. Yukon’s website is the opposite of what could be a scam website. The site looks professional and well arranged for easier navigation. The games are subdivided into categories to help players find their favourite games, and all the essential information is appropriately displayed on the homepage. Customers can easily find vital information such as the customer service contacts, casino terms and conditions and bonus information.

Another exciting feature is that players can enjoy the games using different devices like desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets. The mobile version of the casino website supports all the games and all features, including customer support and withdrawal/deposits.

Their Bonuses

Deposit bonus: Yukon Casino offers 125 free spins on Immortal Romance for the first deposit of more than £10. The second deposit bonus offers 100% of the deposited amount up to £150. The first deposit bonus has a wagering requirement of sixty times, and the second deposit has a 30-times wagering requirement. These bonus offers and wagering requirements are fair enough compared to what other top casino offers.

The Games



Players at Yukon casino can choose from a variety of games, including slot games, roulette, blackjack, video poker games and live dealership games. The casino partners with Microgaming to give players a wide variety of high-quality games in all the games categories. Players can quickly find their favourite game in the casino because they categorise their games into sections such as slot games, progressive slot games, table games and video poker games

.

Slot games: Slot games takes the largest share of the casino games because they are the most preferred by players compared to others. The slots section has sub-categories such as classic slots, video slots and progressive slots. You can also choose from three reeled slots up to five reeled slots.

Table games: This category has card games such as blackjack, classic poker games and roulette. Each of the game has several variations to give customers more personalised selections. For example, roulette players can choose from several roulette variations like the French Roulette and European Roulette.

Players at Yukon Casino can also enjoy the more competitive categories such as progressive jackpots and video poker games. People like progressive jackpots due to their history of making people instant millionaires. The progressive jackpot games include Mega Moolah and Major Millions. The video games you can enjoy at this casino are: Tens or Better, Aces and Eights, All Aces Poker and Deuces Wild.

Deposit and Withdrawal at Yukon



Yukon Casino has a wide selection of payment methods for its customers. The payments methods are from trusts providers to ensure that customer’s earnings are safe from fraud. Customers can choose to use categories such as debit cards, credit cards, e-wallets, direct bank transfers and prepaid vouchers depending on their needs and preferences. The credit cards options are MasterCard, Visa, and diner’s card; debit cards include Maestro, Entropay and Visa Electron. The E-wallet category includes trusted companies such as PayPal, Neteller, Qiwi and Skrill. The casino also accepts prepaid vouchers such as Paysafecard and direct bank transfers for UK based customers.

A single player can register five different cards for deposits and can add the amount upon confirmation from the casino’s customer care. It is, however, important to note that the casino charges £10 for withdrawal through digital means and £300 for direct bank transfers. The withdrawal process at Yukon takes two working days, meaning you should expect the cash approximately four days after making a withdrawal request.

Security and Safety



Players at Yukon Casino should feel safe given that the casino is licenced and regulated by both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commissions. The two regulatory bodies ensure that casinos do not exploit players through unfair games or scams. The casino also keeps winning possibility statistics transparent to help players make informed gambling decisions.

You can deposit any acceptable amount and play any game at Yukon with no worry knowing that your money and information is protected using the latest encryption technology. The casino has also partnered with eCogra to ensure that their games are regularly audited to ensure fairness.

Customer Support



A reliable casino should have an easily accessible customer service with several contact channels. Players at Yukon casino can contact their customer service using options like emailing or messaging their query or through the 24/7 chat. You can use the live chat for simple issues, but more complex problems are better solved through an email conversation. Customers can also avoid the customer service procedure by finding answers to their questions from the frequently asked questions section. The FAQs section provides solutions for common issues such as how to make a deposit, how to recover a lost password and many more.