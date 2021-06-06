Judicial Recusals, Delays In Shani, Rishard Cases Spark Concern Judges Are Running Scared Of Gota Regime

The conduct of members of the upper judiciary in recent weeks has drawn questions about whether judges in Sri Lanka are afraid to hear controversial cases, especially those seeking redress against executive overreach, abuse of power and vicious persecution by President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Former CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekera has borne the brunt of this affliction in higher court judges. Abeysekera was arrested in July 2020 and remained in police custody since. Over the past year in remand, SSP Abeyratne, one of the country’s finest criminal investigators, has suffered a heart attack, contracting Covid-19 and enduring emergency heart surgery.
On May 19, when Abeysekera’s bail case came up before the Court of Appeal, an eleventh-hour recusal by Justice P. Kumaratnam condemned the former CID Director to another three weeks in remand, despite his lawyers pleading for the case to be taken up on an urgent basis with Covid-19 spreading through the prison system.
Abeysekera, as a heart-patient with several comorbidities, is vulnerable to the virus which he already contracted once late last year. A second infection could be fatal and complicate his current medical issues.
However, with Justice Kumararatnam recusing on May 19, the case could not be heard by a single judge. The bail hearing was postponed until June 4, but this was not to be.
Abeysekera’s lawyers were contacted by the Court of Appeal Registrar, who informed them that the judge due to hear the case was unable to return to Colombo due to the heavy rainfall. The case has been postponed as a result for 10 more days.
Shani Abeysekera’s bail case is likely to be an uphill battle, with the new Attorney General eager to prove his worth to the political authority, sources told Colombo Telegraph.
Also on June 4, the fundamental rights petition filed by ACMC Leader Rishard Bathiudeen was postponed after a second judge listed to hear the case at Supreme Court recused himself. When the case came up before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Thurairajah and Yasantha Kodagoda, the latter recused himself. Justice Kodagoda served as a criminal prosecutor at the AG’s Department before being promoted as President of the Court of Appeal in 2019. Since being promoted to the Supreme Court by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa mere months after he was elected to office, Justice Kodagoda is yet to hear politically charged, or controversial cases in the SC docket.
Justice Yasantha Kodagoda famously ruled in the citizenship and eligibility case brought before the Court of Appeal that nearly derailed Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidential bid. In his order dismissing the highly-charged case, Justice Kodagoda castigated the petitioners and accused them of being political mala fides, as he cleared the way for Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s electoral victory on November 2019, even as questions still remain about whether the current President ever legally obtained Sri Lankan citizenship. As a prosecutor at the AG’s Department, Kodagoda handled some of the Department’s most sensitive and complex criminal cases, including the 2006 MiG deal and the Keith Noyahr abduction and torture in 2008.
Bathiudeen’s FR hearing was previously postponed at Supreme Court after Justice Janak Silva recused himself on the basis that he had served as Chairman of the Presidential Commission that investigated the Easter Sunday Attacks. Bathiudeen was arrested by the CID and is being detained under the Prevention of Terror Act (PTA) in connection with the 2019 bombings. Significantly, Justice Silva’s Commission investigated allegations against the former Industries Minister and found no evidence of wrongdoing on his part in connection to the attacks.
Legal observers worry that the trend of judicial recusals was leading to endless delays for victims of persecution by the Rajapaksa administration. The postponements play into the Regime’s hands, the observers said, with those seeking redress from court against injustice being compelled to waste away in prison until a judge is willing to hear their cases. “The more controversial the case, the more likely you are to see several recusals. In Shani’s case or Rishard’s case, it’s clear that the judges might not want to make a decision that will anger or upset the government, which has made it obvious that it wants to punish these people as much as possible,” one senior lawyer told Colombo Telegraph. (Chinthika De Silva)
Latest comments
nimal fernando / June 7, 2021
The country has gone past the point of no return …….. it only took a few shameless leaders ……. to do their handiwork …………
And they call themselves disciples of Buddha!
Eagle Eye / June 7, 2021
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
No doubt, successive govt have proved that it is not possible without foreign judges.
Srilanken judges are today no different to domestic servants of a house. Please look at the way they stay mum … how they exonerated those criminal investigations of Rajapakshes and their henchmen.
UNHRC, over to you, please study them closely. If a nation cant bring solution by their own, the need of foreign judges are essential in order innocient people be protected. Nothing seems to be transparent in today s context under highly alleged criminal leadership.
Aba saranyi to SRILANKA !
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
NF,
This nation should be taught to differentiate “right” from ” wrong”. Whole lot of srilankens, calling themselves sinhala buddhists, get caught by any easy tricks being played on them by politicians and their MEDIA fraudsters. Like for example, the manner few millions rushed to Kelaniya temple, just because that MAD MONK, though wearing SOBONE title, made a public statement, the water snake locked in a plastic bottle was the one to have carried that PITHTHALA PAHANA- BRASS LAMP (made in pilimathalawa) filled with FAKE RELICS…. fake monk s pictures the manner , he placed those fake relics next to real ” relics” went viral through TV displays. During my last visit paid to srilanka (Feb 2020), I happened to disucss this with ARMY GUARD men at temple gate, they revealed me a to z of the incident, with some evidence gathered coincided with to those of them…. people were totally misled… to the very same manner, whole lot of people gathered to drink that ” concoction” mixed by a total mad person being controlled by KALI AMMA…. among them, there were also MBBS and BSc Eng… as ones travelled to the place to collect those paniya.. ha ha… not even my PET dog would agree, with those men, however, AVERAGE srilankens would get caught by any stupid man’s easy tricks.
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
We have no other choice, but to beg INTERNATIONAL COURT to work on the due justice in terms of our good Shani Abeysekara. After his arrest,how many times he went through serious threats with his health- this gentleman deserves to be treated with lot more respect considering his good records, impartial acts during his whole carrier.
As told you guys somewhere, what is being practised in SL is not buddhism, but buddhagama which is a life style based on MAHAWANSA. Mahawansa is said to have written by Mahanama, and the SINHALA version is proved to have numerous failures. Howeever, that has not bene subjected to revisions, nor would FANATIC monks would ever allow it to be revised…. they want to live being based on untruths. As any child would question, what they knew going by archaeologic sources, by the time, the script was drafted were much less compared to what they have at their hands today. All these are like talking to walls. Mahanayakas should wake up from their long slumber if they really intend to save this nation.
Sinhala buddhist monks and decorative animals (Elephants for example) have much in common in their functions. We can understnad the animal behaviours, but SANGAs wearing cheevaraya to behave like decocrations to political parades almost destroyed this country and culture as of today.
paragon / June 7, 2021
Like the ship MV PEARL THE judicial system is also sinking in to the deep sea with no likely hood of return.if any body need to get urgent settlement they may be able to get it from the HIGH COURT THAT WILL BE SET UP IN THE PORT CITY MANED BY THE CHINISE JUDGES-JAYAWEEWA.
Simon / June 7, 2021
nimal fernando: With your permission, I would re-structure the first sentence of your comment as:
The country has gone past the point of no return to people, but it only took all the shameless leaders who led the country for decades to do their handiwork to collect the returns for themselves, their families, and their cohorts.
“And they call themselves disciples of Buddha”. Yes and True, because “Buddha” to them (all those shameless leaders) is a “Supper Luxury V8 SUV” that the ordinary people run behind to reach “Nirvana”.
Jaffna Man / June 7, 2021
I believe the entire legal system is corrupt.
When Justices recuse themselves, do they fear to rule as stated in this article, or do they recuse themselves to harass parties and keep them in lock-up to please their appointing authority?
Judges postpone cases without timely ruling on technical objections for no good reason. We are expected to think they are lazy or over-worked, but how do we know they are not on the take?
The Judicial Service Commission, I am personally aware, has been sitting on a complaint for two years after an inquiry ruled that the then Mallakam magistrate ruled without reading the law. Is it laziness, or protection of a colleague, or greased palms or harassment of the complainant with whom the JSC chairman had disagreements? The Chairman if the JSC needs to explain if he is interested in upholding our trust in the system.
The Attorney General has been sitting on a file since Jan. 2020 purporting to study a case against a Tamil Congress lawyer in Jaffna. He has effectively stopped the case from moving.
Registrars delay giving copies of the judgement until it is too late to appeal. Similarly judges read the judgement from the bench but delay signing a copy thereby eating into the time to appeal.
punchinilame / June 7, 2021
“Similarly judges read the judgement from the bench but delay signing a copy thereby eating into the time to appeal.”
Will you not be charged for contempt of Court – if Ranjan was?
Thiha / June 7, 2021
I don’t believe in gods and curses but I think as long as Gotler is in power this land will be cursed. This leader lied on his nomination papers. He was a US citizen at the time. His family of murders and crooks had allies who undermined the previous government and one of the chief agents of theirs is the former election commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya who should be behind bars. He is also suspected of being the Mastemind behind the Easter Sunday bombings. If true then one does not need to look far for a reason for the country to be cursed. Every policy this man has carried out has backfired spectacularly. His regime is stuffed full of dim wits who are corrupt to the bone. No respectable overseas investor will come close to the island. The environmental destruction He has wrought upon the country is staggering. Clearing forests declared reserves to promote tourism in the face of a global pandemic. Right royally screwing up the pandemic response by encouraging tourists to enter the country. The only reason this government remains in power is because they undermined the main opposition by appointing a stooge who kicks into his own goal.
Thiha / June 7, 2021
If any reader thinks this government still has supporters in the rural Sinhala hartland you are delusional. An old family helper contacted me appealing for help. I had a long chat with him. He has debts to the finance companies he secure to buy his family a tuk tuk and some farming equipment. His loan is in erears. He has no income. His children have to take zoom classes. His village has poor cell phone reception and he cannot afford the charges for data but he struggles on. He wants me to lend him money promising to payback next harvest season. I reminded him about Gotler’s new fertilizer ban. I enquired from him how he was going to cope with this. I told him what was in the new Carbonic fertilizer Gotler keeps talking about. I told him it is nothing more than dried human feces imported from China. He was alarmed wondering out loud what more germs and pathogens may arrive if this muck was used in paddy fields. These were ardent Rajapkashe backers. But no more. Even a simple Village man can figure out what has happened to him and his family and who is responsible for it. It is about time for the judiciary to stand its ground.
MyView / June 7, 2021
…..It is about time for the judiciary to stand its ground…….
Well, let us believe in fairy tales and like children believe in Santa Claus, waiting for that day to dawn when judges will uphold the Law and our Constitution. Bleak future only at present, unless Nature will intervene to help us. May be all these catastrophes in SL, are that, to make it impossible for these gangsters to rule for long.
/
Dilshan / June 7, 2021
I think we a need a revolution like the Iranian one when chased away the Shah.
Revolution need to go after the Supreme Court and Appeal court and High Court Judges before going after the politicians.
These judges should be put in Galleface Green and stoned to death for the suffering they gave the victims of war criminal Nandasena
Naman / June 7, 2021
Judiciary has become a joke in SL. The Judges of all grades are supposed to make judgements that has been already prescribed by the Head of State/SLPP.
IT IS VERY SAD TO SEE INNOCENTS ARE BEING PENALISED.Thanks to all those 6.9 million gullible voters.
Eratne / June 7, 2021
Need of Foreign Judges?
MyView / June 7, 2021
Well if we do that, it will be a “World’s first”, as so far no sovereign country has willingly conceded judicial power to foreign judges.
/
nimal fernando / June 7, 2021
“it will be a “World’s first” “
If I’m not mistaken …….. Fiji or some other South Pacific country at one time had a Sri Lankan as their chief justice.
/
MyView / June 7, 2021
Yes Nimal.
You are right. Fiji allows judges from the Commonwealth and Hong Kong, to hold office.
I stand corrected.
leelagemalli / June 7, 2021
My view,
In Lanken context, an independent committee of foreign judges with local experts can give lot more transparency. Today, it is obvious everyone that almost any crime investigation is biased. How can Judges behave like baggage boys to a family. Just imagine those extra judicial killings occured ones still being kept in police custody is misterious and repeating in the country today, under the leadership of Gotler.
This is very dangerous than appeared to be. Tomrrow, we the ones visiting the country would have been targeted by their under world men. Nothing is transparent today. Many attacked decent Ranil and his policies but what he handled were thousand times decent than that of the stupid men in power today. Alone Astrazencca seond dose – saga would have been no issue, if RW or CBK were the leaders. Western leaders resepct both more than anyone, even if blatant lies in huge volumes are spread about them, misleading the nation. Tsunami funds rained in tothe country, thanks to CBK and Late FM, Mr Kadirgarmar, not because Rajapakshes. Rajapkshes filled their pockets withthat sums so as they did it with LTTE gold assets. All is public secret, but JUDGES and lanken law and order stay as if they are fed with kirimati… these men became JUDGES got their titles thanks to free education, but their behaviours are totally against their approbations.
Ajith / June 7, 2021
Our President and Prime Minister proved to the entire world and particularly Buddhist Sinhala that they are not racist by murdering Lasantha, abducting and disappearing Keith Noyhr, charging former military commander and arresting former CID Shani Abeyasekara (all Buddhist Sinhala). Further, they were released former LTTE leaders Karuna, Pillaiyan and KP (all Hindu Tamils) without investigation or charging.
/
Judges may be running scared of Gotha but COVID 19 is yhere to teach him a lesson and now the Chemical spillage which has engulfed Port City Project.
/
srikrish / June 7, 2021
Judicial Recusals give an opportunity for judges to be selective.
Is it an absolute right ?
Do the judges have the discretion to decide the cases for them to hear?
Raj-UK / June 7, 2021
I am sure the govt. would like to keep those considered controversial or likely to cause embarrassment banged up indefinitely, hoping they will kick the bucket ‘naturally’, such as an (induced) heart attack from stress or infections from unhygienic conditions, & in that context, COVID would be a god send. Lately, criminals who have outlived their purpose have died trying to escape while in police custody but in the absence of such a possibility, ‘natural’ causes are the only option.
The judiciary in SL are answerable to a higher authority (assuming god does not exist)
