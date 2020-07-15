Journalist Interrogated By CID About 2017 Article On Lasantha Wickrematunge Murder

The Editor of Eethalaya – a monthly news magazine – was interrogated by the Criminal Investigation Department for four hours over the publication of a report regarding the 2009 murder of Sunday Leader Editor Lasantha Wickrematunge.
Srilal Priyantha who penned the article published in the magazine in 2017 was summoned to the CID on July 13th and questioned for several hours regarding how he obtained information for the report.
Sources told Colombo Telegraph that CID officials repeatedly questioned the journalist about his sources for the information regarding the SIM cards used by Wickrematunge’s alleged killers.
Priyantha’s article for the Eethalaya magazine in 2017 highlighted how the suspects in Lasantha Wickrematunge’s murder had used SIM cards issued by Dialog GSM. The article claimed that the SIM cards had exchanged messages and phone calls in the days leading up to Wickrematunge’s murder and on 8 January 2009, the morning he was killed in Attidiya, Colombo.
The Eethalaya article contained information that the five SIM cards used by the suspects in the Journalist’s murder and traced to the date of his killing, were obtained under a Ministry of Defence letterhead. The letter was signed by then Chief of National Intelligence Kapila Hendawitharana.
Hendawitharana directed Dialog to issue the SIM cards to a fake company registered to the address 88, Bauddhaloka Mawatha, Colombo 07. CID investigations subsequently discovered that the address was also bogus.
Colombo Telegraph has been made aware that the address is regularly used by the Directorate of Military Intelligence of the Sri Lanka Army for many covert operations. Several other SIM cards similarly obtained by the Ministry of Defence were utilized in the abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008 and the attack on Rivira Editor Upali Tennakoon in 2009.
The interrogation of journalist Srilal Priyantha is the Government’s latest attempt to harass and intimidate the media and ferret out their sources according to media rights activists. Since the election of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in November 2019 journalists have regularly been brought in for questioning by the CID and news organizations have been raided by the police.
However sources told Colombo Telegraph that the Priyantha’s interrogation was linked to the CID’s ongoing investigation into its former Director SSP Shani Abeysekera and former CID ASP Tissera. Under Abeysekera the CID made serious inroads into investigations concerning crimes against journalists. Several of these investigations have implicated top members of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Government and in the case of the Noyahr abduction, President Gotabaya himself. The effort to uncover journalist Priyantha’s sources is an attempt to bring charges against Abeysekera and Tissera for spilling official secrets to media personnel Colombo Telegraph learns.
SSP Shani Abeysekera had also been summoned for questioning to the CID on July 13th. (By Chinthika De Silva)
Latest comments
Nathan / July 15, 2020
Beloved countrymen, Your hands too are soaked in blood. What are you waiting for. Use your vote to wipe out that blood!
/
Ajith / July 15, 2020
Lasantha was murdered in a day light and it appears that the murderers or those who directed the murder are still in fear of truth. The fact is that the murderers may be hiding under the power but they can’t escape from the conscience and truth. Sri Lankan judiciary may not be powerful or willing to find the truth, truth remains a challenge to the murderers. In Sri Lanka’s history, the day Lasantha murdered is a Darkest Day – the Day Lord Buddha ran away from Srilanka.
/
Simon / July 15, 2020
This is nothing to be surprised about. All those accused of varying crimes rallied and brought in another “Accused” to be elected as the President. The very “First” thing was to get the “President” out of the “DA Rajapakse Memorial” case relying on a clause in the Constitution. Now he has to do the rest of getting released all others who supported him to be the President. This process will continue unabated for the next five years. Those surprised would only be some of that “6.9 million” who voted this President. Even that “surprise” will not make any turn of events.
/
rj1952 / July 15, 2020
As I am a loving every letter that I am able to compose about the sordid vile criminal disgusting Rajapuka clan and their unholy fellow murderous robber gangs of unsavoury stinking cohorts, I have been unceremoniously pre-warned that if I do not do a roundabout turn I on my return to their military junta dictatorship will meet the same fate of a fete as the publisher of the Leader newspaper.
=
Now it has become my turn to be shit afraid of my precious life on this wonderful planet and has sought protection from the relevant authorities in the land where I have found absolute nirvana much before my time.
A fellow always in the negative fellow petty racist comment writer has cast the first stone on me.
=
The Kalla kallathoni a mass killer of the innocents who along with his brood are at a total loss not knowing what on hell to do with the breaking development of the second phase of the coronavirus-19 they in their foolish frustrated wisdom not knowing what on earth to do will order their blind loyal followers in the CID and other intelligence personnel to witch hunt all those who they feel threatened by.
/
Bernard / July 15, 2020
What was the CID doing in 2017? Or was it another CID in operation then? We are seeing different faces of this CID overturning and questioning investigations by another CID resulting in an unbelievable fiasco of one CID metamorphosing from another and we the poor public do not know which CID to believe. Which CID is the right CID. All CID’s revel in marathon questioning sessions 8 hours is the least. Imagine the notes taken during this. Mind boggling indeed. Then there are the CID’s who take files and flee and come back only when the previous CID has come back.
/
Native Vedda / July 16, 2020
Gota
–
Where is your fleet of White Vans🚐🚐🚐🚐?
Can you not find solution to these annoying journalists once and for all ?
–
Bring in the patriots Sisira, Kapila, …. and …
–
somass,
Gota wants you.
/