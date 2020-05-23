Jasinghe’s U-Turn: Green-Lights Early Election For Gota

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka became the scene for stunning revelations for the second time when a letter issued by the country’s much respected Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe was tendered to court, suggesting that there was no impediment to conducting the Parliamentary election.
In his letter Dr Jasinghe who has been the civilian public health authority more or less leading Sri Lanka’s fight against COVID-19 suggested that provided certain precautions were taken and certain new regulations were made under the Quarantine laws, the election could proceed.
The letter was tendered during hearings on eight fundamental rights petitions challenging the President’s refusal to reconvene Parliament at the Supreme Court. Proceedings have been adjourned in the case until Tuesday (26).
The assertions by the DG Health Services was particularly shocking because he has been unable so far to provide the same undertaking to the Elections Commission, sources told Colombo Telegraph. Health authorities including Dr Jaasinghe have been unable to say with certainty that there would be no risk to public health from the virus if the election goes ahead during several meetings with the members of the Commission. The Elections Commission has decided to consult a cross section of public health experts including WHO Sri Lanka before it makes a decision on election dates, Colombo Telegraph learns.
Colombo Telegraph exclusively revealed after Day Four of hearings that the Government had coerced health authorities to provide a detailed plan for holding elections during the pandemic conditions prevailing in the country to be presented in Supreme Court when Government lawyers were responding to the petitions.
Colombo Telegraph learns that Dr Jasinghe, a community medicine expert and other senior Ministry of Health officials have been coerced to providing undertakings the Government required to present in court. As recently as April, Dr Jasinghe considering tendering his resignation over the pressure he was facing to declare normalcy in order to facilitate an early election, it is learnt.
Jaasinghe’s letter was tendered to court the day after he participated in a racially charged smear campaign against Prof. S. Ratnajeeevan H. Hoole, a member of the three-man National Elections Commission.
In an interview to the pro-Rajapaksa newspaper Ceylon Today run by businessman politico Tiran Alles criticising Hoole for “acting unethically” after Prof Hoole and his daughter Elilani, who had served her two weeks in quarantine after returning from London stopped by at the Elections Commission.
Jasinghe himself signed Elilani Hoole’s clearance certificate, which confirmed she had been quarantined at Jetwing Blue for a period of 14 days after her return to Sri Lanka. No where in the certificate or in any other form of instruction was Elilani Hoole informed that she was to remain in isolation even after her quarantine.
Several media organisations aligned to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa – Divaina, Island, Ceylon Today and Hiru TV – launched a racially charged campaign against Prof Hoole claiming his daughter had violated her quarantine orders. The newspapers and the television station falsely claimed that Prof Hoole and his daughter had practically been chased out of the Commission premises which had to be disinfected following their visit. The newspapers published the news items without seeking comment or clarification from Hoole or the Commission, refused to publish Prof Hoole’s right of reply and in the case of Hiru TV followed up the news item with a barrage of calls from racist monks demanding Hoole’s removal from the EC.
Dr Jasinghe’s conduct in reporting COVID-19 statistics has also been questionable in recent weeks. Earlier this week the DG Health Services told the media that over the past 20 days the only COVID positive cases were inside the Sri Lanka Navy or from within quarantine centers. However this is a deeply flawed statistic given how low the prevalence of testing has been in the wider population in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan authorities have performed less than 50,000 tests for corona virus, most of these within contact traced clusters and high risk neighbourhoods where one or more persons have shown symptoms of the virus. Further, of the 50,000 tests a significant number includes repeat testing performed on presidential security staff and officials interacting regularly with the ruling family. This means that only 0.2 percent of the population has been tested for the deadly virus, with real infection rates expected to be much higher than reported.
Proof that the situation is probably worse than reported emerged yesterday after the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo reported that several children had been admitted with symptoms of Kawasaki disease – high fever for days and a strawberry coloured rash on their skin. The condition has surfaced in several countries worldwide that have had high infection rates for corona virus, including Italy, UK, US, Spain and France. Many children showing the symptoms test positive for coronavirus or test positive for coronavirus antibodies which means they had previously been exposed to COVID-19.
LRH doctors are warning parents in affected clusters and regions in particular to be watchful for symptoms of this condition in children and young adults. It is unclear if LRH is being permitted to test these children admitted with symptoms of Kawasaki disease for COVID-19. (By Chinthika de Silva)
Latest comments
chiv / May 23, 2020
What is new in Lanka guys ?????. Didnt I say so ???? I dont think Jeyasinghe made any U turn, other than going straight with one agenda in mind, that is to end Covid Virus before the dead line instructed by Govt. From day one I had followed his statements which were scripted, just for this final clearance. Catch is, as a doctor he just could not minimize issues to a degree, govt wished because of loosing credibility among doctors, WHO and general public. But if anyone has followed the spread in community and the numbers released by him , will understand it was designed for such an end, except for a few surprises among Navy and other service personal which were unexpected twist. Now the final conclusion is public is free of any spread and the new infections are ONLY among service personal. Anyone who has been to a medical school will know such controlled spread is near impossible in such highly contagious Viral infections. My guess is though he was working for the Govt, he knew he could not give such clearance, but when EC threw the unexpected surprise at Govt, this man was forced to give such statement. Fortunately for him, expert opinions are considered just opinions and not true facts in a court of Law.
leelagemalli / May 23, 2020
Even if this guy Dr Jasinghe would write this way
–
his lead has CLEARLY failed to perform enough PCR tests yet today. If MORE tests were carried out only you can find lot more patients. That they intentionally blocked from the begining on despite of the facitlities for over 50 000 tests within first 3 weeks.
If far poor NEPAL could manage it as no other – why our BPs failed it is becoming clear. Nepal has performed 124,674 tests amidst that much of poverty striken problems – with 0.1 (deaths per million).. how come… that is the the best example to see that our MEN being sunk in their rascality never thought of saving more lives.
This man Dr Jasinghe was jumping from TV discussion to other, as if a mad would do it, there I thought he should not have done so, if he was hearted …. may well be, he has been promised the unexpected by the goons… Rajaakshes would do anything and everything – going any morals in order to manipulate the vulnerable.
-Deaths per Million and the test performed of some countries. But we could be free from COVID if Ballige puthas closed down single entry to the country- BIA as of end of February. Instead they played with the lives of the people. Karma will work on them sooner than later. That is my belief.
SJ / May 23, 2020
I am of the view that the COVID-19 infection in the country is close to if not effectively contained.
The problem with holding elections is that fair elections cannot be held with poor opportunity for parties and candidates to canvass support without restriction.
Having imposed a curfew on the whole island and with normal life badly disrupted, it will be unfair and anti-democratic to hold elections soon.
What has been expressed is only a medical opinion, and the infection is just one consideration among several.
Ajay / May 23, 2020
The guy demonstrates smart thinking: it’s far better to expose the people to Corona virus and keep the job, rather than getting fired and ending up in jail on some cooked up charges.
chiv / May 23, 2020
I will give few examples where doctors have lied. 1) Thaj /Rugby player autopsy and forensic reports were altered 2)In case of Dr.Shaffi, where doctors, nurses and other staff lied. Also doctors in general /GMOA/SLMC keeping silent.
GATAM / May 23, 2020
Looks like he has studied despotism too while studying medicine in Russia. Shame. Any fool can see there is no conducive environment to hold an election. Curfew is imposed even for tomorrow and the day after! How can you hold an election with 11 weeks of campaigning on June 20? Insane!
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / May 23, 2020
Anil Jasinghe has to come out of this fix without losing face. He is accused of becoming a government stooge after his elevation to the position of national director of health. Although his political inclinations became more evident only in the language he used in recent days compared to say, a few months earlier, his integrity is now compromised. While it is unscientific, his body language during media interviews sometimes exuded guilt more than confidence or authoritativeness. I would suggest that a consortium of senior epidemiologists, virologists and social scientists from the major local universities be formed to see if consensus can be achieved on whether an election is relatively safe to conduct, where electors numbers are on par with previous elections (ie a very low turnout of diehard supporters will also result in a victory to those parties which want an election) without discounting the risks of mass rallies, crowded marches in support of candidates, canvassing in large groups in towns and urban areas. If Dr Jasinghe is to be vindicated, transparency and consultation at this level is an essential pre-requisite.
